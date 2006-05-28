Lemon Custard Pudding Cake

I am NOT a baker, but after reading the reviews I decided to try it. It was delicious (I could have eaten the whole cake by myself)!!! I used only 1 1/2 cups (instead of 2) of sugar, but stuck to the recipe. Since I am not a baker, I was clueless about the importance of the need to beat the egg whites until "stiff"...:-) I think mine was only "soft" so the cake did not rise as much as it should have had I beaten the egg whites properly. I already know this will be my go-to cake for parties. It is SO good, moist, and creamy. And easy to make. (other than sore arms from beating the egg whites, when like me, you do not own fancy kitchen gadgets and rely on old-fashioned manual labor. :-)