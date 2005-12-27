Hungarian Chestnut Cake

i made this cake for valentines day and sent it to my husband's restaurant (he was working that day) for him and his staff to enjoy. he absolutely loved it and got lots of compliments from his co-workers. i figured it wouldn't be a good idea to send the whipped topping seperately since they might not know what to do with it, so i topped the cake with it in decorative spirals then placed the candied chestnuts around the edges. i also bought pre-cooked, pre-peeled chestnuts and chopped them up to cover the sides of the cake. this worked well because the glaze was thick and sticky enough to hold it. i also used the same chopped chestnuts for the whipped topping instead of using the candied chestnuts because they were too expensive. try adding a few spoonfuls of chestnut spread to the whipped topping.. AMAZING results!