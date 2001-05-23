Burnt Sugar Cake II
This is my great grandmother's recipe dated 1938. It is made with caramelized sugar.
I have been looking for this recipe for years. My grandmother use to make this cake. It was my favorite. My grandmother would not measure anything. I don't know how she did it, but the burnt sugar cake always came out perfect everytime. Thank you.Read More
The texture of this cake was great, and I liked it quite a bit with a thin vanilla sugar glaze. But I brought it to a party, and nobody liked it! I had to explain to people that it was supposed to taste like caramel, but nobody was sold. I'm certainly not going to make it again.Read More
Regarding Hollybells frosting request; A caramel or sometimes called burnt sugar frosting is what I have always used on this and spice cakes. Caramel Frosting V by Carol from this site looks like a possible good choice.
This cake didn't even need frosting. I made it in a bundt pan, and simply dusted it with a little powdered sugar. My friends begged me to take large pieces home with them. I let them - I was afraid I'd eat the rest of the cake by myself, in one sitting!
A great recipe! I didn't frost the cake - it was moist and fluffy. As I took it to my work, my co-workers asked what tasty spice it would contain - they couldn't believe it was just burnt sugar. The taste reminded of German Spekulatius. To prevent the crust from tasting bitter, you should be careful not to let it get too dark. And one of my co-workers suggested to make the caramel syrup by cooking the sugar with the water from the beginning on, as I told her it bubbled up very high when I added the water to the boiling sugar. I would definitely make the cake again and try the suggested caramel procedure. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for my husband's borthday and the whole thing was gone within 24 hours. Simply fabulous!
Tender, delicate, mild-flavored cake. I thought it grand with just a sprinkling of powdered sugar. Others thought it would be best with some type of frosting. I would love frosting recommendations from anyone reviewing this recipe-
As a child, we used to get burnt sugar cakes for our birthday and i remember them being excellent. This recipe did not disappoint my image of that brown delicious burnt sugar cake. I added a buttercream icing with a teaspoon of maple extract to top this feast. I took this to a bbq and everyone loved it. Thanks for a great recipe!
tasty and good!
The burnt sugar became hard, so I left it out & the cake was still very nice.
YUMMO!! Beautiful color and soooo tasty! I made this in a Bundt cake pan, and drizzled it with a vanilla glaze. Looked pretty and was gone in 2 days!!
excellent nice flavor. nice and fluffy. this is a keeper thanks
This cake was delicious. I made 24 cupcakes and it only took 15 minutes to bake them to perfection! It had an interesting caramel flavor and color to it. I absolutely loved it. It's perfect for the autumn season if you want a nice presentation.
This cake was pretty good. It was moist, but I could not tell the difference between this cake and any other cake I have made.
I made this with hot, strong coffee, the way my great grandma did, instead of the hot water mixed with burnt sugar. I don't know if it made it better or not, since I haven't tried it with the water, but it was heavenly.
This cake has such a beautiful color, it turned out well and was so easy to make. The caramelized sugar was the only part I was worried about -- I thought I had burnt it, and I didn't read the part about pouring the hot water in slowly. Oops! Be more careful than I was. But despite my mistakes, it turned out great.
I loved this recipe. The key is getting the burnt sugar syrup right. Once you master that, this recipe is moist, moist, moist and sooo flavorful. I used a butter flavored powder sugar drizzle over the top.
You have no idea how long I have looked for a recipe for the cake my grandmother made from memory so was never written down. I cannot wait to make this. Grandma Hoffman..I hope I can do it as well as you!
Yummy, Yummy! I wanted to make a Burnt Sugar Cake for my birthday just like my Mom made for me. Only she used a yellow cake with the burnt sugar frosting. That frosting takes more to beat it than I can do, so I was excited when I stumbled onto this recipe. I made it using a milk-free margarine and soy milk (allergies) and put a chocolate frosting with pecans on it. Now I'll make it for my Mom's birthday. And maybe break down and make the brunt sugar frosting, too.
A tender, feathery cake with true caramel flavor. I made it for my husband's birthday and paired it with a caramel frosting; he loved it!
This is my dad's favorite cake, and I've made it for his birthday for the past several years. I have made notes to myself to divide the sugar. I believe step one should read "..by placing 1/2 CUP white sugar..." It makes a pretty thick syrup just using 1/2 cup sugar, not 1/2 of the 1 3/4 cups called for in the recipe. This is a great cake!
I followed the directions carefully and it came out heavy and pasty. I will not make again.
This was a very good cake. It was light, soft and fluffy. I made it with coffee as suggested by another reviewer. It did give the cake a fantastic flavor. The coffee made the cake a little too dark though. Next time I will try it as written. Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe!
Overall, a good, easy and unusual recipe. However i would make some changes 1)caramelize most of the sugar (all but a 1/4 cup) for more flavor. 2) post a proper photo. 3) add the water to the sugar you plan on caramelizing, and do it on medium high heat (how are you supposed to caramelize without a liquid?!) 4) TASTE THE SUGAR BEFORE YOU ADD IT if you burn it, it taste like charcoal.
