Baked Apple-Pecan Maple Pancakes
These pancakes have the maple syrup baked right inside of them! Add more if you really like maple syrup.
This recipe is good and my family scarfed down the entire thing in no time, BUT next time I will definitely do two layers of apples since the thick layer of pancake did come out dry. Apples, batter, apples batter. I also tossed my apples in cinnamon before placing them in the dish, which gave it a more even color, I think. Will definitely make this again!Read More
This was a great recipe! We all loved it. Even my 2yr old wanted more. So easy and little mess. This was a last minute dinner decision so I sub'd buttermilk for half the milk. used walnuts instead of pecans. dbl'd the cinnamon and baked for 25min. I also put the butter in my pie plate, placed it in the oven while it preheated - that melted the butter just in time for me to add the other ingredients. plus, less mess. I will mix the apples, syrup and cinn. together first next time though. I can't wait to try this with other fruits and nuts. Seemed more like we had dessert first... no wonder the kids liked it so much :0) ooh, put it in a bowl and drizzle with a little extra syrup and some cream... MMMMM!
I used 2 entire Granny Smith apples, added a little Craisins, left out the pecans (we don't like nuts), and it was yummy. We also used real maple syrup which makes a big difference (not as sweet as Aunt Jemima). Easy to assemble and delicious. Impressive enough for company.
Not bad. I feel as if it's missing an ingredient, but now that I've realized I missed the boat on the maple syrup (don't have any--was going to add maple flavoring but forgot) I suppose that could be it. I do think, however, that a caramel bottom would be really good and add to the flavor--just add brown sugar on top of the melted butter like you would do for a pineapple upside down cake. I also added chopped apple and pumpkin pie spice to the pancake batter, which I liked. Thanks for the recipe!
I used my own whole wheat baking mix, lowfat butter milk and I added a half teaspoon of nutmeg. (When I make this next time, I might use apple pie spice instead of just cinnamon and nutmeg. I might do brown sugar instead of maple syrup, too.) When I could, I used all organic ingredients. This was very easy to make this morning, it literally took a matter of minutes. Using an apple peeler and apple sectioner made it go super fast. My kids really thought this was great. I like making these because it's quick, filling and when it's done, all you have to do it cool it a bit, then flip it out and cut it with a pizza cutter. Plus, it's kid friendly for beginning cooks!
I made 2 versions. I made one just as stated in the original recipe. And the other, as mentioned in one of the reviews, I "layered." The original recipe was too dry for me, as other people also commented, so i topped it with more syrup. It was pretty good. The layered one (apples, half of the pancake mix, apples, the rest of the pancake mix) was great!!! It wasn't dry and it had a lot of flavor. I didn't need to add any extra syrup at the end either. I did also follow of few of the suggestions other people gave for both versions: I Sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on the apples before layering, I used walnuts instead of pecans, and I used more maple syrup than recipe asked. This recipe was easy, quick, and delicious! I will definitely be making this one again!
It cooked just fine though I think it needed more sweetness. Next time I may add some brown sugar to the apples. I used bisquick along with soy milk which I think gives any pancake a nice flavor.
Dry. That is the way I felt about this recipe. I used 5 T. of syrup and baked 22 min. I used Bisquick for the mix...maybe a different pancake mix would help. The flavor was good but the texture was dry.
Oh my - These are to die for! I've made these for company several times now, and they always get RAVE reviews. They're best with plenty of pecans. :) And a good cup of coffee is a must!
After reading all the reviews, I was ready for a delicious pancake breakfast. But my family and I thought that it was way too dry and have made way better pancake recipes. Wouldn't recommend making this.
Made this for dinner tonight and it was excellent! Easy and quick. I followed a tip from one of the reviewers to mix the cinnamon and maple to the apples which works really well. I mix the cinnamon and 2 tablespoons of maple syrup to the apples and then arrange them to the bottom of the pan. Used only 1 tablespoon of butter which is sufficient. Drizzled the final tablespoon of maple syrup after arranging the apples and sprinkle some all spice as well. Finally poured the pancake batter over the apples. Baked for 25 minutes and let it sit for another 5. It turned out perfect. Will definitely make this again and will try with other fruits.
