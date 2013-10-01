Apple Cake III
This is really an old recipe. It's quick and easy. Hope you enjoy it.
I tried this recipe according to reviews that others have left. I couldn't make up my mind whether to try it with a Spice cake mix or yellow so I did both. (We have neighbors who eat the extras that we fix.) With the spice cake, I used 1 & 1/2 cans apple pie filling. With the yellow, I used 1 & 1/2 cans PLUS added apple pie spice to the mix. They both turned out great, either is a great option, however, we really like the spice cake over the yellow. Next time we make this we'll use spice cake mix PLUS 2 cans apple pie filling. Even with 1 & 1/2 cans it didn't quite seem like enough. The cake is great though and I recommend it. Edited to add: For those that really like a more intense flavor, the spice cake may be for you. The yeloow is wonderful as well. I might consider using less brown sugar next time.Read More
I made several of these and didn't particularly like them (tasted like yellow cake with apples). Others enjoyed them, though. You may want to chop up the apple pie filling for more uniform distribution. I also had trouble cooking the cake completely without burning the crumb topping.Read More
I have been making this cake for three years, always just by the recipe. I was looking at again on here today and read some of the reviews. So I decided I would try the two cans of apples instead. But really I only used 1 3/4. The recipe is soo much better! What I think happened is everyone is just using the 2 cans and thats how they know it. But I know it both ways now, and the original way is fluffier, and not so gooey like the 2 cans is. I think everyone should definitely just use the 1 can of apples. It suffices. Also, I cut up the apples this time (never have before) and I did like that better.
My hubby requested apple cake for dessert on Thanksgiving and this recipe fit the bill! Per other reviews, I used 1 & 1/2 cans of pie filling, added cinnamon & nutmeg to both the batter and the topping, only used 1/4 cup brown sugar for the topping,left out the nuts, and baked for 37 minutes. Tastes even better after a few days in the fridge! I like to heat it in the microwave, but hubby likes it straight out of the fridge. Thanks Mary Ann!*******UPDATE***** Made this in muffin tins & they turned out really well! More like personal little apple cakes, but you can still pick them up & eat them like moist muffins! Baking time was about 30 min for the muffins.
I love this recipe, but I have to say I added 1 apple and peeled, cored and cut up in bite size pieces and mixed it with the pie filling cutting up the apple also in the pie filling to bite size pieces. I also used the butter/yellow cake mix along with 1/4 cup of water, 1 tsp. cinnamon in the cake and 1 tbsp of mayonaise to moisten the cake mixed all together and poured it into a greased 9x13 pan with the topping you mentioned. The cake was so moist and wonderful I got rave reviews. I will definetly make this again thankyou for this recipe
Absolutely the best apple cake ever. Everyone raves about it. Have made at least a dozen times now. Great for those who can't have chocolate. I use the "premium" apple pie filling and add a pinch of pie spices. For those who don't care for nuts, use uncooked oatmeal instead. Turns out really well in a Bundt pan, too, made more like a coffee cake; double the amount of streusel topping in that case. My golden retriever puppy loves it, too. He ate more than half of a fresh one as it cooled on the counter!
Made this cake over the weekend. Followed the advice of other reviews. I added an extra half can of apple pie filling and when I make it again, I'll still add more. Also, it came out somewhat dry so, I put a cover on top for a few hours while it was hot and, by doing so, it came out VERY moist!! Would definitely make again.
I made this using cherry pie filling, 1/2 tsp. almond extract instead of the cinnamon and chopped blanched almonds instead of the walnuts. My son and husband begged me to make another one right after they polished it off! This was extremely easy and delicious. Perfect as a coffee cake for the morning!
Quick, easy to make, and tasty. Not enough pie filling, though. Next time I make this cake I will add at least half a can more of apple pie filling. Also, way too sweet. I will skip the brown sugar and just sprinkle cinnamon and walnuts on top.
What a great cake! I made my own apple pie filling, and blended it seperately for only a few seconds instead of mixing it with the cake mix. I was looking for more coarse apple bits. I poured the cake batter in the pan, and then swirled in the apple filling. Then I baked it for 55 minutes at 350F. It turned out more of a coffee cake than a cake. IT WAS THE BEST CAKE I EVER TASTED! You must try this one!!
