Peanut Butter Fudge Cake
Chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, but with what a difference. Peanut butter is the magic ingredient. It is spread between the cake and the frosting.
Excellent cake! It is very rich though, so eat in small portions. I found it was easiest to microwave the peanut butter for 30 seconds and then pour in on.Read More
This recipe was not nearly as wonderful as I thought this would be based other's recipes. My husband thought is was *okay*, but I could have saved a lot of time by making a chocolate cake the "normal" way without all the hoopla this recipe puts you through, open up a can of fudge frosting and mix in some peanut butter and I think I would have gotten much better results. Would not make this cake again.Read More
This cake caused arguments in my house. "What do you mean you ate the last piece!?" arguments. It was absolutely dense, rich, and delicious. I did make a few changes. I didn't spread the peanut butter layer alone; I was mixing the icing when we got a call and had to leave the house quickly, when we returned, the icing had hardened in the mixer, so I added the peanut butter directly to it and some light cream to bring it to the right consistency and voila! I will definitely make this cake many, many times, especially when I eat the last piece! Try this, you won't be disappointed.
Very rich and yummy cake! I love peanut butter and chocolate. I've never made a cake where you first cook the butter, cocoa and eggs together on the stove so that was interesting. When I was cooking the frosting mixture, at the last minute the butter separated out and looked gross and greasy, but mixed fine with the powdered sugar. The chocolate frosting is my favorite part! I used Adam's natural peanut butter, which seemed to go well because the rest of the cake is so sweet. I used a whole 16 oz. jar! I also used a 16 oz. bag of powdered sugar for the frosting. A good use of my buttermilk that was really needing to be used! Try this recipe, it's yummy!
This is the best cake ever! I have made a recipe identical to this for years! If you add like 1/4 cup of peanut oil to the peanut butter it makes it easier to spread. This is a moist, dense cake that freezes well. You will not be disappointed with this recipe!
I made this for a friend's birthday and it was a big hit. The peanut butter layer is what makes this cake, and no one could figure out what made it so great. Also mixing the peanut butter with a tablespoon of vegitable oil before spreading on the cake makes all the difference!
This is a very good chocolate cake. It is more like a sheet cake, and very moist. It is so good with the peanut butter. I added milk chocolate and peanut butter chips to the batter and it was great. I took this to a group get together and everyone loved it. I will make it again for sure!
I made this for my mom on Mother's Day. It was wonderful and my mom and grandmother both said it was the best cake they'd ever tasted. I tried to make this into a layer cake, but the icing is so thick and rich, I think it would do better in a 9x13 inch pan.
This was OK. I really was expecting this to be spectacular from the other reviews I had read. My husband and I thought the frosting was WAY too sweet. Kids liked it, though. There are much better recipes out there for the peanut buttery or fudgey that you crave. Sorry, I won't bother with this recipe again.
This is fudge on top of a very sweet cake, It was just too sweet overall for us.
I've made this twice and everyone loves it and asks for the recipe. The second time I made it, I used a full 18 oz. jar of peanut butter and put the peanut butter in the microwave for about 1 min. Then I poured the peanut butter over the warm cake. Then I refrigerated the cake for about a half hour before putting the chocolate fudge icing on the cake; which allowed the peanut butter to harden and made frosting the cake much easier.
This is SINFUL, moist & rich. I Didn't change anything!
I'm not a peanut butter fan however my family is so I thought I'd give this recipe a try as written. As some stated, the batter was the consistency of a brownie batter...The only problem I had was with the frosting...I wish it was posted to make it during the cooling off period of the cake because for some reason, it didn't spread as I hoped it would...it was a bit on the clumpy side, but overall, it's okbut the peanut butter overpowers the cake & the frosting, so I doubt if I'd make it again.
Oh my gosh, this was amazing! The cake was so dense and fudgy, and the peanut butter helped to cut through the chocolate nicely without being too overpowering. I did have some problems with the icing forming a hard crust on top and cracking after it had been sitting out for a while, but it did not detract from the taste. This even got a two thumbs up from my father in law, so I know it is a keeper!
Peanut butter and chocolate are the best combination. Very good recipe. I got rave reviews.
This cake is great! Just like the title says, it a peanut butter FUDGE cake! It really tasted like fudge! Read- very rich but delicious. I served it for a bday party and it was a big hit. I do recommend adding a bit of veg oil to the pb for spreading, then putting it in the fridge after putting on the pb so it gets firm- easier to spread the frosting. The cake was moist- good all around.
