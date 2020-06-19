Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Bake

In this simple, hearty meal, any vegetables, fresh or frozen, can be substituted for the broccoli and carrots. This is an excellent winter supper. Serve with pasta or rice.

By terrylynne

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and grease a 9x12-inch baking dish.

  • Pour the condensed soups into a bowl and mix well. Place the chicken breast meat, broccoli, and carrots into the baking dish, mix well, and pour the soup mixture over. Sprinkle with basil, thyme, oregano, and paprika, and spread the Cheddar cheese and bread crumbs evenly over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, until the casserole is bubbling and the cheese and crumbs are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 59.2mg; sodium 852.8mg. Full Nutrition
