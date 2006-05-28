Lemon Custard Pudding Cake

This recipe makes a delectable pudding-like cake with a tangy lemony flavor everyone will love.

Recipe by Mare

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 -2 quart cake
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 2 quart baking dish. Separate the eggs.

  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, butter and 1 1/2 cups of the white sugar.

  • Beat the egg yolks and add to the sugar mixture along with the milk and lemon zest. Mix well and add the lemon juice.

  • In another bowl beat egg whites until stiff, slowly adding the remaining 1/2 cup white sugar. Fold the egg whites into the batter. Pour batter into the prepared dish.

  • Place the dish in a shallow pan of hot water and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 55 to 60 minutes or until lightly browned. Serve warm of chilled with confectioners' sugar dusted on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 92.3mg. Full Nutrition
