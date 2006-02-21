Cherry Cheesecake

Tips for a perfect turnout! Okay, So I have been using this recipe for a few years now(thanks to Eagle Brand Condensed milk. This is a great recipe and very simple, however there are a few variables that could turn this into a permanent runny mess! 1. Lemon Juice is a MUST as it is the "hardening" agent in this recipe or rather the citric. The Citric in the lemon juice combined with most condensed milk will have a thickening effect when left standing and chilled. Usually 1/3cup is the least amount needed to achieve this however 1/4cup is the safest route if you are unsure. (Time is also a factor so using a mixer to blend this as WELL and quickly as possible will help as thickening begins quickly, so mixing will counteract this) 2. The cream cheese simply says softened, This should translate to "room temperature" or heated for at least 20 seconds or long enough to make it smooth when mixing and not thick and sticky. (I noticed that though heating works, leaving out for 30 minutes at room temperature works best. This would be because it evenly whips it and spreads it thoroughly. Last from personal experience, It seems the chilling/refrigerating is what aids the most with the citric and condensed milk thickening and using a cold base (like chilled cream cheese) to start prevents this all together. Not sure why but this always seems to be the deciding factor in whether this recipe turns out well or not. Hope this helps!