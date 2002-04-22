Fresh Pear Cake
This is the recipe that I like to use with the fresh pears that I get from my trees in late August. It's also lower in fat and cholesterol than most regular cakes.
I made this cake 3 times in one week, I didn't have any nutmeg so I decided to try adding a tsp. of ginger, it was real good, everyone loved it. Yesterday I made the pear cake again but this time using nutmeg,it was good but everyone liked the first ones better (made with the ginger). The nutmeg gives it a more spicy taste, with the cloves & cinnamon it's already "spicy" and the ginger compliments instead of overpowering. I will use only ginger when I make this cake, and I will be making these often too. :) It's a wonderful, moist cake. I baked it for 60 minutes. Perfect! This is a great recipe.Read More
This cake had great pear flavor and is quite filing. This is a good cake to eat fresh - it doesn't hold up long. After a couple of days the spices became overpowering and it became spice cake with no pear flavor.Read More
My husband and I really enjoyed this cake. I did halve the nutmeg and cloves because a lot of the reviewers recommended it and I was afraid I'd get a Spice Cake with some pears when what I wanted was a Pear Cake with some spices. I was pleased with the balance. Also, I think the 2 cups of sugar was fine, not too sweet and I used 2 eggs instead of 4 egg whites(I hate trying to figure our what to do with 4 egg yolks!). One thing I want to caution other bakers about, is that I feel my oven heats to a reliable temperature and at 60 minutes I felt like this cake was perhaps 5 minutes overdone. Next time I will start checking it at 50 minutes even though some reviewers said that the hour and 10 minutes was not enough!
This recipe was sooooooooooooooo good, I did change the recipe a little, I added half wheat and half white flour and added apple sauce instead of the oil. I also added a half cup less sugar, and used ripe pears. I did'nt leave the pears in the sugar for an hour, only for the time it took me to get all ingredients together and then when asked for, put them in and I added walnuts instead of pecans. It took only an hour to bake!..perfecto!..it tasted really good!
My family enjoyed this cake. After I sprayed my pan I coated it with a cinnamon/sugar mixture. I substituted ginger for the cloves and drizzled a powdered sugar, milk & vanilla glaze over the top. This cake would also be good with apples. I'll definitely make this again.
What better way to use pears? I found the spices in this recipe to be perfect. Very flavorful and I would not change the amounts. This cake was very moist and the fact that it's "healthy" (well, compared to most cakes!) is a bonus. I wouldn't change one thing about this recipe.
Tastes like a real home cooked country style cake. I used five pears, I diced 2 1/2 and grated 2 1/2. I also used butter in place of the oil. The cake was moist and flavourful - yummy!!!
This cake was wonderful. I used ginger instead of nutmeg and cut the spices in half. I also used cake flour. While the pears sat for an hour with the sugar they were joined by 1 T. Myers's Dark Rum and 1 t. vanilla. People loved the cake and asked for the recipe. Thanks so much for a delicious, beautiful cake.
Excellent! I made the cake exactly as listed, and the results were delicious. Moist, spicy, nice pear fruit cooked throughout. I will make this one again.
Good but next time I will reduce the amt of cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. Even though they are my signature spices, they overpowered the overall flavor of the cake/pears. Spices are to enhance tastes! Still, good and I am sure we will all love this the next time I make it...with the reductions suggested! Thanks Barbara!
Excellent! This is a great recipe to use for the pears that had spots cut out of them, since you will chop them anyway. I took eight cups of pear slices, then used a pastry blender to chop them up into smaller pieces, reducing the volume to four cups. I also added the spices to the pear mixture to allow the flavours to soak into the fruit while sitting. Finally, I used cake flour instead of all-purpose flour for a slightly more tender and finer-grained cake. This is a keeper!
A good cake. I used a mixture of apples and pears, since we have a ton of those this time of year, from our many trees. It's like a spice cake. It needed a longer baking time than the recipe asked for.
Moist, held together well, mild pear flavor, mild spice, serves a lot. First time I made this, I did use two whole eggs instead of whites, and switched out the nutmeg with ginger (I love ginger). Following other reviewers, I cut the sugar in half both times. It's just mildly sweet this way, with the ripe pears I had, and that's great. Icing or ice cream would make it sweeter, and I'm sure it would be fine with the full amount - just more of a sweet "dessert" cake. Really, a great use of these pears (although the next day, the pear flavor all but disappears, for some reason.) Thanks for the recipe! UPDATE: 1/2 recipe in 2 mini loaf pans for about 50-55 min works great when you've only got a couple small pears to use up.
