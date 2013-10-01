Depression Cake I
This was my mother's, it has sugar, but no eggs, no butter and no milk. It's from the Depression-era.
I was looking for a cake that I could make w/o eggs. I tried this cake and it was very simple AND moist. The only change I made was that I din't have lard and I used oil instead. It did take time for the liquid to cool but I didn't mind. It didn't seem to have any bad effect. My kids and husband finished the cake that night. I will definetly make this cake again.Read More
This recipe was not to my liking.Read More
This turned out great the first and third time. Delicious and moist. The second time I didn't wait for the mixture to cool and put too much flour - so becareful not to do this. Works well with or without raisins. Excellent cut in half and layered and covered with vanilla frosting!
Great recipe! My little brother, (who is allergic to all dairy, eggs, etc.) has never had a cake before due to his severe food allergies. When I came upon this recipe, I was ecstatic to actually find something that he could eat. I was thrilled with the results and my little brother enjoyed the cake a lot. Even those of us who had "real" cake before were pleased with the results and enjoyed the cake. The ingredients are basic and the cake was easy to put together. Thanks for this recipe!
Our daughter is diabetic, so we needed a lower-carb version. In our experiment I used Splenda instead of sugar. I also used Craisins which made it colorful. The Splenda changes the carbs per serving to around 20 grams and the total calories to 170. Our experiment turned out well, and we'll be able to add this to our "yes" foods list.
As a child growing up, my mom made this often. It was and is still one of my favorites! The only difference in my mom's recipe was she added a cup of chopped pecans that had been floured (so they wouldn't sink to the bottom), gently stirring them in at the last before pouring into the pan for baking. (She made hers in a tube pan.) Also, something else my mom did, was she would start this the night before. She would cool the shortening/raisins/water/sugar mixture with a lid on the pan, overnight. (She did this on top of our washing machine in the garage!) The next morning, she would spoon most of the hardened shortening off, and then proceed with the making the cake. Thanks so much for posting! I absolutely LOVE this cake!! :)
I made this recipe because it reminded me so much of a recipe I have called "Welfare Cookies", also made without eggs or butter. They are a soft cake-like cookie, and topped with a creamcheese or vanilla icing. So I thought it would make an excellent cake, and much easier than the cookies since I could just dump the whole thing into a pan and bake it. Good idea. It was moist and full of flavour. I doubled up on the spices since my husband loves spice cakes so much. This is a winner, with or without icing.
I just had to try this as an experiment. For what it is, it's amazing. I took the suggestion of cooking the shortening/raisin/spice/sugar mixture the night before and just letting it sit with a lid on overnight. Worked great (and smelled lovely!). My mom LOVED this cake, unfortunately it was not to my liking (so my mom ended up eating the majority of it). The texture was really nice and moist. If I was growing up during the depression and eating ketchup and mayo sandwiches like my grandmother and great-aunt did, I probably would have thought this was such an amazing treat, however, my spoiled taste buds ruined this for me. Thank you for this recipe though, it was really cool to make! Very ingenious for containing no milk, eggs, or butter!
I have been making this cake for years and my friends and famliy live it. At Christmas time I put candied fruit in it also, and it makes a great fruit cake. Friends who don't like fruit cake say they like this.
This recipe is awesome. The cake is a spice cake and very dense. I used dried cherries instead of raisins. The cake is also better the day after you make it, so plan ahead it's worth the wait.
Great recipe on this dreary day that just begged for baking but not going out to get eggs! Switched it up a bit by making a mixture of dried apricots (minced), craisins and raisins for the fruit and added the flour coated walnuts for crunch. My only suggestion is to add at least 1/2 teaspoon salt to cut the sweet just a bit. By instinct I added just a pinch, but it still could have used just a touch more. Otherwise a very nice spice cake...reminiscent of a fruit cake except MOIST and TASTY! :-)
I scaled the recipe by 1/4 and made mini muffins as an additional dessert for my dad, who recently had a heart attack and is watching his saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol intake. I used trans fat free shortening and half whole wheat, half unbleached flour. This cake rose nicely and had a very moist texture. I don't know if this happened with only my cake (maybe because I didn't use raisins) or if it is a result of the spices, but the inside of my mini muffins were a nice shade of maroon!
Came out very good. Surprisingly rich. Next time I might cut down on the sugar, though, because this was much sweeter than I expected. I halved the recipe and baked it in an 8x8 glass pan for just under 35 minutes and it worked well. Thanks for a great dairy-free recipe!
Excellent in every possible way. Super easy to make. If you need to cool down the initial cooked mixture in a hurry, fill the sink with ice water (that comes up no higher than the sides of the saucepan, obviously) and stir occasionally. If the ice melts, drain and refill the sink again with ice water. It will cool down in about 10 minutes. The cake is just so moist. I baked it in an 11"X17" jelly roll pan, and it was baked through at 27 minutes. The flavor is wonderful. I added 1/2 tsp dry mustard and 3 good shakes of cayenne. This gave it a subtle hint of warmth, which most people find irresistible. I made this to send in to work with the hubs, who couldn't stop eating pieces as I was cutting it up the night before. It was inhaled in record time by his work crew. I drizzled on a simple glaze, made of 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 1Tb softened butter, and milk to make a stiff but flowable glaze, put it in a baggie, snipped off one corner, and made several lazy zig-zags. It would be fantastic with cream cheese frosting. Or keep it simple by sprinkling with sugar before baking, or powdered sugar after. Dress it up or down, doesn't matter. Like so many other recipes that have survived decade after decade, especially those that were born out of poverty, this one is a classic for a reason. It's outstanding!
