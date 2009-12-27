Caramel Frosting V
This is my mother-in-laws recipe. She was a fantastic country cook!
This is my mother-in-laws recipe. She was a fantastic country cook!
I have made this frosting several times, and it is very good. However, there is a secret to making this frosting creamy, light, and fluffy. I experimented, just a little bit and it came out PERFECT. First, set aside 2-3 tbs. heavy whipping cream for later. Next, make sure you let the mixture cool COMPLETELY (refrigerate as others suggested) DO NOT STIR. After about 1-1 1/2 hrs in the refrigerator the mixture should be ready. It will look like a thick, gooey, paste. Remove from fridge, and mix with mixer. Add the 2-3 tbs reserved heavy whipping cream alternately with powdered sugar until desired consistency. MMmmm GOOD!!! (as a suggestion if the frosting is to sweet for your taste try using a store brand POWDERED SUGAR, and cut down on the brown sugar; really cuts down on sweetness) ***UPDATE*** I recommend making this frosting before you make the cake. For maximum results, (for those struggling with this frosting) I suggest leaving in fridge for at least 4 hours. When you begin mixing frosting it is *VERY IMPORTANT* you add powdered sugar for a fluffy consistency. Without the powdered sugar your results will be a caramel glaze instead of a frosting. Hope this helps. Good Luck!Read More
I tried this recipe, increasing it by 50% since I needed more icing to decorate a fairly elaborate cake. Note I also live at altitude (recent move - not a lot of experience in adjusting recipes yet). Well, what I had after refrigerating the mixture for 2 hours was lovely caramel sauce for ice cream (after beating - unless I was supposed to be using an electric mixer to incorporate air?). So, iwth guests coming in 90 minutes I had to punt. I added 4.5 cups of confectioners sugar (so for the regular recipe that would be 3 cups), a cup at a time, beating constantly after each addition. THEN I had caramel frosting I could decorate a cake with. Everyone LOVED the frosting. I don't know if it was increasing the recipe, altitude, or what that caused my problems. I did boil it for 90 seconds instead of 60 each time, BTW.Read More
I have made this frosting several times, and it is very good. However, there is a secret to making this frosting creamy, light, and fluffy. I experimented, just a little bit and it came out PERFECT. First, set aside 2-3 tbs. heavy whipping cream for later. Next, make sure you let the mixture cool COMPLETELY (refrigerate as others suggested) DO NOT STIR. After about 1-1 1/2 hrs in the refrigerator the mixture should be ready. It will look like a thick, gooey, paste. Remove from fridge, and mix with mixer. Add the 2-3 tbs reserved heavy whipping cream alternately with powdered sugar until desired consistency. MMmmm GOOD!!! (as a suggestion if the frosting is to sweet for your taste try using a store brand POWDERED SUGAR, and cut down on the brown sugar; really cuts down on sweetness) ***UPDATE*** I recommend making this frosting before you make the cake. For maximum results, (for those struggling with this frosting) I suggest leaving in fridge for at least 4 hours. When you begin mixing frosting it is *VERY IMPORTANT* you add powdered sugar for a fluffy consistency. Without the powdered sugar your results will be a caramel glaze instead of a frosting. Hope this helps. Good Luck!
what a wonderful flavour. For those who had problems acheiving the right texture, you really have to be patient with this one and cool it properly. If you don't you end up with a caramel glaze and not the creamy delicious frosting you should have. If you have to, after its cooled on counter top put it in the fridge for approx 15mins or until you see it forming a very light skin on th top then start mixing. 10/10
EXCELLENT frosting. While making it I had some doubts about consistency and color, but it turned out to be such a hit and everyone LOVED it and could not stop commenting. I used it on "Apple Bundt Cake". Some hints- do not overcook. Follow the 1 min timing exactly. Also, beat after the entire bowl has cooled down, it helps to put it in the fridge. Once it is completely cool and you start beating it, the color will lighten up a lot and it will become fluffy and have frosting consistency, so don't worry about it! The flavor is perfect, this is definetly a keeper!
OMG! I have tried so many caramel frosting recipes and they never worked. This one is the best ever! The key to getting the right consistency is to let it sit for at least 1 1/2 in the refridgerator, without stirring, after you add the butter. *UPDATE*- If you dont need the frosting right away, make it a night, put a lid on the pot and let it sit over night. When you get up in the morning, the frosting has the perfect consistency. I use my hand held mixer to whip the frosting right up.
