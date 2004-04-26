Strawberry Shortcake
An old-fashioned, tender shortcake with two layers of strawberries topped with whipped cream.
For those of you who are having a problem with the baking powder taste it is probably because you are using baking powders that contain aluminum. Baking powders that don't contain aluminum sulfate in the ingredient list usually don't have that after taste. Rumford is the only major brand that I know of that doesn't contain aluminum.Read More
I altered the recipe as the other users suggested, using 1/4cup sugar instead of 2tsb and 2tsp of baking powder instead of 4. The cake smelt great and had a good spring to it, but tasted really bland. Could be the shortening, I'd try this with butter the next round and maybe a little vanilla.Read More
Do reduce the baking powder to 2 tsp. This is a dry shortcake, but I think many of the people who were disappointed in it expected a sponge-cake-like shortcake, instead of the biscuit variety. These are supposed to be dryer, and get their moisture from the strawberry juice and whipped cream served with them.
This was AMAZING!! I did deviate somewhat from the recipe though. I took the advice of some other reviews and used 1/4 c. sugar in the batter, used 1/2 c butter instead of the shortening, added vanilla to the batter, and used 2 1/2 tsp instead of 4 tsp of baking powder. Instead of a whole cake, I made individual sized cakes (like big biscuits) and baked them on a greased/floured baking sheet for 12-13 minutes. I even sprinkled each of the mini cakes with a cinnamon & sugar mixture! We then prepared them as the recipes says! Such a hit and so easy to make!
Out of this world! I made this for my wife's birthday and it was a huge hit. I cut the baking power to 2 tsp like other folks, and upped the shortening to 1/2 cup, as I wasn't getting the "course crumbs". A local farm makes and sells terrific shortcake bicuits when their strawberries come out in June. This cake is exactly like those biscuits and I can have them anytime! I had no problem with crumbling, maybe because of the increased shortening. As for folks substituting butter and adding vanilla, try it according to the recipe first. The problem I've found with many "shortcakes" is that they try to be center of taste and just end up overpowering the finsihed product. Also, I have no 8" pie pans, but I do have an 8" spring-form pan. Worked out great. This is a keeper! Enjoy!
Anyone who is the slighest bit interested in eating shortcake, had better eat this CAKE!!! It was almost as if heaven itself entered my mouth upon every single bite. Not to exaggerate, but Denyse is either a Goddess, or this recipe was personally hand delivered to her front door step by Hermes himself. If it were possible to give this recipe a 47 out of 5 star review, believe me, I would have jumped at the chance. Please let me know if there are any other recipe's on here by Denyse because frankly....I would live in her kitchen and never leave if I knew her. I believe I speak for everyone with functioning taste buds when I say 3 Cheers Denyse!!!
Best ever Strawberry shortcake Recipe!!! I used 2T instead of 4T of baking powder, 1/4cup sugar instead of just 2 spoons of sugar, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I still can't make it uncrumbly but this is still good. I prefer this over some imitation overly sweetened version. The texture is thick and dense against the sweet soft strawberries and whip cream. It's perfect. If someone was use to the imitation version or not use to the biscuit style that would explain the "anything but 5 star rating". You have to bake this!!
Excellent! I made mine in muffin top tins for individual shortcakes.
What a great recipe! Made a couple of changes: Instead of shortbread, we used mashed potatoes. Instead of strawberries, we used some braised lamb shanks with a delicious gravy. We added a layer of creamed spinach and some boiled carrots, and baked the whole thing together for about 45 minutes. Everyone agreed that this was the best strawberry shortcake ever!
This is very delicious! The cake is like a sweet biscuit, but that's how old fashioned is! It's got such a "soft" taste - not overpowering! I will be making this over and over and over. My brother, son and husband loved it!! And it's pretty easy too! I did add about 3 tbs of sugar and 2 tsp of vanilla to the whipped cream when it was just about fully whipped. Delicious!
I used an angel food cake instead to make it easier. I also mixed sweetened condensed milk with the whip cream to make it thicker. This is a great recipe and everyone loved it.
I just made these, following the advice of previous reviews. They are perfect! I had to try one before our dinner guests arrive. I improvised with 1/2 cup room temp. butter instead of shortening, reduced to 2 tsp baking powder, increased to 1/4 cup sugar in batter (left all rest the same). I sprinkled each with a mixture of sugar/cinnamon before baking and they are delicious, flaky and don't taste "doughy" or like baking powder. Baked at 425 for 20 minutes on parchment paper. I will definitely make these again!
