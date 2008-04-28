Pina Colada Cake III
A moist cake, reminiscent of the tropical drink for which it is named.
Any cake that begins with a yellow cake mix will never be "5-star" in my book for the sole reason that it will always have that tell-tale artificial cake mix flavor. Having said that, this was very good! Rather than the full 1/2 cup of rum, I used 1/4 cup of the juice drained from the pineapple and 1/4 cup Malibu (coconut flavored)rum. The brand of cream of coconut I use (Coco Lopez) comes in a 16 oz. can, which is 2 ozs. more than this recipe calls for. Nevertheless, I still used all of the remaining cream of coconut mixed with 2 T. Malibu rum and gradually brushed it all over the top and sides of the cake with a pastry brush. While it was still somewhat sticky I sprinkled toasted coconut liberally on the top, which proved to be a perfect addition both in flavor and appearance. This is a very moist and delicately flavored cake, which I think may have been overpowered by the rum had I used the full 1/2 cup. But it still had that unmistakable cake mix taste. I think from now on I will substitute either a French Vanilla or even white cake mix for any recipe calling for a yellow cake mix. The flavor is better and these don't have that awful yellow color. *Update* -- Sent this to work with hubby, who called to report that his staff went nuts over this cake!
I made this for a family reunion that had a luau theme. I was really disappointed at how little flavor it had. It was moist but did not taste like pina colada to anyone.
This recipe is a very good starting point. I wanted to add a little more flavor to it, so I used pineapple cake mix and coconut pudding and WOW.
I'm on weight watchers, so 8 ww points per slice wasn't appealing, no matter how good the recipe sounded. Here's the good news: I cut it down to 164 calories and only 3.5 ww points and it still tasted incredible decadent and delicious! I used rum flavoring + water instead of the rum. I used egg beaters instead of eggs. I used applesauce instead of the oil. I used light coconut milk instead of whole fat coconut milk. I topped with fat free cool whip. It was SO good that my friend asked me to use this recipe when I bake her wedding cake next week.
This cake is great. I did take some of the other reviewer's suggestions and added some coconut to the cake batter (1/2 c?), used some of the pineapple juice for the glaze along with the rum and coconut creme, and I toasted some coconut in a pan on top of the stove to put on top of the cake as I was glazing it. The end result was an amazing cake!
Thanks for this recipe, it was fantastic. I took it to work for my office Manager's birthday and everyone loved it! I modified it a bit, added half cup shredded coconut to cake recipe, then after the cake was cooked I added sweetened evaporated condensed milk mixed with 2 tablesp rum and half cup crushed drained canned pineapple ( mixed together). Poked holes with a chop stick in the hot cake and poured the milk mixture all over the top. When the cake cooled I topped it off with fresh whipped cream (you can use cool whip). Yummy!
Very good cake, but I prefer the golden rum cake recipe (also on this site). I didn't have cream of coconut so I omitted it in the batter and used a small can of sweetened condensed milk in place of it for the glaze. I used a 19 oz can of crushed pineapple and put the juice in with the cake mix etc. before blending, then stired in the rest of the pineapple afterwards. I used coconut flavored rum in the cake and in the glaze I used pineapple flavored rum. I toasted 1 cup of coconut in the oven for 5 min and then put it in the bottom of the bundt pan before pouring the batter on top. That was our favorite part of the cake and I would definitely recommend trying it. I baked for 1 hour at 325 degrees. It really does taste like a pina colada!
This was a big hit with friends! The only change I made to the recipe was I added 1 C of Coconut to the batter which gave it a more Pina Colada flavor! Delicious!!!Thanks for sharing! Monique
Made 2 of these this weekend. One for home & one to bring to work. This is absolutely delicious. I did one exactly as the recipe stated & another with pineapple cake mix & cream of coconut pudding. Both were excellent.
I took this to a Conch Fritter Party and everyone loved it! I didn't have a tube pan, so I put it in a 9x13 and baked for approx. 40 minutes. I also added a few tablespoons of the drained pineapple juice to the coconut cream/rum mixture for the top of the cake.
This is a really great cake! I made it for a party this weekend and it was a big hit. I used pineapple cake mix and coconut cream pudding as suggested by one of the reviews. Also, a little more pineapple in the batter than it called for, this cake has a lot of flavor and it's so moist! I've tried a few Pina Colada cakes, since I love the drink, and this recipe rates very highly with me! Thanks!
This is very tasty bundt cake! I made it for Christmas dinner, so I added green food coloring to the coconut creme frosting to give it a festive appearance.
i think the taste evaporated with the smell. while this was baking, the house smelled wonderful - coconut, rum, pineapple... delicious. when it was done and chilled though, it was just too bland. you could sometimes taste the rum, and the pineapple, but the coconut is no where to be tasted. (i could sprinkle it with shredded coconut, but we don't like packaged coconut. :()
I made this twice already... And well.... Let's just say that this recipe is a keeper, and I give it a 5 * rating :). I made changes to make it my own, I used the full 1/2 cup of MALIBU coconut rum instead of plain rum. I also couldn't find cream of coconut anywhere so I used 1/2 can of coconut milk and 2 tbsp of pineapple rum instead of regular rum so the rum flavors are balanced out in the glaze. Next time I want to try to make a liquidy and creamy glaze and I will use pineapple slices and maraschino cherries for garnish :).
Pina Colada is one of my favorite cakes! I did not have all ingredients on hand but I did have one huge fresh Maui DOLE pineapple (very sweet) to use with this recipe. I used a duncan hines pineapple cake mix, coconut pudding and a cream of coconut (Coco Lopez). Don't make the mistake of using coconut milk, you can find the cream of coconut in the wines/liquor aisles. The can is a blueish color and is 15 oz. I also used 1 tsp of rum extract ( did not have any rum on hand) mixed with fresh pineapple bits (cut up in pieces) and as much of the fresh pineapple juices to make up for the 1/2 rum called for in the recipe batter. I made these into cupcakes instead of a tube cake pan, baking at 20 minutes, ending up with 22 cupcakes. If you do it this way make sure you fill each cupcake 2/3 way, it will rise up during baking. When cooled I used a toothpick to poke holes on the top. For the glaze, I decided to cut up more pineapple bits mixed with the leftover cream of coconut, drizzled over cupcakes. I also toasted a bag of Bakers coconut flakes in a pan until it was golden brown and sprinkled a generous amount on top of the glaze, chilled until ready to serve. easy to make, definitely moist and delicious!
Very good and very easy. If you have it and don't want to use alcohol, use a whole can (14oz) of coconut cream and leave out all the other liquids in the cake mix. No oil needed (plenty of fats in the coconut milk) and no rum or water. GREAT cake this way and the original way too.
I made these as cupcakes and they were incredibly moist and they were yummy but they didn't taste like pina colada, nor could I taste the rum in the actual cake either (what a waste of two shots of Malibu!). I've tried them twice, and even added a tablespoon of coconut extract, and I'm sorry, but they don't taste tropical. I even had taste testers who didn't know what they were supposed to taste like and they said they were the best VANILLA cupcakes they'd ever had. Looking for pineapple cake mix and instant coconut pudding, and we'll see how that goes.
This did turn out moist and was pretty good. I used Malibu rum and was disappointed that I couldn't taste much rum flavor. I would use a cheaper rum next time.
Oh, man, this was GOOD. Extremely moist, not an overpowering coconut flavor. Lots of rum flavor -yum, but don't eat cake and drive! I added some toasted coconut into the batter and sprinkled on top of the cake after glazing.
This is a great recipe. It was very much enjoyed by my family. In fact some folks could't get enough of it and kept coming back for more. I had one family member in particular who would eat his cake seconds after cutting his slice and sthen return for more. In fact he stood over it and did cake security for quite sorme time because he said it was sooo good!!!LOL!!! I will definitely make again. I didn't give it 5 stars because I modified the recipe a bit. I didn't have cream of coconut so I made some using coconut milk, condensed milk, and coconut extract. I also only used 1/2 the can of pineapple. In stead of making it in a bundt cake pan I used a simple shallow pan and iced the cake with the rum mixture and some whip cream. This cake is a winner.
This cake is super-moist, easy to make and DELICIOUS! I added the toasted coconut that another user suggested and substituted Malibu Coconut Rum instead of regular rum. This is a definite keeper!
