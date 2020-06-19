Chinese Egg Dumplings

Rating: 3.67 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Do not let the number of ingredients scare you, these are fantastic and so easy. You may want to double the recipe because everyone will love them. Great as an appetizer.

By PIPPYMOE

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
15 dumplings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the eggs, 2 teaspoons of cornstarch, water, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt in a bowl, and let stand for 25 minutes.

  • Mix the pork, water chestnuts, green onions, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, ginger, 1/2 teaspoon sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and toasted sesame oil in a bowl, kneading the mixture till well-combined. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and let rest in refrigerator until needed.

  • To make wrappers, spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat. Slowly pour about 1 tablespoon of the egg mixture into the skillet, and tilt the skillet to spread the batter, forming a flat circle about 3 inches in diameter. Let the egg wrapper cook until firm on the bottom but still moist on top, about 1 minute. Stack the finished egg wrappers on a wax-paper-lined plate as you finish them, and let cool.

  • Stir together the chicken broth, soy sauce, sherry, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon sugar, and black pepper in a saucepan, and heat to a simmer over medium-low heat.

  • Place about 1 teaspoon of the pork filling into the center of each wrapper, fold the wrapper over to make a half-moon shape, and gently press the wrapper together to seal. Drop the filled dumplings into the seasoned chicken broth and simmer them until the filling is cooked through, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve with broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 136.1mg; sodium 719.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2012
I cheated and used store bought wrappers. The broth needed a little spicing up for us so I added a little chili garlic paste and a about 1 tsp white pepper with more chicken stock. When folding the wontons if you fold in half and seal then bring the two points together and seal the points it makes a nice little bundle that doesn't leak. Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

stevo
Rating: 1 stars
12/01/2009
this recipe was way off! the wrappers wont stick together and they taste bad!!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Brandon Twede
Rating: 4 stars
12/16/2010
The filling is really great but I used store-bought wrappers. Also the cooking method here didn't really work. They just stuck to the pan. I cooked them by cooking them in oil for a few minutes and then steamed them in the chicken broth. By cooking them in the oil a little first I found that they won't stick together or to the pan. The filling really is great though and I will be using that in the future. Read More
Helpful
(11)
ChineseGuy
Rating: 3 stars
09/20/2010
the recipe is good and this is one of my all time favorite dishes. The only thing I do differently is that I fill the egg pancake/shell with the stuffing while it is hot on the pan. then I do the mini-omelet flip and seal out the dumpling. This way you can add little drops of eggs for any overstuffed dumplings. Also I add alot of scallion to the broth mixture. Read More
Helpful
(4)
bakealong8786654
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2010
they were so good. my family loved them. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Daniel Custodi
Rating: 1 stars
03/01/2020
Absolutely terrible. Dumpling shell came out as just thinly fried egg. Read More
Bob Sears
Rating: 5 stars
06/22/2020
Very delicious and addictive ***** Read More
