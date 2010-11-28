Southern Praline Pecan Cake
This is an easy but wonderful recipe, all my friends love It, and I sell it to Tea Rooms.
Let me start off by saying if you are a cake mix snob, and even more importantly a canned frosting snob, as I am, do not turn your nose up on this recipe! It does not taste like it came from a box of cake mix nor a can of pre-made frosting. I have served this cake to dozens of people, all of who beg me for the recipe and then mouths hit the ground when I tell them what's in it. I just make a few minor changes from the original recipe, which is still great as-is. I use buttermilk in place of water which makes the cake super moist and rich, as if it needs more of that! And since I'm using buttermilk, which is heavier than water, I cut the oil back to 2/3 cup. I also omit the pecans that go in the cake pan as I dress this cake up later with butter-rum glaze and a spiced cream cheese frosting, garnished with lots of extra pecans. I also add a tsp. of rum flavoring into the cake batter. Yummy!Read More
I did not care for this recipe.Read More
Tasty and so very easy to make! It took longer to bake in my oven -- a little over an hour for a toothpick inserted in center to come out clean. I would definitely recommend allowing the cake to cool for quite a while (if not completely) in the pan. It's very moist and may fall apart if you turn it out of the pan while it's still warm. As suggested by other reviewers, I believe the oil and/or water could be cut just slightly to make for more manageable slicing without compromising the soft, moist texture of the cake. Will try that next time. Thank you -- we really enjoyed this one! :) **Update** March '08 -- I've made this again and am bumping my rating from 4 to 5 stars. I based 4 stars on my personal tastes. I thought it was really good, but not quite 5-star; however, everyone else who has tried it thinks it's top shelf, especially with the caramel glaze I added. So, I'm going with the consensus -- 5 stars! I definitely would recommend dropping the oil and water back by a couple of tablespoons each. Still turns out extremely moist and the texture seems a bit more amenable to slicing. One point to emphasize (again) -- let the cake cool in the pan! It's so nice to find recipes that are not only delicious but ridiculously easy to make. Thanks again!
I made this as a b-day cake and people were coming back for 2nd and 3rd helpings. As recommended cut the oil down to 2/3 and the water to 3/4. I also made a citrus glaze for it (thought the carmel would make the cake too sweet). Citrus Glaze was 1/2 cup of powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon grated orange peel, & 1 1/2 to 2 teaspoons of orange juice. Perfect complement to a perfect cake!
GREAT-tasting and moist (it got the finicky hubby's stamp of approval)...AND WAY TOO EASY (if there is such a thing)! HOWEVER, please note: the 1st time I made this I took the advice of other reviewers, reducing the veg oil to 2/3C and the water to 3/4C and ended up with a CRUMBLY MESS! (I even used a bread knife and a "sawing motion" as others suggested, and it still fell apart). This time I followed the ORIGINAL recipe and the cake held together! (Imagine that!) (It IS very moist, tho, so the bread knife/sawing method helps). Made sure to mix batter thoroughly---crumbling all the cake mix clumps as I stirred---and once I filled the bundt pan with the batter, gave it a good couple of raps on the counter to get rid of the air bubbles. I used butter-flavored non-stick cooking spray, and suggest you wait 'til cake cools completely before removing it from pan. I also toasted the well-chopped pecans as another reviewer suggested (spread out on cookie sheet for 5 mins. at 350 degrees). Toasting them makes a difference! Thank you for sharing, Debbie...SO generous of you! And lastly...STOCK UP WHEN THESE INGREDIENTS GO ON SALE AT THE MARKET!!! ;-)
This is great but it is very rich. Need to let cool completely (at least 2-3 hours) before removing from pan-because the cake is so heavy the bottom will come apart. I used Carmel Frosting VI as others suggested but without adding pecans(cake has plenty). This was a hit!
A good cake but not a knockout. Somewhat too sweet. It doesn't cut well and the slices are very crumbly due to the frosting in the batter, which makes it heavy and moist inside. It was fast and easy to make.
