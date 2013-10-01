Depression Cake I

Excellent in every possible way. Super easy to make. If you need to cool down the initial cooked mixture in a hurry, fill the sink with ice water (that comes up no higher than the sides of the saucepan, obviously) and stir occasionally. If the ice melts, drain and refill the sink again with ice water. It will cool down in about 10 minutes. The cake is just so moist. I baked it in an 11"X17" jelly roll pan, and it was baked through at 27 minutes. The flavor is wonderful. I added 1/2 tsp dry mustard and 3 good shakes of cayenne. This gave it a subtle hint of warmth, which most people find irresistible. I made this to send in to work with the hubs, who couldn't stop eating pieces as I was cutting it up the night before. It was inhaled in record time by his work crew. I drizzled on a simple glaze, made of 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 1Tb softened butter, and milk to make a stiff but flowable glaze, put it in a baggie, snipped off one corner, and made several lazy zig-zags. It would be fantastic with cream cheese frosting. Or keep it simple by sprinkling with sugar before baking, or powdered sugar after. Dress it up or down, doesn't matter. Like so many other recipes that have survived decade after decade, especially those that were born out of poverty, this one is a classic for a reason. It's outstanding!