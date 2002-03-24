Butter Tart Muffins with Raisins

Thanks, HeleJean - Great Muffins! I just made these this morning for an art class my sister gives up here in the canyon. I followed the recipe step-by-step, making only those adjustments I normally do for baking at our 8,000-foot elevation. Oh, and I did use paper liners in the muffin pan rather than grease it. Everything went very well. The batter was very light and fluffy and there was just enough of it to fill the cups to the top. They puffed up slightly during baking, but did not for a mushroom-type top. I don't think they really need the corn syrup on top, but, though it makes things a tad sticky, it was good. I might try maple syrup instead sometime in the future.