Very tasty! Easy to make. I altered the recipe slightly based upon previous reviews, and what I had on hand. I left the peel on the pears to enhance the pear flavor, and also because I'm somewhat lazy. Used 1 cup white sugar, and 1/2 cup brown sugar, used 1/3 cup melted butter and 1/3 cup canola oil. For spices I use nearly 2 teaspoons of cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon cloves, 1/4 teaspoon ginger, and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Raw batter tasted somewhat overpowered by the cloves, but after baking, the balance of spices was perfect! I sprayed the cake pan with cooking spray and sprinkled inside with a combo of powdered sugar and cinnamon. Monitor the baking time; at about 45 minutes I kept adding 5 minutes, 5 minutes more, etc. until done. Even after passing the toothpick test, the cake was still a little 'wet' around the pear pieces. I will make again for sure!
I read ALL the reviews before making and took a few things into account. I'm not known for being an excellent baker or cook but for the first time in my life, I received RAVE reviews from friends and coworkers on this! First, as for the spices, if you generally like spice cake, leave the amount of spices alone as it's perfect! I used 2 whole eggs and it was just fine. I also used half unbleached white flour and half wheat flour. I used half organic sugar and half brown sugar. I love vanilla so I added 1 tsp. Please DO let the sugar and pears sit for one hour as it lets them “sugar” and soften, especially if you are using slightly unripe pears. I've made this with both ripe and harder pears and both turned out great. As for preparing the pears, it was awkward cutting them as I have never done it before. I did not skin them, I just cut out the core. I found this easiest by first cutting the top part including the stem off, slice in half lengthwise, cut the bottom “flower” end out of each half, then cut both halves in half again. You now have 4 pieces, each with a part of the core. Simply run the knife down the spine starting at the smaller end working to the larger end. The core cuts out very quick and easy this way. I used a bunt pan and buttered and sugared it instead of flour, came out nicely with a slightly hardened sweet outside. Perfect!
This was awesome! I didn't bother peeling the pears - wasn't noticeable at all. I did reduce the spices, as others suggested. I cut the nutmeg and cloves in half because they are such strong spices, but left the cinnamon the same. Perfect! Also, I wouldn't suggest using the ready to use egg whites that come in a carton - measuring them to equal 4 egg whites was a guessing game, and I guessed wrong! I used 1/3 cup, which, according to the label, was equal to 2 eggs (I figured 2 eggs would be the same as 4 egg whites). It was too much liquid, and took forever to get done. I will definitely try this recipe again, using regular egg whites. Cake was a huge hit anyway! Thanks for the recipe!
I don't normally change recipes ..but pears are my favorite fruit so I had to soup up this recipe a bit. I used two whole eggs and two whites, half white sugar half brown..no clove added ginger and cardamon and maple extract. Added yellow raisins instead of nuts. Made big bakery style muffins w/crumb topping and cream cheese drizzle! To die for!I got 18 muffins with this recipe.
I made a few tweaks to the recipe: Used 1/2 c. brown sugar (as per another baker's comment), and only 1 1/3 c. white sugar. Decreased cloves by 1/2 (again, per comment). I substituted 1/2 c. applesauce for 1/2 c. of the oil (so only used about 1/4 c. oil). I used 1. cup whole wheat flour, 2 cups regular flour. The cake turned out wonderfully- a spice cake with pear undertones, moist but not mushy. I'd make again with these modifications.
This cake is wonderful! Did not have pecans so substituted raisins. I also grated the pears instead of chopped. Baked in 9x13" baking pan. Turned out great!
I really liked this cake! I used fresh pears from my tree, and the flavor was excellent. The cake was also really moist. The only problem was that it stuck to my bundt pan and came out in about 5 pieces instead of one. I patched it up though, and it was fine. Next time I'll grease and flour it instead of the cooking spray.
I made this cake yesterday with very ripe pears, and it came up absolutely delicious! As some people suggested, I amde some modifications: I used 1/2 of the cinnamon and 1/2 of the cloves but I kept the nutmeg as is because I love the taste of it. I did not wanted to waste foru egg yolks, so I used 2 eggs instead of the 4 egg whites, and I had a piece of butter which once melted made approximately 1/4 cupe, so I added the oil to make it 2/3 as indicated in the recipe. I marinaded the pears in the sugar to which I added 1 teaspoon of lemon juice to prevent too much browing (did not have to do it since the cake turns brown any way) and I added 1 tablespoon of rum. The cooking time was 50 minutes for a picture perfect cake, moist, and full of pears flavor. My daughter claimed 3/4 of the cake as her own, so I will have to make another one for the rest of the family. Absolutely the best cake I have made from scratch with fresh fruits. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
This was delicious- ate some right out of the oven. I didn't want to wait over an hour for it to bake, so I used a 13X9 pan and baked it at 350 for about 35+ min. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Will try next time with ginger vs. nutmeg as was suggested and will cut sugar by 1/2 cup as it was little sweet for my taste. Thanks!
I made a few substitutions: half whole wheat flour, brown sugar instead of white (and a little less of it), and pear puree (applesauce would work too) for some of the oil. And I made muffins instead of a cake/loaf. Great way to use up some pears, I would chop them up smaller next time I think, they really don't bake down at all so the size you cut them is the size you get in the final product. Turned out great, if not a little on the sweet side for my tastes (even with the substitution and skimping a little on the sugar) - easily remedied to suit taste though, and it *was* supposed to be a cake afterall... :) Will make again!
This was a surprise hit since I've never made a pear cake. But, the combination of the pear and the pecans and spices are to die for! It's fancy enough for a dinner party, but casual enough for every day. Highly recommended!
Very moist and flavorful. I did add fresh grated ginger since I had some in the fridge and a drizzle of vanilla glaze. Everyone loved it! Most people did think that it was an apple cake though.
Awesome!! I used 4 pears, chopped. 1/3 c applesauce + 1/3 c canola oil instead of all oil. I didn't have ground cloves, so I substituted ginger. And I used 2 eggs instead of 4 whites. I only had a handful of walnuts, so I threw them in...hubby doesn't care for nuts, so that was a good compromise anyway. This cake is absolutely fantastic! I just finished a piece and I could go for another!
I made this w/ fresh apples instead of pears - outstanding!
I loved it -- it's a little like a pumpkin cake except, well, not so pumpkin-y. Same idea. I went a little easy on the cinnamon and split the nutmeg into half-nutmeghalf-ginger. I used about 5 medium-sized pears, and I cut them pretty finely (food processor makes it very easy). I used a caramel glaze on it that worked very well. (14 cup butter, 1 tbsp corn syrup, 12 cup brown sugar, combined, heated, and boiled for 1 minute)
Served this with Thanksgiving dinner and it was a nice touch!
This is such a treat in our house when we have pears to use up. I use 2 whole eggs instead of the egg whites and just add the pear mixture last. Terrific and so moist!
This is a great cake. I took the advice of a previous review and used ginger instead of nutmeg. Also, it did take a little longer than an hour and 10 minutes to bake. I added 5 additional minutes and it was perfect. Keep checking it every few minutes because if the cake dries out, the whole thing will be ruined. The taste is great! I wasn't sure it would turn out at first because when I "poured" it into the bundt pan, it was SO thick. But, it turned out really, really, good.
I took several others' suggestions: used 1&1/2 cups white sugar, and 1/2 cup brown sugar, as well as cutting down the nutmeg to 1/2 teaspoon. The cake was good, but with the pecans in it, I agree it is more like a bread. The outer crunchy part was the best, and this batter would make great muffins. Put crisco inside the bundt pan then dust with white sugar for the sweet/crunchy outer layer. All in all, a flavorful bread and nicely presented in a bundt pan. Cook a little bit longer than the 1 hr & 10 min. I think probably another 5 or 10 minutes would be good.
Great cake and great way to use pears! Used Allspice frosting and it was a hit! Might try apples next time.. thanks!
Love this recipe. It also works great with apples. The only change I make is to reduce the sugar and throw in some ground flax. I find it's way too sweet with the intended amount of sugar.
moist tasty cake. perfect cake if your pears are just past wanting to be eating them fresh. Everyone wanted this receipe & seconds. I would make this every fall from now on. I didnt use the baking pan that this requires. I instead used a loaf pan and it was just fine done that way. A little FYI use the exact amount of cloves recepie requires otherwise your tongue will notice.
