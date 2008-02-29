Neapolitan Bundt Cake

This recipe is a great concept, but going into it, I knew there would definitely be a lack of defined flavor, so I decided to change it at the get go. It turned out wonderful and my family loved it. I did use the strawberry flavoring, but I used about 1/2 tsp more. I then added an 1/8 cup of strawberry jam. (Next time I'll use a little more because my family LOVED the small strawberry pieces in the cake.) The chocolate cake batter DEFINITELY lacked chocolate flavor, so I added an 1/8 cup of Dutch cocoa and 6 tablespoons of melted bittersweet chocolate. (You could probably use semi-sweet.) I was NOT pleased with the taste of the frosting...it tasted more like confectioners sugar instead of chocolate. So, I added cocoa powder, a little melted bittersweet chocolate, 1/2 tsp of vanilla and enough milk to make it "drizzable." Turned out deliciously. Upon cutting the cake, we found perfectly marbled layers and will definitely make this cake again AND serve it with neapolitan ice cream!!

Read More