Took it to a PTO Officer meeting and they loved it!! Betty Crocker makes the butter pecan cake mix. We collect the box tops and this helps our program!! Thanks for the great recipe!!
I first made this cake with caramel cake mix. I couldn't find butter pecan. It turned out ok but with a maple flavor?. I kept searching and found butter pecan at a smaller gro store chain(piggly wiggly). Boy what a difference, it was 10 times better with the butter pecan. I added 1/2 teas butter flavoring extract. Made a glaze with Caramel Frosting VI from this site and sprinkled with toasted chopped pecans. It was wonderful!!!!! This cake also freezes well!!! Thanks so much Debbie!!!
Excellent cake recipe and EXTREMELY easy! I did decrease the oil to 1/2 cup after the first one and it's perfect!
This is one of those recipes that simply should stand on it's own! I totally understand that there are some reviewers that feel the need to "reduce this" or add that, but this is one recipe that is part of my rotation, and can stand as written.
after I made this the first time I have been asked to make it repeatedly. Very easy. be sure to let it cool in the pan and it won't crumble. I also glazed it with caramel frosting vi as was suggested by another reviewer. excellent recipe!
Incredible just as it is. I always get rave reviews. Last week, I changed it a bit and received EVEN MORE positive comments. I reduced the oil to 2/3 cup, and instead of water, I added 1/2 cup buttermilk and 1/2 cup Southern Comfort Liquor. After baking, I used an ice pick to poke holes, and made a glaze. 1/2 c butter,1/2 c Southern Comfort, and 1/2 c sugar..then very slowly over the course of about an hour, I drizzled this over the cake. I let it sit for a day, the, took another can of coconut/pecan frosting and mixed in Southern Comfort to make it the consistency that would allow me to pour over the cake (but not too thin as it should stay on the cake). AMAZING is all I can say...
Absolutely Delicious!! I debated whether to make changes based on other reviewers, and decided to follow the recipe the first time. It was so amazingly most and perfect flavor! I was on a mission to find a close recipe to a bakery favorite of ours. The only changes I made were to divide the batter into 2- 9 inch pans and I made the "whipped cream cheese frosting" from this site. I put frosting in between the 2 layers and used the rest all over. Topped it with toasted pecans and it was PERFECT! The icing is a wonderful compliment!! PS: after 3 grocery stores, I found the butter pecan cake mix at Piggly Wiggly (if you live in the South)~ It's also sold on Amazon.
This is really, really good. I followed the recipe exactly except I melted a can of caramel frosting at 50% power for 30 seconds and drizzled over the cooled cake. I took this cake to a church dinner yesterday where there were many other great desserts and this one was the first one completely gone. Since the cake is so moist, it did try to break when I inverted it on to a plate. I had let it cool in the pan for 15 minutes but next time, I will let it cool completely in the pan before I invert it. Great recipe!!!
Followed the recipe to a tee and it was awesome
This is a VERY good cake and easy to make. I couldnt find the Butter Pecan mix so I used the Pineapple mix and it was delicious! I also used a cup of milk instead of water and kept everything else the same. I made these for gifts last night and got 3 8x4 loaf pans out of one recipe and baked them for 60 minutes. I made the test recipe this past Saturday and it is still VERY moist. I havent had any problems with the cake crumbling. I did not frost it either-it doesnt need it.
AWESOME! I don't care for coconut too much, so I was hesitant to make it. Hubby doesn't care for pecans, so he wasn't sure of it either. Once baked and cooled... LORD HELP ME! This is the best bundt I have ever had. Easy, quick, yummy, and an easy clean-up too! Friends loved it, mom wants the recipe. The first one I made wasn't even gone yet and I was at the store buying another cake mix and container of frosting! I will always keep the two items in my pantry now! Thanks!
This is a fantastic cake. On the advice of a friend, I added 1 dry box of french vanilla pudding mix and 1 cup sour cream. The result was a more dense, compact cake. Super! And the more pecans you add, the better!
Have made several times- SO yummy and delicious!! A staple in my recipe collection!
This cake came out awesome! I made it as one of my Thanksgiving desserts; everyone who ate it took the recipe home with them! I still can't believe how easy it was to throw together, yet how delicious it tasted. I took the advice of some other reviewers and cut the oil back from 3/4 cup to just 1/2 cup. This one's a definite keeper! Perfection in a bundt pan!!!
This is so good and moist. I would give it 4 1/2 stars just because it's a little crumbly, but it definitely has a 5 star taste. And, it's so easy! I made it last night and brought it to work today. Everyone is enjoying it with their coffee. I did cut down on the oil as suggested by previous viewers, but it's still so moist that it's crumbly. I baked it for longer than 1 hour and 5 minutes. I sprayed the bundt pan really well and the cake came out easily once it was cooled. I also used the Caramel Frosting IV (or was it VI?) as suggested by previous reviewers, and drizzled some of it over the cake when it cooled. Then I sprinkled some pecans on top. Turned out pretty. For ease, taste, and presentation, I definitely recommend this cake.
I have made this cake several years, everyone loves it , and everyone wants the recipie.
I made this exactly as written and it was very good. The pecans that are placed in the pan before the batter make it a little difficult to slice, though. I may just mix in the whole cup of pecans into the mix next time. Several people asked for the recipe. I also drizzled it with canned caramel frosting that I softened in the microwave. It was perfect with vanilla ice cream.
I've made this recipe for a few years now. Great for family dinners & potlucks. One of my "go to" cakes. Easy & relatively inexpensive. Love that there's no frosting to fuss with since it's baked in. I don't usually add the chopped pecans.
i made this cake for a church homecoming celebration .i dont know what went wrong but it wouldnt come out of pan.Broke into a mess.it taste good but i couldnt use it for church .does anyone have a idea what i might have done wrong ??
I used all the ingredients in this recipe, but changed it up and baked it in a 9 x 13 pan. I had 3 bananas that were ripe. I mashed those up and put them in the cake mixture in place of the frosting. I reduced the oil to 2/3 cup. I frosted it with the coconut pecan frosting. It was perfectly delicious.
Amazing recipe!! This is my husband's favorite dessert. Trying chopping up the entire cup of pecans to mix in and make cupcakes- makes perfect portions and turns out much nicer than the cake. For a decorative presentation put one dot of cream cheese icing topped with a pecan half :) crowed pleaser every time and so easy!
This recipe is a keeper. Smells wonderul when it's in the oven!! I baked it in a 9x13 pan. I used the Caramel VI icing recipe that I got off this website too. I poked holes in the cake and then poured the icing over it. WOW! This pairs well w/vanilla ice cream. The cake disappeared! lol I had no problems w/the cake crumbling like some other reviewers had-maybe b/c I left the cake in the pan??? I didn't use as many pecans as the recipe called for b/c I'm not a big fan of alot of nuts in cake. I will definitely use this recipe again. I had several requests for this recipe! I highly recommend anyone to try this cake.
This cake is the "bomb"!!! I have made it many times and it always gets rave reviews. I think I could eat the whole thing myself!! I do reduce the oil to 1/2 cup but leave everything else the same. It turns out awesome!!! Update: I have many time and still get rave review. The latest thing that I've been doing is using a devils food cake mix with chocolate fudge icing. AMAZING!!!! I had several men in the office tell me how delicious it was and they usually don't make comments like that. Try it......you'll love it!
I try to make a recipe as written the first time, then make adjustments to suit my family, but the store did not have the butter pecan cake mix. I used a regular yellow cake mix and it was delicious! I did prepare the pan with spray and flour and let it cool in the pan overnight. It flipped right out with only one small blemish that a dusting of powdered sugar would hide. I brought the cake to work with me where it quickly became breakfast instead of afternoon snack. It was moist and dense. And served very well as a cold cake. No glaze needed! That is where it would get overly-sweet. Face it, it is a dessert! I would like to try the recipe again with other flavor cake mixes, because it would work well with more flavors than one.
Awesome flavor for how simple it is! Family loved it. Very moist. Used a round spring-form pan..came out great. Turned the heat down to 325 degrees for the last 20 minutes to ensure it would't burn before the center was done as per some other reviews, it turned out perfectly. Used a light vanilla glaze over the top as we have a strong sweet tooth in my family. :) It's good straight away but it's absolutely divine the next day!!!!!
Delicious, however, my cake ran over my bundt pan in the oven-- so use caution there. I always dust my bundt pan with white sugar after spraying-- the cake releases easily and the sugar gives it a sparkly, slightly crunchy crust.
This is wonderful and the flavor can't be beat!!! I intended to follow the suggestions of the other by cutting back to 1/2 c of oil and 3/4 c of water but I forgot and followed the recipe and boy am I glad. It's really moist and not at all oily. Definitely a keeper! I have to add that I was wayy too impatient to wait for it to cool completely but I did grease and flour the bundt pan and it popped out with no problem, crumbling wasn't an issue and I baked for exactly 50 minutes.
I converted this for high altitude the first time I made and cooked at 375. It was the lightest cake I've ever had but too crumbly to eat with hands. Second time, I followed the instructions, still had issues but not as much. Next time I think I'll decrease the temp and then freeze. It's a great tasting cake.
This is a great-tasting and moist cake! It also indeed very easy to make!
This is an awesome recipe and has been a hit every time I have taken it to a function.
This is a very good cake to use for office potlucks. This cake is also burns easily on the exterior. When I use a dark bundt pan, I turn the temp down to 325 for the last 30 minutes..
I love this cake. I have made it twice this month. It is perfect the way it is. I thought it tasted even better the next day.
Excellent cake!! Very surprised this doesn't have more reviews. Very unique and different from the usual box cake recipes. Only thing I did different was baked in a 9 x 13 pan and frosted with homemade cream cheese frosting. Note: Hard to find cake mix, but I finally did find at my local Walmart.
Fabulous! I made exactly as the recipe states, and it was wonderful. Folks couldn't get over how moist it was. Do let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes or so before removing or it will crumble apart. Terrific - thanks so much!
This cake had a wonderful aroma while baking and had an even better flavor. I took the advice of others and used slighly less than 1 cup of water. The cake was a bit crumbley when slicing; however, this slight flaw was quickly forgotten after tasted.
Made this to spec except that I put ALL the pecans in the pan first rather than half in the cake. It came out perfectly moist, I didn't find it overly sweet at all, and it got hubby's stamp of approval though he isn't fond of coconut - he said its a keeper. It is rich, so I recommend small slices! So easy to make it will be a regular in my kitchen.
I'm making this right now, I did 1/2C oil, 3/4C water, all I had were Xtra large eggs so I did 3. Also 3/4 of the frosting so as to leave some for the top of the cake...
I got this recipe from another site, the same ingredients and also added a frosting, butter pecan drizzle!!!!!!!!!!!!! try this, In small pot over med. heat melt 2 TBS. of butter, 1 14 oz condensed milk, and a half cup chopped pecans, when heated thorough, drizzle over cake and serve!!!
cake crumbled when cutting. i used 12/10 suggestion to use buttermilk in place of water and 2/3 cup of oil. I do wonder what happened! SAM
I just made this cake this morning. Awesome, moist, flavorful. Needs no frosting, but next time I make this I will try adding Butter Pecan Frosting . Followed the recipe to a "T" let cool completely in bundt pan , and had no problems with it falling apart. Thanks for sharing such an easy and flavorful cake. Will definately make and share this cake recipe again!
WOW WONDERFUL! Thank you so much for this recipe! After reading the other reviews I did take some advice I used 1/2C of applesauce instead of 3/4C oil and 3/4C water instead of 1C of water, I ground my pecans that went into the cake to help firm it a little bit without messing with this wonderful taste and added the chopped pecans to the top MMM-MMM-MMM. The cake alone is WONDERFUL but I added Hersheys dulce de leche to individual pieces and just a great compliment YUM! But by all means the cake can stand alone without any compliment. I love recipes that are worth adding to my family's cookbook to pass down and this is an heirloom!
A wonderful, moist cake. Everyone likes it. I have made it with the butter pecan mix and also with a plain yellow mix when the butter pecan is not available. The butter pecan mix is sweeter, I think, but both are quite good.
Nothing spectacular and not worth making again - very sweet. I pretty much followed the recipe except for the pecans. It crumbled apart when I went to take it out of the bundt pan.
Outstanding cake. Made it the first time with the "Butter Recipe" cake mix and walnuts. It was okay. The second time I made it I used the "Butter Pecan" cake mix and pecans. I followed the recipe exactly. It was delicious! I wouldn't bother making it again with anything but ALL the required ingredients.
They no longer make the coconut pecan frosting in a container so how did you make the cake? I have been wanting to make the cake again but Betty Crocker has discontinued the frosting and I don't know what to use.
This is one of the easiest recipes out there and the cake tastes amazing!!! I made a glaze out of powdered sugar, water and baileys. Everybody LOVED it.
top this with the Carmel Frosting VI like other user suggested.. THIS CAKE IS AWESOME! FAST ~ EASY~AND everyone i have made this for just loves it.. some with icing some without.. it is great either way...
A big hit! A welcome change from the typical birthday cake at adults only birthday party.
This is my husbands favorite cake, he calls it the crumbless cake because there is never a crumb left. I recently made it with a Duncan Hines Chocolate Butter Cake Mix instead of the Yellow Butter Mix and it was incredible. Changed to 3/4 cup water and 1/2 cup oil and it was perfect. Add a caramel glaze is you wish. YUMMMMMY!!!
My entire family loved it and it was so easy to make. I added a little more pecans to the recipe. Even my daughter who is normally not a sweet eater praised it. I have had a LOT of people ask for the recipe. I make a caramel glaze to go over mine and it just seemed to make it that more tasty!!!
I have given this recipe to at least 10 or more people.It's easy and good. I frost mine with a can of coconut-peacan frosting. Try it this way. I use 2 cans in the cake-- one can frosting on top and one can frostong in the cake So GOOOOOOOOOOOOD !!
just made this today for a potluck at work. It tastes absolutely wonderful! However, it didn't come out of the pan very well, so i am only taking half to work. I think I didn't let it cool long enough, but its okay. i will make this again!
I made this recipe, then made cake-pops with it. Yummy. Making again today
Nice coffeecake type cake. I was expecting spectacular based on the reviews but it is above average. I appreciate the recipe because of its simplicity and ability to make from boxed/prepared items. I'll make this again and attempt to make it a little healthier with less oil and because I don't feel it NEEDS it with the added frosting. Crumbled a bit but most coffee cakes do..not a big deal....use a bread knife in sawing motion to cut. Pic above looks pretty but most do not including mine. I think this needs a light colored glaze to make it have a more finished look. I used caramel glaze but it was transparent . Doesn't need glaze for taste though....taste is very nice. I let cool for 1-1/2 hours and it realeased fine. I refrigerated it and took it to luncheon next day. Thanks for the recipe!
This is so easy and delicious. I love taking it for pot lucks.
AWESOME CAKE! This is such an easy recipe and so moist. It comes out looking a little plain so I dusted it with powdered sugar...beautiful. I thought it was plenty sweet but those of you who have a sweet tooth, you might want to drizzle a little something over the top. I omitted the 1/2cup of pecans in the batter thinking it would be too much but I could have left them in there. I highly recommend this cake.
This is simply one of the best cakes ever. I have tried it several ways that are listed in these reviews, but the best way for me is to just make it as suggested and then wait for the cake to completely cool in the pan before removing it, it doesn't crumble so much that way. The is the moistest cake ever and I get SO many compliments whenever I make it. Also, I usually find the butter pecan cake mix at the Walmart with the grocery section or at Smiths.
your younguns will ate it up and lik there lips as well. it am a real good cake
YUMMY! Everyone loved this cake. I too could'nt find Butter Pecan cake mix, but was determined to make the recipe as stated, so I called Betty Crocker's 800 number and they shipped me some right to my door! Definately reduce the oil and you will have one awesome cake! It doesnt need any frosting, awesome as is!
This cake is extremely easy to make. It is moist and tasty and everyone raved about it when I took it to a ladies coffee. This is now my favorite cake recipe!!
I have been using this recipe for years. Have been asked every time for the recipe.
Cake was very crumbly when cutting to serve and it tasted a little bland. I'll salvage the rest by using the crumbles for ice cream.
This is a winner--very easy to put together and everyone seemed to enjoy it. I could not find a butter pecan mix, so I subsituted a yellow butter mix. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. I did have a slight problem getting it out of the pan, but just patched it up a little and it was fine.
Thank you Jody for recommending this a long time ago. I hadn't forgotten. This is a super easy and great tasting cake. It is what some others have said, a little crumbly and falls apart when you try to slice it but that doesn't take away from the taste. Thank you for posting the recipe Debbie.
Delicious! I followed the original recipe using a 9 x 13 inch pan and served each slice topped with Smucker's caramel sundae sauce and Cool Whip. What a hit!
This recipe is so GOOD! Easy, moist and delicious! I did not bake mine in a bundt pan but made cupcakes. Then I made a sauce using 1 can of condensed milk, 2 Tablespoons of butter and 1/2 cup of chopped pecans. Heat on low and drizzle over cake slice or individual cupcakes. This recipe is addicting! ;)
I have made this several times. It's delicious. I don't believe it needs any frosting. It's really good without.
This cake is easy to make. It's moist and delicious. My husband is not a cake eater, but loves this one. Every time I take it to an office party, there are no leftovers. The only thing I add is a little cream cheese frosting.
This is the best cake I have had in a long time. It supper easy to make and my family and friends like warm. Thank you for a great recipe. nancy
This was so easy to make,moist and very Yummy! It was perfect as is. No need for frosting. My family was so taken with this cake that every bite was followed by a mmmm!
I made this cake yesterday and must say, it's one of the best cakes I've ever baked. You won't be disappointed if you try this recipe....it's perfect as written (and stupendous topped with Caramel Glaze). My Honey doesn't like most cakes, but he has eaten 5 slices of this one! Definitely one of the best recipes I've tried.
This is one of those recipes I wish I had tried sooner. It's ridiculously easy--literally took me 5 minutes to get it in the oven. It is moist and delicious; the only problem is I can't stop eating it! I served it warm from the oven with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce and my family inhaled it, even my kids who don't usually like nuts. I greased and floured my pan instead of using cooking spray and it came out of the pan beautifully. It's still moist and delicious the next day. Definitely a keeper for me; the perfect last minute pot luck dish.
This is amazingly easy to make and delicious. I added a caramel glaze and it was perfect (made from brown sugar, butter and a little milk, heated to boiling to carmelize). This is a recipe I will surely repeat - I bought extras of the butter pecan cake mix b/c it can be hard to find.
Definitely a keeper. Took the advice of the others and used 2/3 cup oil and 3/4 cup water and the cake was delicious. My sister found the butter pecan cake mix (made by Betty Crocker) and I drizzled a caramel glaze over the cake before cutting it. The drizzle gace it a more "dressed up" look. I thought it was delicious and soooo easy to make. My 13 year old niece loved it too. If you have problems cutting it up, just take a sharp knife and cut it with a back and forth motion instead of straight down.
