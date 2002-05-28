Almond Rhubarb Coffee Cake

198 Ratings
  • 5 144
  • 4 37
  • 3 10
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

This cake is sweet and almondy with rhubarb delectability.

By Neris

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 9-inch round cakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9 inch round pans.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, beat brown sugar, oil, egg, and vanilla together until smooth. Combine flour, salt and baking soda; add to sugar mixture alternately with milk. Beat until smooth. Stir in rhubarb and 1/2 cup almonds. Pour into prepared pans.

  • In a small bowl, combine white sugar and butter or margarine. Stir in 1/4 cup almonds. Sprinkle topping over batter.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the cake tests done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 164.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022