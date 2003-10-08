Soda Pop Strawberry Angel Food Cake

Strawberry flavored angel food cake, drizzled with a delightful strawberry glaze.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 -10 inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cake mix according to package directions, except substitute 1 1/4 cups soda pop and honey for the water. Bake as directed. Remove from oven and set upside-down until cooled.

  • Meanwhile to prepare glaze, combine melted margarine, powdered sugar, remaining soda pop, and food coloring in a mixing bowl. Mix until smooth and drizzling consistency. Spread top of cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 8.7mg; sodium 344mg. Full Nutrition