Great recipe! A few modifications made this super! I cooked in a 9" round pan at 350 for 46 minutes. Enjoy! (We sure did!) Here is the full recipe I used: ***Cake*** 1 (18.25 ounce) package yellow cake mix; 3 eggs; 1 (21 ounce) can apple pie filling; 3/4 cup packed brown sugar; 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon; ***topping*** 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour; 2 tablespoon butter; 2 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
I thought that the original recipe is really good, but with my slight alterations, it made it a FIVE: In addition to putting cinammon and apple pie spice in the batter itself I also added about 1 cup of apple sauce (no added sugar kind) for extra moistness. Then, I made a blend of cinnamon, apple pie spice, and pecans (instead of walnuts) and set aside. Once I poured half of the batter into a bundt pan, I sprinkled the cinnamon/pecan mixture over the batter, then poured the rest of the batter over it. Once the cake was done and cooled, I flipped it out and dusted with powdered sugar. The result was a DELICIOUSLY most cake with a sweet/cinnamon/pecan swirl in the center!! Next time, I will likely use more apple pie filling, probably about 1/2 a can more.
A pretty coffee cake, certainly quick and easy to mix up, with a moist, light and fluffy crumb. Gratefully, it also has a fairly non-existent cake mix taste. I find that to be the case when I use a French Vanilla cake mix when a yellow cake mix is called for. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla. It’s a nice cake I would have no problems making again, but I‘d tinker with it. The fruit flavor is fairly delicate and what little there is drowned out by too much nuts, probably twice as much as necessary.
My husband and I love this recipe. I took the advice of other reviewers and added a second can of apple pie filling. I also cut the apples into bite-sized pieces. And I glazed the cooled cake with a confectioner's sugar glaze. I've made this three times in the last two weeks; it just doesn't last very long around here!
I followed the directions/ingredients exactly and found this recipe to be just what I was looking for. I used Comstock Apple Pie Filling. Cake was perfectly moist with just enough apple flavor. The streusal topping was perfect, too --- the brown sugar, butter & walnuts caramelized into a wonderfully crunchy mix. Did not taste like cake mix cake to me at all. Very good!
FABULOUS! my husband L_O_V_E_D this cake and said he could eat the whole thing in one sitting! other reviewers said they prefer more apples, maybe...but i think this was perfect as-is. i used golden cake mix, but that might be a fancy way of saying yellow. i didnt even have any cinnamon and it still came out GREAT! Try it, you'll love it!
This was the most moist cake I've ever made! After reading some of the other reviews I did make a few changes. I added to the batter: 1/8 cup water, cinnamon, 2 cans of apple pie filling. To the topping I used 3Tbs butter and extra cinnamon. This didn't even last a day it was so good! Will be making this again!
This was so yummy and easy. Many reviewers said to add two cans of apple pie filling but I only had one on hand, but I did add about 2/3 cup of cinnamon applesauce. It came out nice and moist, almost like a coffee cake. Next time I think I will chop up the apples in the pie filling so they aren't such large pieces. The topping was really good but I will be cutting down on the amount of brown sugar, it was a little much. The nuts didn't stick well either. I may put them right into the cake batter next time. This is a keeper. Thanks !
I love this recipe! I have been making it for friends for years! I always cut up the apples so you don't get big chunks, it also makes the cake a little lighter and more airy, I think.
I have been using this recipe for 3-4 years now and follow it exactly except I omit the nuts because we are not fans of nuts. I usually make it for breakfast on Thanksgiving and Easter. I throw the topping together the night before and then just quickly put the mix, apples and eggs together that morning, sprinkle the topping on it, and pop it in the oven. I love that there are hardly any dishes to clean with this recipe and I don't need to pull out my hand mixer, I just stir it together. My husband and I love this cake with whipped topping on it.
Added in sour cream since I have too much. Made my own apple pie filling. It's delicious. LOVE LOVE LOVE the topping.
This recipe couldn't be easier and the taste is amazing, especially when served warm. The preparation is minimal enough that it can be put together right before Thanksgiving dinner and served warm at the end of the meal. I baked this cake at 355 for 35 minutes and I also took everyone's advice and added 1.5 cans of the apple pie filling instead of just one. Also, I omitted the nuts because of taking the cake to a function where people could've possibly had nut allergies. I'm not sure if I'd like the taste of it with nuts anyway. If you like the taste of apple pie, this cake will knock your shoes off and since I don't put nuts in my apple pie, I doubt they are really a needed addition to this cake. Its up to you though. On another note, I like how the syrup in the apple pie filling substitutes for oil and makes the cake super moist. Eating a cake with fruit in it makes me feel less guilty while indulging. Great recipe.
