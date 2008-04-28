Pina Colada Cake III

Any cake that begins with a yellow cake mix will never be "5-star" in my book for the sole reason that it will always have that tell-tale artificial cake mix flavor. Having said that, this was very good! Rather than the full 1/2 cup of rum, I used 1/4 cup of the juice drained from the pineapple and 1/4 cup Malibu (coconut flavored)rum. The brand of cream of coconut I use (Coco Lopez) comes in a 16 oz. can, which is 2 ozs. more than this recipe calls for. Nevertheless, I still used all of the remaining cream of coconut mixed with 2 T. Malibu rum and gradually brushed it all over the top and sides of the cake with a pastry brush. While it was still somewhat sticky I sprinkled toasted coconut liberally on the top, which proved to be a perfect addition both in flavor and appearance. This is a very moist and delicately flavored cake, which I think may have been overpowered by the rum had I used the full 1/2 cup. But it still had that unmistakable cake mix taste. I think from now on I will substitute either a French Vanilla or even white cake mix for any recipe calling for a yellow cake mix. The flavor is better and these don't have that awful yellow color. *Update* -- Sent this to work with hubby, who called to report that his staff went nuts over this cake!

Read More