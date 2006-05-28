Lemon Custard Pudding Cake
This recipe makes a delectable pudding-like cake with a tangy lemony flavor everyone will love.
A quick and easy and delicious cake for those of us who are crazy about lemon. This was a little sweet for our taste, so on our second attempt we cut the total sugar by half a cup, which gave us more of the tart, lemony tang we were looking for. Delicious!Read More
A quick and easy and delicious cake for those of us who are crazy about lemon. This was a little sweet for our taste, so on our second attempt we cut the total sugar by half a cup, which gave us more of the tart, lemony tang we were looking for. Delicious!
this is a great recipe! it's easy and delicious!! however, i find that it's a still a tad too sweet even though i have reduced the sugar amount to 1 1/2 cups. and also, i find that the top browns kinda fast so i suggest that the pan to be covered loosely with a foil while baking.
This recipe is absolutely divine!. I have made it 14 times now for my ladies who visit on Thursdays and they simply rave. What a delight and thanks to the cook who submitted it for my enjoyment! Mrs. Evelyn Parideis
This is one of the better pudding cakes in Allrecipes! However, I did cut the sugar down 1/2 cup and might even try another 1/2 cup next time I make it. I prefer more of the lemon tartness to the sweet sweet lemon that this is. But, it is still one great recipe! Be sure and cover it with foil after you see it is golden brown; it will get too dark if you don't. Thanks to 'Mare' for submitting it.
this was very interesting to make! even though i didn't have the right pan, i used a glass bowl, the recipe came out great! i followed the recipe to the mark and didn't think it was too sweet. however, i do really really really recommend covering the top loosely in foil as it browns too quickly. i made this for my cousin and husband who love lemon and they thought it was wonderful!
Very good! I used 5 inch ramekins, and they turned out beautifully. They weren't sweet enough, but after sprinkling the confectioner's sugar, it was delicious. I also made some mini tart pastry shells, but it didn't taste nearly as good with the pastry.
Waaay too SWEET! I like my lemon desserts TANGY! What I did: Used only 1.5 cups sugar (orig. 2cups) Used 3.5 TBS lemon juice (orig. 2 TBS) No zest (orig. 1 1/2 TBS) No powdered sugar (orig. 1/4 cup) Result: Too sweet. No lemon tang What I'd do next time: Use only 1 cup sugar (orig. 2 cups) 6+ TBS lemon juice (orig. 2 TBS) Use only 1 1/4 cup milk (depending on how much extra lemon juice added) (orig. 1 1/2 cups) I personally don't like zest (diminishes lemon tang/too bitter) but the cake part ,imo, was in need of something. So you just might want to maybe sprinkle some zest over top of cake just before baking.
my mom just made this, and followed the recipe exactly. It was probably the best cake that i have ever had! I loved the pudding at the bottom. It was not too tangy it was the perfect amount of sweet. I loved how light and fluffy it was. Even my little sisters, who are very picky eaters, loved it.
(GLUTEN FREE OPTION!) My daughter made this yesterday following a few suggestions made by others as well as making it gluten free. Use fine white rice flour for the all-purpose. Use the zest and juice of 2 whole lemons. Cut back the milk to 1 cup. Cut sugar to 1-1/2 cups. Cover about 15 minutes into baking. We didn't eat it until after it had chilled in the fridge, so it had a stiffer texture than some of the pictures showed (and it's not a normal cake-like or pudding-like texture, so don't be surprised.) And, wow, absolutely delicious! We will definitely be having this again!
How about 6 stars?! This recipe is really good, it's amazing how the cake forms on top of the pudding. I don't know what "lemon zest" is, so I just added more lemon juice and it was great!
This is my first time baking. It turns out great. The outer layer is a bit crispy and spongy (cake) but the bottom is gorgeous; it's a lemon pudding. It's so good. I will definitely make it again without dropping the food colouring. Very good. Thanks
Amazing texture, and with a gluten-free flour blend (and 1/4 tsp xanthan gum), it was awesome. However, less sugar is needed! TIPS: Cook in lower third of oven for best rising, be certain that not a speck of yolk or fat is in the egg white bowl when whipping, let egg whites come to room temperature before beating, and Do NOT eliminate the sugar from the egg white mixture, as it (chemistry-wise) contributes to stability/firmness, but we did leave out 1/2 cup from the flour mixture. I am unsure of how much the sugar contributes to the texture of the cake portion, but will attempt to play around with the sugar (less), flour (more), and tang (more) proportions. Otherwise this is a true winner.
I made this tonight and was pleasantly surprised how it turned out. Fairly easy to make, the cake/top part was nice and spongy and the pudding was a good consistency. I followed other reviews and cut back a little on my sugar (1.5 cups vs. 2 in the recipe) and added more lemon juice (3 Tbs). Even without the powdered sugar on top (didn't haev any), it was still more sweet than lemon-flavored. Next time, I will add even more lemon juice and zest. Definitely add a lot more lemon juice than the recipe calls for. Overall, really good.
Elegant! Very pleased with the results. Tried it with lime too and was equally lovely.
Exactly by the recipe....350 for one hour....custard set nicely and while loose, was not runny...served cold, which probably helped the custard firm up....excellent recipe as is....is it sweet, well yes, it's called dessert....used zest of two lemons and juice from both or about 2 tblspns...suggest trying as is before altering recipe...a keeper....
I found this to be way to sweet and not to have a lemony taste at all. Also I found that the layers didn't separate, the top seemed to mushy and the bottom too gelatinous.
This was easy and delicious! I will be adding this recipe to my "most popular" things to make during the holidays or any time. It is superb. And yes, it's supposed to be runny...
Great, a little too sweet, will put 1/2c less sugar next time
Wow! I have NEVER had anything quite like this before! So light and delicious! The only thing I altered was to add a half teaspoon of lemon extract (I didn't have any zest!), but other than that I made as is. I cannot wait to make it again!
Made this dessert late this afternoon as the recipe said -- no changes. Sugar & lemon amounts were fine. My husband loved it -- said it's a keeper. We tried it about an hour after coming out of the oven. Will be baking again.
I made this recipe last night and it was delicious. I did put 1 1/2 cups of sugar instead of 2 like others mentioned and I did put a little bit more lemon juice. It was easy and amazing.
This was GREAT....will make it again in the summer. So light and refreshing. Was quick and easy to prepare.
I just made this cake. My family and I love lemon treats, We loved the flavor of this cake! It was just the right sweet & tarty flavor. The only reason I gave it a rate of 3 Is the consistancy of the cake. It wanted to brown fast on the top but not cook in the middle. I followed the recipe to the T but it still came out like a curddled custard in the middle, I even cooked it for extra time when I checked it after the time that the recipe calls for. I will probably try it agian but maybe loosely covered and at a higher temp.
this was delicious!!!!!! i mean, delicious. i cut the sugar too, down my 1/2 cup but next time i will cut it by 3/4. i also used meyer lemons which was super tasty!
I cut this recipe in half and bake it in a bread pan for 50 min. I have made it a few times now and it's delicious. I only give it three stars because as is, it's too sweet and too mild on the lemon flavor, but I really appreciate the overall idea of pudding on the bottom, cake in the middle, and spongy meringue on top. When I cut it in half, I don't cut the lemon and zest in half. To balance out the additional juice, I add another egg yolk. Lastly I reduce the sugar by 1/4 c. (for 1/2 recipe). I also tried this with limes, but found lemon to be better. It works great with whole wheat pastry flour.
What a hit! Did not stop eating this until it was gone! I love it warm, so now I am making another one to see if it's as good cold. Can't imagine that I would enjoy this simple recipe so much. Thanx for the recipe
Just made this tonight. Had read through the other reviews and felt confident that it would be good with the original but I added one item that I had on hand and needed to use. I added two cups of finely diced rhubarb...it was amazing! Thank you for this! I have already shared it with friends...they were amazed that it actually makes a pudding on the bottom! YAY!!
