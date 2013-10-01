Apple Cake III

355 Ratings
  • 5 257
  • 4 69
  • 3 16
  • 2 6
  • 1 7

This is really an old recipe. It's quick and easy. Hope you enjoy it.

By Mary Ann Benzon

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix, eggs and apple pie filling. Pour into the prepared pan. Combine the brown sugar, flour, butter, cinnamon and walnuts. Sprinkle over the top of the batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 166.6mg. Full Nutrition