Great spice cake for someone with dairy and egg allergies. We omitted the raisins. Would be a nice cupcake with icing.
I always have the items needed to make this in the pantry. It is wonderful and a nice dessert to make on a budget. With our grocery budget shrinking, it is nice to have a recipe for something sweet that doesn't require so many "extras". This cake is nice enough for company. It would also be nice with a cinnamon glaze drizzled on top, or some powederd sugar dusted on top - if you were trying to dress it up. We like it just the way it is. I use 1 cup water and 1 cup leftover coffee. Also I reduce the nutmeg to 1/2 tsp. just because this is my own personal taste. I have made it both ways and I prefer less nutmeg, however my husband doesn't notice a difference when I do. Great served warm right out of the oven with a nice cup of coffee.
This recipe turns out, JUST like my great grandmother used to make it!! This cake is definitely a treasure to us from but no longer living in the Northeast U.S. I’m baking this and sending some to my sister and Mother who have lost the recipe ??
I made this cake for my husband tonight who is to avoid dairy and egg to prepare for a medical procedure in a few days. I halved the recipe and baked it in a 8x8 pan. I omitted the raisins and added a pinch more of the cinnamon and nutmeg, also added 1/2 tsp ground ginger and 1 tsp vanilla extract. I let the liquid cool to a little warmer than room temperature and mixed in the flour and baking soda..I also added a pinch of salt. After baking, I allowed the cake to cook for 5 minutes then spread vanilla frosting from a can over the top so the frosting melted into a glaze. My husband was skeptical when I told him it was milk and egg less, lets just say that a little more than half the pan is now gone...and not by my doing this time! This is a great cake recipe for anybody with egg/dairy allergies or is vegan/vegetarian. Thanks for sharing!
Suggestion: put hot mixture in freezer to cool, stir often. The first time I made this the hot liquid took hours to cool down. Butter cream frosting is delicious on top.
I made this for a dinner series I've been catering that includes a vegan population, so this cake was great for them! It is obviously different from a traditional cake, more dense, but it turned out way better than I was hoping! It rose well, smelled delicious, and the vegans, as well as omnivores, really loved it. I did top it with a (fake) buttercream type frosting made with vegan butter, shortening and powdered sugar. Not sure this would fall in my personal repertoire, but I was very happy with it!
My mother made this often when we were children. Somehow this recipe got lost though. I remembered that she made it in a jelly-roll pan, so that's what I did. I baked it for 30 minutes and then put a vanilla icing on it after it cooled. Yep, this was it. How wonderful to have this recipe back in the family. Thanks so much.
Oh so tasty just as the recipe is. If you like a spice cake, this one is great. I was worried because I tasted the concoction after it cooled and I didn't think it taste good at all. I think this cake would be great even with out the raisins although the may have added some flavor during the simmering.
Its really good it looks like a real cake
Cooks up with the texture and flavor of Pumpkin Bread, but as though the cook forgot to add the pumkin. A good choice for those on strict allergy diets, but I'd give this one a pass otherwise.
Very similar to a family recipe that never turned out right for me. This cake tasted great, just like my mother in law's cake. Easier to make. The second time I made it I took it out at about 35", 10" early. Cake tester still came out clean, but cake was heavier, denser, and moister than the 1st time I made it, which is more like the way my hubby likes it. I will be using this recipe from now on when my husband asks for depression cake.
I was surprised at how well this cake turned out, with no eggs or milk. I would have liked a bit of salt, just to amp up the flavor, but I was unsure if it would affect the rise. The cake as a springy texture, and makes a nice accompaniment for coffee. I sprinkled on a little confectioner's sugar, to enhance it visually, just a bit. Fresh fruit would be a nice go-along, too.
This was AWESOME!!! It just needed a little more of each f the spices listed, I have made this multiple times now.
I was just given this cake as a gift from a friend. It is a tradition in her family to bake them in loaf pans, wrap in saran wrap and plaid wrapping paper and share with family and friends. It is a great spice cake. They call it Poor Man's Cake
My cakes always seem a little dry...How can I make them more moist? This Cake TASTE great. Maybe I baked it 5 min. Too long?
Very good. I made this cake for my family and they loved it.
I have been looking for a recipe like this! We have family members who are allergic to milk and eggs, and I had heard of my Aunt's famous raisin cake recipe! I think this is it. TIP DO let the mixture cool prior to adding the flour; otherwise you get lumps in the batter similar to those found in gravy.
Yummy.,I made it with no issues. I doubled the spices, used 1/4 shortening, 1 cup of water and brown instead of white sugar. Next time I plan to use oatmeal flour instead of white flour. Tastes great with coffee or herbal tea!