""YUMMO"" enough said!!! I just made this and it is scrumptious. I reduced the sugar so as to have more tang then sweet. Thanks for sharing a great recipe.
This was excellent and everyone loved it...but everyone also agreed, it was just too sweet. I will cut the sugar in half the next time I make it.
This went over very BIG! Easy to make and was delicious.
I'm not really sure if the issues with this cake were due to the cake itself or the baker but this did not turn out well for me. I made it exactly as the recipe read but when I cooked it the top portion came out really soggy. It was beautifully golden on top and I could see the custard pudding consistency on the bottom but I could not get the top to taste done. I covered it so that it would stop browning and tried to cook in a bit longer but I think this made things worse. Also, I was hoping it would have a more tart lemon taste. I just might not be a custard pudding cake kind of person!
absolutely loved it!!!!!! i added a teaspoon of baking powder, no zest and 1/3 a cup of lemon juice,i wanted it more cake like.. came out amazing! thanks x
I am NOT a baker, but after reading the reviews I decided to try it. It was delicious (I could have eaten the whole cake by myself)!!! I used only 1 1/2 cups (instead of 2) of sugar, but stuck to the recipe. Since I am not a baker, I was clueless about the importance of the need to beat the egg whites until "stiff"...:-) I think mine was only "soft" so the cake did not rise as much as it should have had I beaten the egg whites properly. I already know this will be my go-to cake for parties. It is SO good, moist, and creamy. And easy to make. (other than sore arms from beating the egg whites, when like me, you do not own fancy kitchen gadgets and rely on old-fashioned manual labor. :-)
Did NOT turn out well. I don't know if I did something wrong, but it was too custardy and not very puddingy (if that's a word). It almost had the texture of quiche on the bottom (disturbing when you are expecting pudding), and I pulled it out of the oven early! There wasn't enough lemon though I added extra- I won't be making this again.
We are this whole thing in two servings each. Lol I followed the advice of others and cut the sugar (1/2c in the flour mixture & a little less than 1/2c in the egg whites), used the zest & all the juice of 1 big lemon and threw a handful of fresh blueberries in the 2-1/2qt buttered casserole before pouring in the batter. It was magnificent!
My husband and I both really enjoyed this dessert last night. That said, I used the juice and zest from one whole lemon, which amounted to about 1 T. of zest and about 3 1/2 T. of lemon juice. I think the lemon flavor was fine. I agree with some of the reviewers who said it was a little too sweet, so I would cut out some of the sugar next time. I also thought that the pudding was a little too runny even though I baked it for the full 60 minutes, uncovered. (It's still runny even though it's been in the refrigerator overnight.)I might use a little less milk next time. The recipe is very similar to an over 100 year old recipe that I use for a lemon sponge pie.
I don't know what I did wrong, but I didn't like this recipe. My husband did so I gave it a 3 star. It took too many bowls. After combining the first 3 ingred. I mixed it with an electric mixer, and by the time I added the egg yolks, the milk, lemon, and zest, the first 3 ingred had hardened so I could hardly mix the rest of it in together. It was all downhill from there. I'll never make it again even if my husband did like it. It was too much work for a really mediocre flavor.
This recipe was great! Instead of using the 2 quart dish, I used a 1 quart and slashed all the ingredients in half. I worked out really well because 1 quart makes easily enough for 4 people. The dessert is so rich that you'll only need a small sliver of it, and you can really taste the lemony tartness. My husband loved it!
This is absolutely AMAZING!!! We lovedd it!! It was super easy to make and definatley company worthy!
Good warm but WAY better cold!
This recipe is a definite keeper! It's to the point that I have to double the recipe when I make this anymore! I just add an extra Tbl spoon of lemon juice. We love lemon! Thank you for sharing Mare!!
The taste was not bad but it was too sweet even after changing the sugar measurement to 1 cup. It should be a nice cake if wasn't be so sweet.