I didn't have yellow cake mix or apple pie filling on hand. So I used spice cake and cherry pie filling instead...GREAT!
Great recipe! Delicious!
This recipe was a hit at a church function!!! It was so easy too! I did change some things via the previous reviews; Used spice cake mix, added 1 tsp cinnamon, used 1 can of apple (while still in can used knife to cut up into smaller pieces) and then added one fresh apple cut up. For topping, used 1/2 C of brown sugar and more butter and flour to make a crumbier topping. One time I did add oats in place of nuts and that turned out great too! Will make again!
Wow, this is a great cake! So easy and so flavorful. I almost never bake and this was simple and easy for me to make. I used spice cake mix and two cans of apple pie filling. Delish!
I must have made it wrong. It was dry and bland. I'll try it again and use other people's suggestions. Did not work well in a bundt pan.
I need after church snacks on Sunday morning. I modified this redipe only to cut up the apples with a pastry cutter before I added the rest of the ingredients. I then filled mini muffin pans 1/2 full and added the crumbles on top. They baked up so nice and went over very well at church. The ingredients are a lot like the Cartoon Cake on this website (another favorite!!) Thank you for sharing!!! I will get a lot of use out of this recipe.
It was a delicious cake-like the others I added 3TBS butter plus extra cinnamon-and other spices(pumpkin pie spice). I did add a bit of apple juice to the batter so it would spread easier-next time I will try extra apples. I used a french vanilla cake mix. It was a winner!!!
This was very good. I followed the recipe exactly.
This was soooo easy and soooo good. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out PERFECT. I will definitely be making this again and again!!
I just finished baking this & couldn't be more pleased!! I didn't have pie filling but had 1 can (15 oz) Fat-Free 'Luck's' brand fried apples w/ cinnamon on hand and added 1/3 cup of applesauce to add thickness to apples. I also diced the apples & added walnuts to the batter & then to top. I am so glad I decided to try this recipe as I will make over & over! I think when I serve it to guests today, it will complement a nice, warm cup of tea, coffee or cider nicely. Bonus: This dish is easy on the waistline!
I made this cake for a party and everybody loved it! It was so moist and the idea of using apple pie filling just made it so delicious because of the velvety texture from the sauce. This is definitely going in my recipe book - tried and tested and WOW. Note: Reading through the reviews, there was a suggestion of adding 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder to the cake batter and I tried it - I felt it gave the cake that smell and taste of apple cake! Loved it!
This is the best, easiest recipe EVER! When I bring it to work I get raves, people beg me for the recipe, I even get a few marriage proposals! I use one Mason jar of homemade apple pie filling, and it's perfect- just moist and goopy enough while keeping the cake mix light and fluffy. I think that's what they mean by "1 can"- there's a HUGE difference in the size of a Mason jar and the little cans of filling you get at the store. In any case, this is an ABSOLUTE keeper! Out of the last 4 I've made, I haven't even had one piece- it goes that fast! Many, many thanks for posting this recipe- I can't say enough about it!
This cake is sooo good! The only change I made was to make the cake mix according to the package instead of just mixing it with three eggs. It was much moister that way. The second time I made it I also added a little cinnamon and nutmeg to the cake batter.
It was my turn to bring refreshments to a staff meeting and this is what I took. I received several compliments. I will definitely make it again.
GREAT! I also used 2 cans of filling. I was a bit nervous about that so I let it bake about 15 min. longer than stated. This is a keeper! Hey, what about using peach filling? or chocolate cake & cherry filling? Yummy.
good and moist....I used a spice cake mix and it tuned out just as good
"Whaddaya mean, you didn't make dessert?" That was my husband...so 15 minutes before company arrived, I found this on the site, threw it together with a French Vanilla cake mix, and no nuts (didn't have any), and dessert was made. It was super quick and easy, smelled great baking, and tasted delicious served with whipped cream. Didn't even miss the nuts. I will always have these ingredients in the pantry...just in case!
This is a DELICIOUS easy recipe!!! Right up my alley for someone who definitely is NOT the cook in the family! My family was raving about the cake and asking for the recipe. I also changed the recipe a bit as other reviewers did. I used 1 1/2 cans of apple pie filling, and added 1 tsp of vanilla and some ground cinnamon to the batter! I will definitely make this again!
This is a beautiful and very tasty dessert! I just served it to guests and everyone raved over it. I made a few changes to the recipe: increase the pie filling to 1 1/2 cans(I also chopped up the apples before putting them into the batter), sprinkle cinnamon into the batter before baking, and top with a simple vanilla glaze. I will definitely make this recipe again!
This is a great recipe!! I had canned homemade pie filling in the fall and wanted to give it as gifts this Christmas. I took the cake mix, put it in a cute bag, attached the recipe card and put it, along with pie filling in a basket or bag for a gift. Everyone loves the cake. I served it with Cool Whip which went over well. The next time I make it, I will probably use 3 T. of butter, instead of 1 for the topping.
This was such a quick and easy cake! I made it as written except for the topping! instead of the crumb topping, I made a caramel drizzle by melting some caramel candies in the micro with a little milk. Worked great!
This was my 9yr old sons first recipe he made on his own. It is that easy. The taste was good. I think if I were to make it again, I'd reduce the brown sugar. It seemed too much. Best warm w/ vanilla ice cream.
Entered it in a bake-off at work and won 1st place. I used butterpecan cake the second time-yellow the first. Added apple pie spice to it and to the topping. Glazed it with a little icing sugar. It was all gone -real fast!!!Going to make it again tommorow for a party.
This was a simple and good recipe. Not enough apples compared to the mix. I would use more pie filling or add a can of sliced apples to it. I would also add more cinnamon and leave out the walnuts.
I split the batter in half and used walnuts and brown sugar to top the cake (as described in the recipe) in the one and just the brown sugar mixture on the other, and I must say, I rather prefer this cake without nuts. It is a very moist and tasty cake, goes great with ice cream. If you are a fan of warm apple pie like me, you'll love this!
First of all, I have to say this recipe called for way too much brown sugar! And in my opinion, the cinnamon was overpowering (and I usually love anything with cinnamon in it). My hubby and daughter liked it, but I just thought this cake was too sweet- even after I cut back on the brown sugar (about 1/4 cup remained). Next time I will add the nuts into the batter instead of just sprinkling it on top, and substitute the walnuts for pecans. As for the cinnamon, maybe 1/2 tsp would be better. Overall, it's a simple recipe to follow, and I will make it again with these modifications.
Like other reviewers, I have made this cake with both a yellow cake mix and a spice cake mix. Both turned out fine, but my personal preference is the spice cake. I have also made it with 1 can, 1 1/2 cans and 2 cans of apple pie filling. I think 2 cans of filling is too much. One and a half works well, but I’m not sure it’s worth the extra expense and waste. I think one can of filling works just fine. This isn’t a fabulous bakery cake---it’s a simple cake, mostly foolproof, using a cake mix & pie filling and incredibly easy when you don’t have time to make something more elaborate. I usually make several times a year and take it into work and most everyone seems to enjoy and appreciate it.
After reading some of the reviews, I tweaked this recipe a bit. I added vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg to the batter. I also added nutmeg to the brown sugar topping. I cut the brown sugar down as I did the nuts (only because I didn't have a full cup on hand.) Peach filling would work well as would a spice cake mix-as other reviews mention. Pecans would be lovely as well. I love nuts. I think next time I would add them to the batter too. I can see why other reviews mention adding more pie filling. It would be nice to have more apple in each bite. This was an easy recipe to make gluten free. Now that gluten free cake mixes are widely available and it only calls for an extra tablespoon of all-purpose flour, substituting a gluten free flour is no problem!
I simply can't say enough about this marvelous cake. It's moist and delicious, easy to make, and great to take to potlucks. Because it omits the oil that is usually called for in cake mixes, it's much lower in fat as well. The recipe is perfect as is, and my family just loves this cake. Thank you for such a wonderful recipe!
This was a super yummy and easy recipe. I added the topping plus half. Hubby just loved it. I also cut up the apples into smaller pieces so that they could be distributed evenly.
Next time I will use my own apple pie filling recipe and cube the apple pieces.
Excellent recipe "as is"! I used cooking spray on a glass baking dish, and did not need to flour the pan!
I just finished baking this cake and the first thing that comes to mind is that the crumble topping might be added toward the end of cooking time because the topping sunk in during the baking and is lost in the cake somewhere.
I was not impressed with this recipe. It was very moist as others have stated, but it lacked a lot of flavor. I added apple pie spice and extra apples, but it still didn't taste good. My hubby (who will eat most anything sweet) said it was just ok. Will not make this again.
