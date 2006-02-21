Cherry Cheesecake

This recipe has two names; Cherry Cheese Cake and/or Cherry Cream Cheese Pie. It is delicious!

prep:

prep:
30 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place softened cream cheese in a mixing bowl; add condensed milk, lemon juice, and vanilla. Beat until well blended. Pour mixture into the pie crust. Chill for 5 hours. DO NOT FREEZE!!!

  • Pour cherry pie filling on top of pie. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 31.6mg; sodium 205.7mg. Full Nutrition
