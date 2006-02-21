Cherry Cheesecake
This recipe has two names; Cherry Cheese Cake and/or Cherry Cream Cheese Pie. It is delicious!
My family has also been making this for years! One tip: recently I made this with non-fat sweetened condensed milk and it took 5 days to set properly. Still tastes good, but if you want it to set in a reasonable amount of time, you must use the regular version.Read More
This recipe for cheesecake is pretty good, it's quick and easy, however you want want to hold the condense milk though, the cheesecake turned out to be very sweet and might not suit the taste suits of the older people. I used more "light" cheese and less condense milk instead, to reduce the sweetness of the cake.Read More
This is absolutely the best cheesecake in the world. My family fights over it. We used to save it for special occasions but now we make it year round. I will say to all of you who think you can get by without 1/3 cup of lemon juice, you're wrong. That's what makes the pie set and remain firm. You must add all of it.
I'm baffled as to why this doesn't work out for some people.I made 5 of these for a potluck dinner (I was resposible for bringing all the dessert) and I needed something very quick and very easy to throw together. I bought pre made graham cracker crusts,and a few different varieties of toppings, and was able to whip this up in batches in my food processor in about 20 minutes. I stuck them in the fridge for about 12 hours, and I had a dessert that everybody thought I slaved over and looked and tasted great! I'm wondering if people may have decreased the lemon juice. This is an integral part to the taste and the consistency of this cheesecake. It takes care of that sweetened condensed milk taste too!! Anyway, thanks LJ for an easy dessert!
This is such a delightful recipe.it does take the cheesecake alot of hours to firm up.But what i did to give if more of a cheesecake taste was to add about 1/2 of another 8oz of cream cheese to it and it also help it to firm up more,even though i left it in the refrigerator overnight yummy yummy cheesecake.This sort of have a keylime taste to it but all in all it's delicious.I have many this cheesecake numerous time for many many people.
This is the only cheesecake my husband will eat. I have been making this for him for years. The only problem with this recipe is that I have to make this when he is not home,because like a child he can not wait until it sets. (Ha-Ha) Tip: Do not try to use already softened cream cheese,be patient & wait for the pkg to soften. As I have tried this in a hurry & the pie does not set up well.
I use this recipe all the time but I NEVER just place it in the fridge. If you want the professional look bake your cake for about 1 hour at 375 degrees (or until it turns a light brown). Let cool for about 20 minutes before putting on the topping and then place in the fridge to cool. Comes out perfect everytime! and it only takes about 2 hours.
An excellent cheesecake! Best if eaten a couple of days after making, so that the flavours of the ingredients have a chance to blend properly.
After 2 days it was still runny and the condensed milk taste was too strong. Nobody who tried it liked it.
Despite everyone else either loving or hating it, I'm giving this one 3 stars. I agree with those who say it tastes great but, also with those who found it didn't set. I even tried decreasing the condenced milk, and increasing the cheese content (needs some kind of thickening agent?). If you don't care what it looks like, but want an authentic taste that's easy to make then go for it. if, on the other hand, you want to wow dinner guests with a professional looking dish don't bother.
This was not for us. Though it set up, it was still quite "wobbly" and the flavor was a bit odd. It wasn't our favorite cheesecake. I'm not a cheesecake novice, I followed the recipe exact. I won't make this again.
This is the easiest cheesecake recipe ever. I don't usually put lemon juice in it. I often replace the cherry pie filling with mango pulp (found at East Indian stores. It makes it more exotic.
I have been making a cheesecake that is similar to this for years and it is my absolute favorite dessert ever. For my version I use 3 (8 oz.) packages of cream cheese, 1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Lemon juice is optional. If I use the lemon juice, I only use 1 or 2 teaspoons. I have had no problems with this version "setting up" or being "goopy". This may be due to the extra cream cheese and reduced quantity of lemon juice.