A fail proof recipe and another fantastic way to use the hundreds of pears that have fallen in the back yard! I noticed that those who did have good luck making this, did not follow the instructions. You must follow the recipe! The only addition I made was a streusel topping and a vanilla drizzle for the top. (I have a wicked sweet tooth!) My boyfriend took it to work and everyone when crazy for it. His words: "Even the skinny girls came back for seconds!" haha The recipe is a keeper!
for anyone scared of the calorie count, i altered the recipe, ommitting the nuts, using half whole wheat flour, and substituting applesauce for canola oil, and made 20 muffins, i roughly calculated each muffin to be about 175 calories
I scaled down this recipe for 4 servings, and made 7 muffins out of it. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes. Tastes great!
This cake is very good. A little spicy. I also grated the pears. It turned out very moist and I liked rhe texture the pears gave it.Will defitenly make it again.I would like to add some yellow raisins next time and leave out the nuts, for a change.Baked it for the time specified and it came out perfect.
Very easy & fast to put together. My pears were very juicey & ripe, so no need to soak in sugar longer then the time it takes to get all the other ingredients together. I left out the nuts, didn't miss them at all. Very moist & will make again, maybe next time trying it with apples. I took the advice of others and cut the spice amounts down by half & added ginger. This was very sweet & moist. No need for any icing. Nice cake.
This is a wonderful cake. I didn't change a thing in the recipe, although I used Asian pears. It came out moist yet light, and truly delicious. I'll make it again for sure!
wow, this one of the best cakes i have ever made... did not have canola oil so used olive oil.... this is staying in my permanent recipe box..... I would give this cake a 10 star.
Wow, this cake is fantastic! I loved everything about it, appearance, flavor, moistness..........yum, this is a 10 for sure. I liked the sugar coating on the inside of the pan, suggested by another reviewer. Appreciate this recipe.
Most awesome cake! Made this with some overripe pears I had, used 5 pears. I was a little worried that the batter was VERY stiff, almost dry...but I resisted the urge to add more liquid and stuck to the recipe as posted. It turned out perfectly moist and delicious. I only let the pears sit in the sugar for the time it took me to assemble the other ingredients, perhaps that is why it semed dry, but it still resulted in a perfect cake. I had to increase the cooking time by 10 minutes for the knife to come out clean from a bundt pan. Definitely a keeper!
Very good. I followed the recipe as written but omitted the cloves because I didn't have any. My non-sweet loving husband even liked. Could sub apples and possibly zucchini. Will definitely make again in the fall!
used two eggs instead of just egg whites. Did the ginger thing. Awesome cake, it vanished!!
Nice recipe, the taste of pears in the cake is delicious. I halved the spices and they were still too much, will use a quarter next time. The sugar is way too much as well - even just one cup of sugar was too much for my taste. Next time will try with half a cup. Everything else worked well.
After reading many reviews, I adjusted the recipe by reducing the sugar to 1 1/2 cups, omitted the nutmeg and cloves but added 1/2 tsp ginger, used two whole eggs instead of egg whites, and added 1 tbsp rum, 1 tbsp lemon juice, and 1 tsp vanilla to apples while they were soaking. I made a rum glaze and drizzled it over the cake after it cooled slightly - OMGoodness! This has become my all-time favorite cake! I think it's a very forgiving recipe, and many changes can be made to fit your preferences. I had a bumper crop of pears this year, so I'll be in the process of freezing a whole bunch of pears so that I can make this cake all winter long!
Definitely a keeper. To healthify it more, I reduced the sugar to less than 1/2c because I was using very ripe pears. I think 2c would have been way too sweet. I don't like separating eggs, so I used 2 whole eggs. I also pureed some of the pears and substituted pear puree for the oil. Added 1 tsp of ginger and decreased nutmeg to 1/2 tsp. Love, love, love this cake. Very moist. I've made 4 cakes in the last 2 days and everyone who has tried it likes it.
Great recipe to play with!!! Added 1/4 teaspoon each of cardamom and ginger and just a touch of vanilla extract. Also went 2/3 pecans 1/3 walnuts. CAUTION: All pears are NOT created equal so beware of reviews advising you to cut back on the sugar unless you've already tried this and know from experience. Cheers!
I followed some advice of others and halfed the spices, added ginger, allowed the spices to sit with the sugar and pears for the hour and then used two eggs instead of 4 whites and baked it a little under time - it came out perfectly moist, evenly spiced with wonderful pear flavor! just what an early fall evening ordered!
I haven't baked in a while but we had an abundant amount of pears just sitting in my fridge and I found this recipe! I used 8 pears and put 4 in the food processor and roughly blended them. I cut up the other 4 in chunky pieces. I also used 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar and followed other users' advice with the spices (1/4 tsp cloves, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1 tsp cinnamon). I followed the baking times (1 hr 10min) but I think that was a little too long. If I make this again, I'd probably bake it at only 1 hour. Thanks for the recipe! My mom loves this cake!
My son picked a basket full of pears, and they were UNDERripe, so I went looking for a recipe to try that would soften them up a little. I followed the recipe exactly, except I only cooked for one hour. It turned out quite well, and because the pears were underripe they did not turn mushy, instead they gave it a good contrast texture to the pecans. It's much like a very sweet bread, and my family loved it.
Very yummy and moist, great fall recipe!
I used apples because I needed to get rid of some and the cake was delicious! It's like a spice cake with fruit chuncks in it---yummy! I drizzled some microwaved store-bought cream cheese frosting onto the cake and it was very nice looking. The cream cheese frosting complimented the cake very well. Thanks for an easy and scrumptuous recipe!
Great recipe I had to use ginger because I did not have nutmeg and I used a heaping tsp on cinnamon. Great cake. It gets sweeter when it sits over night. For me the spices were not to strong but I like spice cake. Great way to use up all the pears at our house.
A great way to use pears off a real pear tree - not just the flowering bradford type, a real producing pear tree! In the fall there are plenty of pears, finding recipes to use them is very difficult. This recipe hits the spot!! A definate keeper in my recipe book!
This turned out very nicely. I baked it in 2 loaf pans instead of a bundt pan, just had to reduce the cooking time a little. Makes a great gift.
since everyone else seemed to replace the four egg whites with two whole eggs, i did the same thing. i also toasted my pecans, made muffins instead of a bundt, and added a streusel topping. these were pretty amazing.
Was just ok for us. Nothing wrong, but not worth the calories. I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and it was plenty sweet.
I followed this pretty closely, except for I substituted 2 eggs for the 4 egg whites. I also made them into muffins and baked them for 30 minutes. They made 24 delicious muffins!
This cake was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly the way it is written and it came out perfect.
More of a bread then a cake. Dense, full of pears, and delish. I cut the sugar in half, added an extra cup of walnuts (net time will increase even more), added flax & wheat germ, and used 1 cup of whole grain wheat flour. Thanks for sharing.
The texture is terrible. Will not be making this one again.
This recipe was a hit with everyone in my family!
I made this tonight for my son's breakfast for tomorrow. He loves banana "bread"...and after reading reviews, I decided why not. The recipe doesn't say how thick to cut the pear up, so I did it in small bite size pieces. After waiting for the sugar to mix in a little over an hour, there were still huge chunks that I tried to mash up with a potato masher. Didn't quite work. I didn't have a bundt pan, used a loaf pan and also had enough batter left to make 12 mini muffins. Cooking time seemed longer than listed, but I am thinking it is because after the first 30 min, the oven was opened for me to take out the mini muffins. So you'll just have to keep an eye on the cake or loaf that you make. The chunks came in handy, nice texture. I didn't have almonds, besides my toddler doesn't like them in his breads. But the muffins came out great..tasty and moist! I gave it four stars because of the time involved for waiting for the sugar and pears to form up and the baking time.
I got rave reviews on this from my guests! It was still moist when served the next day and had great flavour. the spice level was perfect and made it better than the average cake. I made the following changes: only used 1 cup sugar ( it was plenty sweet, esp with ice cream and salted caramel sauce from this website). I also subbed ginger for the nutmeg, used 2 whole eggs instead of egg white, and subbed half the oil for applesauce. Next time I will try grating the pear, but I didn't mind the chunks either. A very versatile recipe! I think I will go have another piece now...
This was very good. I used three cans of pears as fresh are not in season right now. I drained them for about 20 mintes. As others suggested I cut the sugar to 1 1.2 cups and cut the spices in 1/2, which I was glad I did, as they added just enough flavor without overpowering it. I left out the pecans as I am not a "nut" person.
Delicious cake recipe! I didn't have access to fresh pears, so I used canned. Once the cake was cooled, I make a frosting out of powdered sugar, the leftover pear juice, and some orange juice. Turned out wonderful!
Really nice flavor and truly moist. Delicious. Cut into pieces and put in freezer for my hubby's lunch. Thanks for the recipe.
I made muffins at 375 for 20 minutes. Pretty moist, can't really taste the pears though. I also cut the spices in half, except for the cinnamon.
I have been meaning to review this recipe for awhile. This is my family's absolute favorite dessert! I did follow some advice from other reviewers and halved the spices. I have won two contests with this cake, and someone is always asking for the recipe. I like to add a powdered sugar glaze to the top. This cake is wonderful!
Very good. I baked it in a 9x13 instead of a bundt pan, for approximately 45 minutes. It tastes like Nana's Apple Cake mix from Tastefully Simple. I will be making this again very soon.
The best receipe I own! My husband loves it, my neighbors love it and I love it! I have even replaced some of the pears with apple and have added dried fruit (just to change it up a little). The only thing I adjust is the bake time. I add 10-15 more minutes to the 2 loaves I make at a time. Thank you to the person who shared this receipe!
This is a grate recipe, easy to make and absolutley deliscious!!!!!!!!!!
Just making this cake for the second time! YUMM! Used soy oil insted of canola and almonds insted of pecans. Still delicious! :)
I made this for a Dessert one friday night I had friends over. I knew it was a hit when one of them called me the following week to ask if I would bake them one for their dinner party the next Saturday! What a compliment!
I'm not sure about the kids, but the adults I made it for love it! I've passed out the recipe several times already. Its not too sweet and it is soooo moist, which I think is the best part. I skip the pecans, and it is still good. Once you peel the pears, its all downhill from there. Basically dump everything in and cook. I'd say it only took 45 minutes-1 hour including cleanup beginning to end.
This was a delicious, moist cake. Those that said their cake cooked in 40 minutes must have set their ovens to 350* instead of 325*. At 325*, like the recipe directs, it came out perfectly in an hour and 10 minutes. I did make a few adjustments. I changed the second column of ingredients to - 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/4 tsp. cloves, 3 eggs, 1/2 cup melted butter, 1/2 tsp. rum extract. I left out the pecans because my family is allergic...I'm sure they would make this cake that much more enjoyable!!
this recipe is delicious! not at all what i expected, though, it tasted sort of like a pumpkin apple bread. but very moist. my one complaint is that four cups of pears is A LOT to chop up! i chopped them very finely, next time i may make bigger chunks.
This recipe was resulted in a LOT of batter. I don't have a Bundt pan so I used a filled a mini cupcake sheet (24 cakes). I had plenty of batter left. I could have filled a loaf pan, but I though it wouldn't be enough so I poured some batter in an 8 inch cake pan. Woah, still more batter. Hm. I filled the loaf pan with the rest, not enough. So I have some irregular shaped desserts on my hands. They all required different baking times, the mini cakes required about 15 minutes and then the times went up from there. Despite the fact that I was opening and closing the oven door too frequently the cakes turned out fine. Well risen and so light. I followed the recipe closely, altered the spices a bit based on reviews and what I had on hand in the moment. I also ALWAYS roast nuts (in this case I substituted walnuts for pecans because its what I had) before I chop them into a recipe. This drives people wild I've found because the flavor is earthy and deep and the nuts are crispier and lighter. I also added 1/2 teaspoon each of Vanilla & Almond Extract to the batter. In addition to those changes I made a simple walnut streusel and poured it on the top of the cakes. Some of them I put it on the bottom too, which I'd not recommend doing in the future as they were annoyingly sticky to deal with.
My husband and I really enjoyed this cake. He doesn't even like pears but liked this. It had a very nice flavor and was moist. I left the nuts out of the recipe. I sprinkled powdered sugar on top before serving and it looked very pretty.
OMG.. I just made a pear "bread" from a recipe on ALLRECIPES and was reviewing it saying it was more like a CAKE, added frosting and everyone loved it that way. I do more searching and here is this recipe EXACTLY like the "bread" recipe. Than the reviewer before me says this recipe is more like a "Bread". Talk about cross referencing! LOL. This recipe is one that can be served like a bread or a cake. I prefer it as a cake, with powdered sugar or a cream cheese frosting.
Used some of our hundreds of pears from our trees to make this delicious recipe. It's a keeper for my file of pear recipes.
To us this tasted more like a nut bread than a cake. We ended up slicing it and spreading butter on it to eat. It has great flavor and is very easy to make. I made it exactly as directed except i left out the cloves. Will make it again but will bake it in bread pans.
THIS CAKE WAS WONDERFUL. I DID FOLLOW SOME OF THE OTHER USERS SUGGESTIONS. INSTED OF USING 2 CUPS OF WHITE SUGAR, I USED 1 CUP WHITE AND 1 CUP BROWN. I HALVED THE NUTMEG AND THE CLOVES, BUT I LEFT THE CINNAMON AT 1 TSP BECAUSE 1 TSP IS PERFECT FOR THAT AMOUNT OF CAKE. I GLAZED THE CAKE WITH A CARAMEL ICING. WHAT A BEAUTIFUL PRESENTATION USING A FLUTED BUNDT CAKE. IT WILL BE THE HIT OF ANY PARTY. THANKS SO MUCH. OH YA, I DID NOT HAVE TIME TO LET THE PEARS SOAK WITH THE SUGAR FOR 1 HOUR, BUT I LET IT SOAK FOR ABOUT 10 MINUTES. TURNED OUT JUST FINE.
I made this last night for family night. My son, who is not a fruit lover gobbled his piece and asked for more! I reduced the sugar by a cup but added an additional cup of pears and the result was just delicious. I will definitely make this again!
I used about 5 pears from my backyard pear tree. Took this cake to work. Everyone loved it. Left recipe as is.
I made this last weekend and it was a hit. Am making two more cakes today. Very moist and went together very quickly
Delicious! I used 2 eggs instead of egg whites also and it came out perfect.
AMAZING! MOIST! I thought the spice was perfect! I LOVE flavor! I also used half the amount of oil and then added applesauce.. the ONLY thing is ..it COULD be a little less sweet.. !!Thank you Barbara!
We really liked this and my 5 yr old son requested it again today. I have had none of the problems others have reported. I think this time I will add a little ginger too.
Great cake. Everyone who tried it loved it and it smelled great. More of a fall cake then a summer cake though as it had the smell of a spice cake. Also, bc im lazy i added all the dry ingredients and the oil and eggs together in the kitchen aid and it became a super thick dough ball...so i threw in the peear and it moistened up a lot and looked like cake mix. great cake! thanks
My in-laws gave me a whole sack of pears so I started looking for recipes to use them up. This is the first recipe I've tried and we loved it. This is a great holiday cake. I'm going to make a couple more and freeze them for later on.
I took the advise of some of the comments by reducing the spices, etc, but I also chopped up some candied ginger and added to the mixture. It was a nice balance of sweet pear and spicy sweet ginger!
This cake is AWESOME! I followed some of the reviewers suggestions to change the spices a bit. I did the following: 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp ginger, 1/4 tsp cloves and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. Instead of 2 cups white sugar, I did 1 1/3 cup white sugar and 2/3 cup brown sugar.I also let the pears sit for about 1 1/2 hours and all the juices came out which made for an extremely moist cake! I also finished the cake off with a powdered sugar glaze: 1 cup powdered sugar and couple Tablespoons milk, until you have a good consistency. I put it in a bottle and drizzled on top. You can also get messy (fun for kids!) and dip your fingers in and drizzle it over the top. Superb cake and now a favorite for the holidays!
Great way to use up all the pears from our farm!!! Very moist!! It's a keeper!!!
I was looking for a recipe to use up my ripe pears and found this. It was very easy to make, easy to modify, and very tasty. I used half the sugar the recipe called for, as well as half the spices. Instead of just oil, I melted 1/4 cup of butter in the measuring cup and topped the rest with oil. I did not use pecans, and also used 2 eggs instead of 4 egg whites. I do not have a bundt pan, but I had enough batter for 6 muffins and a loaf. The muffins took about 20 minutes, and the loaf took close to an hour. I then mixed icing sugar, milk, and vanilla to make a glaze and drizzled it over the loaf. Delicious! Don't be afraid to play around with this recipe and make your own little modifications. I can totally see me making this again, except with apples instead of pears.
