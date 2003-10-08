Soda Pop Strawberry Angel Food Cake
Strawberry flavored angel food cake, drizzled with a delightful strawberry glaze.
Strawberry flavored angel food cake, drizzled with a delightful strawberry glaze.
This cake is so simple and tasty. Everyone loved it. My husband said it was the best angel food cake he'd ever eaten. I thought the icing was too rich and butter flavored, so I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla and it was great. Also, I used black cherry flavored soda - I think any flavor of carbonated soda you like would work.Read More
I tried making this recipe twice. I thought I had done something wrong but each time the cake deflated to a dense pancake. My husband did not like the artifical strawberry flavoring from the pop either. This recipe was a waste of time and money.Read More
I tried making this recipe twice. I thought I had done something wrong but each time the cake deflated to a dense pancake. My husband did not like the artifical strawberry flavoring from the pop either. This recipe was a waste of time and money.
This cake is so simple and tasty. Everyone loved it. My husband said it was the best angel food cake he'd ever eaten. I thought the icing was too rich and butter flavored, so I added 1/2 tsp. vanilla and it was great. Also, I used black cherry flavored soda - I think any flavor of carbonated soda you like would work.
I haven't made this recipe I just wanted to comment. I believe this is the exact same recipe from a Strawberry Shortcake Doll's recipe card. Am I wrong in believing this?
I don't know if I did something wrong but this cake was a complete bust for me. It was SO HEAVY and when I turned it over to let it cool, it flopped out on the counter. Needless to say my husband was rushing to the store to by a pre-made angel food cake, strawberries and whipped cream to celebrate the birthday of our new daughter in law. She enjoyed my thrown together concoction and we all laughed about my mess on the kitchen counter.
I made it without the honey and with Fanta Cream Soda instead. It tasted awesome, it was light and fluffy. It wasn't too sweet either, go figure.
Made this the way the recipe said to, cake fell and didn't rise much. Made it again and omitted the honey, turned out much better.
Delicious! 4 of us ate the whole cake in one afternoon.
After reading reviews, I made this without the honey---I couldn't see any purpose to using it anyway. It was wonderfully high and light, and having the different flavour was a nice change. I'll try it again with other flavoured beverages.
My daughter made this for the family (5 of us) and we ate the whole thing in one sitting. We did take the advice of others and did not use the honey.
This is an awesome recipe and has turned into my families favorite cake recipe. I have made it several times and the kids keep wanting more!!! I haven't tried different flavors of soda, but I am sure they will work as well.
I was so nervous this wasn't going to work because of some of the other reviews, but it came out perfect! Follow the directions on the box of cake exactly! If you overbeat or underbeat angel food cake it will fall and be sure to cool it upside down. The only thing I might change is to try a different icing next time, it was a little too much for me, but my husband loved it. I liked the cake just by itself.
Really good. With the given measurements my icing was a little thin - but I also didn't think it needed all that extra sugar so I ended up using about half of it that soaked into the cake and it was perfect.
it was delicious! i wonder if they have it in different flavors? it would be cool to just pour soda all over it! lol!
So easy and very yummy!!! Kids and husband absolutely loved it.
My family loved it! This was just enough sweet without over doing it. Will definetly make this again.
I will keep a can of pop and a box of angel food cake mix on my shelf, so I can make this on short notice. What a nice light fluffy cake. I left out the honey and I didn't bother to ice the cake. Try this! It's really good.
yea word
I did not like this recipe. The flavor didn't taste right and the cake was too dry.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections