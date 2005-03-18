Southern Comfort Cake
This is a delicious coffee cake, you might say comforting!
Let me preface my review by saying I used this recipe as a starting point. I made some substitutions based on what I had on hand. I used a chocolate cake mix (w/o pudding), a pkg of chocolate instant pudding, and replaced the Southern Comfort with 1/4c dark rum and 1/4c coconut rum. In place of the walnuts I used about 1/2c of coconut and 1/3c pecans (I didn't measure these). I baked 8 mini-loaf pans, 12 mini-muffins, and a small ramekin, adjusting the baking time accordingly. They are SUPER - the only thing I'd probably do differently is either stick with all coconut rum or add a little coconut extract. I imagine it would be equally good using just plain rum if you don't care for coconut. This seems to be a very versatile recipe and will be a keeper for me because of the ease in substituting ingredients. I'm also considering a lemon cake/pudding with lemon bacardi rum this summer to serve with strawberries.Read More
very good; tastes like a yellow cake with a kick to it.Read More
I made two of these cakes recently for a food fair at my school. The cake was incredible, but I did do something a little different. I used cold water instead of milk and pecans instead of walnuts. Overall it was incredible and EVERYONE loved it, and were pleasantly surprised!
This recipe was great, I received lots of compliments from our guests. The cake looked a little plain, so I just sprinkled icing sugar over the top and it looked store bought. Will definitely make again.
This is a great recipe! I also make it with a glaze over the top. Glaze consists of butter, powdered sugar, and a splash of Southern Comfort. Sprinkle the top with powdered sugar after the glaze is set and this cake it to die for!
I could not stop eating this cake. The only change I made was using pecans instead of walnuts. I want to try this recipe with chocolate cake and pudding too
This cake is delicious...so moist. I get rave reviews wheni make this cake and there is never a crumb left over.
Just made this for a Christmas party and it was very well recieved. I added the glaze that RettaBaby added and I omiited the nuts and I added a sprinkling of confectioner's sugar.
I have made different versions of this recipe. just swap out what cake mix, pudding and liquor. I have made a dark. Chocolate, lemon pudding, amaretto cake and a German. Chocolate, Butterscotch pudding, spiced rum. i'm now making a spice cake with pumpkin spice pudding and southern comfort.
Excellent recipe. I've been looking for this recipe forever. Everyone at the party loved it. Would not really recommend for kids, because of the alcohol .
This cake is the BOMB. I made it over the weekend and it turned out fabulous. It looked a little plain so I made a drizzle of Southern Comfort and icing sugar. It was soooo good. I will make again and again. Thanks for the recipe.
This is excellent! Love it love it love it!
This cake was delicious - made it one Thanksgiving, my family ate it all...!!!
This was very good, very moist and easy to make. Next time, though, I will either leave out the walnuts or use pecans instead. I didn't think the walnuts added much to the recipe.
wonderful!
Absolutely delicious.... Used the "special Glaze" to top it off...
I love this recipe, and from other suggestions, I have used the glaze, and different types of alcohol. My friends and family love it!!
This works great with 1/2 cup of coffee substituted for the liqueur. I like to use yellow cake mix with chocolate pudding. I've made it that way 4 times now and the whole family loves to munch on it all week! So good!
I made this for a birthday party and everyone loved it. Next time I will try it with glaze.
We found much comfort in this cake! Moist and super easy to make! I added a little cinnamon and it came out perfect! Will make again!
This recipe is nearly identical to a Bacardi Rum cake recipe I made years ago and have been looking for. I couldn’t remember the ratios, but you just sub the Southern Comfort out for rum and the walnuts for pecans. Awesome recipe! Thanks for sharing! I used to make mine in a tube pan, but yours is so much prettier.
I really like it even though I overbaked it(my timer goofed -probably due to me). I too used pecans, but roughly chopped them and made a layer of them with some of the batter in the bottom of the pan instead of incorporating them into the batter. I think that plus being slightly overtakes gave a nice crunch to the outside, while still keeping the middle soft albeit a little dry because of my overbaking. I'm going to try a few canned peaches with a little of the syrup over each slice for serving, I'm hoping that will moisten it up.
Everyone loved this cake. I topped the cake with strawberries and had extra strawberries and whipped cream for those who like just a little extra.
Made this cake for Christmas and then again for New Year. It is delicious and perfect for coffee time treat. A lovely texture and easy to make. Tastes wonderful. Enjoy
Absolutely delicious! Had to hide the last slice from my kids & their company. The only changes I made was after the glaze, drizzle cake with vanilla frosting (warmed in microwave oven for a few seconds), for a lovely presentation
Y'all - this cake is SO good!! I rarely bake, but was happy to try a simple recipe that ended with such a star result. It was sweet without being too strong, and had a nice slightly fluffy texture. I made a little mix of cut-up fresh peaches and mango, and served this on the cake with a side a vanilla ice cream. I will definitely make this again!
