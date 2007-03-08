Cannoli Cake Roll

Rating: 4.33 stars
90 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 60
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5

A decadent and rich jelly-roll style cake. Makes a wonderful showcase, well worth the effort!

By shirleyo

Credit: Allrecipes
10 more images

prep:
50 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Filling:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease one 15 1/2 x 10 1/2-inch jelly-roll pan and line with parchment paper.

  • Make cake: In small bowl, with mixer at high speed, beat egg yolks, vanilla, and 1/4 cup granulated sugar until very thick and lemon colored, about 5 minutes. Set beaten yolk mixture aside.

  • In large bowl, with clean beaters and with mixer at high speed, beat egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt until soft peaks for. Beating at high speed, gradually sprinkle in 1/4 cup granulated sugar until sugar dissolves and whites stand in stiff peaks.

  • Transfer beaten egg yolks to another large bowl. With rubber spatula, gently fold beaten egg whites into beaten egg yolks, one-third at a time. Sift and fold flour, one-third at a time, into egg mixture.

  • With metal spatula, spread batter evenly in pan. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 minutes or until top of cake springs back when lightly touched with finger.

  • Meanwhile, in a cup, mix 2 tablespoons orange liqueur with 1 tablespoon water and 1 tablespoon sugar until sugar dissolves.

  • Sprinkle clean cloth towel with confectioners' sugar. When cake is done, immediately invert hot cake onto towel. Carefully peel off parchment paper and discard. Brush cake with orange-liqueur mixture. Starting from a long side, roll cake with towel jelly-roll fashion. Cool cake roll, seam side down, on wire rack until completely cool, about 1 hour.

  • Make filling: Blend ricotta cheese, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, vanilla and cinnamon in a food processor until smooth. Transfer filling to bowl and stir in chocolate chips. Cover and refrigerate while cake cools.

  • Assemble cake: Gently unroll cooled cake. With a metal spatula, spread filling over cake almost to edges. Starting from same long side, roll cake without towel. Place rolled cake, seam-side down, on a platter.

  • Make frosting: In small bowl, with mixer at medium speed, beat whipping cream and confectioners' sugar until soft peaks form. With rubber spatula, fold in vanilla with 2 tablespoons of the orange liqueur. With metal spatula, spread frosting over cake. Refrigerate cake at least 2 hours before serving.

  • Sprinkle top of cake with chopped pistachios and chocolate chips just before serving.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts and yield when using the magazine version of this recipe. 

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 92.5mg; sodium 116mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (94)

marianne
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2007
For dessert recipes that use ricotta, I have found that it's essential to have two things: 1)the very best quality ricotta, and 2)all excess moisture drained, using cheesecloth and a strainer. This will give your cannoli cream the texture you want. Just put cheesecloth, a few layers thick, into a strainer or colander, put your ricotta into it (make sure you have it in a bowl to catch the water), and let it drain for an hour or so in the fridge. You should get a nice, dense consistency to the ricotta. Read More
Helpful
(110)

SWEETIE79
Rating: 1 stars
10/22/2003
I would like to say that when I decided to made this cake I was very excited. I had a feeling that it would turn out perfect after reading all the great reviews about it. But instead I'm very disappointed. After I wrapped the cake in the towel and waited for it to cool for exactly 1 hour I gently unrolled it and the middle of the cake stuck to the towel which then made a hole in the cake. I did use confectioners sugar before inverting it onto the towel so I don't know what the problem was with the cake sticking. And another thing was that the cannoli filling was not at all thick enough from sitting in the refrigerator by the time the cake had cooled for an hour. It should have sat in the fridge for at least a couple of hours. But in the end even when the cake did come out looking bad I ripped the cake apart and put the pieces in dessert bowls and poured the liquid cannoli filling on top. It did taste good so that's why i gave it one star. Read More
Helpful
(15)
M.A.H.
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2004
This is a very impressive cake to serve to our friends who love the real cannoli!! Everyone was quite impressed with the flavor and appearance. I too found the filling to be a bit too runny so I sprinkled some white chocolate pudding (instant) into the mixture until it thickened to a spreadable consistancy. This also gave it another dimension of flavor. (I did the pudding "trick" the second time I made the cake. The first time I increased the amount of cream cheese to 8oz which also helped--but the pudding "trick" works the best!!) I'll definitely make this again and again. Read More
Helpful
(32)
JEANINE
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2003
This cake is absolutely wonderful. Everyone loves it and it makes a great presentation for special events. It is time consuming to put it together but it's not difficult and it's worth the effort. Although it's not a quick recipe, the directions are easy to follow. Read More
Helpful
(30)
THOMJANICE
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2010
good instructions. recipe turned out just fine. use metal utensils where requested. do not stir in whites and flour fold just until combined. cake batter should look like yellow marshmallow cream. try not to spend too much time spreading batter into jellyroll pan. its ok if it is not perfect. bake 10 mins and no more. your dish towel should be more like pillow case material and not like a towel. Brush the flavored sugar and liquor mixture lightly. just enough to cover the cake. you may have some juice left over. not too tight on rolling it up. i rolled mine up from the short side. (end zone of a football field) ricotta should be full fat and not part skim. you should strain the cheese by placing it in a small strainer then hover it over a bowl and cover the top with paper towel and place in fridge for as long as you can. i prepped the cake with the cheese and left it in the fridge (rolled up) until the next day. then added the whipped cream before serving. (the cake takes up a lot of room in the fridge) it was a fab desert. thanks so much Read More
Helpful
(19)
COOKYKAMP
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2005
I made this for a birthday at work. It got oohs and ahhs! In order to avoid the cake sticking problem other reviewers experienced; I didn't brush the liquor syrup on until AFTER the rolled cake had cooled and I unrolled it. I also substituted cherry liquor for the orange liquor in the recipe and almond extract for the vanilla. I also did not experience my filling being too thin as others did. This will be a regular on my "special event" dessert menu. Read More
Helpful
(17)
REBEKAH39
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2003
One word for this. IMPRESSIVE PRESENTATION! I sold the whole thing to one person JUST because of the way it looked! She said it tasted AWESOME! WELL WORTH THE EFFORT! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!:-))))))) A Read More
Helpful
(15)
WISHME
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2003
I actually enjoyed the cake. It was not easy to make but I thought the end product looked great! I was disappointed when no one at the party seemed to enjoy it. I followed the recipe very carefully but I would recommend making sure that the crowd you serve it to enjoys cannolis or they might not be too impressed. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Ellen Bancroft Ziegler
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2009
I made this cake a week before Easter and froze it without the whipped cream frosting. Instead of using cream cheese I used 4 oz.(1/2c)of mascarpone cheese. I also chopped up 1/4c of shelled pistachio nuts and added them when I folded in the mini-chocolate chips to the filling.When I sweetened the whipped cream I also added 1/2 tsp of grated orange zest. I thawed the frozen cake the day before Easter in the Refrigerator and then frosted and garnished the cake on Easter morning. It sat in a cooled garage covered for three hours before serving and it was a big hit. My Son-in-Law said it was "absolutely delicious". I will make this again and maybe add drained paper-towel dried and chopped-up maraschino cherries to the filling also then it will really taste like my Grandma's Cannoli filling. Thanks for the great recipe! P.S. They have asked me to make it again when Family comes into town at the end of April. I know this will be a crowd favorite for years to come! Read More
Helpful
(9)
