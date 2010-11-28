Southern Praline Pecan Cake

Tasty and so very easy to make! It took longer to bake in my oven -- a little over an hour for a toothpick inserted in center to come out clean. I would definitely recommend allowing the cake to cool for quite a while (if not completely) in the pan. It's very moist and may fall apart if you turn it out of the pan while it's still warm. As suggested by other reviewers, I believe the oil and/or water could be cut just slightly to make for more manageable slicing without compromising the soft, moist texture of the cake. Will try that next time. Thank you -- we really enjoyed this one! :) **Update** March '08 -- I've made this again and am bumping my rating from 4 to 5 stars. I based 4 stars on my personal tastes. I thought it was really good, but not quite 5-star; however, everyone else who has tried it thinks it's top shelf, especially with the caramel glaze I added. So, I'm going with the consensus -- 5 stars! I definitely would recommend dropping the oil and water back by a couple of tablespoons each. Still turns out extremely moist and the texture seems a bit more amenable to slicing. One point to emphasize (again) -- let the cake cool in the pan! It's so nice to find recipes that are not only delicious but ridiculously easy to make. Thanks again!