Might be easy to make but the end result is a disappointment. I used Better Crocker yellow cake mix and Comstock apple pie and the result was a cake that tasted just like a plain yellow cake, very little of the apple flavor came through at all. The topping was passable but not enough to make up for the strong "cake mix" flavor. If you're going to call it "apple cake," you should be able to taste the apples (in my opinion).
This is good and easy! Would be even better with ice cream, but I don't have any :( I'll make it again!
DELICIOUS! After reading reviews, I added a tsp. of cinnamon to the batter, and I cut the apples in halves or thirds. I also used 1/2 cup chopped pecans rather than a cup walnuts. Served with vanilla ice cream and it was fabulous! Update: Today when I when to make this cake I discovered I didn't have any apple pie filling; I found a can of crushed pineapple and used that instead. I added about 2/3 cup of coconut flakes to the topping - - YUMMY!
I hated it but my husband loved it. It tasted like canned pie filling to me, kind of tinny with an aftertaste. Yuck. I wanted to throw it away but my husband, who doesn't even like desserts much, wouldn't let me.
Very, very good. Everyone will ask you for the recipe. Moist, wonderful coffee cake type of treat. I was generous with the walnuts....and think you could add some caramel sauce or butterscotch chips if you desire.
Fast and easy! Per other rewires used extra apple filling, 2 cans and that made it plenty moist. I will make this aging for pot lucks, but my family found it a little to sweet for there taste.
Pretty darn good. I added cinnamon, walnut extract and vanilla to a spice cake mix (we didn't have nuts on hand) and two cans of unsweetened apple pie filling after reading previous reviews. Super moist and excellent flavor, I will definitely make again.
I made this for a big gathering so I altered it a little. Doubled the recipe and used spice cake mix instead of yellow. I alternated batter and brown sugar walnut mixture in a bundt pan, starting with the sugar mixture so you end up with a topping on the cake. The swirl effect looked and tasted great, not a crumb leftover and everyone wanted the recipe.
Super recipe. It is very moist, easy to make and my grandson who is two and very picky loves it.
I got rave reviews for this quick-to-make cake! I found that one can of filling was sufficient. I'm not normally a fan of "cake mix" cakes but this was a useful and tasty timesaver!
Great cake. My whole family loved it and it was SO easy to make!
This is so good and SO easy! Very moist and delicious. I will make this again, and probably very soon! Thank you for sharing.
I love this recipe. It is the easiest thing in the world to make and everyone thinks that you worked all day on it. Always gets rave reviews. Recipe is perfect as is.
Very easy to make. The cake came out lovely. However, the cake was too sweet for our family.
really good
This was excellent and very easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly as written, but served it warm with a scope of vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzled over the top. Everyone loved it.
This was so delicious, and easy to prepare! It was a winner with my picky husband. I will be putting this in my recipe book! Thankyou!
Yum, yum! Every time I make this, everybody just loves it! I changed it a little, though. I used 2 cans of apple filling and I used a spice cake mix instead of yellow. Yummy! Warm with ice cream is great, too!
I just tried this recipe today. I didn't add walnuts because I truly dislike them. I substituted raisins and used carrot cake mix instead of yellow. It came out very moist. It was great minutes out of the oven.I will definitely make this again. I also wanted to try a chocolate version with cherry pie filling.
Awesome! I used 1 can of pie filling as the recipe states and it was plenty moist and sweet, no need for 2 cans.
I first made this recipe using a spice cake mix and reduced the brown sugar to 1/2 cup. I used just the one can of apple pie filling (sugar free) and cut them up as suggested. It was wonderful! Even better the next day. I am now baking one using a reduced sugar cake mix, sugar free pie filling and Splenda brown sugar for the topping. Can't wait to surprise my diabetic friend with it. It may not be totally sugar free, but he will be able to enjoy at least a small piece and maybe freeze a couple more.
used 2 eggs plus 1/4 cup eggbeaters. added to yellow cake mix: 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp ginger, 1/4 tsp cloves. I used a loaf pan, and also had enough batter to make 7 muffins. very moist cake, absolutely DELICIOUS!!
We really enjoyed this moist cake. I followed these tips left by previous reviewers: 2 cans of pie filling, 1 apple peeled and chopped (really liked that!), cut walnuts and brown sugar back to half a cup each, and heaped in the cinnamon in the batter and topping. I will probaby use pecans instead of walnuts next time - and there definitely will be a next time!
