Burnt Sugar Cake II

27 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is my great grandmother's recipe dated 1938. It is made with caramelized sugar.

By LYNN SEVERNS

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 -9 inch round layers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare burnt sugar by placing 1/2 white sugar into a heavy skillet over medium high heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon as sugar melts. When it becomes very dark brown, remove from heat, add hot water very slowly and stir until dissolved. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees F). Line two 9 inch round baking pans with parchment paper.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together three times.

  • Cream the butter or margarine with the remaining 1 1/4 cups white sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs 1 at a time, beating thoroughly after each. Stir in the vanilla and the burnt sugar syrup mixture.

  • Add the dry ingredients and milk alternately to the creamed mixture. Beat until smooth. Pour batter into the prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 39mg; sodium 162.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022