Fresh Pear Cake

I read ALL the reviews before making and took a few things into account. I'm not known for being an excellent baker or cook but for the first time in my life, I received RAVE reviews from friends and coworkers on this! First, as for the spices, if you generally like spice cake, leave the amount of spices alone as it's perfect! I used 2 whole eggs and it was just fine. I also used half unbleached white flour and half wheat flour. I used half organic sugar and half brown sugar. I love vanilla so I added 1 tsp. Please DO let the sugar and pears sit for one hour as it lets them “sugar” and soften, especially if you are using slightly unripe pears. I've made this with both ripe and harder pears and both turned out great. As for preparing the pears, it was awkward cutting them as I have never done it before. I did not skin them, I just cut out the core. I found this easiest by first cutting the top part including the stem off, slice in half lengthwise, cut the bottom “flower” end out of each half, then cut both halves in half again. You now have 4 pieces, each with a part of the core. Simply run the knife down the spine starting at the smaller end working to the larger end. The core cuts out very quick and easy this way. I used a bunt pan and buttered and sugared it instead of flour, came out nicely with a slightly hardened sweet outside. Perfect!