Caramel Frosting V

This is my mother-in-laws recipe. She was a fantastic country cook!

By Carol

Servings:
12
Yield:
3 cups
  • In a medium, heavy saucepan, bring the brown sugar and cream to a rolling boil; boil 1 minute. Add baking soda; boil 1 more minute. Remove from heat. Add butter, but do not stir yet. Let the mixture cool.

  • Beat well. Stir in pecans if desired.

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 125mg. Full Nutrition
