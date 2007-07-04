Hummingbird Cake IV

This won a Blue Ribbon at a County Fair. Frost with cream cheese icing, the tangy frosting brings out the blend of fruits and nuts in the cake.

By Deirdre Dee

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -3 layer 9 inch round cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 9-inch round cake pans.

  • Combine the flour, sugar, salt, ground cinnamon and baking soda. Add the oil and well-beaten eggs, stir by hand, until moistened. Stir in the vanilla, pineapple, nuts and bananas.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared pans. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes. Let cakes cool in pans for 10 minutes. Then turn out onto racks to cool. Frost with Cream Cheese Frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 64.5g; fat 31g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 317.2mg. Full Nutrition
