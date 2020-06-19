Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Bake
In this simple, hearty meal, any vegetables, fresh or frozen, can be substituted for the broccoli and carrots. This is an excellent winter supper. Serve with pasta or rice.
I saw this in the 'Newest Recipes' thing, and I decided to try it. Overall, it was pretty good, (or is, i'm actually eating it right now!) I made a couple of changes, I added more paprika, salt, crushed red pepper, and, put some croutons on top!(i needed some sort of crunch!) I really suggest to put some crushed red pepper if you like spicy food. This is a pretty darn good recipe :)Read More
Used only one can of soup, added another 1/2 c. of cheddar cheese and a little milk. I omitted the chicken because I was going to serve it with a pork main dish. We all ate a bite or so then passed on the rest. It was a waste of time and ingredients.Read More
Good as written except we noticed the carrots were still a bit too crunchy for our liking but the broccoli cooked fine. Worth making again, precooking the carrots a bit and maybe adding a bit more spices.
This is a rather versatile recipe. I used frozen broccoli and corn for the vegetables and two cans of cream of chicken soup because it's what I had in hand. To make sure the spices (including a half teaspoon of red pepper flakes) permeated the entire dish, I mixed them in with the soup before pouring it over the chicken and vegetables. Also used croutons instead of breading. It turned out AMAZING, though the soup (sauce) is a little on the thin side.
I tried doing as directed, but I had no soup, so I made my own cream sauce. I only used the chicken and broccoli and mushrooms. I baked it for just over an hour then topped it with the cheese and bread crumbs for about 10 more minutes. I used no additional seasongings. Excellent.
This was great!! Extremely easy to put together after work and just throw in the oven. It was good home-cooked comfort food. I added a little bit of Cayanne pepper to give it a little more of a kick and used taco-flavored cheese and it turned out very flavorful. My boyfriend loved it too. I will definitely make this one again!
this was OK. that's about it...it wasn't bad...it was easy to throw everything together and just put in the oven but it was a little bit bland...probably won't make this again..noone made any comments about it being bad but noone said it was good either..
my husband loved this! the combination of the 2 soups was super tasty. I also added potatoes into the mix.
Love this recipe. Added alfredo sauce for an extra creamy layer of flavour!
I'm in the process of cooking this right now and I made some changes. I added a can of broccoli cheese soup, rice and I used a bag of frozen California spring vegetables. ( broccoli, cauliflower and carrots) So we shall see how it turns out
Great recipe. Husband loved it. I stuffed green peppers with leftovers next day. AWESOME!
The combination of spices was odd. It had a very strong oregano taste. I wouldn't make it again.
We make this as a main low carb dish with a side of a filling salad. I usually use what I have on hand for cheese and breadcrumbs. Sometimes Italian breadcrumbs and no additional seasoning with celery cream soup is delish. We double the chicken. I also use 1 can of carrots to avoid crunchy carrots. This is sooooo filling. You seriously so not need the carby side. Delish!
didn't have cream of chicken so I substituted with cream of celery, add peas and mushrooms. Outstanding!!!
Wonderful! Filling and hearty and versatile!
I used 7 split skinless boneless chicken breast. Lay them in bottom of pan then layer as the recipe said. But I also added black olives to the chicken an mushrooms, green onions on top. My whole family really liked this.
I liked this as a base, as usual. I like the ingredients and the concept and then I do my own thing so I try to be realistic with starts. I added mushrooms and onion. I will add celery next time. I did not precook anything but next time I will precook the carrots to al dente, and cook the chicken as well. I like this recipe and am trying to reduce some carbs so this dish with no rice or noodle was a good start. You can really make this with any of your favorite veg. Thank you recipe maker!
I made it to use up fresh broccoli before it went bad and then froze it. When I finally thawed it a month, it was delicious.
This was a good and easy recipe. I didn't have any COM soup so I used 2 cans of COC instead of 1 and also added 4 oz of fresh chopped mushrooms to the vegetable list. It was moist without being runny, and even after cooking the colors of the veggies were vibrant and they weren't mushy. Next time I will add pepper to the spices. Definitely making again.
made it,it was good ,left out carrots added mushrooms.
Very simple preparation -- no parboiling the vegetables or browning the chicken. Tastes great. I don't think it really is six servings, although maybe with pasta or rice it would be. On its own I think 4 servings is more reasonable. (It is only a pound of chicken, after all.) Nice with a fruit salad on the side. Next time I make it I will stir the seasonings into the sauce rather than sprinkling them on top.
It was okay. My family wasn’t fond of it. We ended up throwing most of it away. No one wanted to take next day for lunch.
Very bland
I searched for "cheesy baked" because that's what I was craving today. I saw this and it definitely had appeal. Next time, I'd make some changes though. I already doubled the cheese it called for but I'd probably use a full cup next time and at least double the bread crumbs. That crunch was really nice. Also more of all the spices and add in salt and garlic, either fresh or powder. I used frozen brocolli but thawed it first and that was a mistake, either go with the fresh or use the frozen version as is. It came out really mushy. The carrots came out perfect though. I cut them about 1/4 inch thick so I'll have to remember that. I used two cans of cream of brocolli soup, I don't like cooked mushrooms, and I used about half a can of milk to make it more pourable. That was perfect, it didn't make the finished product runny like I can see in some of the pictures people posted. I could try one and one with cream of chicken though too, I'm sure that would be just as tasty. Overall, I'm quite happy with this recipe. My six year old liked it too. That's always a win.