This was excellent shortcake! My mom always made it from Bisquick and I hated it because it was so hard and tasteless. This was so soft and flavorful. I only used 2 tsp. of baking soda as recommended by some of the other reviews, and about a 1/3 cup of sugar since I prefer mine sweet. I also used heavy cream in place of the milk since I didn't want the leftover cream sitting in the fridge. I baked mine in an 8X8 pan so I could cut it into squares and it worked great too. The kids loved it and so did I!
This was excellent. It's a true shortcake, I chose to cut individual slices and split them for serving and this worked very well. I used butter flavored shortening and cut the baking powder to 3 teaspoons.
I made an organic version, and used butter instead of shortening in the shortcake. The shortcake was very moist, not dry like the other reviewer mentioned, and had a sweet buttery quality. I love this recipe, and will use it often!!!!!
we made 2 layers, the first we followed the recipe to a T and used an electric mixer (not that we really used it that much) It turned out good, but slightly dense and not sweet enough. On the second layer/try we doubled the sugar and halved the baking powder as well as hand mixed it. It turned out much better! We had everyone taste test and everyone agreed. I also baked it with a second cake pan filled with water below it to keep it more moist.
This is SOOOOO good. Admittedly I did not read all zillion pages of reviews however, of the ones I did read I did not notice anyone mention how thick this batter turns out to be, I thought I'd done something wrong. So be warned, this batter is T-H-I-C-K!!! But WOWOW!!! Is it good!! The only changes I made were, as others suggested, used 1/2 cup butter instead of shortening, added 1 tsp of both vanilla and almond extract to the batter. My family has already asked when I'm making this one again!!
Wow! Big hit with everyone. I am glad a read the reviews first. I made mine with butter and half and half. Perfect. This is a keeper.
I made this for a friend's birthday, and it turned out pretty good. l just wish the cake was a little sweeter. But other than that, it was good.
As other people suggested, I made the following changes: decreased baking powder to 2 tsp; increased sugar to 1/4 cup; instead of shortening I used 1/2 cup of butter; added 1 tsp of vanilla extract when mixing-in the egg and milk; and I also added some sugar and vanilla to the whipping cream. I wanted to make individual cakes, so I divided the dough into 8 biscuits. I baked them for about 15 and they turned out perfect! My guests LOVED it! One of them actually used his finger to clean his plate. (Sooooo not attractive.) This recipe is definitely a keeper!! =)
This is one of the best strawberry shortcakes that I have ever had. I usually make one at least once a month (sometimes 2 or 3 times a month) and my family loves it. The recipe is simple to make and it will taste good when without any modifications.
The cake isn't too sweet; enhancing and absorbing the sweetness of the strawberries just like it should. I didn't modify the recipe at all. I think a lot of people are expecting cake and not shortcake. I LOVED IT! It was a trip to memories at my aunts house...
This was beautiful to present and tasted amazing. I like to try the recipe as directed before making any changes, and in this case that was a good choice. I made the recipe exactly as written and it turned out perfect! I had a gorgeous biscuity shortcake that was excellent with the whipped cream and strawberries. 2 notes: 1) Some reviewers added more shortening when their mixture didn't really resemble course crumbs. It's true, there isn't really enough shortening for the whole thing to be very crumby - it almost just mixes in, and there are just really fine crumbs. But that's okay, it turns out great. 2) After cutting the cake in half, I spread whipped cream between the halves and put 2 layers of sliced strawberries on top, and then added the top half. I piled some strawberries on the top and put a huge dollop of whipped cream on top of that. Then I spread the rest of the strawberries all around the edges of the plate around the cake, so they encircled the cake. It was really showy, but this is actually a fairly easy dessert to make.
Absolutely fabulous. I made this recipefor my father's birthday and he and I both loved it. Substituted peaches for the strawberries as I am allergic to strawberries. I might add a little bit more sugar to the batter next time as I would have liked it to be a hair sweeter. And be warned, when finished mixing, this is more like a bread dough than a batter; it will need to be spread into your pan, it will not pour like cake batter.
This was excellent! I didn't have any shortening so I used butter instead and made about 8 small shortcakes instead of 1 large one. They were delicious, no baking powder taste at all!
Here are my changes: used 2tsp baking powder, 1/4 cup sugar (i think it'll require 1/2 cup for sweeter taste), 1/2 cup shortening & 1/2tsp Vanilla, baked for 10-15min on middle rack in a muffin tray (good for 8 individual servings). It turned out very moist, fluffy and it solved the cracking problem. It was soft and easy to cut, not a single crumb. I also sprayed pam on the surface of batter before baking and sprinkled with sugar. This is my first time trying a shortcake, maybe there is better but so far this is good enough for my taste. Hope this will be of a help to others. Next time will experiment with less shortening.
WOW! I was looking for a REAL Strawberry Shortcake recipe, and found it right here. Strawberry Shortcake is supposed to have a biscuit texture, so the berries don't get sloppy and gooey, and this is it. In the mid-late century, convenience processed foods came along and before anyone knew it, there went most of the great homemade cooking - in this case, one of the mass manufactured treats included single serving sponge cake in portions of six or eight which quickly took over the traditional flavor, texture and density. The Strawberry Shortcake then soon became a sticky, over soaked mess which had the texture of pudding with strawberry seeds in it providing the only discernible texture. All it took to accomplish this atrocity was a quick trip to the grocery chain store, pick up a six pack of single serve sponge cake, grab a can of processed whipped cream in a can, and some frozen strawberries. GACK. It might have made your kids quiet for awhile, but it was a lame excuse for the real thing. And the kids knew it. This recipe is for the real thing. The cake serves mostly as a structure; if you serve it warm (like most people do) it's strong enough to keep it's shape, but soft enough to absorb the taste of the fruit, which in turn supports the whipped cream. The end result is the cake getting it's flavor - strawberries and cream, without turning to mush. If you are looking for a strawberry cake, this isn't it. Google that recipe instead. This is the authentic Strawberry Shortcake.
This makes an excellent shortcake--This is the only recipe I'll use for shortcake from now on. Because I wanted it to be sweeter, I added a teaspoon of vanilla and a few extra tablespoons of sugar. Margarine in place of the shortening worked fine. And I used 1 less teaspoon of baking powder than what was called for; This way the cake was just a bit softer than the standard shortcake. Anyway, this is a fabulous recipe for a classic dessert. :)
I loved this after I made some very slight changes. This is better like this: cold butter shortening cut up (do not combine this entirely it is ok to leave some small pieces) , 4 tbs sugar, 1 tbs vanilla. Do not overmix. It is best just to use your hands and stop as soon as all the ingredients are moist. I found that spreading it in a pan made it tough. I greased a pizza pan and just dumped the shortcake in the center of the pan, then I sprinkled the top with sugar before I put it in the oven.
uh, it game out like a biscuit and i followed the recipie to a T- i will never make this again, its better to make white cake and put strawberries and whipped cream on it.
Excellent! just like my grandma used to make! After making this a few times i did make a few changes. 1) cut the baking powder down to 2tsp. 2) increased the sugar to 1/4 cup 3) used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortning 4) added a few drops of vanilla extract to the egg/milk mix. I also found that this really didn't rise much - so i make double to use as the "top" and "bottom" as the display pic. Otherwise i prefer to make "biscuts" as individual servings. I also add 1/2 tsp vanilla and powdered sugar to the homemade whipping cream.
This was perfect - it was exactly what I was hoping for! I prepared this for dessert after Easter dinner and it went over very well. Others have complained that the cake is not actually cake, which is true - but this is what REAL shortcake is supposed to be - more like a biscuit than a cake. I made homemade strawberry sauce (3 cups strawberries pureed in a blender, 1/3 cup of sugar and 1 tsp. of cornstarch mixed together and heated on the stove until warm) to serve on top of the cake. I added the strawberry sauce and fat free whipped topping to each individual serving rather than dousing the entire cake with it. I will be making this recipe often! I can't wait to have another serving this evening!
I love this recipe! It's one of my favorites and I use it all the time! Whether or not you listen to other people and change the recipe, it's still delicious. I myself have made it both ways (The most suggested being decrease to 2 teaspoons baking powder, increase sugar to 1/4 cup, butter instead of shortening and add vanilla)There is a difference, but not enough to throw a fuss about. Thank you, Denyse, for an awesome recipe!
