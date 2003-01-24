Apple Spice Cake

I read the reviews and made the following changes: 1/2 cup each of white and dark brown sugar, and 1 cup of apple sauce. I creamed 1/2 cup butter with the two sugars first, then mixed in the apple sauce, following with the eggs and vanilla. I used 3 medium granny smith apples and was careful to chop them up quite small; about 1/4 inch across. I folded the uncooked apples into the batter after I had mixed the wet and dry ingredients together. The only spice I doubled was the cinnamon, but I think I'll double the allspice next time, too. I thought the cake could have stood a little more. Baked for 1 hour exactly in one of those newfangled soft silicone bundt pans, and it came out gorgeous. The apples were suspended nicely throughout the batter; cooked, but still with enough tang and texture to keep it interesting. We love sweets in this household, but not too sweet, so the reduced sugar was perfect, especially if you plan on adding a glaze or having ice cream with it. The cake also came out with a nice crust, despite the reduced sugar. Go figure!