This recipe is magical. I used store-brand brown sugar, whipping cream and butter. I used 2 cups of firmly-packed brown sugar and followed the recipe instructions exactly. I did let the caramel cool in the fridge for about 1 hour and then moved it to the freezer for about 30 minutes to speed up the cooling process. It was completely chilled and cold, which must be the key to this recipe. (Thanks previous reviewers!) I followed the recipe and didn't stir the mixture after I put the butter in, and it left a film or "skin" of beautiful, buttery fat on top when I took it out of the freezer. I scooped it out of my saucepan (it was a very thick "paste", but still fairly easy to get out of the pan) and put it into my Kitchenaid mixer. The color began to lighten almost instantly upon beating with the paddle attachment. I started the mixer on medium for about 1 minute to get it going and then beat for another 4-5 minutes (max) on high. The consistency is silky smooth and the taste is REAL homemade caramel. I piped it onto mini caramel apple cupcakes and it piped like a dream. Thank you Carol for sharing this classic recipe!
This is the best frosting I have tasted! Creamy and not sugary...with a good caramel flavor. Easy to make. Use a bigger pan than you think you will need because of the volume when boiling and beating. After dropping cold butter pieces into the mix, I put the pan in the fridge til quite cool. It beat up like a dream! Thanks for the wonderful recipe.
First, I would like to say phenomenal flavor! Second, great flavor! Third, it takes forever for the lighter, fluffier frosting (like a decade) but it is well worth the wait. I did this frosting twice and didn't let it completely cool, so it was more like a glaze. I read other reviews and new that I had to be really patient. All in all great flavor and texture.
Absolutely Excellent! The consistency is creamy and the flavour is wonderful. I was a little hesitant not to stir it after I added the butter, but I resisted the temptation and just let the mixture cool in a cold bath for about 30 minutes, and then in the fridge for another 30 minutes. I whipped it on its own, and then I added 3 tbs of whipping cream (set aside from the 1/2 cup) and about 2-3 tbs of icing sugar, alternatively with the cream (as suggested by another reviewer). It's a keeper!!!
I tried this recipe, increasing it by 50% since I needed more icing to decorate a fairly elaborate cake. Note I also live at altitude (recent move - not a lot of experience in adjusting recipes yet). Well, what I had after refrigerating the mixture for 2 hours was lovely caramel sauce for ice cream (after beating - unless I was supposed to be using an electric mixer to incorporate air?). So, iwth guests coming in 90 minutes I had to punt. I added 4.5 cups of confectioners sugar (so for the regular recipe that would be 3 cups), a cup at a time, beating constantly after each addition. THEN I had caramel frosting I could decorate a cake with. Everyone LOVED the frosting. I don't know if it was increasing the recipe, altitude, or what that caused my problems. I did boil it for 90 seconds instead of 60 each time, BTW.
First of all, I must thank who submitted this recipe profusely. I've always tried making my dad's favorite chocolate cake with caramel frosting, but every caramel frosting recipe I tried was a flop. But after trying this recipe, it is excellent and I can finally make it for him on his birthday, so thank you so much!! I was slightly hesitant after reading the reviews, but I followed this recipe exactly as is, no extra whipping cream, no powdered sugar, and it came out perfect, with a wonderful caramel taste (like Werther's caramel candies)! I cooled the caramel on the counter first, and then put it in the refrigerator and waited until the caramel was firm, almost like a chewy caramel candy, and then whipped it with an electric mixer and it was perfect! I think waiting until it firmed up was the key to a frosting consistency, so those of you having consistency problems should really give this recipe another try, because it's really great. Thank you so much again, the frosting is simply delectable! Update: After making this frosting multiple times, I must make this warning: DO NOT USE STORE BRAND BROWN SUGAR! I've made it twice with store brand brown sugar just to make sure the first time wasn't my own mistake, and I've found that during the two times I used it, the caramel became very hard and completely unworkable! I use Domino brand brown sugar and it comes out perfectly, so just make sure not to use store brand!
THE BEST....BEST caramel frosting I have ever eaten. Tastes exactly like caramel and is the consistency you need for frosting. A little bit of time, but well worth the effort. You will not regret this recipe!
I was a bit unsure about this recipe. It sounded a little weird, but I have never had a better caramel frosting. My friend couldn't stop eating it before I even got it on my "Snickers" cupcakes. I can't wait to make it again.
