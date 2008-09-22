Baked Apple-Pecan Maple Pancakes

These pancakes have the maple syrup baked right inside of them! Add more if you really like maple syrup.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mix together pancake mix, milk and egg until blended. Set aside.

  • Pour melted butter in 9-inch pie plate. Place apple slices in bottom of pie plate. Sprinkle cinnamon and pecans over apples and drizzle syrup over top. Pour batter over apples.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes or until top springs back when touched. Loosen edges and invert onto serving platter. Cut into wedges before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 43g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 64.8mg; sodium 555.9mg. Full Nutrition