Tips for a perfect turnout! Okay, So I have been using this recipe for a few years now(thanks to Eagle Brand Condensed milk. This is a great recipe and very simple, however there are a few variables that could turn this into a permanent runny mess! 1. Lemon Juice is a MUST as it is the "hardening" agent in this recipe or rather the citric. The Citric in the lemon juice combined with most condensed milk will have a thickening effect when left standing and chilled. Usually 1/3cup is the least amount needed to achieve this however 1/4cup is the safest route if you are unsure. (Time is also a factor so using a mixer to blend this as WELL and quickly as possible will help as thickening begins quickly, so mixing will counteract this) 2. The cream cheese simply says softened, This should translate to "room temperature" or heated for at least 20 seconds or long enough to make it smooth when mixing and not thick and sticky. (I noticed that though heating works, leaving out for 30 minutes at room temperature works best. This would be because it evenly whips it and spreads it thoroughly. Last from personal experience, It seems the chilling/refrigerating is what aids the most with the citric and condensed milk thickening and using a cold base (like chilled cream cheese) to start prevents this all together. Not sure why but this always seems to be the deciding factor in whether this recipe turns out well or not. Hope this helps!
Wow, I am so confused! So many 5 stars were given to this recipe and I can honestly say after following the simple steps, and then refrigerated this for well over the instructed time, the pie/cake was runny like soup and tasted way too strong of a vanilla flavor. So disappointed, I made this for my husband’s birthday as cherry cheesecake is his favorite and I felt horrible as he grinned and did his best to smile despite his (and my children’s') obvious dislike of the pie. (For anyone wondering, I followed the directions exactly! I used the exact ingredients and followed the directions precisely. No corners were cut, no substitutions were made.) If you love New York style cheesecake, you will be disappointed with this pudding pie.
This is my husband's ABSOLUTE FAVORITE cheesecake recipe. Despite the many cheesecake recipes he has tried, this one "takes the cake"! ;) . It's actually quite a relief that this cheesecake recipe is so popular in our house, because it's probably the easiest recipe out there. Be sure when you make it not to over-beat your mixture, because that might make it too "soupy". We really like raspberry filling on top when we can find it. This is the only cheesecake recipe that has found it's "trophy spot" in my recipe book... it's a DEFINITE keeper! (NOTE: To all those who think that putting less lemon juice in is the answer to a "thicker" filling... NOT TRUE! One time I accidentally forgot to put lemon juice in it, and the filling was soupier than pudding... even after a FULL DAY of chilling! Lemon juice is the key.)
There are SO many almost identical cherry cream cheese pie recipes out there! I followed this one and turned them into individual cheesecake tarts. Didn't hv a graham crust so I made my own cookie base crust and baked it for 5-10 min before topping up with this cream cheese recipe. Into the oven again for about 20 min to firm before putting in the fridge...perfectly set in an hour:) It was yummy but really really rich, I liked the tartness of the lemon juice and added the zest as well. Left some plain and filled some with melted milk chocholate- wow!!! decadent and super sweet. I ate 2 in one go and almost O-D ed. The next day, I cut up some yellow kiwifruit to arrange on top, but somehow it didn't go as well...best is still plain. Lemon cheesecake is still tops. Good recipe though, very easy to follow.
Simple and delicious. Most reviewers had a problem with setting. Since I've never made cheese cake, I pulled up a lot of different recipes to compare. Try using a little bit more cream cheese; about 1/4 pkg more, leaving everything else the same. Comes out perfect! I used a fresh squeezed lemon, which gave it a little more punch. The second time around, I added 1/2 tsp Knox clear jello to the lemon juice, let it gel for about a minute and it started to set within minutes.
First of all this is not cheese cake, this is a cream cheese pie. I have been making this for years, as did my Mother. It's quick and easy, kid's love it. If you have a problem with it setting, try adjusting the amount of lemon juice. Cheese is a milk product and it is the lemon juice that makes it thicken you may need to adjust the amount of lemon juice, some lemons have more juice than others, also pre squeezed juice does not work as well. Another tip, it may sound gross, but DON'T lick the spoon and put it back in the batter! You have enzymes in your saliva that BREAK DOWN the batter! Most won't claim to do this but on refrigerated non cook batters and puddings it can happen. It is a tried and true old recipe that is really hard to mess up. Stick to the basics and your family will love it!
