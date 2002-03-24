Butter Tart Muffins with Raisins
Muffins as tasty as butter tarts without the calories. Rum or butterscotch flavorings make tasty variations.
These muffins are fabulous! My whole family loved them and they have become part of my regular muffin baking. Very easy and yes they really so taste like butter tarts. I have made them with and without the nuts. Try them, you won't be disappointed.Read More
Meh, these were ok.Read More
Thanks, HeleJean - Great Muffins! I just made these this morning for an art class my sister gives up here in the canyon. I followed the recipe step-by-step, making only those adjustments I normally do for baking at our 8,000-foot elevation. Oh, and I did use paper liners in the muffin pan rather than grease it. Everything went very well. The batter was very light and fluffy and there was just enough of it to fill the cups to the top. They puffed up slightly during baking, but did not for a mushroom-type top. I don't think they really need the corn syrup on top, but, though it makes things a tad sticky, it was good. I might try maple syrup instead sometime in the future.
Very tasty and easy! They really do taste like butter tarts and they work fine without the nuts or raisins. You don't need nearly that much corn syrup on the top.
I had all the ingredients on hand so I thought I'd check these muffins out. I may have cooked the raisin mixture too long or maybe I didn't cool it in the fridge long enough. In any event, my muffins didn't look anything like the picture here. When I added the mixture to the flour mixture, the batter was awfully thick. No problem, I used a soup spoon and put the muffin mixture in the pan. Baked them for the suggested time and although they don't look like the writer's pic, they tasted pretty darn good! I'll definitely make them again but will watch how long I heat the raisin mixture on the stove.
it was okay, too many raisins everywhere and the corn styrup just ran off the top of the muffins.
I forgot to add the syrup when I made these and they still came out moist and delish! Thank you for a wonderful recipe.
Very easy recipe!! The texture is incredibly soft and I love how the raisins give this natural sweetness to the flavour. and oh, I didn't use corn syrup and walnuts. but still, it turns out great!
very good muffins served warm, but still serviceable at room temperature on an everyday breakfast table. I put macadamia nuts instead of walnuts, and it turned out all right: I think they even would be OK without bothering with nuts at all.
I PUT IN A REVIEW EARLIER TODAY THEN TOOK THE MUFFINS TO A CHURCH MEETING AND THEY RECEIVED RAVE REVIEWS. REQUESTS FOR A REPEAT AND WOULD I GIVE THE RECIPE TO ONE GAL. I WOULD CALL THAT A GREAT SUCCESS. THANKS HELENA I UNDER-RATED THEM EARLIER SO PLEASE ACCEPT THIS REVISED REVIEW
These muffins are delicious. What a nice change from the run of the day muffins. I made them in my mini muffin pans and they turned out great, they went in a flash so now I'm being asked when I'm going to make more. Thanks Helena.
I love them. I didn't have any raisins, but other then that I followed the recipe exactly. I used a bigger muffin pan and scaled the recipe to 16, it was just the right amount for 12 bigger muffins. Will be making them again. Might try adding butterscotch chips.
This might well be the best muffin I have ever eaten. So simple and so delicious. I didnt have the corn syrup but it didnt seem to hurt them at all. Simple, moist, sweet and full of raisin and walnut goodness, what more can you ask for. I will definately make these again and again. Not sure if I want to share the recipes with friends and family because its one worth keeping secret to wow them at social functions...LOL
Easy to make, great taste. My muffins didn't rise as much and had a lumpy finish - I had enough batter for 20 muffins in regular muffin pans filled 2/3 full as I usually do, even though the recipe said it only yielded 12, so not sure if I should have just filled more, or what. The batter was very thick, more like a drop biscuit dough / cookie dough in texture and consistency, so that might be why. Possibly the instruction to "cool slightly" could be open to instruction which may have been my problem. Or the custard was cooked too much to begin with. The taste and texture warm are great, will try again and hope for muffins that look more like those in the pictures!
Brought these to work where they were a big hit - you need to have a sweet tooth for these though! I found them a bit too sweet
These Muffins are really good, thick texture,Corn syrup really not a necessity, next time I will have to make sure to have walnuts or pecans, Not sure if its really a butter tart flavor but they are rich in flavor for sure. Four and a half stars
Except for pouring corn syrup at the end, followed the recipe completely. It came out nice, the kids loved it. But I really didn't see the point of the cooking step - it was time-consuming and added dishes and overall didn't make that big a difference to the taste... At least that's what I felt. Update on 26/10/17: I end up making these a LOT... And when I tried mixing the wet ingredients directly without cooking, it just didn't have the same taste. So revising my original 4 to 5 stars: this recipe is a keeper!
Delicious Muffins! Made recipe pretty much as directed, except I added a tbsp of rum extract. YUM! They turned out quite dense and not too sweet at all. Next time I think I will add a few tbsp of maple syrup for more flavour. Will definitely make again.
These were very tasty. I would have given it a higher rating but I don't even like raisins:) They DO taste like buttertarts. Next time I will do half raisins and half pecans.
These muffins were just what I was looking for! I replaced the walnuts with chopped pecans. Awesome recipe!!
Super moist and delicious. I used dried cherries instead of raisins because I hate raisins, but otherwise followed the instructions.
A very good recipe
Yum!!!!!!!
I added rum extract with the vanilla and sprinkled pecans only on the tops of muffins; didn't add raisins. Not that sweet, but they're fair, with more of a cakey texture. Corn syrup on the tops is a must!
