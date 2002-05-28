Almond Rhubarb Coffee Cake
This cake is sweet and almondy with rhubarb delectability.
I work at a B & B. I decided to make this coffee cake because I was craving rhubarb. Well, am I ever thankful this made two cakes! I served only 4 guests but they each had two pieces! Unheard of, at least as far as sweets usually go. This was DELICIOUS and then some. Thank you for such a wonderful and easy recipe. I will definately be making this in the future. Of course, I may also be tempted to try it with raspberries or strawberries...Read More
We really enjoyed this cake. I used just 2 T oil and 5/8 c applesauce to reduce the fat and calorie count. I also replaced the vanilla with almond extract and added a few extra drops to the topping. I also baked in a sheet cake pan instead of rounds. No adjustment was needed on bake time.
Like others I found this an easy cake to make and irresistible when cooked. I did change the almonds for walnuts as I love them also added 3 cups of rhubarb and an extra teaspoon of baking soda. Again like a lot of others I didnt put the nuts into the mix but only ontop and added extra. I also poured the mix into a 11 inch cake tin lined with greaseproof and baked for 45 mins it was perfect. Will use this time and again.
This is a good basic coffeecake. I made a couple of changes: I used 2 1/2 cups of rhubarb and that seemed a good amt, I substituted unsweetened applesauce for half of the oil (worked great!), I left the almonds out of the batter and felt the almonds in the topping were enough, I used almond extract instead of vanilla (ok-but I'll use vanilla next time.). My biggest piece of advie on this recipes and any other rhubarb recipe is to NOT bake it in a shiney aluminum baking pan. The rhubarb reacts to the metal and while it doesn't affect the cake, it does damage the pan with spots where ever the rhubarb touches the pan. This was a yummy way to use up rhubarb!
This was really good. I made a batch and a half and used one 9-in pan and one 11-inch deep dish pan. The bigger one took about an hour in the oven and came out perfect. The almonds were the best part...they tasted like pralines with all the butter and sugar baked on them. I added cinnamon to the batter and the topping. I wasn't sure if it was a typo or deliberate, but rhubarb coffee cake with no cinnamon??? I don't think so. :)
This is a good recipe for using all the rhubarb I have this year. I thought it just needed some tweaking. The adjustments I made are: use 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp almond, replace 1/2 the flour with whole wheat (you hardly notice), didn't put the almonds in the batter, 2 1/2 c rhubarb (my husband and I both agree that it still needed more), replace 1/2 the oil with applesauce (I think it wound up moister that way), and used egg powder & powdered milk (both reconstituted) in place of the egg and milk. Can you tell I'm trying to use my food storage too? :) I think it turned out great, but my husband wanted walnuts instead.
easy to make; if you want a definitive rhubarb tartness you may want to add more
Very tasty. Be sure to brown the slivered almonds in the oven before using them. I microwaved the rhubarb to soften it, and then squeezed out the water, before adding it to the recipe.
This is a very beautiful cake! I increased the rhubarb and topping as others have suggested. I took one cake into work and saved the other for home!
We loved this. Cut the recipe in half to make one cake and didn't add almonds to the batter - just extra for the top. I think it was the almonds that made it so great for us.
This is a nice moist cake! I added 3C. of rhubarb (only because thats how much I ended up with after chopping it up), doubled the topping, only adding almonds in it and not the cake part; poured it into a 9x13 pan and baked it an extra 5 mins.
This is SO delicious!! I followed the recipe exactly as written, and I just loved it. It's too bad I'm on weight watchers or I probably could have eaten an entire cake, lol.
