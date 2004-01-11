Black Bottom Cupcakes

These cupcakes were phenomenal! The rich chocolate paired perfectly with the sweet cream cheese filling. If you're like me, and can't resist the urge to make a few teeny weeny changes, here's what I'd suggest: Use coffee instead of water. It really brings out the chocolate flavor. Unless you are all about the cake, make the full amount of cream cheese filling! (I halved the cream cheese mixture because I only had 4 ounces of cream cheese left and wished I hadn't.) It will look like you don't need the full amount when you are filling the liners but once the cake bakes and expands it should create the perfect ratio. If you prefer rich chocolate flavor, use a chopped up dark chocolate bar in place of the semisweet chocolate chips in the filling. I used a 70% cacao bar. For the cake, use half dark chocolate cocoa powder and half unsweetened. Last, as another reviewer suggested, add a dollop of jam to the middle of the filling. I used a four berry blend. This really took the cupcake to a different level! After the cupcakes have cooked, top these bad boys off with fresh or candied raspberries to impress your family and friends! Doctored up or as is, these cupcakes are my new go-to recipe when I want something sweet!