Snowball Cake I

4.9
15 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A no-bake dessert using a ready-made angel food cake and ingredients that can be easily found in any store. It looks like a large snowball when finished.

Recipe by Gina

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 large cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a 4 quart round mixing bowl with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Break cake up into small bite-sized pieces.

  • Drain the crushed pineapple, reserve the syrup. You should have 1 cup of syrup if not add enough water to make 1 cup.

  • Dissolve the gelatin in the 4 tablespoons of cold water. Add the boiling water, pineapple syrup, sugar and lemon juice. Mix well and place in the refrigerator until mixture just starts to thicken.

  • Add the crushed pineapple to the gelatin mix and then fold in 4 cups of the whipped topping.

  • Place a layer of cake pieces, then a layer of the pineapple mixture in the prepared bowl. Continue until all the cake and pineapple mixture is used up. Refrigerate for at least 12 hours or overnight.

  • Turn the chilled cake out onto a serving platter and frost it with the remaining whipped topping and sprinkle with the coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 57.3g; fat 12.2g; sodium 249.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022