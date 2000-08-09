Italian Cheesecake
A slightly lighter version of cheesecake without the crust!
On important process left out by the recipe donor and the 1st reviewer is that most cheesecake recipes call for DRAINING the ricotta cheese by squeezing the ricotta thru a cheesecloth sack!!Read More
I don't know if it's because I used fat-free ricotta or a 9 3/4" springform pan, but the cheesecake was only about 3/4" high. I was too embarassed to bring it to a dinner party the next night. Since I wasn't going to bring it, I though I'd taste it - it is too coarse a texture for my liking. Also, I thought it was too citrus-y tasting. I don't think I'll be making this one again.Read More
I tried this recipe and it was easy and delicious. I did have one problem. It came out rather flat. I solved this problem by adding a few tablespoons of flour to the recipe.
I made individual cakes in ramekins and I omitted the rum and almond extracts since I didn't have either and I crushed spice snap cookies for a thin crust, and this recipe turned out great! It has a light texture with just the right amount of sweet, citrus flavour. This recipe is also great if you are trying to watch what you eat because its so low in calories and fat compared to a New York Style cheesecake. A delicious, satisfying dessert!
ok peeps originally this is a peasant type of desert originating in Puglia south eastern Italy. Better known as Calzone di ricotta. it is a dence moist somewhat coarse texture and dose not rise like a cake kudos to Lynn you stuck to the original recipe as i recalled my Nonna making years ago you can also omit the rum extract and juice as well as replace the powdered sugar with granulated thanks ever so much
I followed the receipe exactly, it was very watery, extremly sweet and it turned out flat. I would not recommend this receipe to anyone who dose not have a huge sweet tooth and dose not mind a flat watery cheesecake. Sorry to who ever submitted the receipe.
I cut the sugar slightly - used two eggs and ameretto liqueur instead of almond extract. Also, used a graham pie crust and it turned out great. Glad I found this simple and delicious recipe.
Think ricotta cream rather than cheesecake and this is an excellent dish...if you think of cheesecake it is a little disappointing
This was a great dessert as 4 of us in our family is on the South Beach diet. I made powdered sugar from Splenda and followed the advice of the other reviewers and it turned out great. My husband also has diabetes so this is a great dessert for him.
Extremely nice, very simple and effective, a little less cheese wourld also be effective
Very good. I used a graham cracker crust with crushed almonds. Be sure to drain the cheese well. I didn't drain the cheese enough and the crust was soggy on the bottom. Could have added a little flour too the cheese mixture to pick up the extra moisture.
This was a really good beginner recipe. This was my first cheesecake ever. After doing some research, I baked mine in a water bath. I also drained my cheese.
I almost made a completely different recipe by the time I finished. As written, it was way too sweet and liquidy. I used a digital scale (and adjusted for bowl weight) to measure out 1-1/2 lbs of ricotta, but felt it wasn’t right. I added about another small container of ricotta and another egg. Also added about 1/4 cup heavy cream for extra “fluffiness”. It came out just as I wanted so I guess it’s good I made he adjustments.
I followed the recipe, used whole milk ricotta, and added 2 TB of flour just to hold it up. The result was perfect - texture and taste. It reminded me of an Italian bakery in the north end of Boston.
