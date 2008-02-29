Neapolitan Bundt Cake
Strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla striped cake . . . it's quite delicious!
Strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla striped cake . . . it's quite delicious!
This recipe is a great concept, but going into it, I knew there would definitely be a lack of defined flavor, so I decided to change it at the get go. It turned out wonderful and my family loved it. I did use the strawberry flavoring, but I used about 1/2 tsp more. I then added an 1/8 cup of strawberry jam. (Next time I'll use a little more because my family LOVED the small strawberry pieces in the cake.) The chocolate cake batter DEFINITELY lacked chocolate flavor, so I added an 1/8 cup of Dutch cocoa and 6 tablespoons of melted bittersweet chocolate. (You could probably use semi-sweet.) I was NOT pleased with the taste of the frosting...it tasted more like confectioners sugar instead of chocolate. So, I added cocoa powder, a little melted bittersweet chocolate, 1/2 tsp of vanilla and enough milk to make it "drizzable." Turned out deliciously. Upon cutting the cake, we found perfectly marbled layers and will definitely make this cake again AND serve it with neapolitan ice cream!!Read More
this is the biggest failure of a recipe i have gotten off of this site. i even came up with a creative way to make the pink layer since i live in israel and there is no strawberry flavoring (way too exotic for here). i used strawberry jam and food coloring and it was great. i hand-spooned the layers on but they still totally mixed together and did not form even close to real layers. the whole purpose of this cake is appearance and this one was awful. also, mine did not stay together and i could not even get it out of the pan in one piece! i say DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME. the one good thing i can say is that it tastes good in crumbly bits (i am pregnant and will eat anything though).Read More
This recipe is a great concept, but going into it, I knew there would definitely be a lack of defined flavor, so I decided to change it at the get go. It turned out wonderful and my family loved it. I did use the strawberry flavoring, but I used about 1/2 tsp more. I then added an 1/8 cup of strawberry jam. (Next time I'll use a little more because my family LOVED the small strawberry pieces in the cake.) The chocolate cake batter DEFINITELY lacked chocolate flavor, so I added an 1/8 cup of Dutch cocoa and 6 tablespoons of melted bittersweet chocolate. (You could probably use semi-sweet.) I was NOT pleased with the taste of the frosting...it tasted more like confectioners sugar instead of chocolate. So, I added cocoa powder, a little melted bittersweet chocolate, 1/2 tsp of vanilla and enough milk to make it "drizzable." Turned out deliciously. Upon cutting the cake, we found perfectly marbled layers and will definitely make this cake again AND serve it with neapolitan ice cream!!
I made this for my granddaughter's birthday--served it with neapolitan ice cream--and it was very good--moist & tasty--and it looked very pretty. I didn't have strawberry extract so I used 1/4 cup strawberry syrup in the strawberry part. I made a glaze using strawberry syrup and powdered sugar and drizzled it over the top.
I followed the recipe as written, except that I used 4 egg whites instead of 3 eggs to keep the cake white and made it in an angel food cake pan. And, I did have to bake it about 10 minutes longer. When it was sliced, I thought there would be 3 distinct layers of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, but was pleasantly surprised at the beautiful swirl pattern. Instead of pouring the batter, I spooned all 3 layers into the pan. Everyone at work thought the cake was yummy and asked for the recipe. One of the ladies at work made it for a church supper and said there was none left to take back home~everyone loved it. Highly recommend this recipe. It would make a lovely presentation served with sliced neopolitan ice cream!
this cake is absolutely delicious! Since I live on a military base that is not near anything else, I had to make do with what I had. The commissary doesn't carry strawberry extract so I just used Hershey's Strawberry syrup and it tasted wonderful!
Super moist cake - wow! I did modify the recipe to using 2 tsp. of strawberry extract with 5 drops of red food coloring. I also did 1/3 cup of choc. syrup for a richer flavor. Will definitely make again.
Fun recipe! My layers stayed pretty intact - I poured the chocolate and strawberry batters over a spoon - so they wouldn't drop through the white batter. I used 1.5 tsp of strawberry extract and I also added 1 tbsp of chocolate malted milk powder to the chocolate mixture. Thanks a bunch!!! - will serve warm with neopolitan ice cream!!!!!!!