This got rave reviews from everyone at the picnic I made this for. I substituted pineapple cake mix and coconut cream pudding as previous reviewers suggested. I also used coconut rum as well. This was a delicious cake & I can't wait to make it again.
I made this cake for a "Luau Party" and everyone kept asking who made the awesome pina colada cake. It was a huge hit and a few people asked for the recipe! Yum!!
I was disappointed - not much flavour at all! My son said it was good but tasted like water! And I added toasted coconut to the mix. I did not however poke holes in it and pour the cream and rum on top - don't much like soggy cake. To its credit it was moist and fluffy.... only other change I made was to use 3 eggs plus 1 egg white so it wouldn't be too heavy.
I made this cake for a thanksgiving birthday person and I was not impressed! This cake did not have enough flavor, it tasted like pineapple cake. The rum topping made the cake soggy. I would have rather made a pie and made my guests happy. I rate this cake a two just for the moistness of the cake and the fact that the cake stayed together.
One of the best cakes I've ever had and super-easy, too! This was a huge hit at the party I brought it to. I used egg beaters and coconut milk (instead of cream) with no noticeable difference. I also used pineapple flavored cake mix and coconut flavored pudding.
I made slight changes, I didn't add the 2 Tbls. rum to the cream of coconut I poured on top. I then frosted with a tub of cool whip and then topped toasted flaked coconut, it was very moist and yummy!!
I thought this cake was fabulous! After reading the reviews, I used coconut rum instead of regular rum, and in the glaze I used pineapple juice instead of rum. Also added the toasted coconut to the pan before pouring in the batter. YUM! Great with a little cool whip on the side too! This is definitely going into my recipe box!
This cake is very easy to make, super-moist (and it stays super-moist to the last piece thanks to the coconut creme/rum glaze) and always a hit. My roommates in college gobbled it down.....one of them was in a bad mood for quite awhile when he came home from class hoping for a piece and found there was no more left. I also made it for my friend's birthday, and she couldn't stop raving! Excellent recipe!
The cake was OK. It had a good smell, but the coconut flavor seemed flat. There are much better cake recipes out there.
I did not have a bundt pan, so I used a 9x13 inch pan instead and reduced the cooking time to 45 minutes. Also used a can of Barcardi pina colda mix instead of the cream of coconut. The cake turned out very moist and yummy!!! I will make this again and maybe even try it with coconut rum.
My family loved this cake. I made it for my Mom's birthday and she wants me to make another one : ) The only things that I changed were 1) used 2 8-inch cake pans instead of tube pan, 2) used pina colada mix instead of coconut creme, 3) added flaked coconut to batter, and 4) used buttercream icing flavored with pina colada mix to ice the cake instead of the glaze called out in recipe.
I made this cake for my housewarming party and it was a total hit. Thank goodness, I had decided to make 2 of them because one person ended up taking one of them home with her. I will make this again during Thanksgiving.
Excellent...only had banana pudding and it was wonderful...compliments from all who tried it. I also poured sweetened condensed milk on top instead of the other topping.
This is one of teh BEST cakes I have ever tried, my kids loved it, my husband loved it, and I can't get enough of it!Plus it's so easy. Thanks!
i used rum flavoring with 1/4 cup of water and kept the juice in the pineapple. It was so moist and yummy. My co-workers raved about it
Fantastic recipe, I ended up doubling recipe since we had a large party. Such a moist and tasty cake, everyone loved it! I did added more liquor, its just the way we like it.
This was soooo good! A huge hit at work-the plate was gone in less than 2 hours-and that was at 7 in the morning! I took the advice of others and used half the amount of rum and used pineapple juice as the other half. The flavor was GREAT, the cake was moist, just delicious!
A co-worker made this cake for my birthday, after finding it here when I requested a pina colada cake. Oh MAN was it good! I didn't even wait until lunch to cut it, we ate it for breakfast AND at lunch. Rarely is there a cake brought to work that is eaten in a day, but we killed 95% of it by the end of the day, and there aren't many people in this office. I bet we all ate at least 3 pieces. I only had two pieces to bring home for my sister to taste, and now she wants the recipe too! It's awesome. I did hear that the cream of coconut was a bit troublesome to mix in because of its thickness but maybe if you microwave it for a minute it will soften up, who knows. A++++ recipe, absolutely wonderful, you gotta make it I tell ya!
