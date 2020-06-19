Fish Egg Salad
This is a delightfully light gelatin dessert with small pearls of tapioca mixed in. You may use any flavor of gelatin mix that you like, and even stir in your favorite fruit when you fold in the whipped cream.
If you don't like the name "Fish Eye Salad", at least keep an open mind and try it. Remember, there is a WONDERFUL recipe for "Frog Eye Salad". It's all in a name, isn't it?
Mistakenly used minute tapioca - makes a big glutinous mess.
If you don't like the name "Fish Eye Salad", at least keep an open mind and try it. Remember, there is a WONDERFUL recipe for "Frog Eye Salad". It's all in a name, isn't it?
My Grandma used to make a recipe similar to this, she would cook the tapioca, not add the gelatin and let cool. She would then make the whipped cream with sugar, fold into the cooled tapioca mixture along with pineapple tidbits, colored mini marshmallows, chopped walnuts, and sliced bananas (add bananas just before serving). This recipe brings back fond memories of a yummy holiday treat ! !
Yummy! Makes a great church potluck salad. I prefer letting the jello/tapioca mixture completely set before adding whipping cream. I liked the consistency better that way.
Yumm! I used a mixed fruit flavored jell-o packet, and if I had fresh sliced strawberries to mix in that would have made it even more delicious! I waited until the tapioca / jell-o mix had fully chilled before blending in the whipped cream.
Our Grandma used to call it fish eye salad! I remember the grapes and marshmallows. My kids (and me) Went crazy for it. I looked for this recipe for years. Will make it soon.
I used sugar free jello and cut white sugar to 3/4 cup. I think the white sugar, as listed in recipe, was more accurate. (My experience when cooking with sugar, Is I can usually remove some and it still taste fine. not so here.)
Delicious! I ended up having to get small tapioca pearls that were white in color because it was all my grocery store had. I definitely needed to give it some extra heat after leaving it in the boiling water for 30 mins. It took another 15 mins over medium heat to cook to clear color. Otherwise, the recipe as instructed worked well for me! I really loved how this turned out - a delicous refreshing fruity summer flavor with the rich texture of cream and the comforting texture of tapioca! Will definitely make again!