Don't expect this to taste like traditional cheesecake. My grandmother made this every Thanksgiving, and it's one of my all-time favorites. Very sweet and tart. Having grown up with this, I was disappointed the first time I tasted traditional cheesecake. It's very easy. Make sure you're using SWEETENED CONDENSED milk, not evaporated.
I made this the other day and I substituted fat free cream cheese and fat free sweet and condensed milk. And I used a reduced fat and calorie gram cracker pre made crust. I baked it for 25 min. at 325 and it was perfect not runny at all:)The pieces came out wonderfully. My husband didn't even know the difference!! Then I toppped it with the splenda sweetened canned cherries. Although the sweet and condensed milk is not sugar free it still is a much healthier tasty treat your fam will love...when you bake the pie the result and texture is that of a traditional cheesecake:)
I made this exactly as the recipe states. After 19 hours in the refrigerator, it is still soupy. I couldn't be more disappointed.
Followed the directions exactly and it turned out perfect, no setting issues! Hubby loved it too!
Never solidified and not really a cheesecake taste to it.
My family definitely prefers this no egg no bake version. My mother has been making this for over 30 years and has come out perfect everytime. No changes. My teenage son loves it and has never found any cheesecake that beats it.
More than 48 hours later and it's still like pudding instead of firming up to the point where it could be sliced. It also tasted strongly of the condensed milk. I love cheesecake in its many forms, but this was a disappointment all the way around.
very easy very delicious cheesecake i made it exactly as suggested and I LOVED it. my husband though loved it better wen i added an extra 1/2 packet cream cheese gives it more of a cream cheese flavour and less tangy
The taste of the condensed milk was very srtong. Most of my family found it too lemony. It may be an easy recipe but it was not very good. I was not very impressed.
i would not use this recipe when you put everything togethere after 9 hours the filling never hardened..... dont waste your time making this cheese cake
Easy and so Good - to make more firm cook for 8 minutes in 350 degree oven~makes slicing much easier!
I followed this recipe exactly and it was very disappointing. It tasted OK, but it really never set. I had it chilled overnight. I was extra disappointed because this recipe received so many five star reviews. I will never make this again.
I am very disappointed... I've waited more than 24 hours to find out that this was still going to stay runny, and I don't understand why so lemony. I totally made an mistake giving in to this recipe and all the positive feedback.
This was fantastic! I sent my husband to the store and he accidently got the whipped cream cheese so it was a little runny but very yummy!
Very good! I thought it was too sweet to start, I used 2 packs of cream cheese and added about 3/4 cup sour cream and beat it in my mixer for a good 5 minutes. I used fresh squeezed lemon juice and I used very finely grated lemon zest in it too. In the end it was wonderfully light and fluffy and just the right sweetness and solidness, and I had more filling than would fit in my shell so I could let everyone have a spoon full while the rest of the pie sat and waited for after dinner.
This is the easiest cherry cheesecake recipe I have found. Used with the graham cracker crust 1 from this site. Perfect!
Tradition in husband's family, and they all liked this version. Theirs usually has whipped cream on top, though. Doubled recipe to make a 9x13 pan. Expensive to make.
This was exactly what I was looking for when I wanted to make cheesecake for a family get together. and I'm pretty picky with my cheesecake. It wasn't overpoweringly sweet, but it definitely wasn't bland by any means! The only thing I'd say is that next time I would soften my cream cheese a little more because there were some little chunks, so the texture was off a tiny bit, but it was still good! I made them into 6 little mini cheesecakes, so everyone enjoyed their own little cheesecake :)
This recipe is pretty good, however my pie wasn't set even after being in the fridge for 24 hours. I took the advice of another reviewer and baked at 350 for 35 minutes...this was perfect afterwards. Set nicely and tasted wonderful. Definitely not a traditional cheesecake but I think I might like this better. I added fresh strawberries to mine and it is disappearing quickly!!!
this recipe came out terrible. it was a very bland cheesecake and had a strange texture like mushy, not the way a cheescake should be at all.
My mom has been making this exact recipe for years and now I make it as well. The first few times that I made it it turned out too soupy which is odd seeing as I made it exactly as my mom does then I tried omitting about 1 -2 tablespoons of the lemon juice and ever since it has turned out right. This is the only cheesecake that my family ever makes and we all love it!!!
Not our favorite. The flavor is fine but I agree with the reviewer who said the consistency is more like a thick pudding than a cheesecake. I let mine set for 8 hours before adding the cherry topping. It is now over 24 hrs. since I refrigerated the pie and it's still very soft. We like a firm cheesecake and this is just not it.
My entire family loves this cheesecake! We vary the fruit, or use none at all. You must use "real" condensed milk and cream cheese along with the exact amount of fresh lemon juice. The bottled lemon juice won't work. I hate to be gross here, but some people don't know about contamination. I am finicky about people sticking their fingers in the mixing bowl and no one licks off a spoon and sticks it back in again! If you contaminate any recipe you ruin it and one like this will not set!
Like so many others, I too had trouble getting the filling to thicken up to the proper consistency to hold its shape. So what I did was freeze it without the cherry topping, and spoon the refrigerated cherry filling over the slices, which I dubbed, "Frozen Cherry Cheesecake." Flavor was quite good, consistency was perfect, and it was a hit. One guest said it reminded her of her college days when she'd crave Sara Lee cheesecake, but couldn't wait for it to thaw and ate it frozen. So remember to check the consistency about an hour or two before serving and if it's still too soft to cut, don't despair. Just throw it in the freezer and rename it!
I was very disappointed with this recipe! I read all the reviews first before making this cheesecake and even compared this recipe to many others because it sounded like the best one but I will NEVER make this recipe again. I even added a cup of whipped cream to stiffen the cheesecake mix and had this chilling in my refrigerator for about 17 hours! When I took it out of the springform pan it reacted like a volcano erupting! All over my kitchen counter! What a disappointment!
Moms old Recipe! Love it!
OK here's how I rated. Quick and Easy: Five stars Appearance: Four star (I was able to have it stick together fairly well. I beat it a very long time to help it thicken and I added my can of fruit only after my filling had set and I refrigerated my can of fruit to have it thick.) Taste: Two stars. It didn't taste bad but it was way too rich. Everybody agreed that no one would ever go for a second piece and no one could finish their piece (not even kids). I WILL NOT MAKE IT AGAIN. I'd rather put in more work and have a delicious turn out. I was disappointed.
I have been searching for a soft cheesecake recipe like this forever. Awesome! Do not mistake this recipe for New York cheesecake! I followed the recipe to the letter, then doubled it. It set NO problem almost instantly. It came out perfectly, I used a 9" spring form pan and lined it with lady fingers instead of the usual graham cracker crust and it looked as beautiful as it tasted. It was sooo easy. Great recipe, didn't taste too lemony, and had just the right sweetness. Got compliments all night. Can't wait to make it again :)
This pie filling comes out very soft - more like a custard than a typical cheesecake. I think it might be better if you double the amount of cream cheese and use less lemon juice. Plus, the calorie content is probably much higher than indicated. The calorie content is based on 12 servings, but we normally only get 7 or 8 servings out of a typical 9-inch graham cracker pie crust.
didn't set right
It tasted good but was really runny, even after sitting for 24hrs.
I did not care for this recipe.
This was the best Cherry Cheesecake ever. My husband loved it. I made my own crust with just crushed graham crackers and butter but everything else followed exactly. Love it... Will serve again.
My eight year old made this. It was super easy and very good. Next time she wants to try it with strawberry or blueberry filling.
if you add 1 8oz tub of your favoret flavord cream cheese it makes it so much better...
Overall, this was incredibly easy to make. I threw it together in no time and let it chill overnight. The lemon juice in my opinion helps to balance out the sweetness of the condensed milk. This was more of a cherry cheese pie than a real cheesecake. But a nice dessert when I served it on Thanksgiving to the non pumpkin pie fans. I would make it again. I also took the pie out in the morning and topped with the cherry pie filling all over then put it back in the fridge to help set it for a few hours. This way the pie filling isnt oozing everywhere.
I've made quite a few things from allrecipes.com, but this is by far the easiest I've undertaken. It took me about 5 minutes to actually make. I didn't have the full amount of condensed sweetened milk the reciple called for (the cans were a bit smaller) but it still came out fine. I sliced up strawberries instead of the cherries and it was still awesome. I've made this twice and both times it had gotten rave reviews and it's the first time people have ever asked me for the recipe of something. Very pleased.
This is an old standby no bake recipe that works every time. I serve this in a blind baked, ten inch, tart pan, with a butter cookie style dough. It affords easy release and provides a stable platfrom for serving.
I made this dish for a party, and everyone loved it. Some people even offered to pay me to make it again. I have to agree with other reviews, though. This cake requires some serious setting time. If you make it, make it well ahead of time. Finally, I changed the recipe very slightly for an alternative and used home-made yogurt cheese instead of cream cheese. This does not set nearly as well as the cream cheese, but it tastes delicious!
This is great! I love it because you don't need to heat it up! Don't heat the cream cheesse up in the microwave, do let it get to room temp, it will mix better!
This was a great recipe to try. I also tried it with fresh strawberries instead of the cherries and it was very good.
This recipe has been around forever. I've made it literally hundreds of times and it's never been sour, nor has there been a problem with it setting. It's very good as a key lime pie also. I add 3/4 cup unsweetened lime juice such as Nellie & Joe's brand in place of the lemon juice. Warning, 3/4 cup does make it a little tart, but not overly so, in my opinion.
Excellent, Bryan really liked
It tastes good, but is nothing like real baked cheesecake and it doesn't set.
This came out very squishy but had great taste, I do not recommend this for die hard cheese cake fans
I remember this recipe from years ago and was glad to find it! 5 stars for ease and cause it's so delicious.
Too sour. It tasted like lemon pie.
This pie was really good, and really RICH. A small piece went a long way. I used 1/4 cup lemon juice and it firmed up just fine. Instead of filling I microwaved a few spoonfulls of strawberry jam and spread it on top. Really good. Thank you for the recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly. After 8 hours it still had not set. So I left it for 24 hours, and it still did not set. It was more of a thick pudding than a cheesecake. I read the other reviews and saw that it needed all of the lemon juice, so I made sure to do that. I'm not sure how others got it to set.
Tried this recipe over the weekend. Change a few things - Use 250g of cream cheese and grated some lemon rind. i've also reduced the condensed milk to 390g. i used blueberry pie filling and it turn out fantastic. Brought one to the office, my colleagues love it. The only downside is that this recipe, although set, it is still pretty soft so as long as you don't mind the presentation, its all good! This recipe used minimal number of ingredients and its so easy thus to me, this recipe is a keeper.
i grew up eating this, but i disagree about freezing it. that's the only way i like it. also, i prefer to leave the vanilla out so it's more tart.
Well, I've got to give this 5 stars as it was SO easy to make and my guest requested the recipe more than a week later saying he "couldn't get it out of his mind"! I followed the recipe exactly and didn't have trouble with the consistency of the cheesecake.
My family absolutely loves this cheesecake. I make one with blueberry pie filling topping and another one with cherry:)
Okay everyone I THINK I may have figured out the issue as far as the cheesecake taking too long to set, it may be the BRAND of lemon juice used. I started off with making just 3 cheesecakes, but when people heard I was making them they put orders in. The first 3 I made I used the Wal-Mart brand of lemon juice, the cake batter came out very runny and has not set after 6 hours. I ran out of lemon juice, went and got the Real Lemon brand and with each of the final 3 the cake batter came out thicker and seems as if they will set before my first 3 do. Other than that it tastes nice although the Real Lemon brand seems to be more potent.
This is my husband's favorite cheesecake. I made it the first time for him 36 years ago. We had only been married a week and it convinced him he had found a keeper -- in both me AND the cheesecake. ;)
Super easy and tastes great! I made several of these in order to feed a large number of people at work and it was one of the easiest recipes ever to make in bulk.
I made this for my girlfriend who loves cheesecake. She absolutely loved this! This is so easy to make and the end result looks like you spent all day making it. I will be making this again and again. Thanks for the quick and easy recipe!
I tried this recipe on for our Christmas dinner this year, and everyone wanted the recipe. Simply one of the best cheescakes I ever made
This came out awesome! It was my first time trying this so I followed the recipe. I wouldn't change anything in the future either. Thanks.
This was just delightful! I followed the directions exactly and it set up perfectly! Thank you for sharing such a wonderful recipe!
What a great pie this made! I made it for Father's Day! Everyone loved this!
I made this exactly as directed. I was afraid that it was going to be runny, but it did firm up well enough for each slice to hold its shape. I fully expected hubby and son to complain because it wasn't the new york cheesecake style, but they LOVED it! My son asked for the recipe and ate two slices back to back. 3 people mowed through it in less than 24 hours! Definitely a keeper. Next time, I'm trying out shortbread crust instead of graham cracker. I bet it'd be good with a chocolate crust too!
Great cherry cheesecake recipe! Made for family and everyone loved it!
I make basically the same cheesecake- but I bake it for 35 min at 350 degrees and then put in the fridge after it's cooled off. Never have any issues with it not setting.
I have been making this receipe for years quick easy basic don't skip lemon it has something in it to help the pie thicken up. also I cut down on condensed milk. usually can make 2 pies. Taste Great though.
This was so fast and easy. It set up perfectly, nice and firm, just make sure you use sweetened condensed milk, NOT EVAPORATED. My family loved it. Thanks for the recipe
Although I read all the reviews first, then followed the directions precisely, this was a disaster. It didn't set, even after being in the fridge for 3 days and was way too sweet.
My mother has been making this "cheesecake" since I was a kid. This dessert WILL NOT be firm the way a typical cheesecake is, because it is not a custard & is not baked like most cheesecakes. I think many of the people who gave bad reviews are expecting this to be like a baked cheesecake. The name "cream cheese pie" is probably more accurate since this dessert is more like a pudding pie. I still think it's delicious, but people shouldn't expect it to firm up like a New York style cheesecake. It's supposed to be pretty soft even after it's set.
I made this recipe and my family loved it! It is an excellent dessert!
very simple and yummy! i used real cherries in the glaze and everyone loved it!
A friend described a cherry cheesecake pie that his mom used to make. This recipe seemed to match his description, so I made it for him to try with one change to the recipe. He mentioned that his mom used lime juice instead of lemon juice, so I did the same. I absolutely loved this, and my friend said it tasted just like he remembered. I will definitely make this again.
This is a fantastic and simple recipe. I followed it precisely and it was delicious. My husband loves it and it's his new favorite dessert.
This is the recipe my mom made when I was a kid, and it's the recipe I use now anytime it's my responsibility to bring a dessert to an event. It's always a hit! I increase the cream cheese by a couple of ounces, decrease the condensed milk and lemon just slightly (to taste), and I never put in the vanilla. I have never had a problem with it setting within five hours or so. Delicious.
If I can make this cheese cake , anyone should be able to. It turned out fantastic , set perfectly and tasted great. Just follow the recipe to the letter and do not freeze.
Thank you for this simple but really yummy recipe! I also add a half teaspoon of almond extract.....love the almond flavor!
This was excellent and incredibly easy! I followed exactly and chilled overnight. It was nice and firm, not too sweet, with a hint of lemon flavor. Perfect. NOTE: I used the Keebler "+2 servings" graham cracker premade crust and the filling fit much better and had enough room for the cherry pie filling. Thanks for a rediculously easy dessert!
This is the exact recipe my mom has been making for my brother on his birthday for 28 years now! We all love and try to eat as much as possible before it disappears! A lot of times I prefer this over baked cheesecakes! It's that good!
A bit runny, but that may have been my doing.
I made this for my daughter who loves cheesecake. It tasted great, though, the fact it is mostly condensed milk turned me off personally a little. They didn't know that. My BIGGEST problem though, is that it never set well. It's like pudding.