I gave it 4 stars because I did change it up quite a bit. First I used canned apple pie filling which made it quick and easy. I poured that in the bottom of a 9" cake pan and sprinkled on some chopped pecans. Then I mixed together 2 cups Bisquick, 1 cup milk, 1 egg, and 2 TB butter. Poured the batter over the top and sprinkled with brown sugar and dotted with butter. This came out excellent! The batter was incredibly moist and we loved it. Definately a keeper!
Very good. Added brown sugar to apples could use more. And this does not need to cook for 30 mins. Also don't pour the batter in the middle and spread. Drizzle the batter all over the apples.
This recipe is easy and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of adding extra syrup as suggested by other reviewers. The pancake was moist and had good texture. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream and it would make a good dessert too.
A good weekend breakfast. Great for kids! You can easily add different fruits to it.
I made this for Christmas Brunch as I was looking for something for my vegetarian daughter and also i needed to NOT be egg based (like an omelette) as she hates eggs. Anyway, made this but doubled the amount of syrup and apples and took the advice of another reviewer who layered it twice (butter, chopped pecans, apples, syrup, batter, apples, syrup, batter, apples, syrup). This made a gorgeously light, fluffy baked pancake that had such an awesome flavour! The family devoured them and had about half one left (made 2)....definitely going to add this to our summer cottage weekend breakfasts! Easy to put together and clean up is a breeze as well!
A delicious fall breakfast for my family! A 9" pie plate wasn't enough to feed 5 hungry tummys in my house, so I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 13"x9" greased baking dish. I placed the sliced peeled apples (3) on the bottom of the baking dish, and then brushed them with melted butter. Then instead of using maple syrup, I generously sprinkled brown sugar and cinnamon on them. Last I added the pancake mixture on top of that. So easy! I have even made this recipe the night before and just reheated it for a nice quick breakfast in the morning. I will be making this recipe for years to come!
This is the perfect Sunday morning breakfast! I will note I baked mine for 20 minutes and next time I will bake it for 15. Per the suggestion of another reviewer, I substituted brown sugar for the maple syrup. I will NOT do this next time because the syrup provides much needed moisture. Enjoy!
Should have read the reviews. Found the pancake to be dry and tasteless. Not enough maple flavor (used read maple syrup). If I make it again, I'll layer apples and maple syrup.
Oh my goodness this is good! Next time I will use real maple sryup and my own pancake recipe. It was a hit.
Love it. Easy dinner for busy nights!
My boys inhaled this. I made it exactly as the recipe stated and it was great with no additions. I think next time I will make one without the nuts and add some additional fruit as well. My oldest son suggested blueberries
Tweeked the recipe a little based on previous reviews. I didn't have any pancake mix so I used a recipe from this website for the mix and made the following changes-Melted the butter in the pie pan while the oven was preheating, used double the apples & diced them, marbled maple syrup into the batter, sprinkled 3-4 T. brown sugar over the melted butter (like pineapple upside down cake) and cooked it around 20 minutes. It wasn't dry or too sweet. My husband said this is a keeper!
This turned out great!!!!!! I had to use canned peaches instead of apples as I am currently living in japan and the apples are $2.50 each!! I also added brown sugar to the bottom of the pie plate and then put the sliced peaches on top of that, then the syrup, and finally the pancake mix! I covered the pan with tin foil and then put it in the toaster oven for 15 minutes ( no ovens over here!!!!) and it came out moist and full of flavor!! A wonderful weekend breakfast for my family!!!!
This was wonderful and the most important part, easy. I did take advantage of some of the other user's suggestions. I put the butter in the pie dish in the oven while in was preheating, time and pot saver. I made it two-layers. It look nicer (like a pie or casserole) and I'm sure it was more moist. I drizzle nuts on top of it only because I chopped too many, but they made a light topping. I only baked it for 25 minutes (22 to start and then another three just not trusting my oven). I think another 5 minutes would have caused it to be drier than I would have wanted. It came out of the pie dish like a dream. I got to use my new cake/pie knife that my step-daughter gave me for Christmas for the first time. Perfection!