I couldn't resist buying some fresh rhubarb at a market last weekend so I decided to come here and find a recipe for rhubarb coffee cake (my father being a huge fan of both rhubarb and coffee!) I used whole wheat flour and replaced the oil with applesauce. I also used walnuts instead of almonds because I find they are a more interesting taste in cakes. The result was delicious! A nice, dense coffee cake that still tastes amazing with the healthy modifications. <3
This gets an enthusiastic 5 stars! As other reviewers suggested, I also used half applesauce in place of half the oil. I only had 1 c. plus 1 T. brown sugar, but it was just the right sweetness for us even with doubling the tart rhubarb to 3 cups. I put almonds on top and in the batter as directed and liked it that way. I know I'll be making this again.
I like this recipe with 3 cups of rhubarb and yogurt instead of milk. It takes about 45-50 minutes to bake then. I also only use half the sugars and it's still plenty sweet.
I firmly believed that rhubarb was a terrible waste of good garden space, and that it didn't belong in any recipe at all. However, I discovered this recipe and due to an abundant rhubarb crop this year, I tried it out. WOW...what an awesome recipe. I followed the recipe exactly save for replacing half of the oil with applesauce, using ground almonds instead of sliced, and upping the amount of rhubarb to 2 1/2 cups. I had to bake it about 10 minutes longer than suggested, but it made 2 very attractive and delicious rhubarb coffee cakes. I've been converted.
I also added 2 1/2 cups of rhubard and ommitted the almonds from the cake batter. Everyone loves it.
Wonderfully moist and delicious! Non-rhubarb eaters loved it too! I followed other suggestions and substituted applesauce for most of the oil, increased the amount of rhubarb to close to 4 cups, added 1 cup strawberries, used almond extract in lieu of vanilla, and used Splenda Brown Sugar Blend for baking. What a hit at work! Yummmmmmmy! Will make again and again.
Made exactly as written - easy enough but average coffee cake recipe. Will not make again.
This is my very favorite rhubarb recipe! Tastes great & is nice and moist!
This is great with strawberries instead of rhubarb!
This is ABSOLUTELY AWESOME - one of the very best cakes I have ever tasted. I made it exactly as posted. I don't know how anyone could think this recipe is bland or ordinary.
This is one of the best rhubarb cake recipes. I hadn't realised I had no almonds so had to use coconut instead and the results were great.My never ending rhubarb will be getting used up this year.
I am always looking for new coffee cake recipes as I own and operate and All Natural Bakery and a B&B. This recipe was stupendous!!! Because we are all natural/organic, here are the modifications that I made. I freshly ground my soft white wheat into pastry flour right before I mixed it up. (Fresh ground flour makes a world of difference in whole wheat baking) I then used organic evaporated cane juice for the sugar. I used 2 cups of fresh rhubarb right from my garden. I also did not put the almonds in the cake part of the recipe only in the toping.I tripled the topping portion of the recipe and added 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg as well as a 1/2 cup of the pastry four. I used 2 - 9" spring form pans sprayed with non stick cooking spray and then I dusted them with the organic evaporated cane juice before filling. I had to bake the cakes about 10 minutes longer. They turned out fabulous!!! I will definitely be using this recipe on a regular basis. Nice and moist with great flavor!! Enjoy!!
I was not impressed with this recipe. However, I rhubarb was not in season and I had to use raspberries. It lacked flavor.
Very good. Super easy. Used 2 cups Rhubard.
This is now my favorite rhubarb recipe. I made it exactly as the recipe states and it was fantastic. Brought one to work and it disappeared right away!
Very Good!
I doubled this to make four cakes (I have a lot of rhubarb). I didn't put the almonds in the cake just on top. Probably used about 4 cups of rhubarb. Very good cake but I would have liked it to rise a bit more but I'm putting that down to the fact that I doubled the recipe. As long as my rhubarb keeps growing I will be making this. Many thanks
Inspiring. I don't understand these people giving one away! We gobble them both up! They go quickly. I also put 3 cups of rhubarb in, and that makes it perfect. Thanks for the recipe! We go crazy for it.
