Cream Cheese Coffee Cake I
Smooth, and full of raisins, chocolate, nuts. SOOO good!
Smooth, and full of raisins, chocolate, nuts. SOOO good!
This is a nice moist cake that's not too sweet, which really brings out the flavor of the fillings. I used salted butter, (omitted the salt) fat-free yogurt, and semisweet chocolate chips since I had them in the house. I live at about 6000 ft. and didn't make any adjustments for that but it turned out great anyway. This is tasty the way it is, but could also carry a glaze nicely. This cake is best when still warm. Keep it tightly wrapped or in an air-tight container and eat it within a couple of days as it has a tendency to get firm and dry.Read More
This is a nice moist cake that's not too sweet, which really brings out the flavor of the fillings. I used salted butter, (omitted the salt) fat-free yogurt, and semisweet chocolate chips since I had them in the house. I live at about 6000 ft. and didn't make any adjustments for that but it turned out great anyway. This is tasty the way it is, but could also carry a glaze nicely. This cake is best when still warm. Keep it tightly wrapped or in an air-tight container and eat it within a couple of days as it has a tendency to get firm and dry.
Has good flavor and texture. I used crasins that I soaked in orange juice, and I can't say I got them dry. I did use 1/2 light and 1/2 dark brown sugar in the cake, I won't do that again, it made the cake look burnt on the outside. I sprinkled it powdered sugar. Great way to get rid of yogurt and cream cheese... I was at the verge of throwing out.
I have to give this a 4 b/c I thought it was pretty good and my boyfriend absolutely loved it, so I compromised! I used choc. chips and light brown sugar and it turned out great! Very easy and looks pretty!
The cake so lovely and moist, I would make it again! The recipe was very simple and easy to follow. I did not include the dried fruit as there weren't any in my pantry at the time I decided to bake this cake. The end result still came out very moist and delicious.
This rises high and gets very fluffy. It's also very yummy but isn't as sweet as I thought it'd be. I used dried cranberries instead of the raisens, and chocolate chips as well.
This turned out delicious for me. I used raisins, dried cherries, walnuts & white choc.chips. white chips bring such a rich sweetness. I cut the sugar to 2 cups.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections