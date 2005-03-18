Southern Comfort Cake

This is a delicious coffee cake, you might say comforting!

By Debbie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray one 9 inch bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray.

  • Combine the cake mix, instant vanilla pudding, eggs, milk, oil, Southern Comfort and chopped walnuts. Beat for 2 minutes. Then pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour to 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the cake comes out clean. Let cake cool in pan for 10 minutes then invert onto a cake dish and enjoy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 63.7mg; sodium 428.6mg. Full Nutrition