It was sweet with the recommended amount of sugar, but I left that the same and added an additional tablespoon of lemon juice to counteract. It worked like a charm and this cake was DELICIOUS! It was my first time making something like this, and my boyfriend and I absolutely loved it. It's a hit!
I followed the recipe exactly and it was very sweet. I didn't taste the lemon and I baked it 15 minutes beyond the designated time and there was a puddle of goo at the bottom of the baking dish. This is the third lemon recipe that I've tried from allrecipes that has failed.
What a refreshing, light textured dessert. I used about 1 3/4 cups of sugar and 3 tablespoons of fresh squeezed lemon juice. Next time I'll use all the juice the lemon produces. This one will definitely be made again. Thanks.
In the words of my five year old "there isn't anything to exciting about this". I wanted it to be more tart and tangy, more like a curd. It was just o.k. The cake on top has a good flavor and comes out like an angel food cake. The pudding is more custard like. It was overall o.k. because I was really hoping for tart and tangy.
I recently made this delightful cake for a girl's night. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup, and also increased the lemon zest to the zest of one lemon. Served chilled, this is the perfect summer dessert: cool, sweet and tangy. I'll definitely be making this one again!
This tasted good but the consistency wasn't so good, it was way too liquidy and i had to bake it for much longer to even get the custard consistency. Other than that it tasted good tho a bit too sweet!
We loved this unusual cake. I followed the recipe exactly, but next time I'll lower the sugar and increase the lemon. I think that's just personal preference. The consistency was so good...pudding on the bottom and fluffy cake on the top. Another change I'll make next time is that I'll cover the pan because it did get quite brown on top. I will make this again!
This was pretty easy to make, even the egg mixing part. It turned out correctly, making a lemon custard/pudding on the bottom and I was surprised and happy. It is a sweet cake and goes good with milk.
I like it but the bottom was too runny.
Easy to make, and I enjoyed the lightness of the cake and creamy texture of the sauce/pudding. However, there was virtually no lemon flavor. Based on the other reviews, I decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup and increased the lemon juice by 1tbsp and doubled the fresh lemon peel, but the lemon flavor was still barely noticeable. Next time, I will try adding 1/2 tsp lemon extract.
This is such a good way of getting extra protein and very little amount of flour. I only added 1.5 cups of sugar and next time I will only add 1 cup as it is plenty sweet enough. Otherwise made as per recipe.
This was surprisingly AMAZING! I had no idea that the top would be cake with gooey lemon custard underneath! It was delicious. My only gripe is that the recipe calls for WAY too much sugar! I even cut the sugar in half and it was still too sweet! Next time I will try only 3/4cup sugar. Also, don't bother adding sugar to the egg whites.
I have made this twice... and both times there are no leftovers!! If you like lemon desserts you must try it! I did follow a suggestion to cover the cake for most of the cooking time (with foil) to keep it from browning too quickly and it came out perfect both times. Love it!
Cut back a cup of sugar. Perfect!!!
This was good, but the texture sure surprised me. It tasted like a moist sponge cake, which is fine if you like sponge cake. If you don't, you probably won't like this. Cut the sugar to 1.5 cups - it's plenty. I made this lactose free by using oil and soy milk and it was fine. Watch it carefully, the top burns easily so you may need to turn the temperature down in middle. And don't cut the lemon zest, I did and I felt the flavor wasn't strong enough.
This recipe is very light. I added another tablespoon of lemon juice and used 1 1/2 c. of sugar instead of the 2 cups in the recipe.
Very easy and tasty
Absolutely delicious!! I love lemon and this didn't disappoint. I did use the juice of one lemon which equaled 3+ TB. Omitted 1/2 cup sugar in the batter. Will probably cutback by 1/4 cup more next time. Didn't use powdered sugar. Loosely covered with foil the first 40 minutes or so. My husband loved it too. Really good cold.
This is an absolutely delicious recipe. My husband is a huge lemon dessert fan and he said it was one of his favorite lemon desserts he's ever had. I did cut the sugar by 1/2 a cup and doubled the lemon as others suggested based on our lemon love. I would probably do even more lemon the next time but this was ooooooohhhh soooo goooood!
I was skeptical about this recipe, but I love lemon so I gave it a try! Usually I follow a recipe the first time I make it, but I couldn't get past 2 cups of sugar, so I used one cup of lemon sugar I make in the cake batter and a 1/4 for the whites. It turned out great!!!! The cake has a lovely taste and you don't miss the sugar!
Wow is that ever tasty!!
Absolutely delicious! Taking the advice of others, I reduced sugar by 1/2 a cup and was so glad I did. I also added about a tablespoon more lemon juice than the recipe called for. I tented the cake with foil the whole time but next time will tent for 1/2 the cooking time so that the top will brown a little more.
This is awesome!WOW LOVED IT!
Read the reviews and eliminated 1/2 cups of sugar as others have suggested. Love the results. A simple, but elegant dessert. Used small, individual ramekins. Perfect!
Absolutely delicious, light and airy .
Made it 3x' in last 2 mos, family loves it.
I used 1/2 cup sugar less w no problem except decreased sugar.
just made this and tried it warm and cold. it was good both ways. I used two lemons for juice and one lemon for zest, and added some lemon extract. the lemon flavor was good but not overpowering. served with vanilla ice cream and fresh berries. the cake has a delicate consistency and flavor, so the ice cream was perfect; the berries overpowered in my opinion.
This was wonderful and better than expected! But there were complaints ---- not big enough for 2nd helpings. Next time, I'll double it.
I made this exactly as written and while the cake layer was deliciously light, moist, and airy, I’m afraid it was disappointing in the lemon department. It’s cloyingly sweet, with no lemony tartness at all.
It was just okay for me. I like chocolate lava cake better!
It was fairly easy to make for making it the first time and it shocked me when it actually turned out good!! I usually don't have good luck on "first time" making a new recipe. As far as the taste, it was okay, I just thought it needed more lemon taste in it, I feel like that would have balanced out the sweetness. Otherwise, it was great!!!
This was very easy to make and turned out deliciously perfect! My guy has a big sweet tooth and loves lemon so this hit the spot for him. As recommended, I cut the sugar in the recipe to 1.5 total and added more lemon juice.
My aunt has lemon trees on her property and she brought us a ton of them. I wasn’t sure what to make and found this recipe.
Loved the lightness and tangyness. I did cover it with a tent of foil the last 10 minutes. I only used zest of 1 1/2 lemons and that was fine.
This was an interesting cake to make. It was good but not a cake I would make again. My family was not especially fond of this recipe.
Absolutely delicious. I did add more juice - I just used all of the juice from 1 lemon (and all of the zest from 1 lemon). Not because the recipe needed altering, just because I was being lazy with measurments. My pudding cake did not over brown at all. Great recipe that I'll use over and over again - thanks for sharing!
I was disappointed in this recipe. I wanted the pudding to be thicker. I also found it to be too sweet and not lemony enough. I won't make it again.
This is great! A bit sweet, but very delicious. Everyone loved it! Would be great with crushed cookies for texture or a little ice cream and raspberries to make it extra special; but, still wonderful on its own. Very easy to make.
I made this tonight. Amazing! I will use less sugar next time but it was a wonderful treat and worth the time it took to make it. Also, someone suggested covering when it is golden brown so it doesn't burn on top while it finishes cooking. Excellent tip and I followed the advice and it came out beautifully!
The light texture of this cake is delightful, but it is a little too sweet for us.
This was perfect! It was not too sweet! Everyone loved the lemon!
Maybe I messed up, but it never really left the wet pudding stage. It was like the filling of lemon bars with a merengue top. tasted yummy though.
great
This was so good and turned out just as it said
Didn't quite know what to expect with this recipe but the result is a pretty yummy dessert. I used ramekins. Definitely cut the sugar in half and add more lemon juice, like 3-4 x more. Also better served chilled.