This is my "go to" cake. It always gets great reviews and requests for the recipe. I omit the pecans that go into the pan and use a glaze. I've also made this as a birthday cake with cream cheese frosting. Delish!!!!
Wonderful, rich cake! The only thing I changed was I used Yellow butter cake mix, & only used 1/2 cup of oil which was plenty. Made 4 loaves instead, Freezes well.
This is a fantastic cake! I decreased the oil to 1/2 cup after reading the other reviews, & baked it in 3 8x4 loaf pans for 40 min. I then microwaved some van. frosting for about 20 seconds on med. power & drizzled this on top. I gave these as teacher gifts - very easy!
I made this with no changes, and it was wonderful! I took it to a meeting and had several requests for the recipe. Thank you! Will make again and again.
I have made this cake many times, and I have never served it to anyone that didn't rave about how delicious it was. All my friends at work and church love it! It's so easy and quick to fix! This cake is one of my favorites!
It had a good flavor and was easy to make but it had a tendency to crumble.
This is a very simple cake to make and it tastes wonderful! I've made if several times now for family and friends. Follow the recipe exactly as it's written, doesn't need any subsitutions or changes. It's perfect!
I made the cake just as the recipe calls for, no changes needed if this cake is cooled properly, it won't crumble and fall apart. This cake is best made the day before, allowed to cool for awhile, then placed in the fridge overnight. It will slice much better if refrigerated overnight. I drizzled caramel ice cream topping over it and sprinkled with chopped pecans right before serving.
My favorite... My daughter made it for my birthday and it's been my go to cake since. I use butter instead of oil and only half cup water and half cup sour cream. Sometimes I frost it as a layer cake sometimes I bundt pan it and sprinkle powdered sugar or a drip glaze on it. Rich and everyone thinks you worked hard in it. I'll never tell.
We loved this! Super quick&easy to throw together and Yummy! I used unsweetened applesauce and omitted the oil-did not miss a thing.
This is one of my favorite cakes: easy to make and DELICIOUS! I use yellow cake mix or chocolate cake mix as well the pecan cake mix - use what you have.
This recipe will be one of my family's favorites. It is superb right out of the oven. I haven't tasted as good a cake recipe than this in years; and so easy, too!
I've used this recipe for years only used a yellow cake mix. It is dangerous, though, to eat a piece warm straight from the oven. Addictive!!!
I followed the recipe exactly and had no texture problems. I did do as a few other reviewers suggested and I let the cake cool completely in the pan, let the cake sit over night before cutting and cut it with a serrated knife. It cut fine. With that said, I would rate the texture as extremely moist. the flavor, while very good, did not rate an excellent in my eyes. People who ate the cake liked it and gave it compliments. However, I made a Almond Pound Cake from scratch that day and served it along side this cake. I got more compliments and raves on the Almond Cake than this cake. I would definitely make this again - it is so easy to assemble and it really does taste good. However, if I want the "WOW!" factor, I'll bake something else.
This cake is super moist and stayed that way for days. We added a simple glaze on top with powdered sugar and milk- this is the cake version of pecan pie.
The taste is great BUT I must not have oiled my bundt pan enough as half of it stuck to the bottom. I too used 1/2 c oil & 3/4 c water. I only used 3/4 of the can of frosting and with the rest I added a little water, heated it some in the microwave and it made a glaze I could drizzle (over the hunks of cake that came out of my pan!). Glad I wasn't making it for company - I will try again with a well oiled bundt pan.
I've made this cake twice with Golden Butter Recipe and twice with Butter Pecan (which I could only find in Louisiana) and all four times, the cake has been a hit. I strongly agree that you need to let the cake cool completely (two hours) in the pan before removing it.
SUPER YUMMY! EASY TO MAKE - I FOLLOWED DIRECTIONS EXACTLY AND IT IS A FABULOUS RECIPE.
