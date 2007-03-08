Cannoli Cake Roll

1 of 94

Rating: 5 stars For dessert recipes that use ricotta, I have found that it's essential to have two things: 1)the very best quality ricotta, and 2)all excess moisture drained, using cheesecloth and a strainer. This will give your cannoli cream the texture you want. Just put cheesecloth, a few layers thick, into a strainer or colander, put your ricotta into it (make sure you have it in a bowl to catch the water), and let it drain for an hour or so in the fridge. You should get a nice, dense consistency to the ricotta. Helpful (110)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very impressive cake to serve to our friends who love the real cannoli!! Everyone was quite impressed with the flavor and appearance. I too found the filling to be a bit too runny so I sprinkled some white chocolate pudding (instant) into the mixture until it thickened to a spreadable consistancy. This also gave it another dimension of flavor. (I did the pudding "trick" the second time I made the cake. The first time I increased the amount of cream cheese to 8oz which also helped--but the pudding "trick" works the best!!) I'll definitely make this again and again. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars This cake is absolutely wonderful. Everyone loves it and it makes a great presentation for special events. It is time consuming to put it together but it's not difficult and it's worth the effort. Although it's not a quick recipe, the directions are easy to follow. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars good instructions. recipe turned out just fine. use metal utensils where requested. do not stir in whites and flour fold just until combined. cake batter should look like yellow marshmallow cream. try not to spend too much time spreading batter into jellyroll pan. its ok if it is not perfect. bake 10 mins and no more. your dish towel should be more like pillow case material and not like a towel. Brush the flavored sugar and liquor mixture lightly. just enough to cover the cake. you may have some juice left over. not too tight on rolling it up. i rolled mine up from the short side. (end zone of a football field) ricotta should be full fat and not part skim. you should strain the cheese by placing it in a small strainer then hover it over a bowl and cover the top with paper towel and place in fridge for as long as you can. i prepped the cake with the cheese and left it in the fridge (rolled up) until the next day. then added the whipped cream before serving. (the cake takes up a lot of room in the fridge) it was a fab desert. thanks so much Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a birthday at work. It got oohs and ahhs! In order to avoid the cake sticking problem other reviewers experienced; I didn't brush the liquor syrup on until AFTER the rolled cake had cooled and I unrolled it. I also substituted cherry liquor for the orange liquor in the recipe and almond extract for the vanilla. I also did not experience my filling being too thin as others did. This will be a regular on my "special event" dessert menu. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars One word for this. IMPRESSIVE PRESENTATION! I sold the whole thing to one person JUST because of the way it looked! She said it tasted AWESOME! WELL WORTH THE EFFORT! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!:-))))))) A Helpful (15)

Rating: 1 stars I would like to say that when I decided to made this cake I was very excited. I had a feeling that it would turn out perfect after reading all the great reviews about it. But instead I'm very disappointed. After I wrapped the cake in the towel and waited for it to cool for exactly 1 hour I gently unrolled it and the middle of the cake stuck to the towel which then made a hole in the cake. I did use confectioners sugar before inverting it onto the towel so I don't know what the problem was with the cake sticking. And another thing was that the cannoli filling was not at all thick enough from sitting in the refrigerator by the time the cake had cooled for an hour. It should have sat in the fridge for at least a couple of hours. But in the end even when the cake did come out looking bad I ripped the cake apart and put the pieces in dessert bowls and poured the liquid cannoli filling on top. It did taste good so that's why i gave it one star. Helpful (15)

Rating: 3 stars I actually enjoyed the cake. It was not easy to make but I thought the end product looked great! I was disappointed when no one at the party seemed to enjoy it. I followed the recipe very carefully but I would recommend making sure that the crowd you serve it to enjoys cannolis or they might not be too impressed. Helpful (9)