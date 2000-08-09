Italian Cheesecake

4
19 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A slightly lighter version of cheesecake without the crust!

Recipe by LYNN SEVERNS

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9 inch round springform or regular pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the ricotta, confectioners' sugar and eggs. Blend well. Stir in vanilla, almond extract, rum extract, lemon juice, lemon zest and orange zest. Beat by hand until smooth and creamy. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 40 minutes, until golden. Place on a rack and cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 8.1g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 64.1mg; sodium 88.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022