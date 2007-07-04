Hummingbird Cake IV

We had a family/friend bake day, where we each attempted to bake anything we never done from scratch with ingredients at hand. I was cautious due to reviews, but still I chose this cake recipe. I did make 2 slight changed due to didn't have items at hand. For pecans and walnuts I substituted same amount cake called for with almonds I crushed, and ran out out oil so substituted amount with slight melted butter. The entire recipe fits in a deep 9in cake pan which was perfect for me, and not 3 pans as stated. Cake came out moist and very delicious. Everyone was asking for the recipe. Bare in mind even slight change I didn't change the recipe by adding more to the ingredients. If you add more banana, spices etc. like other review you can expect a slight change in cake texture be more cake like. I will be attempting to make this again with the the exact ingredients called for, but baking in small portions of mini desserts instead of 9in pan for thanksgiving. I will update if cake has same texture or even more light.