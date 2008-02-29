Neapolitan Bundt Cake

Strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla striped cake . . . it's quite delicious!

By Cathy

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and flour a 12-cup bundt pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Blend the cake mix, water, oil, and eggs on low speed until moistened. Beat 3 minutes on medium speed. Pour 1/2 of the batter into the bundt pan.

  • Measure 1/2 of the remaining batter into a small bowl and stir in the strawberry extract and food color (as much as you want to make a pretty, dark pink color). Carefully pour this into the pan.

  • Stir 1/4 cup chocolate syrup into the remaining batter and carefully pour this into the pan on top of the strawberry batter.

  • Bake for about 40 minutes in a 350 degree F (175 degrees C) oven. Cool 15 minutes.

  • Remove from pan and drizzle chocolate glaze over the top.

  • To make chocolate glaze: Mix together confectioners' sugar and 3 tablespoons chocolate syrup until smooth. If necessary, a few drops of water or a small amount of additional confectioners' sugar may be added until the desired consistency is obtained. Drizzle over top of the bundt cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 70.7g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 462.4mg. Full Nutrition
