Black Bottom Cupcakes

863 Ratings
  • 5 573
  • 4 178
  • 3 64
  • 2 26
  • 1 22

Chocolate cream cheese cupcakes, rich and gooey. Serve these little gems with a tall glass of ice cold milk.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
127 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line muffin tins with paper cups or lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese, egg, 1/3 cup sugar and 1/8 teaspoon salt until light and fluffy. Stir in the chocolate chips and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the flour, 1 cup sugar, cocoa, baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Make a well in the center and add the water, oil, vinegar and vanilla. Stir together until well blended. Fill muffin tins 1/3 full with the batter and top with a dollop of the cream cheese mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 145mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022