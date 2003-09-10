Chocolate Italian Cream Cake
A chocolaty take on the classic Italian cream cake.
A chocolaty take on the classic Italian cream cake.
After making some of the changes recommended by previous reviewers and adding some of my own, this absolutely gets 5 stars!! Definitely double cocoa in cake, also add a tsp or two of instant espresso (or coffee) to buttermilk. Add 2 or 3 squares of melted chocolate to frosting depending on your tastes (mmm...heaven). Process nuts and coconut until they're finely ground before adding to batter. Do not add pecans to frosting, rather press finely chopped pecans into the sides of frosted cake - looks bakery-quality and adds great texture. Decoratively pipe leftover frosting on top of cake and garnish with chocolate-covered expresso beans. This is a dessert to die for!!!Read More
This is a very rich cake but it uses cocoa and not much of it, and so is not as chocolatey as I'd prefer--I figure that if I'm going to go off my diet it had better be for exactly what I'm craving! Anyway, I made it a second time with modifications: doubled the cocoa, dissolved a couple of teaspoons of instant coffee in the buttermilk before adding, and also melted three square of unsweetened baking chocolate to add to the frosting. Then it was perfect for my taste. The frosting amount is generous, and it makes a very lovely three-layer cake.Read More
After making some of the changes recommended by previous reviewers and adding some of my own, this absolutely gets 5 stars!! Definitely double cocoa in cake, also add a tsp or two of instant espresso (or coffee) to buttermilk. Add 2 or 3 squares of melted chocolate to frosting depending on your tastes (mmm...heaven). Process nuts and coconut until they're finely ground before adding to batter. Do not add pecans to frosting, rather press finely chopped pecans into the sides of frosted cake - looks bakery-quality and adds great texture. Decoratively pipe leftover frosting on top of cake and garnish with chocolate-covered expresso beans. This is a dessert to die for!!!
The only difference between this recipe and the one I've used for years is the addition of the 1/4c cocoa powder in the cake and in the icing. What a wonderful variation. I really like how mild the chocolate flavor is...some reviewers said they added more, but I wouldn't change a thing. I also followed the hint about topping it off with almonds...such a beautiful presentation, I took a picture of it. I made this cake for my hubby's birthday and he couldn't get enough. Thanks a bunch!
This is a very rich cake but it uses cocoa and not much of it, and so is not as chocolatey as I'd prefer--I figure that if I'm going to go off my diet it had better be for exactly what I'm craving! Anyway, I made it a second time with modifications: doubled the cocoa, dissolved a couple of teaspoons of instant coffee in the buttermilk before adding, and also melted three square of unsweetened baking chocolate to add to the frosting. Then it was perfect for my taste. The frosting amount is generous, and it makes a very lovely three-layer cake.
This cake rules. I had never made an Italian Creme Cake before (and I am Italian) but this was really simple and tasted like a dream. My sister and I whipped this together for a party and everybody loved it. We will be making it again for our Christmas gathering. Thanks so much!!!
We served a variety of Italian desserts at my wedding dinner, some baked by friends and family, others by professional bakers. This one ,which my mother made, was by far the best. Everyone, even the other bakers, raved.
Absolutely wonderful. I did not use the coconut or pecans due to allergies, but it was still a fabulous chocolate cake! I split each layer in half and frosted with the chocolate cream cheese icing. I then topped it with shaved chocolate. Beautiful and delicious!
This is the exact recipe I found in the Austin Statesman nearly 25 years ago and have been making on and off ever since. Great recipe as is without modification. Well worth the effort.
I have made this cake twice and both times it has been amazing great tasting and so moist. The only thing I did different is not put the pecans in the frosting, to me it is harder to frost. I can't wait for another special occasionto make this.
Wonderful, not too sweet or chocolatey or anything, everything came out perfectly! Made for my mother's birthday; she and my father are still raving about it days later. I did follow what another user did, and did not mix the pecans in with the frosting, but put them on the top and sides. Looks very pretty when done.
This turned out perfect. I didnt have any pecans, so I used walnuts, instead, but it was still wonderful. And the icing!! It was unbelievable!!
Wow! This the first cake that I've ever made, and it turned out great! Everyone loved it. I doubled the cocoa, as was mentioned by others. The only things that could have gone better were that I could have put more icing in between the layers, and it was a bit tall. Even without those improvements, it turned out to be delicious and handsome. Thanks to however submitted this recipe!
Doubled the cocoa in both the cake and the frosting. Didn't like the coconut in the cake, but the frosting was probably the best I've made and I've made a lot of cakes.
Fabulous! Just fine as it is! It's a nice light chocolate flavor - not meant to be super chocolate like regular chocolate cake. Some people had said it turned out dry and crumbly, but I think that's from doubling the cocoa powder, so if you want to do that I would maybe add a little extra buttermilk to moisten it a bit. I followed the recipe exactly as it is written and it wasn't dry at all.
A delicious rich chocolate cake, but not really an Italian cream cake. I doubled the amount of cocoa in the cake and the icing. As I can't stand the texture of coconut, I used coconut extract instead. The icing is the most delicious icing I've ever had!
Made it twice, once as a layer cake with the coconut and once as a sheet cake without the coconut. Liked it better without coconut, but then again, I am not a fan of coconut. Cake was really good but the frosting was awesome!! Made extra so I would have leftovers!
substituted walnuts for pecans because that's what I had on hand. Still wonderful. My husband took it to work and I had many request by the other men for the recipe to give to their wives!
The frosting was so creamy. this is a great recipe. Really easy to prepare. My family enjoy it so well next time i well bake two or three.
This cake recipe is one of the best. I have very discriminating friends and family when it comes to food, and this cake is on the top of their lists! It takes a while to make but is worth it for special occasions and is now an anticipated event.
If you like rich, creamy, chocolate cake, than this is the cake for you. Way too rich for me, but I don't like sweets much everyone else raved (including my mother who used to make/decorate cakes for $$$)
This was delicious! I made it with 2 layers of coconut chocolate chip ice cream and froze it, and it hit the spot on a hot summer day! It isn't as chocolaty as cake from a box, but I liked how it wasn't "in your face" chocolate because you could really taste the pecans and coconut. I will definitely make this again and play with what I put in the layers!
I made this for a small resturaunt in the community and everyone loved it. They commented on the moistness of the cake and the flavor of the icing. The coconut adds a nice texture and sweetness to the cake.
I am so excited about this recipe. I have never made a homemade cake before- but this turned out perfectly!! The cake is so moist, and the frosting is amazing!I didn't add pecans to the frosting- instead I pressed sliced almonds into the frosting- it made the cake very beautiful. Next time I think that I will add more cocoa after reading the reviews. I am taking it for Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow- I am sure it will be a hit!
I have made this cake several times with rave reviews. I have made as a three layer cake and also in a sheet pan, both versions turned out great. This cake is not as heavy as some of the italian cream cake recipes --- a plus.
This cake is fabulous! I took suggestions and doubled the cocoa. However, it no longer tastes like an Italian cream cake. It is just a fantastic chocolate cake.
I made this for my family for Christmas Eve. On accident I used whipping cream instead of buttermilk and the cake still turned out wonderfully. I also used the recommendations of other users and doubled the chocolate in the cake. I added the melted chocolate to the frosting and instead of adding the pecans to the frosting I put one cup of pecans and one cup of coconut in the food processor and used the mixture to decorate the sides of the cake. The cake was a hit at my family's dinner.
This is moist, chocolatey and delicious. Tastes similar to German chocolate cake with chocolate icing.
This is the best cake I’ve ever had! The frosting is great and the rest is moist, chewy, and sweet. This cake takes a little effort but it’s absolutely worth it. You’ve got to try making it! Double the cocoa for an even better taste!
I made this cake for Thanksgiving. Once I chopped the nuts, sifted the flour and confectioner's sugar, and measured everything; the cake was easy to put together. My family absolutely loved it. The only big chocolate lover in the family is me, but they were all crazy about it. I did doubled the recipe on cocoa, but I think I'm going to try it again with chocolate squares. I got the coconut at a health food store, so it wasn't sweetened. It's a terrific recipe.
The Ladies at my church were having Italian night so I thought I would make a Italian Dessert. I found a Chocolate Italian Cream Cake submitted by Holly that sounded really good. Well I made it and all the ladies thought it was wonderful it was all ate, it was truly a wonderful cake I give it 5 stars, and I am not even Italian. VERY GOOD!!!
This was great! Reminded me of a German chocolate cake all mixed together.
I baked this cake in two 10" cake pans and cut each cake to make four layers. I doubled the cocoa in the cake and the icing. I also made extra icing for the cake. Excellent recipe!!!!!!
The most amazing chocolate cake recipe every! Super moist. So rich, just making it will make you drool.
Kind of difficult to make, but sooooo good and rich. The family loved it. I made it for Christmas. Definitely double the cocoa! Delish!
This is a delicious cake and is now my favorite. Definitely double the amount of cocoa. Excellent!
This cake is absolutely delicious. I added a small can of crushed pineapple and really added to it. I also might try raisins the next time. My daughter, whose favorite cake was red velvet, said this replaced it, and is now her most favorite cake of all.
WOW!
This cake was great! I had to have a dessert for a potluck with Italian food, and this was a big hit. I don't usually go to the trouble to make layer cakes, but this one was worth it. I did double the cocoa in the cake, and added 2 squares of unsweetened chocolate to the frosting because I like chocolate. I have made it twice now and it is so good. The cake held together very well and the frosting was thick, but spread on the cake perfectly.
turned out great
Oh my. . .we all were impressed with this one! The cake is VERY good, and the frosting, although sweeter than what we normally like, complimented the cake perfectly.
Absolutely delicious and beautiful to look at, too!
this was a pretty good cake. it took a lot longer then 25 minutes though, more like an hour. also, i think the frosting tasted a little to much like cream cheese, so i recomend only about 3/4 cup, instead of a cup. i love pecans, so i also added 1 1/2 cups, instead of just one. except for that, i thought this was a pretty good cake! :)
it was good
Delicious...takes a little extra time but wonderful flavor/texture. I increased the amount of cocoa also, after reading others comments.
Great recipe, first time making an Italian Cream cake very easy. I will be doubling the recipe and making a 11x14 sheet cake for a party this weekend.
Great cake!!! Made it for a co-workers birthday, and everyone loved it!!!
This is a great cake! I'm not sure what about it makes it "italian"; but it is delicious. Not too sweet; the icing is "to die for"! This will go in my file of favorites! (Note: next time I make this: put buttered parchment paper in the pan. I guess I left it cooling too long in the pan before I removed. It got stuck!)
I like Italian Cream Cake. My husband prefers chocolate cake. This is a wonderful compromise. This recipe produced a mild chocolate cake with a lovely texture. The frosting is a perfect match for this cake. I left the nuts out of the frsting to allow for easier spreading and topped the finished cake with chopped nuts. Holly, this one is a winner!
My daughter made this for a project for her high school Italian cake. Her teacher who is from Milan thought it was delicious and authentic!!
Thanks for everyone's great comments - I, too, added more chocolate. This was my first cake and it got rave reviews. There's still a bit left after two days and it hasn't dried out! (Yes, I'm keeping it in a tupperware, but still!) If I were to make any changes next time, I would add bits of shaved semisweet chocolate to the frosting.
Absolutely delicious and a crowd pleaser.
i like it this recipe. a little rich but good. my husband on the other hand loves it. have to watch with the powdered sugar to make sure the icing doesn't get to thick though. people in my family love it as well.
very good
Really tasty, moist, dense cake. Exactly what I wanted. Took advice of other reviewers and doubled the cocoa in the cake batter. Also I basically just made a cream cheese icing, just 'cause it suits my family's taste. Didn't use nuts and coconut due to allergies.
Delicious!! That's what everyone told me a when I made it. Best chocolate cake ever, I added 1/4 c of heavy cream to the frosting and whip it for about 5 min to make it more fluffy and less sweet.
fantastic taste and texture, but wow, watch out for the fat, carbs and calories.
I don't usually give bad reviews but I did not care for this cake. The only reason I gave it 3 stars is because others thought it was OK. I will NEVER make this cake again. If I want Italian Cream I will make that if I want Chocolate I will make that - they don't mix well together.
This is an awesome cake and my family and extended family loved it too. My daughter is even thinking about having it for an extra cake for her wedding. Thanks for a great delicious cake.
This cake has a very good taste, however I had a very crumbly cake. It was very hard to stack and frost. I followed the recipe to a tee. I probably wouldn't make it again,
I had so much fun making this cake. I took the advice and doubled the chocolate power and it came out great. Served it on two separate occasions and everyone was amazed with how good it taste.
Firt time I made this cake I took it to a party and it was gone in no time. One of the best cakes I have ever had. I thought about taking this recipe and the regular Italian Cream Cake recipe and making one cake either chocolate or white. It's a thought. Thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe, and easy to follow. The only change I made was to add a splash of coffee to the icing, since I thought it was a bit stiff and was worried about the cake tearing as I spread the icing. The mocha flavor was a hit.
This cake is truly delicious. I made two - 1 with 1 without coconut - and they were both hits! Cake is dense - certainly not a box cake mix! Cake also tastes better after refrigeration when it has had time to settle - especially in humid weather. I doubled the icing - friends have been eating the rest with spoons... Decorated with nuts. I will make this over and over again.
Excellent! I'm so happy I found this recipe! I was looking for a German Chocolate cake recipe that called for cocoa powder instead of chocolate squares (which I never have!). This was perfect for German Chocolate Cake. I just didn't add the coconut and pecans to the cake... Thanks!!!
It was too dry. Couldn't really taste the coconut or pecans. The icing really benefited from 3 ounces of additional semisweet bakers chocolate melted. Would look for another recipe.
One reviewer mentioned serving this at a wedding. THAT makes loads of sense. For a formal setting, with small bits of this and that, this is a very, very, very, very nice alternative. As for our family - in a family-dessert setting? One of us LOVED this cake (youngest son). Next oldest son loved the texture, BUT wanted way more chocolate (that didn't stop him from eating a substantial wedge!) I agreed that the texture was very nice, BUT that more chocolate would be a 'fuller' experience, but then, I'm experiencing that time in life when I crave chocolate. Dh, who doesn't typically like coconut, could stand this cake in spite of the coconut, but was happy enough to see the fellas take the cake with them when they headed off to see their friends this evening. I was certainly not ashamed to have them sharing this cake. It IS a nice cake. And in a single-type-of-dessert-setting, for those who like a moderate amount of chocolate, it makes all the sense in the world. For the rest of us, if this is the only dessert on the menu, this needs to have no chocolate, or gobs or chocolate - either way would be sublime for anyone methinks, even if some love the cake as is (which is great for them). The texture, again, was very, very wonderful.
I made this cake today. It is good but not as good as the original Italian Cream Cake. I agree with the gal that said she likes chocolate cake and she likes Italian Cream cake but not the two mixed together. It is very good - just not my taste.
I made this for my mom' birthday. It was wonderful. The cake has a velvety texture. I doubled the cocoa in the cake and frosting. Making another today for my father in law's birthday.
I made this and took it to the office, it didn't last very long! I forgot to use egg whites, but it still came out delicious!
I made this for my mother’s birthday. It was so easy and so very good! I did follow the directions on a review about adding double cocoa for the cake. I just would recommend adding 1/4 more buttermilk because it was slightly dry. Also, if you’re gonna grind up the coconut and pecans, make sure they are finely ground, but it adds great texture to just run them through a food processor once or twice. On the frosting, I stayed with the 1/4 c cocoa, but it was really dry and not easy to spread, so I added 2 tbsp of coffee and about 1/4 milk to it and it made it the same texture as a whipped icing. I ended up decorating with fresh cherries, raspberries and pecans. All in all, definitely give this cake a 5 star, and will definitely make it again!
Delishes... Devine... heavenly...
I made this into 28 cupcakes and they are fabulous! Great, thick batter that bakes up nicely. Luscious frosting adds just the right amount of tang. Love the crunch of the pecans in the cake.
My first attempt!!! Wonderful and moist!!! But I didn't see when to put in 8oz cream cheese in the batter .. So I added it with sugar...!! Thanks will be baking this one again!! Merry Christmas
It was really good. I omitted the coconut and added more chocolate. Yummy!
I made this just as the recipe states but omitted the coconut and pecans due to my daughter's preference. It was absolutely delicious! Mild chocolate flavor, light and springy cake, and fabulous icing. It was a hit with everyone, even with my daughter who doesn't usually like chocolate! Thank you for sharing. This one is a keeper!
I got this recipe from my Southern Living magazine and this is the same. IT IS SO GOOD!!!! I mean, it is addictive. I like it as is because I really enjoy the light airy chocolate flavor so I don't change a thing. Everyone raved over it. It was gone in 24 hours. I will DEFINATELY be making this again!
it looks pretty good but i think you need to be more descriptive about whats in i would like more information me being a very experienced cook i think that it would help. It looks very god. I tried your recipe and it is to die for!
This cake tasted good on the first day but was much better the second day. I think it needs something to improve the flavor a bit. Perhaps some instant espresso or some melted dark chocolate added to the cake batter would make it a five star cake!
This recipi was unique ,I tried it ,my experience was good
I followed some of the other suggestions to double the cocoa in the cake. But it still didn't seem like it was chocolatey enough. If I make it again, I will heat the buttermilk and add the cocoa to it, since sometimes the cakes are more chocolatey when the cocoa is "activated" first. The cake almost seemed a little bit dry and crumbly, but then again, I like my cakes a bit more dense and fudgy. I also didn't have 3 cake pans, so I divided the batter between 2 pans instead. I ended up having to bake them for 40-45 minutes. That also could have led to the cakes being more crumbly than desired. :) The frosting, on the other hand, was AMAZING! I think that I will make the frosting again for all my chocolate cakes!
Delicious!!!!
I doubled the cocoa in the cake, added a small amount of coffee grounds to the buttermilk, and included a splash more buttermilk in the batter to compensate for the extra dry ingredients. I made a half recipe and baked it in an 8x8 Pyrex dish for @42 minutes. For the frosting, I nearly doubled the cocoa, added @2 oz. melted semisweet chocolate, and beat in 2-3 tablespoons of heavy cream to smooth out the consistency (it was looking rough). Normally I go for deep chocolate in cakes. This was a very nice lighter offering. I really enjoyed the coconut and pecans in the cake, plus the pecans in the frosting. It had a great medium-sized, moist crumb. I think this is the first cake I've made that used shortening and whipped egg whites. Wondering how much these two things had to do with how well this cake came together. This is the second cake I've tried with chocolate cream cheese frosting, and I can now say with certainty that it isn't for me. I like chocolate cheesecake, but not mixed with butter and spread on my chocolate cake. I would make this again, probably with a different icing (or maybe even without). It's a sophisticated enough cake that I might consider making it for special events.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections