Fresh Pear Cake

This is the recipe that I like to use with the fresh pears that I get from my trees in late August. It's also lower in fat and cholesterol than most regular cakes.

By Barbara

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the pears and the sugar and let stand for one hour.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Spray a 10 inch bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray.

  • Slightly beat the egg whites and combine them with the oil, chopped pecans and pear mixture.

  • Stir the flour, salt, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. Stir in the pear mixture. Pour batter into the prepared bundt pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour and 10 minutes. Remove from oven ant let cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes before removing form pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 67.3g; fat 19.5g; sodium 371mg. Full Nutrition