Five stars for its decadently luscious flavor and murderously silken texture. But only two stars for insufficient instructions and difficulty. One pound of brown sugar equals 2-1/4 cups, packed. This is a large amount, so the last thing you want to have to do is add powdered sugar to get the proper consistency. That said, the instructions should say that the brown sugar/cream mixture needs not only to "cool" but to be refrigerated until ice cold. Mine was cool, 2 hours at room temp and 1 hour in the fridge, but not completely chilled. And I beat it for over 10 minutes in my KitchenAid mixer, with no thickening. So I added a yolk (not advised for pregnant women nor young children) and this helped it gain some body. But the real thickening came when I refrigerated it for 6 hours. Success! Needs to be stored in the fridge, as well (on your baked good, as well as the leftovers) to avoid its becoming too soft. Fabulous taste, but way, WAY too fussy for most.
I would really love to give this recipe a higher rating because it is SO DELICIOUS, but I can't justify doing that because the results aren't "as advertised". I will definitely make this again but I will not be using it as a frosting - only as a filling. The only way to use this as a frosting is to make sure whatever you frost remains refrigerated at all times - it can never come to room temp or it will simply "melt" off the baked good. I tried all the tricks that were suggested and the best I could do was light and fluffy when refrigerated. Basically - perfect for a cake or cupcake filling - just not the best for a room temp frosting.
Bummer! Honestly I'd have skipped this recipe if I'd had half a clue what a challenging mess it would turn into. First of all, yes, it tastes alright, but if made as written it is a TERRIBLE consistency. I ended up adding half a bag of confectioner's sugar to get it to even stay on my cake (it still slid off by the night's end). Plus, boiling the heavy cream and sugar ended up with the worst mess my stove has ever seen and almost caught the kitchen on fire. I'm sure Carol's mom in law rocked this recipe but I'd suggest you steer clear!
Winning dessert due to this recipe! You definitely have to wait for the frosting to cool...like a couple of hours in order for it to come to a great consistency to work with. The flavor is like a piece of caramel candy nice and buttery. I have tried two other recipes this taste is definitely different and stands out from the rest.
Absolutely amazing!!! And if you cool it completely, it whips up to the most wonderful consistency - light and not too sweet. If you're looking for a heavy frosting, like a butter cream, this is not it. It probably fits somewhere between whipped cream and butter cream on the consistency scale. Also, the color is simply beautiful. I put mine in the refrigerator after it was done to help in the cooling process. It forms a bit of skin on top, and that's when you know it's safe to beat it. I beat it for about a minute and a half on medium speed with an electric mixer. FANTASTIC!
I'm so sorry - I don't think this was good as a frosting. I beat the ever-living snot out of the mixture for half an hour and it never came to frosting consistency. Maybe I did something wrong? (My mixer gave me the stink eye when I finally gave up) BUT - if you had to top up a tart of some kind this would be lovely, but it would have made sure that this wouldn't go above the edges of the tart. Anyway, I ended up just adding confectioner's sugar until it got to the consistency I wanted. It did turn out very caramely-tasting though.
I love this recipe!! I have made it several times and never had a problem. Make sure frosting is chilled before whipping and add a small amount of powdered sugar if needed. I have used this on banana cake, yellow cake and chocolate. Fluffy enough for piping. Never any leftovers!
The flavor was delicious. But no matter how much I chilled, the mixture wouldn't thicken up. So what I did was added 2 bricks of cold pieces of cream chz, and the frosting came out perfectly then. Was able to hold up enough to frost a cake, and taste great.
I did have to make some modifications to this recipe to get it to be really fluffy (like the other reviewers suggest). I saved out a few tbsp's of the whipping cream. I let the "finished" mixture cool in the fridge for about 1.5hrs. I got it back out and added the remainder of the whipping cream as well as added about 3 & 1/3 cups of confectioner sugar (1/3 of a cup at a time). The mixture was still not the consistency I wanted (even after beating it forever), so I put it in the fridge overnight. I got it out the next day and it was very dense. Put it back in the mixer and mixed until it was a fluffy icing consistency. It piped very well and held it's shape perfectly. Not to mention it was so delicious I could just eat spoonfuls of the icing by itself. :) I will definitely be making this one again. A little more work, but worth it.
I love this frosting. The trick to this frosting is that you must let it completely cool off before using your blender. I usually make the frosting the evening before, let it cool to room temperature and then let it sit in the refrig overnight. I mix it with the blender in the morning just warming it up slightlty, like for a few seconds. Love this and it spreads well over warm pound cake, not hot cake out the oven, warm cake please or it will look like a glaze.
Not sure what I did wrong, but I got a very tasty thikck caramel glaze rather than my ideas of a frosting. I chilled the mixture completely overnight in the fridge and beat in in my standing mixer what felt like forever, but the frosting was more pourable rather than spreadible. I used it over a German apple cake from this site, it still tasted good and got gobbled up fast, but it definately was nothing like the picture. I still have 1/2 the mixture left over, so perhaps I will add confectioners sugar to see if can get the consistency I was looking for.
Delicious! Came out wonderfully. I followed the tips left by Teresa and had no problems at all.
This recipe is amazing but you MUST let it cool completely. It is not difficult to make it just take patience. Powdered sugar should not be necessary if you just let it cool. I do agree however that if left at room temperature it does not keep its fluffy consistency but it still tastes wonderful...just a little gooey. I think it would be better for cake frosting than cupcakes unless you keep them refrigerated.
I have made this recipe a few times and I have to say - don't mess with it!! When you make it exactly as directed, it is perfect. It seems liquidy and weird when you cook it, but once you let it cool and whip it up, it turns fully and delicious. Amazing caramel flavor, smooth texture, a total winner. Swapping in powdered sugar makes it runny and a little too sweet, half and half will make a sauce that is fabulous on ice cream, but otherwise useless.
Holly cow, this is the BEST frosting I've ever had in my life. 10 times better than the local cupcake shop's caramel frosting. I only gave it 4 stars though because the instructions seem to be a bit off. As with many of the other reviewers, I put mine in the fridge overnight and then whipped it up in the morning in my KitchenAid mixer. I also had to add some powdered sugar to stabilize it. Not sure how much I added - spoonfuls until it didn't ooze so much. But the powdered sugar didn't really change the taste much, so it was still AMAZING. Entirely worth the time and effort. If the instructions accounted for the powdered sugar and the time it takes to cool, this would be 5 stars. 10 stars if I could give that many!! My new fav!
Great recipe! Used the suggestion of adding 3 tbs of cream alternately with powdered sugar. Took forEVER to whip it up, but totally worth it!!
This is a wonderful recipe. I found that if I let the frosting set overnight at room temp, it spreads like butter!!!!
Very good! The timing is perfect and the frosting doesn't taste like burnt sugar! Thank goodness! I did add additional whipping cream and powdered sugar when whipping the frosting after it cooled for 1.5 hrs in the refrigerator without stirring. The color is beautiful & it's made a great spreadable (not hard) frosting. Thanks for the recipe! It's great on top of my Caramel Apple Pie. :0)
okay. I wasnt sure whether to give this a four or a five star. First of all, I did not know exactly how much a pound of brown sugar was, so I used two cups. Followed everything else exactly, and let it cool completely in the fridge b4 stirring. However, it was sooo liquidy, and I had to keep adding icing sugar again and again and again...until I got the right consistency. The good thing is that I got there in the end! It came out really pretty and tastes pretty good too. It took forever though, and I added a looooot of icing sugar. In the end it was perfect for piping onto my cupcakes.
If you fill out your profile on this site, it asks what your cooking disaster was. This was mine. I read all the reviews; one of them says the frosting should be creamy, light and fluffy, not like a glaze. I followed the directions as written, except I doubled it. I should have used a much larger pot - when you add the baking soda, this stuff REALLY grows, and some of it overflowed my saucepan. What a mess. I let it sit until room temperature, using a bowl of ice water, for about 2 hours. I beat it, and beat it with a hand mixer. Not getting any results, and put some of the mixture in my KitchenAid and beat that for over ten minutes. Nothing. Then I decided to add some confectioner's sugar to what was in the KitchenAid. It made it a little thicker, but way to sweet, and gritty. Then I decided to try some with instant pudding mix, hoping that would thicken it up. That didn't work. Then I whipped some heavy cream and folded that into some of the mixture. That didn't work either. I was finally out of ideas. It never came out like frosting, just a glaze. So if that's what you're looking for, this tastes good (sweet, but good), go for it. I think this would be fine for glazing a Bundt cake. It takes a LONG time to cool. I worked on this recipe for about 3 hours.