I baked this cake for my husband's birthday because my family loves their 'ice cream' and cake. They loved it! I have told everyone about this delicious and easy cake!
very easy tomake and I didn't think it would be. Turned out very good
Wow! My neighbor just had a baby and I wanted to make something special for the visiting family and friends. This cake was a huge hit! The only two things I did differently were add a chocolate glaze, as well as a vanilla glaze (1/2 white, 1/2 pink) for presentation, and I couldn't find strawberry extract, so I ended up using a strawberry cake mix, too, and used 1/4 of that in the cake. Definitely a keeper!
I think this cake is great! I found a yellow cake mix can be substituted for the white cake mix. Also, the hershey strawberry syrup works great if you do not have strawberry extract on hand. Also, the recipe I have for this cake says to spoon carefully on top of the first layer, the strawberry layer then the chocolate layer. When baked and cooled, I sprinkle powdered sugar on top and slice strawberries for added decoration. I also found when baked, the bottom layer rose above the other two....all in all...this cake is a hit for neopolitan ice cream lovers!
very good and pretty. Tastes like the ice cream. I didn't use the glaze, i made strawberry cream cheese frosting on it
This was a very good cake. It was light and fluffy; reminded me of a tasty sponge cake. I will add a little more of the strawberry extract next time.
Made this delightful cake for Valentine's Day 2012. I used a yellow Betty Crocker cake mix and even though the recipe did not require, I added 1 pkg. of instant french vanilla pudding, 1 t. of pure vanilla extract and 1 cup of sour cream. I substituted 1 cup of milk for the water and used 1 teaspoon of raspberry extract instead of strawberry. Excellent moist bundt cake - it is a keeper!
I love this cake and I am so happy to find it. As a young girl my Aunt made this cake but she didn't want to share the recipe. I searched in allrecipes.com and found it ....Thanks so much!!
This was good. It came out exactly as I expected and was very delicious with neopolitan ice cream. I made it for my niece on request and she loved it. What I plan to do to make this different is to find a way to make it without having to use a mix. Otherwise, I wouldn't change it. I also used neon pink food coloring instead of red for the pink and it was a beautiful contrast with the brown and white.
We loved this! The store was out of strawberry extract so I used raspberry extract instead. Very pretty cake.
I made this today and so pleased with the results. I used a Pilsbury white cake mix. I was a little concerned as some of the other reviews stated the cake was rather bland so I did make a few changes. To the white batter I added 1 Teaspoon of Vanilla extract. I replaced the strawberry extract with 2 teaspoons of Maraschino cherry juice. To the chocolate batter I added 1 tablespoon of Cocoa powder and 1/4 cup of mini choc chips. I did not use the frosting but drizzled teh cake with Wilton's Milk Choc/White Choc and pink candy coating.
AWESOME! Very pretty & impressive - Loved it! I did add twice the amount of strawberry extract and still could have used a bit more flavoring - also added extra chocolate in the cake. I was out of powdered sugar (go figure) so I used some Duncan Heinz Amazing Glaze (drizzle)Which comes in both chocolate & vanilla flavor. Thank You for this YUMMY recipe!
I made this cake for a Christmas party, thinking it would be very pretty on the dessert table. No one ate it! The cake came out rather flat, it didn't rise up and fill the pan. It was rather bland. There wasn't enough of any flavor to make it a knock-out cake it could be.
AWESOME! Very pretty & impressive - Loved it! I did add twice the amount of strawberry extract and still could have used a bit more flavoring - also added extra chocolate in the cake. I was out of powdered sugar (go figure) so I used some Duncan Heinz Amazing Glaze (drizzle)Which comes in both chocolate & vanilla flavor. Thank You for this YUMMY recipe!
This one is definately a keeper! I found the baking time was perfect! I also added chopped milk chocolate to the chocolate mixture. Next time, I might try semi-sweet. The glaze was also a bit too sweet and light. Nice presentation with strawberries sliced and mixed in their juices and fresh thickly whipped cream.