This was great!! I only changed the shortening to butter and followed the rest of the recipe exactly. I baked the cakes in my muffin pan (15mins at 425), and got 10 cakes. It tastes just like the ones my grandma used to make...even my husband thought it was fabulous, and he was dubious at first because he is used to the ones made with angel food cake. This is definately a keeper!!!! Thanks Denyse!!!!
This was delicious! I replaced the shortening with butter but I actually liked that the cake was not as sweet as the rest of it. I put sugar in the whipped cream and dusted icing sugar over the top before serving, which provided some more sweetness. I also experimented with putting a layer of good strawberry jam (like Bon Maman or something homemade) in between the two layers of the shortbread, which added some more sweetness as well. Will definitely keep this in my recipe box!
I love the slightly sweet, biscuit-like texture of this shortcake. In addition to being delicious, it has an old-fashioned, wholesome feel that makes me really enjoy ending a meal with it.
Excellent! Made it with butter instead of shortening, very thick batter that I pressed into the pan and it came out light and delicious.
The fresh whipping cream makes this dish. Do not substitute with cool whip : ) Veronica Carlton Anthem Az
Maybe I should have baked this just a bit longer because it was a bit gluey but it was good. I did reduce the baking powder because it did have that metallic taste. Not the best but not the worst.
Mmmm, this was good! I liked the simplicity of the cake but I used the suggestions (butter instead of shortening, 2tsp baking powder, 1/4c sugar in mix) and it turned out well. I prefer a cakier texture and this was definitely it
Delish and easy! I didnt know how to whip the cream into whip cream, but of course looked it up on this site. Very easy whipped with vanilla and confectionary sugar. Thanks for the recipe.
AWESOME!!!!! Do not worry about making this recipe because of a couple bad reviews, those people have never had the original "shortcake" they probably always have it on pound cake or angel food cake, which is also good, but I was looking for the old fashioned short cake like my mom and grandma made and I found it!! I did not change a thing with the recipe itself, but I did take the advice of a couple reviews and put in a 8" round cake pan, sliced it like a pie when it was done and opened up the slices in a bowl, put a little butter and sprinkle of sugar on top then poured on the strawberrys(I mashed mine with sugar) YUM YUM!!!!!!!!!!!! Also it was very easy, I didnt even have a pastry blender and just used a fork and a wire whisk and it was great! THANK YOU for the great recipe!!
Not bad at all, but indeed reduce the baking powder a bit. To all those who wrote 1-star reviews, complaining about this not being a "pound" or other plain white cake -- take note: It is not supposed to be. Shortcake is a very specific type of batter, which is much more like a scone or biscuit. It is supposed to be that way!
This was probably the best shortcake I've made so far! I took some suggestions from the other comments: I reduced the baking powder from 4 tsp. to 2 tsp., I used 1/2 cup of butter instead of the 1/3 cup of shortening to avoid crumbling, and I added 1 tsp. of vanilla extract to the mix. The reason I only gave it four stars was because when I made the cake it was very flatish, so I was unable to cut it in half, might have been just me doing something wrong. If I wanted two layers I would have to make two cakes, and with no time I just made a one layer strawberry shortcake. All in all: amazing. I will definitely be making this again, very soon!
Excellent recipe. I added some vanilla and some extra butter. The baking powder wasn't overwhelming to me but I could taste it a little, so I will decrease it by 1/2 a teaspoon next time. This is very good and a nice change from the cakey strawberry shortcake! I also used a muffin tin instead of a cake pan. Came out in nice individual servings!
Very tasty! Used buttermilk instead of plain milk and added a tsp of vanilla extract. and sprinkled course sugar on top before baking. Turned out very moist on the inside, yet crunchy on the outside.
Perfect! This was exactly the kind of short cake that I was looking for! Its not like the sponge cake that you would buy pre-made @ the store to use but more of a crumbly biscuit type. I altered nothing from the original recipe and found it plenty sweet and tasty. More sugar imo would have been overpowering.
Very good. Although, I did make a few adjustments to suit my own taste. I sifted all my dry ingredients together, used a combination of buttermilk and reg milk, only 2tsp of baking powder, 1/4 cup of sugar, 1 stick of butter and 1 tsp of vanilla. Would this be considered a new recipe...lol. It came out very good. I was very pleased.