It turned out to be a very light breakfast. However I think it's a bit too light. Next time I would add more maple syrup and a bit more apples.
it was good. it turned out a little mushy with not a lot of flavor. next time i will use more syrup, add some brown sugar and bake a little longer than the 25 minutes or so that I baked it this time.
Delicious, sprinkled maple sugar on top after cooking and family had it with coffee, loved it.
This was really good! And easy! The only thing was that I had this flax/whole grain pancake mix that had a really strong flax flavor, which can taste yucky! So I can only imagine how good this would be w/ a better tasting pancake mix!
Very dry. Better off just making regular pancakes.
I'd probably give this 2.5 starts because it was very average. It was something like you might eat in a school cafeteria. However, I think it may have potential as a base recipe that you could play with to make it more flavorful and improve the texture.
It's gets a 2 for being edible. I followed the directions exactly, and it came out really dry. Wouldn't recommend or make again.
The presentation is impressive, but the taste is just so-so.
Yum Yum Yum, absolutely wonderful with extra maple syrup and cream.
This is a go to recipe for me when I have guests over or my boyfriend and I want pancakes. I've used almonds and add a little brown sugar to make them sweeter.
I used two apples, and apple pie spices, also about a cup of raisns. I made this instead of toast, or biscuits. It's kind of like a mild coffee cake.
Very tasty! My kids loved it! I did make a few changes based of other reviews, and will make more now that I have tried it once. I doubled the recipe, I do not used packaged mixes, I use the recipe from this site for Fluffy Pancakes with Wheat Germ and Applesauce. I had 2 cups of homemade mix premade so I used that. I whipped the eggs white seperately to add some fluff. I baked it in a cake pan with about double the apples and probably 4 tbps real maple syrup. I also used toasted pecans, 1/2 cup. I also used more milk than called for since some folks had said it was dry. I think, in my case, it felt dry because my mix fluffs so thick that the gooey goodness only gets on a small area of the cake. Next time I am going to put the apple layer in the bottom of the pan, pour 1/2 the batter on and then put another layer of apple mix on topping with the last of the batter. It looks marvelous out of the pan. Will make again for sure!
Excellent! Doubled easily, baked in 9 x 13 pan, followed advice posted and layered apples, batter, apples batter. Left skins on chopped apples for extra fiber and color. Added lots more cinnamon, didn't measure it, though. It didn't need additional sugar as the maple syrup baked in as well as added at the table was plenty sweet. Thanks for posting! Was ready in a hurry, thanks to bisquick! Family loved it!!!! Perfect for a busy church morning when I was doing good just to throw something in the oven while getting ready. Will make this again and again, for sure!
This recipe is awesome. I made it the first time and I ended up making another because everyone loved it. Now I just double recipe and make cake pan. I have added more pecans and it is just as good.
Scrumdiddlyumcious! I don't know the spelling but i know this is fabulous. My husband and I stayed at the Blue Gull inn in Port Townsend,WA and this delicious treat was on the breakfast menu. The chef added blueberries as well...I would highly recommend it to all who. Perfect for brunch with friends and family or just enjoying it with the family on a weekend. I didn't think it was too dry. I didn't add syrup before eating it either like some would like. I enjoyed it the way it was. I asked for the recipie (which I figured was a secret) and found out it was from here. So thank you to the one who submitted it.
This was good! I did not have the dry problem at all. Between the butter on the bottom and the moisture from the apples and syrup, it was moist and yummy. I did add a few apple chunks into the batter just for my own preference, and we ate it with a little more syrup on top.
I made 2 of these. For the first, I didn't read the directions very closely and had chopped the apples (melted butter in pie pan in microwave) and had mixed the batter after I had the apples/topping in the pan so it went over the apples immediately. The second one, I followed the directions exactly and the batter seemed to thicken as it sat. With the first one, the pecans and apples seemed to float into the batter and it looked and tasted a little better. While I loved how easy it was to make, I thought the pancake was lacking something in flavor. Next time I will try adding some extra spice and sugar to the batter.
