Southern Praline Pecan Cake

4.7
312 Ratings
  • 5 253
  • 4 41
  • 3 12
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This is an easy but wonderful recipe, all my friends love It, and I sell it to Tea Rooms.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: Yoly
12 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 10-inch Bundt(R) cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9 or 10 inch Bundt pan with non-stick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the cake mix with the frosting, eggs, oil, water and 1/2 of the pecan pieces. Mix until combined.

  • Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 of pecans in the prepared Bundt pan then pour in the cake batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 251.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022