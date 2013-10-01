Lemon Ice-Box Cake I
Light, fluffy dessert-like cake with a taste of cheesecake.
WHY, WHY, WHY??? Why are there no more reviews (but one - and now mine) for this recipe? I made it because I love lemon and it sounded good. It was wonderful!! I used 2 cups graham cracker crumbs, 1 stick butter and 5 tbsp. sugar for the crust and baked 6 minutes in 350 degree oven. Also added some lemon zest to the juice and used 4 oz. of the cream cheese. Next time I will use the 8 oz. of the cream cheese. I am also going to try it with lime jello and the juice from limes (a key lime twist perhaps!!) Thanks Glenda for the recipe!Read More
This recipe wasn't my favorite. My first comment is that the graham cracker crust doesn't go well with the lemon flavor of the filling. It would have been better using a crust made from Nila wafers, or maybe a shortbread type crust. I think those types of crusts would compliment the lemon flavor instead of clashing with it the way the graham cracker one did. My other thought is that it would be a more successful dessert if it were a bit more firm. The filling was just too mushy to serve well. I think a little for firmness would also make the dessert more palatable.Read More
Reminds me of a childhood favourite my Nana used to make! I found the juice of 2 lemons made it quite tart, so next time I'll probably use just one. I mixed 2 cups graham cracker crumbs with 1/2c. melted butter and 1/2c. sugar, pressed about 3/4 into pan for base and reserved remaining amount to sprinkle on top. Putting the evaporated milk in the freezer for about 1 & 1/2hrs and chilling the beater and bowl made whipping the milk a breeze. Even my husband (who doesn't usually enjoy desserts) loved it :-)
I think the recipe calls for the cake to be chilled...which means to be put in the fridge not the freezer.
I made it yesterday and used granulated Splenda and sugarfree gelatin.
This was delicious! Light, refreshing and simple. I would probably cut back to 1/2 cup sugar instead of 1 to keep it a little more tangy.
What a lovely refreshing recipe. Some complained it was too tart well just cut back on lemon. Also, I noticed that another review said it was too frozen to serve immediately - it is not supposed to be frozen. Comes out beautifully light and creamy. Will make soon for a friends cookout.
The perfect end to a summer get-together. I thought that the cream cheese and sugar might be lumpy but it worked perfectly. Easy to prepare, light, absolutely delicious desert. 10 people absolutely devoured the entire 9x13 dish, most going back for seconds.
I must have done something wrong with this because mine didn't firm up and was way too tart. Maybe i didn't chill the milk long enough. Maybe the lemons were too large. I'm not sure what i did or didn't do but with the other great reviews, i'm sure it was my bad!
I first tried this for Mother's day. My mom loves lemons so I thought it would be nice to make her something. It was a huge hit!!! Everybody loved it, including me who is not a lemon fan. I even have people now offering me money to make it for them! This is a fantastic recipe!!
It has a great lemon taste. Creamy texture. Not a heavy cake. Made it for a potluck dinner it was all gone. Glad I made it. YUMMY!!!!
We use Ritz crackers instead of Graham. The sweet salty taste is amazing. Have never used cherries. Refergerate not freeze. Make sure the gelatin is the SMALL box.
This was very easy to make and tasted good. I made it to the recipe and not the variation. The pineapple was more dominating than the lemon-should be called pineapple ice box cake. Will make again especially in the summer because there's no oven to turn on!
This was almost exactly like the lemon ice box cake my mom has been making for over 65 years! I did the cream cheese rendition as that was close to the one she made for Easter and our family summer gatherings. Glad I found the recipe again Thanks for posting!
I made this dessert without the cream cheese. It was delicious. I would make it again. Nice summer dessert!
will definitley make this again ... did cut back on lemon juice but think I will use full amount next time and cut back on sugar a bit ... wonderful summer dessert
This was a disaster. There's no indication of how much time "cool" means, so the jello ended up setting. When I mixed everything together it was just lumpy jello chunks and obviously it didn't solidify.
I poured the filling back out and mixed it with plain gelatin. This time it set... but it just didn't taste good. Sort of like milky lemonade. It wasn't creamy enough to be good and it wasn't tart enough to be lemony. I ate a couple of pieces out of spite and threw the rest out.
Great lemon flavor, all my guests loved it. The graham cracker crust was tough, not sure how to adjust the recipe but I will work on it the next time I make it.
Very light and tasty, perfect dessert for summer! I did take others' advice and added 4 oz of cream cheese with the sugar after whipping the milk. And instead of graham crackers I used 2 cups of a crushed plain butter cookie I got from Dollar General and it worked great. Saved back some of it for the topping. I also chilled the beaters and metal mixing bowl in the freezer to aid in whipping the evaporated milk--I had never whipped evaporated milk before and was surprised how nicely it whipped up. Great recipe!
LOVE the flavor! I chilled it for 8 hours in refrigerator and the texture was like soup. Don’t know what I did wrong