This cake turned out pretty, and was good also being I did not have strawberry extract. I used a 1/4 c of strawberry topping instead, and I think the extract is a must also. The chocolate could have used a more stronger flavor also, next time I will melt a square of baking chocolate and use that. For the frosting drizzle, I used canned vanilla for the white, chocolate, and vanilla tinted pink. Next time I want to try using strawberry frosting instead of just coloring it, but I used ingredients I had on hand that had to be used. I think this cake will be excellent with the few changes I want to do next time around, and it's quick being it's a cake mix. Thanks, I will make this again (:
Wonderful cake. Great flavor. I ended up making 2 cakes one for home and one for work. This really should be named A Sundae Bundt Cake. Because it taste like and ice cream sundae. Thank you for this wonderful addition to the AR.
this is the biggest failure of a recipe i have gotten off of this site. i even came up with a creative way to make the pink layer since i live in israel and there is no strawberry flavoring (way too exotic for here). i used strawberry jam and food coloring and it was great. i hand-spooned the layers on but they still totally mixed together and did not form even close to real layers. the whole purpose of this cake is appearance and this one was awful. also, mine did not stay together and i could not even get it out of the pan in one piece! i say DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME. the one good thing i can say is that it tastes good in crumbly bits (i am pregnant and will eat anything though).
I made this cake several times and it is a hit always. Don't change a thing - except maybe use white and pink drizzle along with the chocolate for a festive look. This is a wonderful celebration cake because of it's beautiful swirls and great taste. BRAVO!!!!
I made this cake for my sister's birthday and it was a hit! It was delicious and looked pretty when cut. One thing though is that mine didn't seem to have the three different layers...instead it just had a swirled effect with the three flavors. I don't know if I did anything wrong. But, nontheless, it was still delicious and pretty! I did use double the strawberry extract and the flavor was just right. I also added semisweet mini-chocolate chips to the chocolate mixture but when it baked, the chips sunk to the bottom and mixed in with the white layer. Overall it was a delicious cake and I will definitely be baking it again.
The cake is very moist and delicious, I think I will tweek the frosting...tastes a bit weak. Otherwise it was good, color was very pretty too!!
This was delicious. I too had a difficult time finding strawberry extract, so I too used strawberry syrup. I was worried using the syrup would cause the cake to taste too artificial, but it didn't. To the chocolate portion, I added real cocoa to help get that real chocolate flavor. I made a strawberry glaze using powdered sugar, soft butter, strawberry syrup, and a little water. It was delicious. I filled the center of the finished cake with sliced sugared strawberries, and I served it with chocolate and vanilla gelato. Everyone raved about this cake.
i make this for buffets. it looks so pretty when sliced and tastes great. it is a very flavorful cake.
This cake turned out awesome. I wasn't sure how it would swirl itself but it does. However, I couldn't find strawberry extract so I went to the cake and candy store and got strawberry flavored oil. It only takes a couple of drops. I added some chocolate flavored oil too. Also, I frosted it with a cream cheese glaze.
Perfectly, cute cake! I couldn't find strawberry extract so I used strawberry syrup for milk. I also used cocoa powder and chocolate syrup. All three flavors came through great. Thanks for sharing!
This was good and moist. Like alot of other reviewers..I didn't have strawberry extract so I used syrup. I will make again:)
I thought this cake was a little dry, but I may be biased because I don't like box cake mix. It also did not turn out very "pretty". I would definately tweek this recipe a little if i ever dared to try it again.
This recipe is great. My whole family liked it!
the only thing i changed was i didnt have extract so i used strawberry syrup. Everyone loved this cake. it was moist and had an amazing flavor. i didnt measure the amount of syrups i used i just went by taste.
I don't know if it was supposed to look that wierd, everyone took a bite with thier eyes closed, but the taste was fantastic!
This was a fun cake to make with my son. We used strawberry syrup as a substitution and it worked fine. The syrups don't seem to change the taste of the cake much but they do make for a surprising presentation. My son was so proud to show his father and sisters the "tie-dye" cake he made. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious. I made them as cupcakes baked at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes and doubled the strawberry extract.
This turned out really well. We did add some additional chocloate syrup to the chocolate portion, and I took the advice of some other reviewers and added some strawberry jam to the strawberry portion. I choose to make 3 different flavors of the glaze but used a different recipe on this site for Vanilla Glaze and just altered it slightly to make vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavored. Turned out wonderful.
My family really liked this cake. I was surprised at how pretty it was when it was sliced.
I have made this cake four time in the last two months for cook outs and parties. Everyone loves it.
I've tried many recipes from this website and thought this would be a hit, too. Unfortunately, it was such a disaster. I was SO disappointed. What a mess! I will say that I diverted from the original recipe in that I followed another reviewer's advice to add one jar of strawberry ice cream topping to the batter for the pink color. It all went to the bottom of the pan! There wasn't enough chocolate flavor. Truthfully, the flavors all melded together, as did the colors, and it not only looked horrible but tasted horrible, too. Sorry, I tried:-(
I made this cake for my family and it was a big hit! I did make a few slight changes to make the flavors stand out a little! I added melted semi-sweet chocolate to both the batter and to the glaze on top and that worked great, I also used the strawberry jam in the strawberry portion of the cake! Very moist and needless to say was gone in no time!
What a fun cake! I took suggestion from other reviewers and used strawberry syrup and it lent just enough flavor. I didn't use the glaze, but used another glaze recipe from this site and the results were quite good. The kids really enjoyed it. Thanks
Let me start out by saying not usually a fan of box cake mix. Rating this after my second attempt. I just liked the neopolitan idea because I love neopolitan ice cream. In addition to choc. syrup added 2Tbs. unsweetened cocoa powder and used about 2 tsp. strawberry extract. The batter makes about 4 cups, divided into 3 equal amounts, and layered in bundt pan. It was moist and flavorful. Did not have that box cake artificial taste. Topped with vanilla glaze and chocolate glaze.
it probably looks wonderful in a bundt cake as recommended but i had to make individual bake sale sizes and turned them into cupcakes. they looked kind of messy and rainbow-ish, and different at the same time, but they didn't taste any different than white cake. perhaps adding more flavor will do.
Fun cake to make, and my kids liked it. The flavors weren't very strong in the different layers. I would add more strawberry extract or syrup to the strawberry layer and maybe some melted chocolate to the chocolate layer. The cake came out very moist and did keep well for a couple of days.
I did use Strawberry Quik Syrup instead of the extract. Otherwise everything else was the same. To start off.....My cake was not pretty. No discernable swirl. Just a blob of chocolate in the middle and tiny lines of strawberry and vanilla around the edge. Also, there were too many flavors going on at once. I'd prefer one solid cake with one dominant flavor. Too much work for an ugly cake that had too much going on flavorwise.
I found this cake to be a vary easy and entertaining cake to make. The only problem I had was find straberry extract for which I still have not found. In place of the straberry extract I used a straberry spread. Not quite the same but it worked for the ocassion.
We all liked this recipe. I will say that no one detected the strawberry flavor from the extract though. Which, in my case, was not a bad thing since I had a child crying that he didn't want the cake to taste like strawberry. If you really want the strawberry flavor, I'd reccomend adding atleast a 1/2 teaspoon more extract.
Wow, it was amazing that it turned out with each color showing seperately! I made this and took it to work--I have never seen a cake go so fast!!! I did add some fresh strawberries in it; also I couldn't find the strawberry extract, so I used strawberry jello. This recipe is definitely a keeper!! Thanks for sharing!
We do not care for strawberry flavor and had no cherry extract so I used a half package of cherry jello instead. Very flavorful and moist. No need for food coloring.
this cake was very pretty, loved the way it look just wish it tasted as good as it looked, but it diddn't have any taste, I think if I ever decide to make it again I well work on the taste.because it was very pretty.
I really should have read the reviews about revisions because the cake was just so-so. Didn't look as good as the pic and tasted plain, but was easy enough to make, so maybe, by following updates, it would be work another shot.
We all liked this recipe. I will say that no one detected the strawberry flavor from the extract though. Which, in my case, was not a bad thing since I had a child crying that he didn't want the cake to taste like strawberry. If you really want the strawberry flavor, I'd reccomend adding atleast a 1/2 teaspoon more extract.
Turned out great!.. I used one half package cherry jello for flavoring in strawberry layer. I used cocoa... about one fourth cup for chocolate flavoring in choc. layer. I added one half cup sour cream to batter and one half pkg. instant vanilla pudding to batter. I also baked this in a angel food cake pan. Just be careful as you spoon one layer on top of another carefully. I used a homemade vanilla frosting on cake. It was delicious. I have also used this recipe for cupcakes.........so cute!
Delicious and easy! Used pureed fresh strawberries with 2 tsps strawberry syrup instead of extract, delicious strawberry flavor. Also used different chocolate glaze (recipe found on Allrecipies - sweetened condensed milk, chocolate chips & vanilla). A perfect chocolate finish!
This turned out perfect for me!!!! I was so impressed. I will definitely make his again!
This is truly delicious. I also expected three distinct layers, and was really surprised when I cut the cake and saw the swirl effect. A nice, light and moist dessert.
I used 3 Tbsp Hersey's baking powder for the chocolate part and mixed 1/8 cup Le Sirop de Monin strawberry syrup with 1/8 cup homemade strawberry jam for the strawberry part. It was amazing!
Great cake. I used egg beaters and omited the oil in favor of sour cream and lighter bake and it got rave reviews from my 3 picky boys and everyone at work!
This is a very creative recipe. I had so much fun with this recipe but instead of boxed cake mix I made the cake from scratch. I couldn't find strawberry extract in the store so thanks to other reviews I used strawberry syrup. My cake came out swirled with the flavors and I'm totally happy with that. Awesome recipe, thank you so much.
Made cupcakes instead and used a members trick to pipe batter in with zippie bag. And chose another frosting and no extract. Used a beet juice reduction for some color and melted chocolate chips in cake batter. Such a great idea.
This cake is great! I like the swirls, I think it makes it unique. It was quite the hit at the Teacher Appreciation party. I used strawberry syrup, as we didn't have the extract here. Thanks!
This was good, but nothing great. My colors didn't swirl like I had wanted them to.
Looked pretty but tasted exactly like what it is, a cake made from boxed cake mix.
Made this cake for my daughter's school party. Could not find strawberry extract at my grocery store, so substituted strawberry syrup -- probably not a great idea, as the layers did not stay separate and the overall cake was more crumbly than I wanted. That said, it still looked pretty as a white/brown/pink marble cake, and it tasted great. I think i'd also skip the chocolate glaze as it seemed unnecessary.
I have made this several times,and love the concept. I use Raspberry extract, about 1 3/4 tsp, and also add more chocolate syrup and dark cocoa powder. I top it with Chocolate ganache, yummy!
I didn't like this.
cannot find strawberry extract...replaced with mint extract & green food colouring...results?? minty fresh!
This produced a super moist cake that my family loved. I agree with others that the individual flavors could be stronger, I will definitely make again using extra strawberry extract and chocolate!
This was so yummy! I made some changes: instead of strawberry extract I used a full jar of smucker's strawberry ice cream topping (you could probably use jam), this made the cake very moist and gave it nice strawberry chunks. For the chocolate I used 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa and 6 tbs of semi sweet chocolate chips (melted). I also made the cake in a ten inch spring form pan.
There's just something about this cake that is so delicious. My local grocery store did not carry strawberry extract, so I had to substitute with an extra strawberry cake mix to get the strawberry layer. The glaze was good and not too overpowering.
Very good! I doubled the strawberry extract for more flavor. Also, instead of mixing the confectioners sugar and chocolate syrup for the icing, I just bought some milk chocolate frosting, heated some in the microwave for 30 seconds and drizzled that over the cake. Love how all the flavors of the cake swirled together!
This is always a hit when I serve it at parties. Layering perfectly can be difficult, but don't worry if it starts to swirl because it still looks just as appealing.
Loved this! Have also made my own "Spumoni" version!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections