Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Bake

I searched for "cheesy baked" because that's what I was craving today. I saw this and it definitely had appeal. Next time, I'd make some changes though. I already doubled the cheese it called for but I'd probably use a full cup next time and at least double the bread crumbs. That crunch was really nice. Also more of all the spices and add in salt and garlic, either fresh or powder. I used frozen brocolli but thawed it first and that was a mistake, either go with the fresh or use the frozen version as is. It came out really mushy. The carrots came out perfect though. I cut them about 1/4 inch thick so I'll have to remember that. I used two cans of cream of brocolli soup, I don't like cooked mushrooms, and I used about half a can of milk to make it more pourable. That was perfect, it didn't make the finished product runny like I can see in some of the pictures people posted. I could try one and one with cream of chicken though too, I'm sure that would be just as tasty. Overall, I'm quite happy with this recipe. My six year old liked it too. That's always a win.