I made my own version of this by exchanging pancake mix for whole wheat flour, oatbran, and baking soda, which I soaked in buttermilk in the fridge overnight. Turned out wonderful though!
Next time I'll add some other fruits to the mix.
i have a huge bag of pancake mix so this helped me use it up in a new way! i'll add a little more sugar or maybe a caramel drizzle over the top!
I am shocked that this recipe has such a high rating. I usually get such fantastic dishes from here but this was terrible. It had absolutely no flavor and was DRY, DRY, DRY. I followed the recipe exactly.
This was a great way to use up that box of pancake mix that's been in my pantry forever. If you are worried about the batter being dry, I shredded 1 medium apple into the batter and it made it so moist and delicious. I also used cinnamon sugar rather than plain cinnamon. I didn't have nuts, but tasted great anyways!
Great for a lazy Saturday morning, and so easy! Thank you.
Excellent as written. Did sub penzey's baking spice for cinnamon.
I tried this and used several suggestions of others reviews like doubling the cinnamon. I also doubled the syrup and mixed the apples, pecans, and maple syrup in a bowl prior to putting it in the pan. The one thing I did differently was I made my own pancake mix since I have certain allergies. I used a basic pancake mix that actually called for more milk, 2 eggs, and vanilla. I think using this recipe made this extremely moist and delicious. I noticed several people complaining of dryness but mine came out perfect!! We finished the entire thing! This recipe will be a new family recipe that we use often! It is so moist, flavorful, and delicious!
I really enjoyed this as a change to traditional pancakes. Faster and easier clean-up. It wasn't too sweet, but just enough for a breakfast dish. I added double the cinnamon and it was great!
Great tasting! I sereved it on the side with eggs, in place of sweet rolls. Will be a family fave!
This was really good! It reminded me of coffee cake. I couldn't get to my pie plate so I used an 8x8 baking dish and it worked fine.
So easy and delicious!
Tasty but dry. I used Krusteaz buttermilk pancake mix and added a little vanilla and ground flax (for the nutritional value). Slathered the pancake with apple butter and/or maple syrup, but you could still tell it was dry. Actually more cake-like than pancake. Easy way to serve up a breakfast to a family though.
Very sweet. Looking forward to trying other fruit.
This was so easy and delicious! I love apples, so I would probably add more next time. Definitely a keeper!
Great recipe, Holly. Thanks. I made a low cal version--fat-free mix, skim milk, egg substitute, light butter and used 1/4 cup pecans (rather than 1/3) and added 1/4 cup golden raisins. We both loved it.
This was good enough to try again. I like fruit so I added a whole apple which was probably more than called for. However, I found the pancake rather dry. I hesitate to serve with more syrup as it was already very sweet. Ant suggestions?
This was just OKAY. I have never made an oven pancake before, but I thought it would be better. My family liked it though (but I am never sure if they are just being nice or really mean it)!
The hubby and I really enjoyed this breakfast dish. We used 1 Tbsp ground flax seed mix with 3 Tbsp of water for our egg substitute. ...worked beautifully. I've already made this 2 times and will make it tomorrow ! thanks for the recipe :)
I have to agree. Everyone loves this when I make it. It is just like having dessert for breakfast. Yumm!
I experimented on my B&B guests with this recipe (which I don't usually do....). I followed the recipe first, and the feedback was good. I then followed some reviewers suggestions and did the following: used 1.5 C of finely chopped apple, sprinkled 2 T of brown sugar over melted butter and mixed well and then spread the butter out evenly in bottom of pie plate, mixed the apples/cinnamon/4 T maple syrup well before spooning over butter mixture. I made the pancake batter with low fat buttermilk rather than plain milk. I baked for approx 25 mins and then inverted over plate. The next batch of guests all loved this - thanks for the recipe and the suggestions!
We love these pancakes, and they are really a treat. One goes a long way.
This was OK. I agree with the other reviewers that said it was too dry. But even more than that, it wasn't sweet enough. I used real maple syrup, so maybe that was the difference. Next time I would add about 1/4 cup sugar.
Really good pancake. I addd bacon bits to the batter...delish!
