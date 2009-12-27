Caramel Frosting V

This recipe starts out like a traditional recipe for caramel candy. I took that into consideration when I began cooking the cream and brown sugar. Definately use a big pot! When the baking soda is added I almost had a catastrophe on my hands. A saucepan is not going to cut it. This stuff foams up like crazy. After a few hours, I came back and began whipping it with my electric mixer. Like other reviews it wasn't getting fluffy. I only refrigerated it for 20 minutes, but Holy Cow! It was pretty much caramel candy by that point. I have a cheap-o 10 dollar electric mixer and there was no way I was going to try to whip that up. I stuck it on top of some boiling water and softened it up some, but my electric mixer still refused to move and was screaming at me. This was the best I was able to get it. Which is okay because I was just making the cake for at home anyway. This frosting was so thick I tore the top off of my cake - but the difference between this kind of caramel frosting and a quick caramel frosting made with powdered sugar is out of this world! This is the real deal. Absolutely amazing. If I had a nice industrial Kitchenaid to whip this up to fluffiness it would be phenomenal... but I don't and that certainly isn't the recipes fault. So I will wait for the day I can get a decent mixer and say that this is the best frosting I have tasted in FOREVER and it ranks right up there with the holy grail of frostings - Whipped Ganache