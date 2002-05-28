Almond Rhubarb Coffee Cake

I like this recipe. Tried making it after reading all the reviews as well as reading some other rhubarb cake recipes on this site. Some reviewers thought this didn't have enough rhubarb and suggested increasing the amount to 4 c, in addition to substituting almond extract for the vanilla extract; however some had problems with a soggy cake. I thought I would try a different approach and cut down on the competing flavors and a little sugar and see if maybe I could draw out more of the rhubarb flavor. My substitutions were: 1 1/4 c. brown sugar, 1/3 c. oil, 1/3 c. applesauce, (vanilla extract was perfect for our taste at 1 tsp.), 2 c rhubarb, 4 strawberries, chopped. All in all I was pleased with the result, which was a moist cake that presented really well and tasted like rhubarb and almonds, flavors my family really enjoys. I guess if you are looking for a recipe that emphasizes just rhubarb, I would suggest you keep looking, but if you want a unique cake that has several complimentary flavors I would highly recommend this recipe.