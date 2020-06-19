Fish Egg Salad

This is a delightfully light gelatin dessert with small pearls of tapioca mixed in. You may use any flavor of gelatin mix that you like, and even stir in your favorite fruit when you fold in the whipped cream.

By SHOPTILUDROP65

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Bring the water to a boil in a saucepan. Remove from heat and pour in the tapioca pearls. Cover, and let stand for 30 minutes. If the mixture is clear, it is done. If not, set over low heat and warm slowly until it becomes clear. Heat the water to almost boiling if you did not have to reheat, and stir in the gelatin and sugar until dissolved. Cover, and refrigerate until almost set, about 1 1/2 hours.

  • In a large bowl, whip the cream using an electric mixer until fluffy. Fold into the gelatin mixture, and pour into a bowl or mold. Chill until set, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 70.1g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 108.7mg; sodium 87.7mg. Full Nutrition
