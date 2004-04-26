WOW! I was looking for a REAL Strawberry Shortcake recipe, and found it right here. Strawberry Shortcake is supposed to have a biscuit texture, so the berries don't get sloppy and gooey, and this is it. In the mid-late century, convenience processed foods came along and before anyone knew it, there went most of the great homemade cooking - in this case, one of the mass manufactured treats included single serving sponge cake in portions of six or eight which quickly took over the traditional flavor, texture and density. The Strawberry Shortcake then soon became a sticky, over soaked mess which had the texture of pudding with strawberry seeds in it providing the only discernible texture. All it took to accomplish this atrocity was a quick trip to the grocery chain store, pick up a six pack of single serve sponge cake, grab a can of processed whipped cream in a can, and some frozen strawberries. GACK. It might have made your kids quiet for awhile, but it was a lame excuse for the real thing. And the kids knew it. This recipe is for the real thing. The cake serves mostly as a structure; if you serve it warm (like most people do) it's strong enough to keep it's shape, but soft enough to absorb the taste of the fruit, which in turn supports the whipped cream. The end result is the cake getting it's flavor - strawberries and cream, without turning to mush. If you are looking for a strawberry cake, this isn't it. Google that recipe instead. This is the authentic Strawberry Shortcake.