Pina Colada Cake III

4.4
73 Ratings
  • 5 47
  • 4 19
  • 3 2
  • 2 5
  • 1 0

A moist cake, reminiscent of the tropical drink for which it is named.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch fluted or tube pan.

  • In large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, pudding mix, 1/2 cup coconut creme, 1/2 cup rum, oil, and eggs. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Stir in pineapple. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 50 to 55 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Remove from pan. With a table knife or skewer, poke holes about 1 inch apart in cake almost to bottom.

  • Combine remaining coconut creme and 2 tablespoons of rum. Slowly spoon over the cake. Chill thoroughly. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 52.9g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 53.9mg; sodium 373.8mg. Full Nutrition
