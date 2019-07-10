Crab Wonton Cups

This appetizer has an unusual combination of ingredients, but they are easy to make and delicious. I am always asked for the recipe whenever I serve them. May be frozen and reheated.

By Debi S.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cups
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray mini-muffin tins with nonstick cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together crabmeat, green onion, mayonnaise, curry powder, salt, lemon juice, and Swiss cheese. Use kitchen scissors to trim off corners of individual wonton skins; place trimmed skins in wells of mini-muffin tins. Spoon about 1 tablespoon crabmeat mixture into each wonton cup. Top each with a slice of water chestnut.

  • Bake in preheated oven about 12 minutes, or until puffed and browned. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 18mg; sodium 163.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

laceykathy
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2006
I tried this recipe for baking the wontons in lieu of deep frying them and they turned out wonderful! I will no longer deep fry wontons since baking them makes them so good and non-greasy. Read More
Helpful
(23)

SBUDSKY
Rating: 3 stars
02/04/2007
I followed the recipe to a tee but found that something just didn't taste right-- I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of sugar (I find that canned crab lacks the sweetness that fresh seafood usually has) and that made a huge difference. Read More
Helpful
(14)
GLAMOURGIRL511
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2005
I halved the recipe and used a regular muffin tin not mini and they turned out fine. Very unique taste and quite good. Read More
Helpful
(12)
LEEPERLADY
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2005
This recipe was a great success at our Thanksgiving dinner party yesterday. Everyone enjoyed them so much that I had to forward this recipe to 9 guests. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Lori
Rating: 4 stars
07/17/2006
These were very good. I used canned chicken instead of crab and added a little extra curry. I didn't trim the wonton skins. I just pinched the tops of them. The water chestnuts add a great crunch to these wontons. Read More
Helpful
(7)
KRISTENDAVIS
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2007
Will definitely use this recipe again. I didn't have water chestnuts or curry powder so I added extra green onions and I used cajun seasoning. They were really good. I doubled the amount of cajun seasoning and lemon juice that the recipe called for based on bland reviews. It still could have used more. The mayo was a little overpowering. Very festive and easy though so it was worth five stars. Read More
Helpful
(7)
JUNEAD
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2006
These are really good. I left the water chestnuts off several because my daughter doesn't like them but I think the crunch in contrast to the soft filling is a must. I mixed ingredients the day before and quickly assembled after guests arrived. This worked extremely well and will make often. Read More
Helpful
(4)
lemonleaf
Rating: 3 stars
01/13/2008
I think this would have turned out A LOT better if I haven't spilt the salt in the mixture. However, my family did eat all of the wontons. I may give this recipe another try when I get the craving! Read More
Helpful
(4)
ukicaryn
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2008
I make these appetizers without the curry powder and water chestnuts. I substitute the wontons for pre-baked phyllo cups (found in the frozen section). I fill the phyllo cups with the mixture and bake on a baking sheet. I usually need to double or triple the recipe because it is the most popular appetizer at my parties. Read More
Helpful
(4)
