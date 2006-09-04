I was going to wait to review this until I had made it in the context that was intended, however, I have gotten such rave reviews, I decided to review it now. I really enjoyed making this "cake" (more like a brownie actually, the process of melting the butter and adding the cocoa powder is a technique used when making brownies from scratch, don't forget to temper the eggs, scrambled eggs and chocolate yuck!)I made a few minor changes to the initial recipe in I used 1/2C Whole Wheat flour and 1/2C oats that I had ground in the blender. It was a fairly simple dessert to make, though, it took a lot longer to bake, I will chalk that up to the fact that we were having torrential downpours that day. Well, that was all lovely and whatnot, but I got impatient and tried to flip the pan before the cake had cooled well enough.... Not a good plan.. The cake was RUINED. I am not one to let a perfectly good, if not completely decimated cake go to waste, well, I spread the peanut butter on what was left of the cake and I went to the grocery store and got some chocolate pudding and some cool whip. I came home and made a trifle with the mess, I used chocolate pudding, chocolate cool whip and plain cool whip. I took this concoction to work (I am making the Peanut Butter Fudge Cake for my family reunion this weekend) and I was told by my colleagues that this is the best thing I have ever made, and I can bring my mistakes in anytime!!! I can't wait to try the actual recipe this weekend!!!