Hummingbird Cake IV
This won a Blue Ribbon at a County Fair. Frost with cream cheese icing, the tangy frosting brings out the blend of fruits and nuts in the cake.
This is a great recipe... when I make it I substitute the oil for 1 1/2 cups of apple sauce... everything else stays the same. Its much less fattening and just as delicious!!
This is more like a mixed banana bread than a cake. Like others I subbed 1 1/2 c applesauce for the oil. I added a little bit of all spice and about 1/4 t nutmeg and an extra banana. I aslo like a darker flavor and did 1/2 the sugar as brown. I added 1/4 cup reg. coconut and 1/4 cup toasted coconut. This made 6 large muffins and 24 regular sized. Again, they didn't perk up at all and were not fluffy like cake. Next time I may add baking powder and or/ add beaten egg whites or something. If I wanted banana bread I would not have made cake.. tasted okay though
Good recipe, but I found that the batter was thin to accommodate three 9-inch layers. Next time will pour only two, reduce temp to 325 and cook appx 10 minutes longer. I added 1/2 cup coconut, which I will increase to 3/4 cup next time. I also used more pineapple and banana than called for, which was very good.
We love this cake. I have made it before and it turned out great this time too. I ran out of granulated sugar so subbed some turbinado sugar. I also baked this in a 10" x 15" cake pan for about 30 minutes. I used buttercream frosting because I didn't have any cream cheese. I think this cake would be fine without any frosting if you want to save time and calories. This easily mixes up by hand. No need to break out the Kitchenaid.
This cake is amazing! The only changes I made were to 1) replace 1 1/4 cups vegetable oil with 3/4 cup olive oil and 1/2 cup applesauce, 2) toast the chopped pecans and walnuts in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees and 3) add about 1/2 cup coconut. It tastes very similar to the hummingbird cake from Magnolia Bakery and Buttercup Bakeshop here in NYC. I frosted the cake with a pecan cream cheese frosting: 1) 1/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature, 2) 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature, 3) 1 pound box confectioner’s sugar, 4) 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 5) 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans, 6) 1/4 cup coursely chopped pecans and 7) 1/2 cup coconut. I made the frosting by hand but you can use a mixer. Start by beating the butter and cream cheese until they're very smooth then add the powdered sugar a little at a time until the mixture is smooth. Then mix in the vanilla extract followed by 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans. Spread the frosting on the cake and sprinkle the coconut and 1/4 cup coursely chopped pecans all over the top and sides of the cake.
Super easy and super good! I made 34 cupcakes with this recipe - baked for 20 minutes at 350. Frosted with the cream cheese icing from the "Hummingbird Cake II" recipe from this Web site. Big hit! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a wonderful cake - and easy too! I only use 3/4 vegetable oil though and divide the batter between 2 9" baking pans. I top with a cream cheese icing (8oz cream cheese; 1/2 unsalted butter; 16oz confectioners' sugar; 1 tsp vanilla extract) The last time I made this cake I put a layer of cream cheese icing and a layer of crushed pineapple between the two layers of cake. Then sprinkled it with chopped nuts - Amazing!
This cake is wonderful. I followed the recipe but added a little more banana and used a tube pan, increased the cooking time to 70 minutes, it turned out great.
I did everything I could to make this cake healthier which usually makes it taste worse, but it was still the best cake I have ever made. I brought it to a potluck and everyone agreed. I used applesauce instead of oil (equal amount), used one cup all purpose, one cup oat, and one cup whole wheat flour, one cup white and one cup coconut sugar, 3 mashed bananas, regular walnuts instead of pecans and black walnuts, and for the frosting I used kefir cheese instead of cream cheese. It was so moist and delicious! If it was this good with all of my healthier substitutions, I can't imagine how amazing it would be if it was made as directed!
I have made this recipe several times for birthdays. It always gets rave reviews. I usually make only 2 layers and frost it with cream cheese frosting. Wonderful and original!
Ohhhh my goodness this cake was sooooo goood...my husband and daughter ate it up...wonderful
Expensive to make, but good to eat. Very rich and sweet, best cut with a cake fork so the slices are thin. I would hate to see the calories in one slice.
I made this cake a few years ago and loved it! I've since learned that I have a mild allergy to wheat, so I made a few alterations to the recipe to make it gluten-free and it turned out fabulous! All purpose gluten free flour, 1 & 1/2 tsp xanthan gum, 2 extra eggs (all eggs beaten until fluffy) and 1/2 cup extra banana.
I love this cake! I tastes better than the one at a local bakery! I made it exactly as posted. But I only made two layers and baked it a little longer.
Awesome cake. Will make cupcakes next time!!!
This is the best cake I've ever made! Did make a couple of minor changes due to diet preference. For the oil I used 1/2 unrefined coconut oil and 1/2 unsweetened applesauce. Cut sugar by 1/2 cup. Everything else as stated in recipe. Baked in 3 tins, done in 22 minutes. Thanks.
Made this for Christmas dinner. Wow!! So flavorful and moist. Our family of four gobbled it up in two days. So glad I chose this recipe. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing!!
We had a family/friend bake day, where we each attempted to bake anything we never done from scratch with ingredients at hand. I was cautious due to reviews, but still I chose this cake recipe. I did make 2 slight changed due to didn't have items at hand. For pecans and walnuts I substituted same amount cake called for with almonds I crushed, and ran out out oil so substituted amount with slight melted butter. The entire recipe fits in a deep 9in cake pan which was perfect for me, and not 3 pans as stated. Cake came out moist and very delicious. Everyone was asking for the recipe. Bare in mind even slight change I didn't change the recipe by adding more to the ingredients. If you add more banana, spices etc. like other review you can expect a slight change in cake texture be more cake like. I will be attempting to make this again with the the exact ingredients called for, but baking in small portions of mini desserts instead of 9in pan for thanksgiving. I will update if cake has same texture or even more light.
Great recipe. Recommend! I made this and won the grand prize in baking at the county fair.
Yes I have tried this recipe and it's my most requested!
added a little more oil because the cake batter was dry but AWESOME CAKE!
Very good cake, I would substitute butter cream frosting for the cream cheese frosting though.
I made it exact to directions.the only change was I did two layers and baked it 15 min longer.....delicious!
Great recipe....Turned out wonderful
Delicious with cream cheese frosting. Easy recipe. Always good!
Turned out fantastic followed recipe exactly, except just added a full tablespoon of Cinnamon and a touch of nutmeg. Huge hit for Thanksgiving dinner
came out delicious & moist. i added 1 c. shredded coconut. doesn't need icing. the family loved it as is. this will be added to the cake repertoire permanently. next time i'll make a caramel glaze for it.
This was such a great cake! We cut back on the sugar by a little over a half cup and used cream cheese frosting which could not have been a better match! We will definitely be making this delicious cake again.
Swapped out 3/4 C of the oil with banana/pineapple puree (I didn't have applesauce), and cut the sugar by about 1/2 C to make up for the sweetness. The only nuts I had on hand was almonds, so I used those. It was good! I kind of missed the fat flavor from the oil, but my husband likes it all healthier, and the cream cheese frosting made it fabulous.
Great Southern recipe.Made small pan cakes and gaveas gifts.
Yes I made it and loved it. I didn’t ice it because I made mini loaves as Christmas gifts for my neighbors. They were delicious on their own. Now i’m making them to go into my church’s “Valentine Thank You Baskets” to give to our First Responders (Police & Fire Fighters) in our area. My favorite cake!
Love this!!! So moist and delicious!
Love it
