Phila Butter Cake
Here it is, a cake with a ooey gooey buttery topping. Bet it will bring back the memories or make some new ones.
Takes awhile, but its pretty good. I only cooked it for 22 minutes and it was more than done. Very close to the "real" butter cake.Read More
EXCELLENT!!!!!!! I have been searching and searching for years for this recipe - honestly years!!!! I found out that it was on Diners, Drive ins and Dives and I replayed the episode to write down the ingredients and then I was going to try it out. Then my wife sits down and in 10 mintues she found this recipe!!!! I got up the next morning early to make it and Presto the cake was it! I can not tell you how excited I was - I grew up on this cake from the bakery in my town and could never find the right recipe. I have made this cake or cakes that I thought they were over and over again - sometimes I just threw them out without tasting because I knew it was not it. THIS IS IT!!!!!!! THANK YOU SHIRLEYO - THANK YOU!!!!!!