This recipe starts out like a traditional recipe for caramel candy. I took that into consideration when I began cooking the cream and brown sugar. Definately use a big pot! When the baking soda is added I almost had a catastrophe on my hands. A saucepan is not going to cut it. This stuff foams up like crazy. After a few hours, I came back and began whipping it with my electric mixer. Like other reviews it wasn't getting fluffy. I only refrigerated it for 20 minutes, but Holy Cow! It was pretty much caramel candy by that point. I have a cheap-o 10 dollar electric mixer and there was no way I was going to try to whip that up. I stuck it on top of some boiling water and softened it up some, but my electric mixer still refused to move and was screaming at me. This was the best I was able to get it. Which is okay because I was just making the cake for at home anyway. This frosting was so thick I tore the top off of my cake - but the difference between this kind of caramel frosting and a quick caramel frosting made with powdered sugar is out of this world! This is the real deal. Absolutely amazing. If I had a nice industrial Kitchenaid to whip this up to fluffiness it would be phenomenal... but I don't and that certainly isn't the recipes fault. So I will wait for the day I can get a decent mixer and say that this is the best frosting I have tasted in FOREVER and it ranks right up there with the holy grail of frostings - Whipped Ganache
Flavor was great; but the picture does not reflect the true appearance of the frosting without using powdered sugar, also it should be stated to cool at least 2-4 hrs before beating.
Followed the suggestions in the reviews and it turned out fabulously!! Withouth following the suggestions, you get a caramel sauce or glaze. Still delicious!
This is absolutely delicious. I tossed in the butter and let it set till cool, then beat it with a nylon whisk. After beating awhile, I put it in the fridge for 1/2 hr to firm a little, then continued beating and frosted my apple spice cake. This is a perfect caramel frosting. It just takes patience and a little extra effort. It's well worth it.
Thanks Carol for an amazing recipe. This stuff is amazing! I followed the directions to a tee and it turned out perfectly. I did try to whip it when I think it might not have been cool enough and it would not set up, so I let it cool another hour or so and it set up perfectly. It is very sweet, I am surprised someone said that it was not very sweet. It is also very creamy and you can really taste the richness of the butter and cream that are used in here. It is so incredibly easy to make. This is a definite keeper. I used it on an apple cake that my family has made for years that I am going to post the recipe here for soon.
It was very sweet.I have found that I have to completly cool it. Only after cooling does it turn from ,dark and runny looking,to a fluffy texture with a light-brown color ; also this tasted like homemade caramel.
I made this recipe adding the butter in with the brown sugar, baking soda and whipping cream and then bringing it to a boil for 2-3 minutes. It should have a thick, syrup-like consistency. Then add powdered sugar (to taste) and let it simmer for 1 minute . Then let it cool completely and whip with an electric mixer for about 4-5 minutes and you will have a wonderful frosting with a fluffy, creamy consistency that is smply delicious!
Tasted great. However after 30 minutes of beating with a stand mixer I still did not get frosting with a fluffy texture. I followed all the tips from reviewers including adding a bit more heavy cream as I whipped (a must or else it would have just been a glaze, not a frosting). I may use this recipe again, but the texture is notthing like stated and there is a lot of instructions missing.
this was a strange recipe but produced awesome results on a banana bundt cake I was in a hurry, so to cool the mixture quickly, I put it in a cold ss bowl and into the freezer and mixed after 10 minutes w/ the ss bowl in an ice bath--beautiful results and will use again
delicious, but I can't imagine how much powdered sugar I would have to add to make it look like the photo. Mine was a thin frosting and I added three cups of powdered sugar to the recipe. It was tasty, but thin and very sweet.
I followed the recipe,but it did not get fluffy at all.The taste was good but was not usable as icing. I may try to work on it to make it work.Thanks for sharing the family recipe :0)
Amazing , simple wonderful flavor for special cake days. Cooling time in freezer 15 minutes. Added a few tablespoons of cream while beating as previously suggested. Family favorite from now on.I made this w/ the caramel cake and caramel icing recipe jsut used this icing instead. Would be a great county fair entry.Blue ribbon for sure.
This is a great tasting recipe but the consistancy is a bit off. It whipped up but it had a "caramely" texture which was hard to frost a cake with. I ended up making a chocolate ganache and used this caramel frosting as a drizzle. It did separate a little, which was kinda unattractive. It tasted great though and would be amazing on ice cream!!
This is an excellent recipe and tastes great! However, this frosting must be cooled completely in the pan (Probably well over 2 hours or more) I whipped it once, when i thought it was cool enough (about an hour) and it started to come together, on the highest speed on my mixer and was a very dark color. Then I waited another half hour and whipped it again at the highest speed on my mixer (speed 9) then it started to lighten to the color of the picture shown with this recipe and then it was totally awesome! I wouldn't change a thing except I think you may have to mix this recipe with a high speed mixer (the large "stand up kind" with a wire whip like a high speed "Kitchen Aid" mixer. Otherwise, this recipe is the real deal of caramel frostings. Absolutely delicious!
