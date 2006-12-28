Snowball Cake I
A no-bake dessert using a ready-made angel food cake and ingredients that can be easily found in any store. It looks like a large snowball when finished.
this was great! looked very impressive, i omitted the unflavored gelatin,lemon juice and the cup of sugar. used i package of sugar free lemon jello,1 3/4 cups of boiling liquid (water and drained pineapple juice combined )also used low fat cool whipRead More
This cake is gorgeous, delicious and fun.. I made it for my bosses birthday - who is on weight watchers. It was a huge hit. It tasted great a couple of days later too!! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a very old recipe that my grandmother used to make around the holidays. The original recipe called a 9 x 13 pan. And the recipe called for "dream whip" which is what we had before cool whip was ever thought of. I still make it with dream whip on occassion as many have forgot what it tastes like. We topped the dessert with coconut and put 12 stemmed cherries on top.
I made this cake last night for my mother's 75th birthday today. Not only was it the easiest cake I've ever "made", it was beautiful and delicious. This cake was so well liked by all, that it has now been designated as "the cake" to bring to all future family gatherings.
This was a really great dessert. The second time I made it using a vanilla custard layer in addition to the other layers.
I made this for my January Bunco group and they absolutely loved it. It was a little difficult to make, but the presentation was great. I put it on my pedestal cake plate and it looked like a great big snowball. It was very light and refreshing. I did add the vanilla pudding but I don't think it was worth it and I found I needed 2 angel food cakes. I also added 1 t. coconut extract to the pineapple filling and it was very good! Definately a keeper!
will go wonderful with a party of any kind, love it!!!
Tastes just like my Great randma used to make!
I have made this for years, only I put in a 8X10 dish.
Absolutely love this cake!! The only addition I made was 3/4 cup of chipped walnuts. My family are nut freaks!! It was a great cake to have as an alternative for the non chocolate lovers, since we were also serving the over-the-top rich Candy Bar Cake. I know, right--I didn't know there were actually people who don't like chocolate;). But, honestly it was truly a lite and refreshing cake, and as others have mentioned, even better the next day.
Mom would make this cake EVERY Christmas...oh man it's so good! It's not overly sweet either...she would make the cake part the night before, then the next morning would put the whipped cream (cool whip) and coconut on it. Shame it was only once a year...but one thing she let us do was ask: "what do you want for breakfast?" I'd say "CAKE!" She knew I'd say that LOL
I made this for a party recently, and everyone really liked it! It has stood the test of time-a truly tasty combination!
This is a recipe from my childhood in the 1960’s!!! We used dream whip, and made it in a 9 by 11 glass dish. It will never last long enough to get thrown out!!!!
Great! Makes a lot, too - good for a crowd. I brought about half of mine to work and everybody here loved it too!
My Mom made this when I was a kid, I skip the coconut but it is great.