i made this with apples and cranberries instead and was awesome. also for topping i ground up a bunch of almonds and added a little brown sugar, white sugar, flour and buter in a blender. then i poured that mixture (mostly nut) over th4e top to kind of cut down on some of the butter. i think i ended up using a total of 1 tbs butter
I like this recipe. Tried making it after reading all the reviews as well as reading some other rhubarb cake recipes on this site. Some reviewers thought this didn't have enough rhubarb and suggested increasing the amount to 4 c, in addition to substituting almond extract for the vanilla extract; however some had problems with a soggy cake. I thought I would try a different approach and cut down on the competing flavors and a little sugar and see if maybe I could draw out more of the rhubarb flavor. My substitutions were: 1 1/4 c. brown sugar, 1/3 c. oil, 1/3 c. applesauce, (vanilla extract was perfect for our taste at 1 tsp.), 2 c rhubarb, 4 strawberries, chopped. All in all I was pleased with the result, which was a moist cake that presented really well and tasted like rhubarb and almonds, flavors my family really enjoys. I guess if you are looking for a recipe that emphasizes just rhubarb, I would suggest you keep looking, but if you want a unique cake that has several complimentary flavors I would highly recommend this recipe.
This cake is very moist and so good! I used 1 cup of apple sauce instead of the oil to lessen the fat content. I also baked it in a sheet cake pan. It baked to perfection in 35 minutes. My first coffee cake! I will make it again! A great way to use my mass amounts of rhubarb. Thanks for the recipe!
This was barely out of the oven for 10 minutes and I had to try it. YUM! I did just half a recipe (1 whole egg, everything else worked out) and then used the whole topping recipe (of course!)...adding maybe 1tsp cinnamon to both the cake and the topping. Wow, this is easy and outstanding! I'm excited to share it with coworkers tomorrow! (PS: if serving as dessert, would be excellent with a dollop of fresh whipped cream...yum!)
This is my favorite coffee cake. The whole family loves it! It freezes well, so you can eat one and save one for another time. I've tried a lot of rhubarb recipes from this site, (it's the one thing that will grow in our garden) and this is the best!
A very tasty recipe that I will certainly make again. Making to cakes is great for taking one to work. Girls at work loved it!
Our whole family loved this! I did substitute almond extract for the vanilla and apple sauce for half of the oil, but otherwise followed the recipe. It needs about 10 more minutes baking time if you use a 9x13 pan instead of 2 9" round pans (which I didn't have). Fabulous!
Taking the suggestions of earlier reviewers, I used almond extract and increased the amount of chopped rhubarb to 2 heaping cups. After all, rhubarb is one of the finer things in life! The baking time had to be increased several minutes due to the extra moisture, but it was well worth the wait! Thanks so much for a great recipe.
A delicious cake! The brown sugar gives it a butterscotchy flavour. All the girls at work wanted the recipe!
Not much flavor. Just a plain cake.
This cake was excellent! The only change I made was to make it in a 9x13 baking pan, rather than two smaller pans. Very moist, excellent flavor.
i made this recipe one day when i had some extra rhubarb on hand and it turned out wonderful. i ended up baking it with walnuts instead of almonds in a bundt pan, which worked well. of course i put the topping on the bottom of the pan, so when you flip the cake out, the mixture is on top.
This coffee cake was delicious! My grandmother gave me a bunch of fresh picked rhubarb and since I never had it before, I wasn't sure what to do with it. I chose this recipe because of all the good reviews it got and it sure lived up to it's reputation. Preparation was extremely easy. Since I didn't have almonds I substituted walnuts, and I didn't have brown sugar so I used white sugar with a little molasses. It still came out great! Thanks for posting this recipe!
I used strawberries instead of rhubarb and pecans for the almonds. My family loved this cake! It's a good thing it makes two, because everyone ate more than one piece.
Family loved this, I thought it was good but could use a sweet fruit to throw off rhubarb/almonds. Try topping with strawberries or stir apples into batter. If you want a layer cake, just avoid the sugar topping on one (sprinkle twice as much on other) and layer them that way. A caramel icing would go well. Do use white sugar for topping, not brown...it's odd, but it works!
awesome!
