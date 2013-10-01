Lemon Ice-Box Cake I

Light, fluffy dessert-like cake with a taste of cheesecake.

Recipe by Glenda

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Directions

  • To Prepare Crust: mix graham crackers, 1/2 cup sugar and melted butter and press into 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Mix lemon gelatin with 1 cup boiling water and let cool.

  • Meanwhile, whip the chilled evaporated milk, add the 1 cup sugar and lemon juice. Whip until sugar is dissolved. Whip in the cooled gelatin into the milk mixture then stir in pineapple.

  • Pour lemon mixture over crust in pan. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup crushed graham crackers and chopped maraschino cherries if desired. Chill several hours or overnight. Variation: Mix one 8 ounce package of cream cheese with the 1 cup sugar; add this to the whipped milk, gelatin and lemon juice mixture. Stir in pineapple then proceed as above.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 14.7mg; sodium 123.4mg. Full Nutrition