I used this recipe primarily for the biscuit part because I like to do individual servings vs. having to cut up one big one. So as for the biscuits, they were great!!!! I took the advice of some other members and cut down on the amount of baking powder (I used about 2 1/2 tsps instead of 4) and then I just simply separated the batter into 6 pieces and dropped them onto a cookie sheet and baked for about 10 minutes, or until brown on the edges. They came out lightly crunchy on the outside and soft and warm on the inside. When topped with the sweetened strawberries and homemade whipped cream, it was the perfect mix!! I'll definitely use this recipe for my biscuits again!
Wow. Just... wow! I am in love with this recipe. I changed 2 things: cut down the baking powder to 2 tsp like others suggested and used butter rather than shortening. For the first time, I really enjoyed strawberry shortcake and didn't feel like I was eating my berries on a damp sponge. Never again will I buy the grocery store "shortcakes" if I can help it!
This is amazing, the best shortcake I've ever had. I have no idea how someone could make this wrong or in such a way where it isn't ideal! I am making it again tomorrow for a family event!
Prutty good
this cake was a disaster ! the batter is sour, i added a cup of sugar, and 3 tsp. of baking powder and 1/2 cup butter. i wouldnt make this again!
Oh my. This recipe is dangerous, especially if it's only you and one other person in the house. I got a deal on strawberries so I was trying to find ways to use them up. Came across this recipe and now there's no turning back! Was worried that it may not keep very well because I had already added the strawberries and wasn't sure if it would get it too soggy but it was even better the next day! The shortbread infused with the syrup-y strawberries was exquisite! Thanks for the recipe!
I added a little bit mor sugar and then topped it with melted margarine and sprinkled with sugar before baking
this recipe was fabulous! i was a little nervous after reading the reviews to make it, but i'm glad i did. it is not your light cake that most people think of. i followed the recipe exactly. there was no baking powder flavor. USE your strawberry liquid on the cake when you cut it in half. FABULOUS!
SOOOOO yummy!! Definitely reduce baking powder to 2 tsp, increase batter sugar to 1/4 - 1/2 cup depending on your sweet tooth, and add 1 - 2 tsp of vanilla. THIS IS YOUR BEST BET FOR OLD FASHIONED STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE!!!
They were o.k. But you could taste the baking powder. Do you need that much?
Some people may say that the shortcake isn't sweet enough. But you know, with the strawberries and whipped cream, it's pretty darn good! It's cool because you can have it plain and have it as a scone with butter and jam or something for breakfast. Either way, it's DELICIOUS! But I thought the batter was a little dry, so add a little milk. Just a little.
Good recipe. I added an extra tablespoon of sugar, and next time I think I'll even add another (so there are 4 tbsps altogether). Also, I'd add about a tsp of vanilla next time. Overall, pretty good!
I was looking for a tender, pound cake-like cake. The description is misleading, and next time, I'll be sure to read the reviews before trying it.
followed the advice of 2tsp baking powder and 1/4t salt. Used butter rather than shortening and cut it all in with my Cuisinart dough blade. It was simple and amazing. Fresh whipped cream is a MUST, made with vanilla bean and powdered sugar. PERFECT
This was excellent! I did, however, make the recommended adjustments: To the shortcake: -decrease to only 2 tsp of baking powder -add 1/4 cup sugar -add 1 tsp vanilla. I also added 1.5 tsp of sugar to the whipped cream. This was delicious, and people raved about it all night. It was gone in about 7 minutes! I will definitely be making this again!
After reading a few reviews I decided to modify the recipe by using only 2 1/2 tsps of baking powder. I also used 1/4 c. sugar instead of 2 tablespoons, butter instead of shortening (didn't have any shortening in the house) and lowfat buttermilk because I had some I wanted to use up. I used just a pinch of salt. The result was more like cake than like biscuit crust and was tender and moist. It didn't rise enough and was too crumbly to easily cut in half, so I just topped it with the strawberries and whipped cream. Adults and kids gave it a huge thumbs-up. This one is definitely going to be a family favorite! I plan to take it to a potluck in a couple of weeks by bringing the shortcake, the strawberries, and the whipped cream in separate containers and assembling them when I get there.
Excellent texture. See notes for changes.
i tried this recipe... the flour mixture was sticky and thick like play-doh (not at all like "batter"). when i put it in the oven, it came out looking like a giant biscuit! what went wrong?
I decreased the baking powder to 3 teaspoons and added 1/4 c sugar - I wouldn't do that again. The sugar from the strawberries and the whipping cream plus the cake - made it too sweet. The "cake" was sort of crunchy on the outside and very moist on the inside. I used butter instead of shortening. I would make this again. Mahalo!
This was my first time making a shortcake of any kind, and it came out amazing. I also used only 2T of baking powder and 1/4 cup sugar and the tsp of vanilla extract. I will definetly be making this again.
havent tryed it yet but looks good!
If you want a super sweet dessert, this isn't the best dessert for you. However- I think this came out great. I did add vanilla to the batter... and I used Cool Whip Lite with it. Its a sweet treat without all the extra calories. I think it has a great contrast between the cake and the whipped cream and the strawberries. Each have their own unique taste and the cake isnt overly sweet- which as I mentioned is a good thing!
What a fast, easy, and great tasting recipe! It was a hit! Instead of using a pan, I just dropped the batter into even portions on a cookie sheet and baked for 11 minutes. To make the batter a bit sweeter, I added 1/2 cup of sugar and sprinkled the batter with splenda while on the cookie sheet. It was amazing and I will always use this recipe!
It's good, but no better than what you can make with Bisquick.
Strawberry shortcake was requested as a birhtday dessert. Everyone raved about the cake- it was very authentic. I sampled a little bit of the cake, as I'm allergic to strawberries. What I was able to taste from the few crumbs I could get, it was delicious! I look forward to trying this with raspberries or some other fruit so I can enjoy it, too.
I thought that this was really good! I cut down the baking powder to two tablespoons and didn't taste it at all. I also used butter instead of shortening. The cake did fall apart a little when i cut it (which is why it gets four stars instead of five) but it still tasted really good!
Made this recipe as is. It's a staple in my home, especially now during strawberry season. When I tell people I'm making/bringing strawberry shortcake, they are often expecting sponge or angelfood cake, so I'm on a little mission to educate people on what SHORTCAKE really is. Nothing like it and everyone always raves about how yummy this shortcake is.
Wonderful!! I followed the suggestions by others. 2 tsps of Bp, 1/4 c sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla. I wanted it to be a large shortcake like the pic, to instead of baking it in a pan I freeformed a large biscuit about 8 in and baked it on a silpat. It was wonderful, cut beautifully and was not dry or crumbly. i will definetly make this again. I also added vanilla to my whipping cream and sugar. I also dusted the top of the shortcake with red sanding sugar, this added a nice sweetness and crunch.
Tasteless, dense and heavy...I could go on!More like a bland scone than an actual cake.
A M A Z I N G! This was so good. I made it for dessert after Easter dinner and it was great. I read a lot of the reviews and did the following: reduced the baking powder to 2 teaspoons, increased the sugar to 4 tablespoons, added 1 teaspoon of vanilla. I made biscuits instead of the cake and served it with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream. The shortcake was very dense so if you like something lighter this is not for you but it was for me. YUMMY!
Didn't have any baking mix, so I decided on this recipe instead of my normal, easy shortcake recipe. Glad I did! Just as easy and yummy! I didn't follow the directions for layering. Just baked and cut up; then poured sweetened strawberries all over.
This was good. Don't be expecting a pound cake type dish though. This is a shortcake which is supposed to be biscut like. The sweet comes from the berries not the cake.
Extremely tasty, but the cake kept falling apart on me.
the first time i made this recipe i screwed up and put in the 1/2 cup of sugar in with the dough instead of the tablespoonfull, but it turned out great anyways. i'm a college student and for a while i had no money for grocceries so i would bake one of these every second day, sometimes i would put in cinnamon or other spices, sometimes i would eat it with jam. and i never got sick of the recipe. i even have two sitting in my freezer right now insipte of the fact that i have grocceries.
I know other reviewers said it was too much like a biscuit but that's how I've always had it and I prefer it to cake versions! I've always used Bisquick but thought I'd try scratch this time and I defintitely prefer scratch now. The only things I would change is to make it a little sweeter the amount of baking powder. I did only 2 tsp per other reviews and that was plenty. I also mashed my berries so as to have lots of juice for the biscuit to soak up. And I substituted almond extract for vanilla in the whipped cream and that gave it a little something extra. All in all a very yummy shortcake - no one here is complaining!