We don't have the same kind of brown sugar in Sweden as you do in the States, so I used white sugar and molasses. It came out good, but maybe a touch too sweet. I will adjust a bit on my next try. Very moist cake.
Alright, I thought this recipe was a 3 or 4 (good but not amazing), but everyone told me it was a 5. I used 2 cups rhubarb, 1 cup strawberries (one does not exist without the other, no?), and at least 3x the topping (but only 2 tb butter). Baked it for 40 min in a 9x13 pan and people raved. Who knew? They even asked for the recipe...thanks for the post!
This was my first cake, ever. It turned out delicious, and I was definitely impressed with the recipe. I added a few cranberries in with the rhubarb and it was delish! I think baking and I may begin to develop a special relationship :)
this cake has a wonderful flavor! It is so moist.
Got a wet pasty cake and lacking in flavor. I was so looking forward to enjoying this cake but had to toss it; always sad to toss something after putting all the work into making it.
Very tastey, I made this with a little less sugar and it was marvelous. As others said, it could use more rhubarb than stated, I'll try 2 cups next time.
Great recipe! The only change I made was I substituted almond extract for vanilla extract.
This was pretty and tasted good too! I increased the amount of rhubarb to 2 cups and subbed buttermilk for the milk. Turned out great!
A 5* with my alterations. I added 2.5 cups frozen(thaw) rhubarb olive oil, and almond extract, instead of vanilla and 1 cup of brown sugar. I used brown sugar for the topping and see that I forgot to add melted butter(didn't appear to need it). Put in a medium springform pan for about 50 minutes. Served with real whipping cream with almond extract as well.
After reading the reviews,I must be the only one in the world who feels strawberry does not go with rhubarb. I personally love raspberries with rhubarb so I added them for more flavor. I like this cake and think the topping is good.
A++. Fabulous. Made it exactly as written. Might add some cinnamon next time, but even without it's delicious. My husband who doesn't even like sweets thought it was fantastic.
Very good! I made half a recipe, with one whole egg, and the full amount of topping as FNCHEF recommended. It turned out great! I added some cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter, and a little cinnamon to the topping as well. One other thing I did was sprinkle the bottom of the pan with cinnamon and sugar after greasing it before I put the batter in. We didn't have any almonds on hand but it was really good without them!
This is amazing! I only wish I'd had more rhubarb--I was only able to use 2 c. I adore the topping though, and will likely use this on other cakes and muffins as well. Following the advice of other reviews, I subbed applesauce for half the oil and left the nuts out of the batter. I also added a dash of cinnamon to the topping, to give it a little extra kick. Delicious! I'm tempted to eat it all myself. ;)
Wonderful!! I used some less brown sugar and saved all the almonds for the top! I served it at my B&B and everyone raved about it and even took more than 1 piece!
Very tasty, but very crumbly! I made in 2 9-inch round pans, and it was fragile after it cooled. Loved the sugared almonds on top!
Very tasty. I didn't have almonds, so made it without. I'd also cut the recipe in half and baked in a pie plate. I might bake a little longer next time. Was still a little mushy in the middle even after testing with a toothpick for doneness.
Very good. I used applesauce rather than oil and it was super-moist. I stacked the two cakes and drizzled with a simple powedered sugar glaze. made for a nice presentation. I love rhubarb and almonds together!
Delicious and easy. I followed the directions exactly and was thankful the recipe made two coffee cakes. The almond streusel topping is delicious and really dressd up these cakes.
This is such a good recipe! I was looking for ways to use some frozen rhubarb, I didn't want to make the usual pie, muffins, or rhubarb crisp. This recipe is SO good, makes a very flavourful cake that is very moist. Also freezes well! I made a couple changes...added 1 tsp of amond extract to the batter along with the vanilla, and also added a simple icing sugar/milk glaze to the top of the cake after baking and cooling. SO GOOD! We're looking forward to trying this recipe with different fruits too, but will definately be making this again and again, this recipe now has a home in my permanent recipe file!
loved it! Extra rhubarb and almonds on top. so light and fluffy for a coffee cake.
