Apple Cake III

This recipe couldn't be easier and the taste is amazing, especially when served warm. The preparation is minimal enough that it can be put together right before Thanksgiving dinner and served warm at the end of the meal. I baked this cake at 355 for 35 minutes and I also took everyone's advice and added 1.5 cans of the apple pie filling instead of just one. Also, I omitted the nuts because of taking the cake to a function where people could've possibly had nut allergies. I'm not sure if I'd like the taste of it with nuts anyway. If you like the taste of apple pie, this cake will knock your shoes off and since I don't put nuts in my apple pie, I doubt they are really a needed addition to this cake. Its up to you though. On another note, I like how the syrup in the apple pie filling substitutes for oil and makes the cake super moist. Eating a cake with fruit in it makes me feel less guilty while indulging. Great recipe.