I followed the advice of others and used 1/4 c sugar, less baking powder and some vanilla and I really liked how it turned out. It is a traditional shortcake recipe (biscuit style)which I prefer not a fluffly sponge cake. So if you're looking for angel food cake this isn't for you. I also found that it will serve about 12 rather than 9 just because it is more dense and filling. The dough is supposed to be thick so don't worry when you see it. Also, I used a square pan rather than a round one as it makes for easier slicing and serving.
Not bad. A little dry, but so quick and easy, I'd definitely make it again in a pinch. Perhaps I will try mixing a little vanilla yogurt into the batter next time.
I attemted this cake a while ago. I don't know if it was my measuring, or the fact that I followed it to a T, and used 4 tsp of baking powder, I don't know, but it was very, dry. It crumbled so much I couldn't even cut it in half. I will try it again, but be sure to measure carefully, and only 2 tsp. baking powder the MOST!
A great result overall, but a bit of tweaking was needed. 1) reduce the baking powder to 3 teaspoons (some other reviews suggest reducing to 2), 2) I would definitely recommend making this at least 12 hours ahead or even the previous day. The strawberry juice and moisture from the whipped cream soak into the shortcake and it is improved, IMHO, at least ten fold! For the impatient, not bad, but to my taste, a bit too dry. 3) personal taste again, but this recipe produces a pretty skimpy shortcake for 9. I would increase the amounts by 1/2 4) I added the grated rind of one lemon for a hint of zip. Enjoy!
This recipe turned out perfectly when made exactly as the recipe stated. A big hit with my family.
I LOVED this recipe and believe that it deserves high commendation! :) It is really simple and super tasty - my family LOVES it and I love to make it.
Overall, this recipe was pretty good. However, it was a little dry. I'd suggest adding more shortening or milk...something to add moisture. Add also follow the recipe on the whipping cream box to sweeten it up a bit (add sugar and vanilla). I fixed more whipping cream than was called for and spread it all over the shortcake. Everyone seemed to enjoy it at Easter. Thanks!
I really liked making this recipe! It was quick and easy and by far the prettiest looking cake i've ever made. My advice is that you should cut the crusts off the baked cakes.
Everything was good and edible. But I am looking for the cake part to be a little bit softer and sweeter. I also, want the cake part to be more neater. Meaning, not like a cutting a cake in half to make layers. Usually, recipes you get are not edible. But this tasted very good.
I didn't change a thing....delicious A lot of these reviews confused me with so many changes to the recipe...just try the original recipe first then play with the recipe if you must. This is a keeper.
This recipe was so easy to make. I have made it several times now and will NEVER EVER make another shortcake recipe other than this one. This is the real old fashion recipe like Grandma used to make. I added about 1 more Tab. of shortening,(used butter flavor crisco) to make it a tad bit richer, either way it is perfect. Very tender and rich. As another member stated--this is not like the pound cake,or angel food cake the store will try to tell you is shortcake. Just try it once, you will see the difference between "just shortcake" and SHORTCAKE!
This was great - I made mine with 1/2 strawberries and 1/2 blackberries which was even better.
fantastic! Make sure you thoroughly mix the dry mix though. I didn't do a good job and I got some bitter bites! :-D (I'm still a rookie at baking) Very yummy dish! Thanks!
I was quite disappointed by the results of this recipe. I thought that the cake part, which is really more of a biscuit, was simply too dry and very salty. My advice would be to reduce the amount of baking powder to maybe two teaspoons and eliminate the salt altogether. I knew this would be more biscuit-like when I was reading the recipe ingredients, since I have successfully made biscuits before, but this didn’t quite work for me. It just tasted awful and seemed to be a waste of good strawberries and cream. Since strawberries are so expensive at this time of year, especially in Chicago, I’m glad I used just frozen strawberries and allowed them to thaw before applying to the cake. So in my honest and humble opinion, this is just too salty and dry, and not even strawberry juice or whipped cream stand a chance of helping it. Whether or not I’m making it again, only time will tell.
This cake didn't turn out too well. And although I don't like giving out bad reviews- I have to with this cake. The cake turned out extremely dense and didn't taste good at all. It was almost like a biscuit and unenjoyable. Everyone wound up having strawberries and cream. I wouldn't make this again.
This was also my first time making a Strawberry shortcake, and my family and I enjoyed it. It was very easy and GOOD!