This was yummy and moist! I got a stomachache, but it was worth it. I followed another reviewer's advice by using pineapple cake mix. The second time I made the cake, I used the yellow cake mix. I prefer the yellow cake mix. I also added a few spoonfuls of the pineapple juice to the rum/ coconut cream glaze.
I followed this receipe exactly as written. It was delicious. The rum was not at all overpowering and added just enough kick. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. I will definitely make this cake again.
Very moist cake. My cousin and I made it for Thanksgiving, and our friends enjoyed it very much. My only comment is that it tastes more like rum cake than piña colada, but it is still a really good cake.
I used a homemade cake recipe instead of the boxed cake mix, (which we can not use due to allergies), but otherwise follow the recipe. It was good, but not great. I will try it again, adding more pinapple and maybe some coconut to the cake batter. What saved the recipe for us is that we served it with pinapple/coconut ice cream which pulled all the flavors together.
Wonderful cake...I'm going to start saling cakes at the open air market on the weekends this fall, and this will be one of them !!! It only lasted one day in my house.
yum yum!
I was very impressed with this cake - made it exactly like it says. I plan on making it again for the same person. It was very moist and yummy. Thanks Holly!
Overall this was very delicious and moist. I used french vanilla cake mix and a larger can of pineapple with the juice. Then topped it off with coconut flakes. It was a hit with my dad on Father's Day. Thanks!
Seriously delicious cake....lip smackin good!
The cake was good, but it sunk in the middle of the Bundt ring. I frosted this with cream cheese frosting with rum extract and patted coconut into the icing. I made rum sauce with coconut rum to serve over this cake and ice cream! I made this for my pastry chef daughter-in-law's birthday, and everyone liked it.
so yummy, moist, great flavor. I used coconut cream instant pudding, and coconut flavored rum excellent!
Awesome!!! I changed quite a few things. Used White Cake mix, coconut creme pudding, & Coconut Rum. Put a cup of toasted coconut in the cake batter. Instead of 4 eggs, I used 6 egg whites. Instead of 1/3 cup oil, I used a cup of mayonnaise, and 2 Tablespoons oil. Also added 1/3 cup water. But the finished product.... WOW!!!! I've had 4 requests for the recipe.
I followed this recipe as written except I didn't have any rum on hand, so I used 2 tablespoons of rum extract and then added water to equal 1/2 cup. I probably should have used a little more rum extract but it still turned out great. I sent some of the cake with my husband to work and his coworkers gave it rave reviews, and several asked for the recipe!
My boyfriend and I enjoyed this recipe. Will probably make again.
I've made this cake twice this week. The first time I followed it to the T and I thought the rum was too overpowering. The second time around I made it with a coconut supreme cake mix and substituted pineapple juice for the rum. Thanks for a great recipe.
I have been searching for this recipe every since a relative sent one to my house several years ago. This was so good, moist, and every one ate it up when I brought it to my families Easter lunch. I think I'll add a little more pineapple next time, but overall it was wonderful.
Made this for my Mom's birthday and she LOVED it! I used Malibu rum for extra coconut flavor and light coconut milk.
I made this without adjusting the recipe and let me tell you something it was a HIT!! For the next time I will try making it with the pineapple cake mix.
Yes, I did make lots of changes I just needed a base recipe and this was perfect thank you, oh and it was strictly for adults after
This was good, but I definitely saw some room for improvement. I plan on tweeking a few things and trying again.
I loved this cake, it says to refrigerate it, do you think I could Mail it at Christmas time?
Tasted good.. must've gotten too much pineapple juice. it didn't slice real good. but it had good flavor. a bit sweet
My husband is a huge coconut fan, so I decided to give this one a go for our 4th of July party. Wow!!! It is moist, delicious, and beautiful! I took another reviewer’s suggestion and used 1/4 cup Malibu Rum and 1/4 cup pineapple juice in the batter, and it turned out perfectly. I will absolutely be making this again! Thank you!!!
