Crab Wonton Cups

I tried this recipe for baking the wontons in lieu of deep frying them and they turned out wonderful! I will no longer deep fry wontons since baking them makes them so good and non-greasy.
I followed the recipe to a tee but found that something just didn't taste right-- I added about a 1/2 teaspoon of sugar (I find that canned crab lacks the sweetness that fresh seafood usually has) and that made a huge difference.
I halved the recipe and used a regular muffin tin not mini and they turned out fine. Very unique taste and quite good.
This recipe was a great success at our Thanksgiving dinner party yesterday. Everyone enjoyed them so much that I had to forward this recipe to 9 guests. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks!
These were very good. I used canned chicken instead of crab and added a little extra curry. I didn't trim the wonton skins. I just pinched the tops of them. The water chestnuts add a great crunch to these wontons.
Will definitely use this recipe again. I didn't have water chestnuts or curry powder so I added extra green onions and I used cajun seasoning. They were really good. I doubled the amount of cajun seasoning and lemon juice that the recipe called for based on bland reviews. It still could have used more. The mayo was a little overpowering. Very festive and easy though so it was worth five stars.
These are really good. I left the water chestnuts off several because my daughter doesn't like them but I think the crunch in contrast to the soft filling is a must. I mixed ingredients the day before and quickly assembled after guests arrived. This worked extremely well and will make often.
I think this would have turned out A LOT better if I haven't spilt the salt in the mixture. However, my family did eat all of the wontons. I may give this recipe another try when I get the craving!
I make these appetizers without the curry powder and water chestnuts. I substitute the wontons for pre-baked phyllo cups (found in the frozen section). I fill the phyllo cups with the mixture and bake on a baking sheet. I usually need to double or triple the recipe because it is the most popular appetizer at my parties.