This was excellent. Very moist! I didn't tell anyone it had rhubarb in it because most people are quick to say they don't like it. Everyone loved this cake.
I made this without the almonds because I didn't have them on hand and didn't make the topping either. It was still a good flavor and moist.
Wow! What a great little recipe! I made only one change and that was putting pecans instead of almonds into it. It was something I had on hand and it came out FANTASTIC! I'm sure if any nuts would be great... almonds, pecans, walnuts... super easy, moist! YUMMY! a great hit and definitely a repeater!! Thanks for a great recipe!!! :)
Excellent coffee cake, made a 1/2 batch & added a few strawberries. Will definitely make again, with or without the strawberries.
Boy I thought I would like this better based on all the great reviews, but it was SO soggy! I did go ahead and put in 4 cups of rhubarb, as recommended by others. It was still hard to taste the rhubarb, so I can't imagine using only 1 1/2 cups. This was also not sweet enough for me, but that's more personal preference than anything. It was really the sogginess that will keep me from making it again.
Why does this recipe need to be changed so much? It's pretty darn good just the way it is :)
Wow - Made two cakes, stuck one in the freezer so we can have some great rhubarb after the season ends. It looks as good as it tastes. This is a definite keeper! Thanks very much for sharing, Neris.
I harvested my Rhubarb last night and started poking around the internet see what kind of coffee cake I wanted to make with it. This was so easy to make and delicious, I also had everything I needed already in the pantry. My husband is gluten intolerant so I subbed the wheat flour with Gulten Free Mama's Almond Flour Blend and added a 1/4 tsp of Xanthan Gum and kept the rest of the ingredients the same. I also made muffins rather than 2 rounds because I didn't have 2 round pans, and baked for 25 minutes. They turned out perfect, literally perfect. So delicious, I will be making these again this summer.
This was quite divine. Easy and moist (with four cups of rhubarb) and classy. A winning recipe. Thanks for making me look good for my guests!
Absolutely to die for! I used fresh rhubarb from my garden and couldn't wait to share it with the office staff for brunch. Can't wait to make this again!
These are fabulous. The almonds are a great addition.
Excellent. Added an extra tsp of baking soda, placed it in a greased cake pan and baked it 45 minutes.
Substituted apple sauce for the oil. Delicious and irresistable as promised!
Awesome! I couldn't get enough of this cake.
I would personally give this 3 starts, but all of my B&B guests said they liked it (no one took seconds though). I think it needs twice as much rhubarb, and I would toast the almonds before using. I followed the recipe exactly as stated except I made it in a 10 cup bundt pan (put the streusel on the bottom of the pan). It looked lovely and smelled great - it just didn't have that much flavor, which surprised me. Oh well, will try another.....
This is a wonderful coffee cake. I followed the recipe exactly. At the last minute after I already had the topping on, I decided to double the topping. I made the second batch of topping with brown sugar instead of granulated - so each cake had a little of both on top. The cake was moist and flavorful and the combination of the 2 sugars was a nice change of pace. Everyone loved this - great recipe!
Great Recipe! Here are my changes. I added about 4 cups of rhubarb, substituted applesauce for about half the oil, and baked it in cupcake tins. The 4 cups of rhubarb was perfect. I like the flavor of rhubarb and so I was able to taste it but it was NOT overpowering or too tart. I didn't change any sugar amount. I baked in cupcake tins for about 25 min. Turned out great. I definately recommend this recipe but just add more rhubarb. Making this recipe again this morning. Yummy!