After reading through the reviews for this frosting, I was a little worried it wouldn't work out. However, I followed the instructions & it came out great! I let it cool on the counter for a few minutes, then put it in the fridge for about sn hour, then stuck it in the freezer for a few minutes for good measure. It was hard to get out of the pan and into my mixer bowl and my mixer protested quite a bit at first, but it lightened up quickly. It seemed a little sticky, so I added a few tablespoons of powdered sugar, and the consistency was great - even better after cooling in the fridge for a little while. I actually wonder if I had let it cool before adding powdered sugar if I would have needed it. I frosted my cake last night & haven't any problem with the frosting sliding. I do think I will make a larger batch next time, since I barely had enough to cover my layer cake.
What an interesting recipe! The only thing I don't love about it is the slight baking soda taste. I wonder what would happen if I just left it out? I love how light and fluffy it is and the flavor is good after the initial baking soda flavor sort of evaporates.
This is such a delicious frosting! It's light, has a great flavor and its sweet. I made it for the first time and my husband loved it. I did not refrigerate the caramel as suggested, but let it cool completely on the counter,covered it and let it sit overnight. When I mixed it the next day, it took just about 1 hour to get it to a stable consistency-like buttercream. I did add a touch of powdered sugar and 3-4 tbsp of room temp butter to help the consistency. The next time I make this I will refrigerate it to see if it lessens the mixing time. Can't wait to make it again!!!
I found myself eating this straight out of the bowl. I put it on white cake with coconut and pecans. I also added coconut to the frosting.
I used this frosting on a yellow cake and it was delicious. I refrigerated my frosting over night. Then frost my cake and placed it in the fridge. I took the cake out while eating dinner and it was perfect for serving. Tasted AWESOME!
The only reason I gave this 4 stars was because I also added 10x sugar to get the texture I desired. Without it, it was more like a thick glaze. I garnished it with toffee bits. It is truly delicious, though, and will be made again many times!
This sure does taste like caramel, but it is more like a caramel glaze than a frosting. It doesn't set up anything like the picture suggests, so I'm not sure what happened. I did followed the recipe to the T and am disappointed with the results. I gave it two stars because it tastes good, but its not what I'd hoped for. What to do with my cupcakes now--I hate store bought frosting ...
Quite yummy. The mixture has to be very cool to get that creamy consistency. I did throw in about 1/2 cup of confectioners to take the sticky edge off, but really probably could have just electric whipped it for awhile, then stick it in the fridge and that would have been fine. After, is was total frosting consistency and very tasty! Had it on top of the deep dark chocolate cake recipe and was out of this world! Thanks.
LOVED this recipe! I followed the recipe additions below by Theresa and it was PERFECT! My only suggestion is to use a heavy duty mixer. Maybe it was my fridge that cooled the frosting too much but when I went to mix it with my hand held mixer it showed to be too thick for it. I had to mix it up a bit with a wooden spoon and let it warm up a bit before I could attempt to mix it again. Unfortunately, I did not have access to a KitchenAid mixer because that would have been perfect for it!
Very good. I forgot the baking soda while i was making it. stuck it into the freezer for it to cool off faster. Whipped it with my kitchen aid mixer with the whisk attachment. I had to add a few rounded tablespoons of powdered sugar. I found no use for the baking soda, if you dont have any, dont worry about it. i iced this onto my apple cake and it was a big hit at my church's meet and greet. thanks for the recipe!!
Hi. This is more of a question than a review, but I tried making this and got a glaze-like product rather than a frosting, even after cooling in the fridge for 30 minutes. I was wondering if this might be because I stirred too much while boiling the sugar and cream to keep the sugar from burning. Anyone else having this problem?
THank you so much for this recipe! It has amazing flavour. The only reason I did not give this 5 stars is that I did end up having to add about 1 cup of icing sugar to get to spreading consistency. I followed others' suggestions and let it cool in the fridge for about an hour before beating it.
This is a delicious frosting! I usually make the Betty Crocker Caramel Frosting, but it's very heavy and sweet. This is light and fluffy and still maintains a strong caramel flavor. I did cut the brown sugar almost in half and I used it on a banana cake and it was just right, plenty sweet. I highly recommend this frosting. It would be great on an apple cake.
This is the best tasting caramel icing I have ever made! I had to make flowers with this icing, so I added quite a bit of powdered sugar and a pinch or so of salt and it still tasted fantastic! Thanks so much for this recipe!
This frosting is simply fantastic! Easy, foolproof and delicious! Very creamy tasting.Tastes like just like my grandmother used to make!