This cake was so easy to make and so yummy. I used a sharp knife and cut up the apple slices in the can to get smaller pieces before I mixed them in. The cake was very moist. I served it a little warm with vanilla bean ice cream. It was such a hit, I was inspired to try a variation, cherry pie filling and chocolate cake (not dark chocolate or fudge...that overwhelmed the cherry taste too much) with chocolate frosting. My chocoholic family members liked that one better, but I prefer the original recipe.
I made this for my sisters and they absolutely loved it! I used a white cake mix instead of the yellow. I don't like yellow cake, it's too dry. I also make a simple powder sugar frosting, very thin, and drizzled it on top after it was completely cooled. What a hit!!
Simple and awesome. I used 2 cans of apple pie filling, cut into smaller pieces. YUM!
I have been looking for a simple applecake. I made this for work and it is WONDERFUL. Thank you
This is what I did for what I had here. **Cake** 1 sugar free yellow cake mix made the way it instructs because I only had (29oz) canned apple (pitched the light syrup in it) cut the apples in bite size pieces. **Topping** 1/4c + 1/8c sugar, 1/4c + 1/8c splenda. 1T whole white flour. 4T butter. 1T cinnamon, 1/4t nutmeg. I poured half the batter in prepared pan, sprinkled half the cinnamon/sugar/pecan mixture in the middle. Then sprinkled the rest on top. Is baking at this moment. **Next time I'll add the cinnamon/nutmeg right to the cake, it'll be evenly distributed through out the cake instead of concentrated parts throughout the crunch. Um yeah.
Wow - this was excellent. I thought it would come out tasing like a low fat cake since there's no oil in the recipe but it was just wonderful. This is definitely a keeper recipe. Thank you!
Delicious and lower in fat! Can't go wrong. I also made a caramel icing and drizzled over the top. My whole family loved it. Will make again.
This recipe was a big hit at a recent family gathering. It is extremely moist and so simple to make! I also added a can of sliced apples to the pie filling, which made it even better.
Very good! I added about a half tsp of cinnamon to the batter and also cut up the apple slices from the pie filling. Delicious served warm. Thanks
So quick and easy! A real crowd pleaser!
I LLOOOVVEEE this! The only problem I had was that it took at least 50 minutes to bake rather than 30. I think I used an 8x13 rather than a 9x13 but I didn't think that it would make that much of a difference.
OH MY GOD!!!You have got to try this cake-I omitted nuts-wanted to be safe with the allergies,since I was bringing it to work-well,my boss said it was better than the dessert chef for teh restaurant we work at,and I know everything she prepares is from scratch....so moist,incredible-I only used the one can-however,I did add extra apples....definitely a keeper!!!!
I'm a big fan of "apple cakes" and I thought this was very easy to make delicious! I'll certainly be making it again.
Made this for sunday school. It was so easy and everyone raved about it and wanted the recipe.
Perfect the way it is. The first time around I do not alter the recipe. Next time I will cut the apples up into smaller pieces so that they will be more evenly distributed. I think the complaints must be based on the type of applie pie filling you use as to how flavorful and moist it comes out. I bake with top shelf items.
I pour a tub of vanilla or cream cheese frosting and pour it over the cake after it has cooled down. Some people have used caramel frosting. I have and will make this over and over again. If I make one for a social gathering I have to at least make 6 other cakes for people to take them home for themselves.
The cake was delicious; however, I will use 1 1/2 or perhaps 2 cans of apple pie filling next time, with a little cinnamon in the cake batter. Thanks, Mary Ann for sharing!
Great recipe. I made it for some co-workers, they raved for days. Thanks
I took some of the advice of others and added two cans of apple pie filling and it was just way too sweet. So, I ended up making a second cake and used one can and two diced apples. I added the nuts to the cake mixture and didn't add the topping. After it had cooled, I frosted it with cream cheese icing. Refrigerated overnight and then it was delicious.
I followed this recipe to the letter...TWICE...and both times it fell. As I was reading the recipe before I made it, it sounded to me like the sugar/flour ratio was going to be thrown off because of all the sugar in the apple pie filling. I was right and it fell. I even made it again to be sure I didn't do anything wrong and it fell again. I will try a third time but instead of using apple pie filling (who needs all those extra calories anyway?), I will use natural applesauce. Ought to be the same results but won't produce a cake that has too much sugar to keep it's loft.