I used Splenda Brown Sugar Blend and Splenda White Sugar Blend instead of the real sugars and it turned out beautifully.
this coffee cake looked wonderful, made it and it came out tuff. not sure what i did wrong. in the picture it looked wonderful mine looked like a pancake. were we suppose to use baking soda? or powder? the recipe said soda. hmmmmmm any ideas?and when you say white sugar did you mean granulated or powder?
This coffee cake is delicious! Has a buttery carmel taste with just enough tardiness to contrast. I'm not a huge rhubarb fan, but this is amazing! I might have to plant rhubarb now!
This was wonderful. I only made a few changes. I added about 1 tsp of cinnamon, increased the rhubarb to 2 c (because that's what I had), and added a small amount of almond extract to the topping. I also baked it in a 9 x 13 pan for 40 minutes. My whole family loved it. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is one of my favorite recipes from this site. The first cake is always gone in one sitting. I usually put in extra rhubarb as many others have suggested as well, as I love the tartness, and usually don't mix the almonds into the batter.
I followed the recipe exactly. I had to use frozen rhubarb because it was not available fresh at my grocery store. This did not bring the recipe down though. I ended up with two beautiful cakes that I was proud to share. The flavor and texture is even better the next day!
Found the cake to be bland and the topping not to be the best. Will not make this again.
This was awesome!! I made more topping for each cake and added a sprinkle if cinnamon to it. Also added 1/2 tsp of almond extract after reading some of the reviews. Everyone loved this cake. Even my husband who does not care for rhubarb. I will make again soon.
I made this for my mother to take to work where it was a hit. I veganized it by substituting 1/4 c. soy yogurt for the egg, and soy milk for the regular milk. I also added about 2 cups of rhubarb and didn't add nuts to the batter. My topping was a mixture of walnuts, oatmeal, granola, white sugar, and enough margarine to make it crumbly (about 2 tbsp). I also baked in a 13x9 baking dish. When it was cool I put a powdered sugar glaze on it, because all breakfast things taste better with sugar glazes :)
This was good, thanks for sharing! I kept tasting salty bites though, even though I felt like I mixed well...so will have to be more careful with that next time.
Rhubarb was an anticipated spring/summer harvest my husband and I looked forward to--actually, he LOVED rhubarb. I'm not a fan of strawberry rhubarb pie (but raspberry rhubarb is good!), and rhubarb crisp can only go so far. I found this recipe several years ago and it was a real favorite for both of us. This recipe is easy to put together, travels well, tastes fantastic just as written, and one he liked me to make just so he wasn't just talking about how good it is, but to show it off to others. I lost him to cancer 4 years ago and its been a long time since I've been able to make some things. I'm just getting ready to make and take this great coffee cake to a Reveal Party. Yep, my turn to show off! Thank you, Neris, for an outstanding recipe!
This was really good, however, I changed a few things. I added 3/4 c coconut, 1 tbsp cinnamon and 1 cup of blueberries. I made muffins instead. I also added coconut to the crumb mixture along with the almonds and cinnamon. I ate 3 of them....yummy!!
This is an awesome recipe. I did use half applesauce and half oil, I definitely will use more rhubarb next time, and I just about doubled the topping. Other than that, everyone that tried it, for sure liked it...gone in one morning!
I used half whole wheat flour and chopped, slivered almonds (all I had). I found the recipe quite bland, I prefer alot more flavor. I would say it needs at least double the rhubarb.
This was delicious. I substituted olive oil for vegetable oil since I was all out and added a dash of nutmeg and a dash of cinnamon. The amount of rhubarb was perfect in the recipe, not to much, not to little. I love nuts of all kind, and I personally would add more almonds on the top when I made this again! I would definetly make this again!
Loved it because it's not super-sweet-over-the-top like so many desserts now and I have lots of rhubarb to use. I like the crunch the almonds give throughout. I chopped whole almonds rather than buying sliced & used 1/2 cup organic cane sugar in place of some of the brown sugar bc I ran out. Next time I will try more rhubarb and applesauce for 1/2 the oil like others did & try a bundt/ring pan.
