Chinese Egg Dumplings

Rating: 1 stars this recipe was way off! the wrappers wont stick together and they taste bad!!! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars The filling is really great but I used store-bought wrappers. Also the cooking method here didn't really work. They just stuck to the pan. I cooked them by cooking them in oil for a few minutes and then steamed them in the chicken broth. By cooking them in the oil a little first I found that they won't stick together or to the pan. The filling really is great though and I will be using that in the future. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars I cheated and used store bought wrappers. The broth needed a little spicing up for us so I added a little chili garlic paste and a about 1 tsp white pepper with more chicken stock. When folding the wontons if you fold in half and seal then bring the two points together and seal the points it makes a nice little bundle that doesn't leak. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars the recipe is good and this is one of my all time favorite dishes. The only thing I do differently is that I fill the egg pancake/shell with the stuffing while it is hot on the pan. then I do the mini-omelet flip and seal out the dumpling. This way you can add little drops of eggs for any overstuffed dumplings. Also I add alot of scallion to the broth mixture. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars they were so good. my family loved them. Helpful (3)

Rating: 1 stars Absolutely terrible. Dumpling shell came out as just thinly fried egg.