Served this to my picky husband and father-in-law. The first time, they ate it before the rest of us got a taste! I used brown sugar instead of maple syrup. Really great recipe.
This is very easy to make and my kids loved it. Even my picky eater! I will be adding this to my list of brunch items that are quick to prepare and sure to please. I used my personal pancake mix which contains whole wheat flour and it turned out great.
I tried this recipe this morning and was very happy with it. I tripled butter cinnamon and syrup as we like our topping more plentiful. I baked mine in a cast iron skillet as it makes the carmelizing better. Used my small skillet. Very happy with results. Ty for your recipe.
needs a lot more maple syrup if you use bisquik pancake mix... but otherwise LOVELY!
We really enjoyed this pancake. I only made a couple of changes: I didn't have any nuts and I doubled the amount of cinnamon. I was very good.
Very good! I was a little disappointed that the top didn't brown.. But I served it upside down, with the apples on top with some whipped cream and cinnamon sugar sprinkled on it so I guess it didn't matter much. I only used 1 apple for a 9x9 pan, but will need to use 2 next time. This is also a great recipe for dessert!
Delicious!
This is delish! I tried the layering-apples, batter then apples. I also mixed the apple slices with cinnamon and sugar mixture before placing in pan. It came out very moist. Two of us ate the whole thing so I think I would make 2 if I had company. I will definitely make it again. Kate
very easy recipe..and you can add different fruits and nuts to vary it a little.
This was delicious! It turned a beautiful golden brown with a bit of a nice, crunchy edge.
One dish wonder! Used lots of apple (2 cups) and extra cinnamon. Next time I will try adding blueberries too. I used a gluten free pancake mix (quinoa) and it was a bit dry. I look forward to using the regular mix next time. The family loved it.
Great recipe!!! I did add 1 tbsp brown sugar to the apple mixture. It turned out great!! Also added powdered sugar and cinnamon to the finished item and it was gone. Even my picky 2 year old ate most of it. Thanks Holly great recipe!!!!
I knew I wanted to make a baked apple pancake and I came across this recipe. I used 2 whole apples - a a Granny Smith and a McIntosh - and I cooked it in a 12" skillet so I had to add a bit to the batter (almost a full cup of 'buttermilk', 1tsp vanilla, 2 eggs, and a heaping cup of Bisquick). I did as others recommended and tossed my apples with brown sugar and cinnamon, then alternated layers -- butter, apples, batter, maple syrup, apples, batter, and a drizzle of honey on top. Baked it 30 min at 350 and it was perfect. Hubby loved it and so did I. I will definitely make this again and again.
This was really good! I used walnuts cuz that's all I had and I layered the apples then batter apples then batter. I also added a little brown sugar into the butter to sweeten it up and I tossed the apples with cinnamon. I used the recipe for whole wheat pancake mix found on this site. It turned out perfectly and I will make this again.
These are absolutely delicious. The next time I will double the recipe so we can have more to eat! Great breakfast idea!
We just had this tonight as a light supper. My kids weren't too thrilled with the pecans (I was though!!) so next time I will bake it without them and sprinkle some on my serving. Very easy to make, light and fluffy, and delicious too!! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
I would suggest checking it at about 40 minutes, as the top portion was a little dry (over done). However, other than that, this turned out great. I also added more apple than called for, about two cups.
This was so delicious, and so easy. I'm not exactly the greatest cook, but I made this for my new boyfriend and we ate the whole thing. Marvelous!
This was very good, except that the pancake was a little dry. I poured a little syrup over each serving and it was perfect. We really liked the apples and pecans.
Good recipe! My family, especially my children, really loved this. Highly Recommend. Quick, simple and since I always make it for dinner, something easy to throw together.
This has potential- I think that I overlooked the pancake part of it and my apples were not very sweet. I think the recipe is good, but I need to not overlook and ha e very sweet apples for this, and maybe cream instead of milk to make it richer?
This was a good recipe...My husband and I enjoyed it!
After reading some reviews and being an apple lover I did use two apples. I also toasted the pecans before adding. It was very yum and easy to make. Family enjoyed it and definitely will make a version of it again.