It really did come out perfect! I followed the boiling instructions almost to the T. Then I took other's advice and put it in the fridge for an hour. It looked like a dark brown color when I brought it out but as soon as I started beating it the color became a lighter brown and the texture was perfect, fluffy and creamy. I would say its a little bit thicker than the average buttercream, but I prefer that so it was okay. Also, this a very rich, traditional salty sweet caramel flavor, like fresh caramel, not like store bought sugary caramel. Loved it!
This frosting doesn't get fluffy but it does beat up lighter. I added a dollop more of cream after it had cooled with about 1/2 cup powdered sugar and ended with perfection. Frosted Pumpkin Ginger Cupcakes and had a hit with everyone, even those who don't like sweets.
Tastes fantastic, but is essentially nonfunctional as a frosting. I let it sit/cool overnight, and it just doesn't whip up into a frosting. I added a bunch of powdered sugar, which got into a more-frosting-like state, but I still wouldn't call it fluffy.
This frosting tastes great but didn't whip up for me. I let this cool completely in the fridge and the consistency was like hot fudge sauce. I think the mixture needs to cool completely before adding the butter because the butter melts instantly in the hot caramel. I will try that next time. For this batch to work I had to add about 1 cup powdered sugar and no matter how much I beat it, it didn't become fluffy. It didn't matter since I was using it on a sheet cake but it wouldn't have worked on a layer cake. It became hard in the fridge overnight but softened quickly on the counter. A great tasting recipe but needs some tweaks on the method to work well.
Yummy! I also added powdered sugar simply because I wanted a lighter color/consistency. I just added some & stirred until it was how I wanted it. I think it would be excellent this way with some maple flavoring! I used it to frost the new caramel cake- Duncan Hines I believe.
A friend of mine at work was leaving and since Im the baker in the bunch, she requested chocolate cupcakes with caramel frosting. THIS WAS THE BEST CARMEL FROSTING EVER!!! I also recommend that you let the frosting and the stick of butter sit in the fridge for at least an hour and a half and to add a couple tablespoons of the heavy whipping cream for the beating process! THIS WAS A HIT!! Thank you for the recipe!!
Awesome frosting recipe. Tastes like caramel and the pecans make it different.
I followed some tips from other reviewers (adding tbs of heavy whipping cream and tbs of confectioners sugar, alternatively until it reached my desired consistency) and it turned out great! However, it was a little too sweet for me, but I know most people like sweet frosting. I'm going to try to cut back on the brown sugar and increase heavy whipping cream next time and see if that works.
This was incredible!! I added extra heavy cream because it was difficult to mix but very worth it!!
i never made real frosting before - I couldn't believe this actually worked. I let the mixture cool in the fridge for about an hour. it actually got hard, but i was able to whip it up with a hand mixer with no problem. i did change the recipe a bit: i used non-dairy whipping cream and only about 1.5 cups of brown sugar (coudln't get myself to use a pound!). probably would've been more caramely if i used all of the sugar, but it was still very good.
Perfect! I don't think I've ever tasted a better frosting. I used a little less brown sugar than required. Other than that, I followed the instructions exactly and used the suggestions given by other members to cool the mixture in the fridge and freezer. This is great stuff!
Tasted AMAZING, but didnt fluff up. It was more like a thick glaze, or an icing.
This recipe was great. I used it as frosting on a yellow cake. It was sweet but not too sweet. It is very important that the mixture is allowed to cool completely. Took the first reviewers advice and used about 2 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream to mix after refrigeration. Great color, great taste!!
Was not able to beat this into a frosting consistency, only because my handheld mixer broke! Instead, I used this as a glaze for my apple muffins. Absolutely delicious! Incredible flavor.
Once I figured out how cold the frosting needed to get, before beating, this makes the perfect frosting for me!
I don't know what i did wrong, i followed the advice and chilled it in the fridge, then beat it with 2-3 tablespoons of heavy cream. But i tasted it and it was super gritty! I have about 20 minutes to come up with a frosting and i am desperate!
The taste of this frosting kicked butt -really. But the texture never really got to that frosting stage. More like an icing.
Fantastic!! This is the creamiest, smoothest and most delicious caramel icing I've ever made. Many thanks for sharing.
I followed the recipe as written, and when the mixture boiled, I poured it into a stainless steel bowl that I had put in the freezer the night before to get it real cold (I did NOT stir, I just poured it in quickly.) I then put the mixture in the fridge for about 6 hours. I whipped it with my hand mixer, and the frosting came out perfect! The frosting is delicious, definitely not too sweet, and just the right flavor. I will be making this again!
