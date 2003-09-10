Chocolate Italian Cream Cake

A chocolaty take on the classic Italian cream cake.

Recipe by MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour three 8-inch round cake pans. Separate the eggs.

  • Cream 1/2 cup of the butter, shortening and sugar together. Add egg yolks, one at a time, beating after each addition. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the vanilla.

  • Sift soda, flour and 1/4 cup cocoa together. Add alternately with buttermilk to the creamed mixture, beginning and ending with dry ingredients. Stir in the coconut and 1 cup of the chopped pecans.

  • Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form and fold into the batter. Pour batter into the prepared cake pans.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes. Let cakes cool completely before frosting between layers and on sides.

  • To Make Frosting: Cream the cream cheese and butter together. Sift confectioner's sugar and 1/4 cup cocoa, beating in a little at a time until well-creamed. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 cup pecans.

1018 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 120.3g; fat 58.1g; cholesterol 168.3mg; sodium 409.1mg. Full Nutrition
