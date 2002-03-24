Butter Tart Muffins with Raisins

Muffins as tasty as butter tarts without the calories. Rum or butterscotch flavorings make tasty variations.

By HELEJEAN

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place raisins, sugar, butter, slightly beaten eggs, milk, and vanilla in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until mixture is hot, slightly thickened, and just beginning to bubble. Cool slightly, uncovered, in the refrigerator.

  • Stir flour with baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Make a well in centre, and pour in warm raisin mixture; stir just until combined. Stir in nuts until evenly mixed. Spoon batter into greased muffin cups.

  • Bake in center of oven at 350 degrees F (190 degrees C) until golden, about 15 to 17 minutes. Remove from oven, and immediately pour about 1 teaspoon syrup over each muffin. Cool muffins in pan for 10 minutes, then remove to a rack. Serve warm.

296 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 45.2g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 259mg. Full Nutrition
