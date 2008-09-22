Baked Apple-Pecan Maple Pancakes

Very tasty! My kids loved it! I did make a few changes based of other reviews, and will make more now that I have tried it once. I doubled the recipe, I do not used packaged mixes, I use the recipe from this site for Fluffy Pancakes with Wheat Germ and Applesauce. I had 2 cups of homemade mix premade so I used that. I whipped the eggs white seperately to add some fluff. I baked it in a cake pan with about double the apples and probably 4 tbps real maple syrup. I also used toasted pecans, 1/2 cup. I also used more milk than called for since some folks had said it was dry. I think, in my case, it felt dry because my mix fluffs so thick that the gooey goodness only gets on a small area of the cake. Next time I am going to put the apple layer in the bottom of the pan, pour 1/2 the batter on and then put another layer of apple mix on topping with the last of the batter. It looks marvelous out of the pan. Will make again for sure!