Is very rich..good, but make sure you have a TALL glass of milk with it! Also, after eating this for a few days, I realized that the cake is a little off tasting like a couple other reviews suggest. I think next time I would definately make just a regular chocolate cake & add the topping. Would be much better that way.
we really like this cake, but it's getting 3 stars because of how sweet and rich it is. this is a cake that you have to serve in small slices. also, the cake is good, but IMO not very moist. modifications made: only two. 1 - i didn't measure the peanut butter. i'm a PB lover, and i'm pretty sure that i stayed under the 1.5 cups called for in the recipe. 2 - i was looking for an icing that wasn't as thick as the picture presented, so i cut back on the confectioners sugar called for in the recipe. i only used 2 cups. IMO the (modified) icing is the best part of the cake, and i will probably use this (scaled back) recipe for other cakes/cupcakes. yum. oh, and i made this as a layer cake with PB in the middle, rather than the sheet cake.
This is way too sweet. Even my five-year-old daughter said it was too sweet and didn't want it. I thought 4 cups seemed like a lot of sugar when I put it in the bowl. I'd recommend you add the sugar slowly to taste. I also had to add a touch of water to make the "frosting" more spreadable, even though I know it's supposed to be like fudge. I will not make this again. It's too sweet for us.
This was a little too good. I ate a big piece the day I made it and then found myself picking at the left overs all the next day. The peanut butter was a perfect addition to this cake.
Rich and tasty! Everyone seems to like chocolate and peanut butter. I added a bag of peanut butter chips to the cake batter just to amp up the PB flavor a bit, and microwaved the peanut butter for about a minute before pouring onto the cake. I had some problems with the chocolate frosting since it was a bit sticky - couldn't get it to spread evenly over the peanut butter, but it still tasted good. Thanks!
that is the best cake I have ever ate!
WOW!!! I'm not even the big chocolate/peanut butter eater in the house and I even thought this was great. I made exactly as recipe calls but did microwave the peanut butter to spead on easier. This will be made often in my house. Thanks
This cake ROCKED!!!!! Made this over the weekend for an Easter/Birthday dessert for my sister in law and it was a hit! The layer of peanut butter is unique and fantastic. A very dense and rich cake, and the icing is sweet (but yummy)! I don't recall before ever 'cooking' the buttermilk/butter etc mixture, but it worked well. I found it easiest to put my pb in the micro for a bit as I was not confident it would spread too easily over the cake - this worked perfectly! YUMMY :)
The only reason I'm giving this amazing recipe 4 stars is because when i stirred the 2 eggs into the melted butter, the egg sort of cooked into little tiny chunks. This did not make the cake taste bad by any means, but it left the chunks in the final product, which reduced the creamy and smooth texture. I did make one substitution - I used coconut butter for the batter in place of butter. It turned out so good! I brought half of the pan to work and everyone LOVED it! I'll be making this again - but I will try mixing the eggs into the batter at the same time the butter is mixed into the flour. Also, the frosting was tab bit too sweet so next time i'll use less powdered sugar to see if that helps. Very rich and WAY more like a brownie than a cake!!!
I have been baking cakes for over 20 years. I wanted to try a new chocolate peanut butter cake, so I tried this. Let me say I was quite disappointed. I followed the directions exactly and I found the cake to be too dry and crumbly. I baked it for 20 minutes in a 9x13 pan. The thin peanut bitter layer needed something else and the frosting was too sweet and rich for this particular cake. It definitely overpowered the cake's flavor. One reviewer was right when saying you only need to eat a small piece because of the sweetness. (and I LOVE sweet!) I ended up refridgerating it overnight to see if that would help the dryness and it actually did. The cake is not nearly as crumbly and it's a bit denser than yesterday after I baked and frosted it. I doubt I will make this cake again, but thank you for the recipe just the same.
Outstanding cake. I had to bake mine for about 35-40 minutes (the oven is new, not a problem there) so I'd really recommend checking it with a toothpick before thinking it's done. But other than that, great product.
Very impressive desert! Looks complicated but is very easy! A candy and cake combo! My family and friends loved it! They thought I slaved to make it. If they only knew!
Being a lover of peanut butter and chocolate and cake, I thought it would impossible to dislike this recipe. The pictures looked delicious and well, I was starving for a good desert! And, well, I just don't like it. It's hard to pin-point exactly why. The flavors seem disjointed... It's a lot like eating peanut butter with your cake... which is really what it is. If you typically wouldn't add a big dollop of peanut butter to your devils food chocolate cake, or if the idea repels you, then DON'T make this recipe! The cake was good. I didn't really like the frosting, but the hubby did, so that makes it almost worthwhile.... and then there's the peanut butter. It just sits there. It reminds me of a PB&J sandwich. If cake and a PB&J combined into a single product doesn't appeal to you, then DON'T MAKE THIS CAKE! What a disappointment. The only things I can think of to make it better would have been to add the peanut butter to the frosting. That may have saved it. Perhaps the flavors would have integrated better. Maybe.... maybe.... I'll try it. But, really, I probably won't bother. And personally, the proportions were all wrong. Way too much peanut butter... if you do attempt, I recommend to go with only a cup of peanut butter instead of 1.5. You could easily half the frosting proportions!!!! I like frosting, but really, the frosting & peanut butter was 75% of some pieces!
First time I made this cake I thought it was a little dry. So today I when I made it I used cake flour. It is the best cake my daughter and I have ever had. First time I mixed the peanut butter with the frosting. This time I put a layer on then the chocolate frosting on top. I have to say take the time to put the layer of pb on first it makes the little extra time worth it.
I made this for my husband to take to work and within 15 minutes of it being in a visible place, I had 5 different people text messaging me to say how good it was. I made it to take to work with me and my husband stopped by for a piece because he liked it so much! I highly recommend this recipe. I think the cake part of it would be a great go-to chocolate cake recipe. I see myself getting requests for this time and time again!
Pretty good, not as sweet as i was expecting, next time i will add more sugar. This could also have been because i used poor quality cocoa (the same weird taste the other time i used it in baking). Over all pretty good, tastes like a reeses pieces bar. Next time i will use more butter so the icing is less dry
HUGE hit! Everyone LOVED it! I made it for my Mom's birthday and eveyrone raved about it! DELISH with her homemade banana ice cream!! YUM!
This cake was the bomb. Flipping it onto a cooling rack didn't work so well. Also needed to cook 30+ minutes. The taste was incredible and it didn't last long in the house!
delicious, everyone loved it
My husband and his family loved this cake. It was really rich and yummy. A big hit!
not a good recipe. followed recipe and it didnt turn out nice at all.
Amazing!
Such a moist cake, and I even used egg whites! I also didn't have butter milk so used skim and it still turned out great. Everyone that tried it, LOVED IT!
I made this for my husbabds birthday and it was a complete hit. Everyone loved it.... for myself, it was a tad too sweet and also I tweekted a few things. I made a sheet cake, then cut it in half, I put a layer of peanut butter between the two halfs they iced the whole thing first with the peanut butter and then the chocolate iciing. I did half the chocolate iciing recipes and it still made way to much for this cake. Overall was really pleased with the results.
Everyone loved the the topping however a few ppl didn't like the actual cake
soooo good! Everyone raved. I was a little concerned because the batter was more like the consistency of brownies, but it came out perfectly!
very rich but good it was fun to make !!!
This cake tasted just like a Reeses cup! So rich!! The only reason I did not give five stars is because I added something to it. I was worried about the cake being too dry, so I punched holes in the top and poured a can of sweetened condensed milk on top before the layer of peanut butter. Definitely five stars with this addition. Also followed other reviewers' recommendation of heating up the PB first and this worked perfectly. Thanks for a great recipe.
I was going to wait to review this until I had made it in the context that was intended, however, I have gotten such rave reviews, I decided to review it now. I really enjoyed making this "cake" (more like a brownie actually, the process of melting the butter and adding the cocoa powder is a technique used when making brownies from scratch, don't forget to temper the eggs, scrambled eggs and chocolate yuck!)I made a few minor changes to the initial recipe in I used 1/2C Whole Wheat flour and 1/2C oats that I had ground in the blender. It was a fairly simple dessert to make, though, it took a lot longer to bake, I will chalk that up to the fact that we were having torrential downpours that day. Well, that was all lovely and whatnot, but I got impatient and tried to flip the pan before the cake had cooled well enough.... Not a good plan.. The cake was RUINED. I am not one to let a perfectly good, if not completely decimated cake go to waste, well, I spread the peanut butter on what was left of the cake and I went to the grocery store and got some chocolate pudding and some cool whip. I came home and made a trifle with the mess, I used chocolate pudding, chocolate cool whip and plain cool whip. I took this concoction to work (I am making the Peanut Butter Fudge Cake for my family reunion this weekend) and I was told by my colleagues that this is the best thing I have ever made, and I can bring my mistakes in anytime!!! I can't wait to try the actual recipe this weekend!!!
I was so disappointed with this recipe. The cake was dry and the icing was super thick. It was not peanut buttery enough for us. Sorry.
I made this for our family's early Christmas dinner and it's almost gone already! At first I thought it was too rich, but after I let it didn't seem to be so rich after it reached room temperature.
This is a wonderful and rich desert cake. Easily stored in the fridge or freezer (it's almost best chilled). I have people always asking me for this recipe. Try it, and you'll see why!
This cake is too SWEET!! It is moist and that is the only thing that I liked about it. It is very average in taste. Will not make again..Sorry I believe in being honest. I do believe that it would make a better layer cake than a sheet cake.
This cake is absolutely the best! My mother-in-law made it for my birthday, and I had to get the recipe!
Wonderful flavor for chocolate-peanut butter lovers! I reduced the sugar in the cake by half (used 1 cup), and did as another reviewer suggested -- heating the peanut butter in the microwave for 30 seconds (stirring halfway through) before spreading it. I topped my frosted cake with mini PB cups.One note: the batter was thick, not like a packaged mix, but it turned out rich and fudgey. Will make again!
Granted, I am not a huge cake or chocolate fan, but I didn't find anything was special about this recipe apart from the peanut butter layer.
I liked it, but my kids said it was too sweet. It was way too much work. If you want that peanut butter taste just make regular brownies and spoon some peanut butter on top.
The cake definitely needed some salt in it. I ALWAYS use unsalted butter when I bake, so I suggest if you do the same add at least a teaspoon of salt to bring out the chocolate and make it extra tasty!
This cake was not as good as I was hoping. It was very thin and crumbly and reminded me of eating pure peanut butter fudge. It was not fully devoured like everything else that I cooked on the beach trip.
Didn't like the cake at all, agree with others. WILL NOT MAKE THIS CAKE AGAIN!
i mada this today and it was awesome, sooooo good my bf loves it too : )
Awesome!! My family loved it.
LOVE the cake, it's my go to chocolate cake recipe. I don't usually use the peanut butter part but the cake itself is AMAZING! I do however, have to double or triple the recipe as it does not make a very big cake at all. It is very dense and does not rise.
This cake is divine. I followed it exactly as written except I had a large handful of chocolate chips I've been wanting to use up, so I threw them into the cake batter. I also used cake flour and a milk/vinegar substitute for the buttermilk. I made all of the frosting, but only used about 2/3's of it. I used a thick layer of it, just enough to cover the peanut butter, and that seemed perfect.
Rich & delicious! The peanut butter layer and chocolate icing taste like peanut butter cups. The cake was good, but somewhat overpowered by the volume and sweetness of the icing.
Very moist and rich!! Everyone at an 8 person dinner party LOVED it! Peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in heaven :)
This cake is amazingly rich and filled with flavor. I forgot to add the vanilla to the cake, but it still turned out great. Try cutting up some Reeses Peanut Butter cups and sprinkling them on the top. My dad said that this is one of his favorite cakes. I made a plain chocolate cake out of this too, because I didn't want any peanut butter and it turned out great. I will make this again and again and again!
I've made this several times and each time its better then the last my mother loves it she asks for it all the time and its gone in a few days.
I have never made a cake this way before. It was kinda nice not having to drag out the mixer and all its parts. I microwaved the peanut butter and it poured right on. Then I put it in the fridge so the peanut butter would firm up. The result was a pretty and smooth layer. The fudge layer went on like a breeze!! This makes a lot of portions. (portion size should be small because it is so dense) I cut remaining pieces and wrapped them individually in saran wrap and put in a freezer bag. This way when anyone needs to get their "chocolate fix," they have a homemade goody from Mommy waiting!!
I found this recipe so easy and incredibly delicious! Got so many compliments on it. Couldn't have been happier!!
Tastes better the next day or after it has set for hours for the flavors to mesh. I was worried about the consistency of the frosting at first, but adding a bit more of the buttermilk, it worked out fine. Don't make the same mistake I did by getting natural peanut butter that you have to stir and refrigerate. Otherwise it turned out well, the cake was very moist.
Very Good! For some reason, my cake fell apart when I tried to transfer it to the cooling wrack so I used a box of Devil's Food Cake instead- I think it tasted better and was easier anyway. Microwaved the PB for 30 seconds, spread easily. This was SO good- it's a sheet cake with a kick.
This cake is FANTASTIC!! My husband loves this cake. I have had nothing but absolutely raving reviews every time I make this new favourite!
This was my first attempt at making a cake, and I was surprised at how easy it was. The cake part came out perfectly - moist and sweet, but not TOO sweet as other reviewers had mentioned. On the first day, I actually prefered the cake without the frosting, because it really was perfect and the frosting made it a tad too sweet. After the first day though, the cake dried out a tiny bit - just enough to make me want it WITH the frosting. (Using natural peanut butter for the peanut butter layer may have helped mitigate the sweetness as well.) Overall then, this was a huge hit. If you're really worried about the sweetness factor, I would recommend experimenting with a peanut butter cream frosting. But I loved it as is!
I am a sucker for anything with peanut butter and chocolate...This is a very good cake.
Yum! This was so good! I did stir 3/4 of a cup of peanut butter chips in the warm batter, so they were slightly melted. This way they weren't hard little chips, just sort of soft and marbled. I warmed the peanut butter a bit and spread a very thin layer on top and quickly spooned on the chocolate frosting and it spread easily over the peanut butter. Thank you marbalet for a quick, easy, home-made and delicious cake.
i made it with my friends and we all thought it was really good. We didn't add the frosting which probably would have made the cake too sweet.
This is an amazing cake! I've made this several times and never change a thing. Except maybe using special dark chocolate cocoa. It's moist, and delicious. I always get requests to make this!
Everyone at work raved about this cake. Cake part was more like a brownie but with the PB and frosting it went very well together. Will definitely make this again.
This recipe was FANTASTIC! Everyone loved it! My husband even went so far as to tell me I was not allowed to take any to work & share because he wanted it for himself!!!It was a hit at a dinner party-the cake was so moist and the frosting was just like fudge! YUMMY
This was a good recipe, but as others stated, it is rich. I am always looking for ways to use leftover buttermilk, and this worked out well. Thank you.
This recipe was so delicious!! I Love chocolate and peanut butter and this was a hit!! I added chopped reeces cups for a little crunch in the frosting and it was so rich and fudgy...ummmm, i have shared this recipe with LOTS of people! Thank you.
We loved it!
Easy way to impress your family
Good but not excellent. Lacks flavor somehow.
THIS IS THE BEST THING SINCE PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY.DIDN'T CHANGE A THING.CAUTION....WILL NEED A TALL GLASS OF MILK.
One of my favorite decadent cakes.
WOW! I made this for a friend's birthday (he's a peanut butter freak) and EVERYONE was raving about it. It was a huge hit. You MUST like fudge to enjoy this cake. It's thick and heavy and ohhh so good. I made it just as written and it came out perfectly. I won't have a choice but to make this again, as everyone has requested it for their birthdays!
Wow! I love this cake. I must say that everyone that tried this liked it. I used Special Dark cocoa and made sure that I tempered my eggs as suggested by another reviewer. The results were great. I will definitely make this again.
This is a really great recipe. I also added Reese's Peanut butter cups to the top and it was delicious.
This was good, but very, very sweet.
I made this cake for my husband for his birthday. It was moist, rich and oh so chocolaty. Yum!
Very good recipe . The cake was moist and tasty the icing good too.....but really sweet.
Made this last night. It was nothing special. Next time I will make a boxed cake and add a layer af peanut butter and make the iceing part of this recipe.
This is a really good cake!
This is a pretty good cake, very rich, very sweet. I added PB chips to the cake batter because I didn't think there was enough pb. :-)
The cake turned out very moist. was appreciated by my whole family. My sister couldn't believe it was homemade. Thanks for the recipe.
Best cake ever!! Made this for my sons bday last year. He likes tiered layers, so I tried. Well, it looked ugly as it is so dense and heavy that lowers layers were compacted. BUT the flavor was phenomenal. IMy son is requesting the same cake this year again. SOOO worth the work. Just put it in a pan instead of getting fancy ??. This is the type of cake where you want to eat more because it tastes so good but you can't because it's so rich.
My son-in-law now says this is his favorite cake. I made it for my granddaugher's birthday. She wanted a Reece's peanut butter cake and this, with Reece's Pieces on it, fit. It is rich so you can stretch it (small pieces) to feed crowd.
Good cake. Made this for my daughter's birthday cake. Was a little dense and on the dry side though.
The cake came out really dry and tasteless, but after I added the peanut butter and icing, it made up for the taste. After it was put away for the night, the toppings softened up the cake and made it nice and moist. The fudge-like topping is rich, but not too sweet. I might make this again.
My family raved .... loved it!
This was actually too rich for us. I love chocolate and peanut butter together, but this just didn't do it. The cake alone was very good, but the peanut butter and chocolate frosting overpowered the cake.