Delicious! My whole family LOVED it on Clara's White German Chocolate Cake recipe. Refrigerate the cake covered with this frosting... to keep the frosting the perfect consistency. Perfect caramel topping!
Mine never got fluffy (think it was me and not the recipe) but it was still amazingly delicious...more like a caramel sauce / glaze than a frosting...
I made as recipe stated and followed reviews to cool completely and refrigerate....I added 2 cups powdered sugar and it still was too thin to use as icing..it was more of a glaze.
This tasted so good! We used it to fill a white cake fro my aunt's bridal shower. The only thing different I did was add more cream and some powdered sugar after it had cooled to get a more fluffy consistancy.
This turned out so amazingly delicious. I followed the advice of a few reviewers and added more cream after the caramel had cooled. I also substituted about 1/4 of the brown sugar with powdered sugar that I also added after the mixture had cooled. It turned out so ridiculously yummy, and I'm definitely adding this one to the repertoire...
This never did set up for me even after I kept it in the fridge about an hour and a half before mixing. Adding confectioner's sugar only compromised the flavor. If I were basing it on taste alone, I would give it a 5, but since it was essentially not useable for my cake, I lowered it to a 3.
This worked perfectly on my salted carmel mini cupcakes. I added about a cup of powdered sugar.
This was delicious but I have to take off a star because I followed the recipe exactly and never really got it much to a whipped consistency, it was pretty thin and glazey.
This was a very interesting recipe, but too sweet for my taste. However, my bf who claims to HATE sweets, liked it! (He could have just been nice though because he saw how time consuming it was) After over two hours in the fridge it did not whip up like a frosting, stayed very sticky. I added 2 T of cream and 2 T of powdered sugar - that gave it better consistency but is likely why it is too sweet.
Too yummy!!! I made this for a gluten-free chocolate cake (Bob’s Red Mill mix) for the end to an Easter feast and it ended up being a warm day. After a day of the oven and stove on, the kitchen was crazy warm. I let this cool for quite awhile but it wasn’t firming up. An hour or two in the fridge did the trick and the sauce-like consistency it had had before, whipped up into a lovely frosting. This was my first attempt at a cooked frosting and it was perfect with the chocolate cake. I think I’ll try the pecans next time, at least on top of the cake. Definitely a keeper.
This frosting is freakin' amazing. I did not add any confectioner's sugar and did not really need to add the few tablespoons of the heavy cream. It whipped into frosting like a dream in a couple of minutes in my kitchen aid. I did need to microwave it a little to get it out of the bowl but after that easy breezy! I am not sure how the other reviewer's ran into problems. I paired this with David's Yellow Cake and it was fabulous. I will make this again and again and again!!!!
I don't like caramel that much but wow! this is tasty! My family said it was ok, but I really liked it so I'll make it again.
Great tasting recipe. I followed a tip left in another review and made the frosting the day before then refrigerated it overnight. Because I didn't mix in the butter at the hot stage, I had trouble incorporating it into the mix and had butter lumps; no problem: after a lot of mixing (stand mixer with paddle on high) the lumps whipped out. Shiny, fluffy frosting. However, I didn't use it right away and a couple of hours later (at room temp), when I piped it, the frosting didn't hold it's shape well. Not sure how it would have held up if I'd used it immediately; used this recipe for a decorate-your-own-cupcake party.
So good! I did as others suggested and put it in the refrigerator for about an hour. I found it was still a little runny so I added some powdered sugar to reach a good spreading consistency (I estimate it was about 1/2 cup total.) It has a great flavor and goes really well with the crazy cake recipe on this site.
I read all the reviews before making this icing, but decided to make it anyway. It is tooooo runny--my husband said it was a glaze. I want my caramel icing to set up. This never did and I did cook it a little longer just to be sure it would set up. This was a waste of my time and ingredients. I will not make it again.
Super Yummy! I put it in the fridge for two days that mixed. My hand held mixer smoked and got hot so I added an extra 2 Tbsp of heavy cream. The frosting turned out smooth, I wouldn't say fluffy, it was a little running, so when I put it onto my cookies it spread out and didn't hold its shape well, but tasted great. I would have had to add more sugar to make it holds its shape better. I will defentily make this again. This isn't a good recipe to go on top of cupcakes, but great to go inside cupcakes as a filling!
never got to finish it mother in law threw out. Seemed pretty sweet and sugary
This frosting wouldn't whip up for me, either. Yes, you can force it to become frosting by adding LOTS of powdered sugar, but that makes it so sweet as to be over the top. I agree with the reviewer who said the directions seem to be missing steps/detail.
My family absolutely loves this frosting!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections