Apple Spice Cake
Very moist spicy sweet cake with chunks of tender apples and raisins.
What a wonderful cake. I did make a few changes to the recipe. I used 1/2c brown sugar and 1c white sugar to cut down on the sweetness, and to give the spices more of a base to blend with. I also used cake flour instead of all-purpose. The cake flour lightens up the cake while still keeping it very moist. Use 1 cup + 2 tbl cake flour to 1 cup all purpose. I also add 2 teaspoons of apple liqueur along with the vanilla to give the apple flavor of the cake more of a boost. This is by far the best apple spice cake I have come across in a long time. Thanks!!Read More
I turned these into muffins and just felt they lacked flavor. My husband likes them, so they weren't wasted, but none of the rest of us cared to eat any more. :-(Read More
This is very tasty and presents well baked in a tube pan. The only thing I didn't like about it was that it was too oily and a bit too heavy in the nutmeg department. If you love spicey, this is the cake for you. The taste is wonderful, but I will make again using less oil and a little more cinnamon. I used Granny Smith apples which I shredded in my food processor. I believe shredded apples lend more of the apple flavor than coarsely chopped. Thanks for a great recipe, Kristin.
I made this cake last night, following the instructions exactly. My hubby couldn't wait to try it. I asked him three times how he liked it.....his mouth was too full to answer as he couldn't stop eating it! I'm confused as to why some said it was 'oily' unless they are referring to the amount of butter. I wouldn't change a thing! Great recipe! Thanks for sharing.
This has to be hands-down the best apple cake I have had. I served it at a family dinner and everyone took some home. I followed the advice of other reviewers and decreased the sugar to 1 cup - it was perfectly sweet enough. Also, I only used 1/2 cup of butter and substituted 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce. It was moist, spicy and delicious. Thank you - this one's a keeper!
I needed to make a cake for my grandpa's birthday, and he happens to love spice cake so I thought I'd give this recipe a try. Instead of baking this in a tube pan, I baked it in a 9x13 pan for about 40 minutes. Instead of chopping the apples I grated them (leaving the skin on) to help the cake keep it's shape and not fall apart, and then frosted with a maple cream cheese frosting. The result was a super tasty, dense cake that was snapped up by everyone who was around.
My whole family loved this cake and it was gone in one day! I upped the apples and used 4 medium sized and made a crumbled topping with flour, butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar- It was fantastic! I also used a bunt pan instead- super moist!
Made this into loaves for our annual bake sale, they turned out beautifully. The cake is delicious and the crust the best part. I will be making this again, this is a keeper. I think the next batch I will add a few chopped nuts to. Mmmmmmmmm good... great recipe.
It was AMAZING! Marvellous, godlike, absolutely delicious apple cake! I took everybody's advice and used 1/2 cup of brown sugar instead of white, but kept the same amount of butter as it's said in the recipe. Then I didn't add either nutmeg or allspice to the batter. Used only some cinnamon and a little bit cloves. I must say that I actually don't fancy too much cakes with apples and raisins too much but this one came out so tasty and with such a wonderful smell that I couldn't help eating a piece ;-) Definitely will make this heavenly cake again! (I cooked half of the original yield. That was a huge mistake!! I should have better doubled the recipe =))
Delicious! I made it exactly as the recipe called for, and it was perfect! very moist and smells wonderful when baking
This is undoubtedly the best apple cake recipe I have ever tried! Great for fall or any time!!!
I wanted to make an apple cake for breakfast in the morning, and stumbled upon this recipe. I can't believe how good it is! I had to make some minor alterations as per our family's taste buds, but no big deal, it still came out wonderful! I only used 1 cup of white sugar, that's it, and for us, it was still more than sweet enough. Next time, I'll use 1/2 cup white + 1/2 brown, and see the difference. Also, I used 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, a pinch of cloves (and I do mean pinch), and approx 1/4 tsp nutmeg. Again, for us, this was perfect! I had spartan apples on hand, and I peeled and finely chopped about 4 of them, and they were delicious in the cake. I used a 9x13 pan, generously greased, and baked it for exactly 40 min at 350. Thank you Kristin for a great recipe!
I read the reviews and made the following changes: 1/2 cup each of white and dark brown sugar, and 1 cup of apple sauce. I creamed 1/2 cup butter with the two sugars first, then mixed in the apple sauce, following with the eggs and vanilla. I used 3 medium granny smith apples and was careful to chop them up quite small; about 1/4 inch across. I folded the uncooked apples into the batter after I had mixed the wet and dry ingredients together. The only spice I doubled was the cinnamon, but I think I'll double the allspice next time, too. I thought the cake could have stood a little more. Baked for 1 hour exactly in one of those newfangled soft silicone bundt pans, and it came out gorgeous. The apples were suspended nicely throughout the batter; cooked, but still with enough tang and texture to keep it interesting. We love sweets in this household, but not too sweet, so the reduced sugar was perfect, especially if you plan on adding a glaze or having ice cream with it. The cake also came out with a nice crust, despite the reduced sugar. Go figure!
I liked this cake but I, personally, like a bit more spice in my spice cake. I used red delicious apples...never again! Just lacked that apple flavor I was looking for. The recipes calls for 3 apples and a novice baker would grab any type of apple. I used the red delicious because that is what had and they needed to be used up. I also used a 9 x 13 inch pan for 40 mins.
I loved this cake. The only changes I made were to grate half of the apples, chop the other half, sub currants soaked in cognac for the raisins, and used 1 tablespoon cognac instead of water. This cake is even better as it ages. Love it!
Great, moist cake. Not as appley as I thought it would be, but still delicious. (I shredded 3 granny smith apples). I did as one previous cook recommended and soak the raisins in rum, which added a nice bite. Definitely will make again!!!
This cake was perfect! It was moist, smelled wonderful, looked wonderful, and tasted amazing! I omitted the raisins and grated the apples, which I think helped to make the cake more moist. Definitely intend to make again, and soon!
Terrific base cake for fruity variations! I substituted 1.3 C. agave nectar for the sugar, used half the butter, 1.5 t. baking soda and 2 T. lemon juice. I baked it at 325 for 1 hour- it was sweet and fragrant, and I cut my guilt in half but reducing the gycemic index a bit.
I made this for Christmas for my family and we all loved it. 2 things I did differently: (1) I soaked raisins in 1T Rum instead of just in water. (2) I cored and sliced the apples thinly and let it sit in the lemon juice from 1 whole lemon, 2 teaspoonfuls of sugar, dash of salt and some powdered cinnamon in a ziploc bag while I was working on the rest of the ingredients. The cake came out really good. Thank you, Krissyp!
Very tasty and moist! My husband cooked this recipe for me today! I was eating it and give him rave reviews until he told me he put raisins in it! I quickly stated "I don't like raisins!" I didn't even taste them! This was delicious and I wouldn't change anything about it-even the raisins!
I had a lot of apples to peel, core, etc. and had already made 4 apple pies... looked for an apple spice cake and gave this a try. My family devowered this in 1/2 day (evening dessert and morning breakfast). It's a very moist cake. My only problem is that I didn't grease my cake pan very well and some of it stuck to the sides of the pan. My next batch I'll butter AND flour the pan. Making another batch today! Give this a try and you won't be sorry!
These were to die for straight out of the oven! I did take suggestions and replaced half butter for applesauce, doubled the cinnamon, and used 1. white sugar, 1/2 c. brown sugar. Made 2 dozen muffins.
This is a very yummy spicey cake, I basically followed the recipe, except I omitted the raisins since I did not have any. Cake was flavorful and moist without them. I also made in a bundt cake pan and sprinkled Paula Deen's Cinnamon Sugar (grinder) on the top of the batter before baking to add a layer of crunch to the cake. Also, used 1/2 butter, 1/2 margarine and use 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup organic granulated sugar that has more molasses to it but not quite brown sugar. i also omitted dusting cake with sugar.
Omitted the raisins. I can see walnuts being added to this in the future. This was oustanding.
This cake turned out amazing! It was so moist and delicious and really easy to make, the hardest part was peeling ans slicing the apples. I skipped the raisins and confectioners sugar and baked it in a regular rectangular pan and it still came out so delicious. This is my go to cake recipe now.
I LOVE THIS CAKE! I love the original recipe or to make it a little healthier I do just 1 cup of sugar and trade apple sauce for the butter. I even have added blueberries to the mix. YUM!!!!
Excellent recipe. Big hit at work. Made a few small changes: added 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce and cut butter to 2/3 cup; replaced 1 cup of the sugar with 3/4 cup brown sugar; cut allspice to 1/2 tsp and added a pinch of cloves; grated the apples in the food pro; made in 9x13 pan and baked 40 minutes; iced with maple cream cheese frosting. Great!
Wow! This was a great spice cake. I made it for a potluck with my friends and the 6 of us finished it in one night! I doubled all the spices and added about a tsp of cloves (I like a lot of spice!) This is easily made vegan too, I used egg replacer for the eggs, and for the butter I used 1/2 cup margarine and 1/2 applesauce, these changes probably cut out about 30 grams of fat or more! I used 2 russets, a mac and a christmas, choppped up small and left out the raisins. Made it the day before and I think this cake really gets better the next day. Didn't need icing, it was soooo moist!!! I did put the c. sugar on top to look like snow...Absolutely great!
We make cupcakes using the recipe instead and they came out very nicely.
Delicious. I only made a few minor changes. 1. I coursely shredded the apples instead of chunks as larger peices can cause a cake to fall apart. 2. I used a 13X9 inch pan. Very good cake. I also topped it with cake icing but that made it too sweet for me. Wouldn't do that again.
The best apple spice cake I have ever tried and it is very easy to make. I didn't have any allspice and I increased the amount of nutmeg, cinamon, raisens and apples by 1/3 and it was still very good. If you like spicy cake, this is it...mmmmm...yummi
Excellent cake recipe! I followed the suggestion of substituting 1/2 cup brown sugar, and omitted the raisins (kids hate 'em--too bad, Im sure they would have been great) I also grated the apples, since I wanted a more uniform appearance and baked in a 9X13 pan. Frost with cinnamon cream cheese frosting--MMMMM!
This cake is wonderful. I made it twice, first i soaked my apples in rum then I substituted walnuts for the raisins. I made to first one sugar free using xylitol and the second one I made gluten free using a rice flour mixture. This is a really good cake.
This is a simple cake to make. It's not too sweet, and since there's no frosting it's not a production to bake. The second time I made it, I added broken walnuts - very good. I emailed the recipe to a friend with several apple trees and she's as enthusiastic as I am.
I really wanted to like this recipe. It looked so good. I took the advice of most reviewers and reduced the amount of sugar. The cake didn't rise the way my other bundt cakes always do and I found it to be dry. All that fruit and this cake was still on the crumbly side. I consider myself to be an experienced baker and I was not impressed by this recipe.
Delicious. Next time I may cut back on the apples by about 1/2 an apple. I love apples, but think that less may be more in this cake. This is a great cake to make a day ahead of time. Very moist. Yum!
Made as per original recipe, except used dried cranberries in place of the raisins. Between the guys at hubby's auto shop and the lifeguards down at the pool, it was gone in a flash!
I may be rating this too soon (as I'm writing, the cake is in the oven) but it looks good, smells great, and hopefully will taste amazing! I did a couple things different. First, I left the skins on the apples. I know, not a HUGE change, but I like the look of it, and I was lazy! Second, I added about 3/4 c. chopped pecans. Third, I upped the amount of cinnamon called for, mainly because my boyfriend and I love cinnamon. Also, I didn't have any allspice so I added a little more nutmeg and cinnamon for that purpose as well. Fourth, I didn't have a tube/bundt pan so I put it in a 13X9 pan for about 45 min.
This buttery apple cake is certainly a new Fall favorite in our home! I have been searching for a spicy apple cake that does not depend on oil in the batter and this moist flavorful cake is the one. I did follow advice and grated 1/2 of the apples, chopping the rest, along with doubling the spices called for. I used a 13x9 inch pan but will use a bundt pan from now on. I added cream cheese frosting but this cake does not need any more, it stands well alone. The first crisp day in September signals a return to baking in our home and this delicious cake did not disappoint.
I'm not sure what I did wrong, but my cake turned out really hard. The only thing that I would recommend other people to do is to lessen the amount of sugar needed. It was extremely sweet, and I had only used 13/4 cups of the sugar suggested.
This cake is delicious! I made a few adjustments which worked very well. I substituted a 1/2 cup of brown sugar for white as suggested, and I also substituted 1/2 cup of applesauce for butter to reduce the fat a little. I didn't have any raisins so I used walnuts instead which added a nice crunch. I would suggest cutting the nutmeg as it is a very dominant flavor in the cake. I baked it for 50 minutes in a bundt pan and it turned out perfect. It's especially delicious with a little cream cheese spread on it!
Excellent recipe. Directions are clear and right on. Yummy!
I was browsing online to find a treat to bring into work. With the rave reviews this recipe has received, how could I not try it? It's everything the reviews say it is! It went over very well... and quickly. The only changes I made were adding 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. I didn't have raisins so I chopped up some Citrus Essence Prunes and added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. The Citrus Essence (orange flavored) Prunes added a really nice touch to the cake and people love the tang they gave. I used mounded teaspoons of spices, but agree that it could use a little more. I also shredded my apples (Cortland Apples) on the largest setting instead of chopping them. I'm not a baked apple person but I enjoyed the cake a lot myself! I had to join All Recipes just so I could rate and review this recipe!
This was excellent! I made it for my Dads birthday and topped with Allspice frosting. For this recipe, I added 1/2 cup of butter, 1/2 cup butter shortening, cut flour to include 1/2 cup whole wheat flour. Because of my Dad's need to reduce sugar, I used Splenda 1/2 & 1/2 baking sugar. Cake was moist and nutty even with the addition of whole wheat. I think next time I make this, I will also add about 1/2 cup of apple sauce to make it a little more moist, the whole wheat makes it probably a little dryer than it should be. Excellent cake, and I will definatley make again!
I substituted dried cranberries for the raisins, and used 1 c of whole wheat flour plus 1 c of all purpose flour. I used three Empire apples. I made 24 muffins, cooking for about 30 minutes at 350. Though the muffins weren't very pretty they tasted very good. Next time, I will add another teaspoon of cinnamon.
This is a very nice and tasty cake! Just as suggested I added 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 3/4 cup of regular sugar. I also used 1/2 cup of margarine and 1/2 cup of apple sauce to cut on fat. I omitted the raisins and was conservative on the spices because my picky kids don't like them.
Delicious cake!! I didn't have any allspice, so I used ground clover instead (only two dashes since it has such an overpowering flavor). I even made a sauce to drizzle on top thinking the cake might not be moist, but it turned out I didn't need it and wasted the sauce. Only problem was getting the cake out of the pan. Next time I will pour a little bit of plain batter in first and then add all the fruit since it was the raisins that kept the cake from coming out.
This is a delicious cake!!!
LOVED this one! only change was to just use 2 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp nutmeg for the seasonings and I also shredded the apples instead of leaving them in chunks--then topped with a whipped cream cheese frosting--everyone absolutely loved it
This is a delicious apple cake! I've been looking quite a while for a "keeper"- this is IT! Instead of raisins, I used dried cranberries. Great!
I made this for a coworkers birthday and everybody seemed to like it. Modified sugar to 1/2 cup brown, 1 1/2 white and butter to 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 cup applesauce, increased cinnamon & allspice to 2 teaspoons each. Baked in 9 x 13 pan for 40-45 minutes. Cooled and frosted with cream cheese frosting. Yummy, smelled delicious, very moist. Chop your apples very finely, or use a food processor. Thanks for a great recipe. Would make excellent muffins as the edges are the best!
This recipe was awesome. Everyone... and I mean from a one year old to a 75 year old enjoyed this cake! It was perfect the very first try. This recipe has already been passed out to 3 of my neighbours! Thanks Kristin!
I made this recipe exactly except I cut it in half to make a loaf. It is moist and delicious, it turned out perfect!
I made this cake as muffins and it came out superb. I was in a rush and it took no time at all. They didn't look very pretty as muffins, but the powdered sugar on top took care of that. I added a touch of ginger. Excellent. Highly recommended.
My Husband made this cake. We all had a piece-it was great! His Mother came over after dinner-she didn't want any dinner but ate the rest of the cake! There was 1/2 of a cake there! Husband knows where his bread is buttered! He made me another cake!
yumm! I'm eating it right now and it's delicious.. tastes even better the day after it's made. A few changes I made: I added more cinnamon because I didn't have nutmeg nor all spice, I also reduced the sugar to one cup only.. but it's still really sweet. So I think one cup of sugar is plenty in this recipe :)
I made this today by the recipe except added some nuts. It was wonderful!!! This is one of teh best apple cakes I have ever tasted. I gave most of it to my friend because her family was visiting, but I am going to have to make another for ME!!!
Excellent! I chopped the apples small and used another reviewer's suggestion of substituting half of the butter with applesauce. I made mini bundt cakes (baked for 15 minutes) instead of one large one. Will definitely make again :-)
What a great cake recipe! Delicious when fresh and even better the next day.....thank you, Kristin for the recipe....will be making this again for sure!
Excellent cake
I recently made this cake for a dear friend's birthday. It was fantastic! I did chop the apples so they were small (like a grated carrot). I also used just over a tablespoon of cinnamon and 2 teaspoons of nutmeg and I used 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. I sprinkled the cake with powdered sugar. It was beautiful and yummy!
Wonderful! I followed another reviewer's suggestions and used 1/2 cup of brown suger and 1 cup of white sugar as well as using cake flour instead of all-purpose flour. I used 3 granny smith and 1 golden delicous apple (just happened to be what I had on hand). Turned out perfect - not too heavy, just moist and delicious. Even my husband who is not a dessert person enjoyed this.
It was a wonderful cake! I followed other reviewers advice and added more apples! less nutmeg! and only 1 cup sugar, brown and white. Also did only 1/2 cup butter,1/2 cup applesauce. My book club was most impressed! a great fall dessert!
I found this cake heavy on the eggs, and little on the spice and apple. Perhaps if you lessen the eggs, add more spice, and do the apples in a food processor first, to get more apple favor into it. All in all, sorely disappointed.
I added more spice to the cake! I also left out the raisins. I think this cake is truly excellent - easy, moist, and perfect in the fall. I liked it so much, I submitted a photo.
Excellent flavor. Slightly crunchy top. Very dense. Might add some baking powder next time.
I made this cake for a get together and everyone thought it was delicious. I did add a 1/2 tsp of ground ginger and 1/2 tsp. ground cloves to the recipe to make it more spicy. I also grated the apple. And, instead of dusting with confectioner's sugar, I made a maple glaze. The only thing I might change next time is to use two apples instead of three, as I thought it was a little bit too moist. Otherwise, it is great.
yummy! I used 1 red delicious apple and 2 granny smith. I left the skin on the red delicious to give it a little more texture and since it's good for you! I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup cinnamon applesauce but did not omit the other cinnamon. I used my food processer to chop the apples since I'm terrible at that. I made mini muffins with these so I reduce the baking time.
this cake is sooooooooooo wonderful! even though i messed it up by trying to cook too many things in the oven at once, i still ate as much of it as i could. (half of it didn't cook) this one is definitely going in my permanant recipe box. it's great for breakfast too!
This is a very moist and flavorful cake! I added a little more of the spices, and cut down on the sugar and oil, but left out the raisins. I was very pleased with it this way, and will use it again! Great all around- thanks for offering it:)
This had a great flavor! I also made a streussel to put on top and baked it in mini loaf pans. It was delicious. Nice and spicy and good apple flavor!
Very, very good. I chopped the apples pretty small and omitted the raisins. The flavor and consistency were amazing.
Very moist and yummy! It is being consumed very quickly!
Delicious!!! We drizzled some vanilla frosting over it, but it is not needed. We also left out the raisins.
Delicious and moist!
Delicious! I made muffins and they were incredibly moist. Wonderful for breakfast with a cup of coffee!
Delicious cake. I did one time a's recipe calls and another with mini cake lets. Changed bake time to 20 minutes for cupcake sized servings. Turned out great!
I made this recipe this past weekend and loved it!! Much easier to make than I suspected it would be, and very, very tasty! I expected it to be a bit dry, but it was very moist and has maintained well in the fridge since I made it. The powdered sugar on top does add something to the overall flavor, but could be left off if you wanted to lower the sugar content. I suspected that the powdered sugar would get "gummy" after some time in the fridge, so I choose to sprinkle each individual serving as I go. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Excellent. I followed the directions exactly. Used the entire 2 cups sugar and possibly that is what made the crust so good and crunchy. In fact, my husband loved the edges so much that he wants me to make as muffins next time. Absolutely no need for icing or powdered sugar; it is perfect!
I, too, made some changes but this is a terrific cake. I soaked my raisins in Courvoisier and then used the soaking liquid to mix with the baking soda. Instead of vanilla, I used a tablespoon more of Courvoisier and also a little bit of Vanilla Bean Paste, which I happen to keep around. I used Macoun apples, which look a lot like small MacIntoshes, and I used 4 of them. Macouns are terrific apples. I have tried numerous apple cakes and most were so-so. This is outstanding. Next time I will try cutting the sugar by 1/2c. Plain whipped cream is really nice as an accompaniment.
Great base recipe. I used 1/2 c butter and 1/2 c applesauce to cut down on the fat and 1 1/2 c white sugar and 1/2 c brown sugar just to try something different. I doubled the cinnamon and added a teaspoon of ground clove and I didn't have any ginger so I omitted it. I also used walnuts instead of raisins because we don't like them and I used my food chopper to finely chop the apples because I didn't want big chunks (you couldn't see the apples but you could taste the flavor). I also added 2 teaspoons of baking powder because I wanted it to be fluffy. I baked in a 9 x 13 pan for 40 minutes and it came out great. It was very moist and delicious and this was my first time making a spice cake (my fiance asked for it for father's day). I topped with a vanilla cream cheese frosting. Another cake recipe to add to my collection!
Made this for my fathers birthday and everyone LOVED it! I didn't change the recipe at all.
Next time I make this particular cake, I'll use two cake tins and make it as a layer cake, as my Bundt form was a little small for it. I added a caramel/cinnamon glaze over a fresh fruit centre. A very pretty cake, and extremely moist texture.
I just baked this today!! Turned out awesome!! My dad couldn't stop himself from getting a bite before it cooled down. I took the advice to only add one cup of sugar and that was sweet enough for me too!! i used applesauce instead of butter to make it less fattening, and it still turned out fine!! i also added low fat sour cream to make it more like a coffee cake and walnuts. whole fam loves it!! my mom wants to give half of it to te pastor.. thanks for sharing a delicious recipe!!
This cake is wonderful. I made it in a angel food cake pan and the only changes I made was that I used 1/2 cup of light brown sugar and 1 & 1/2 cup white sugar. I also made a cream cheese frosting and added around a TB of maple syrup to it. I also took another person's suggestion and used my food processor to shred the apples. It doesn't really shred but it cuts them up really fine, then I put them in a colander and kind of used my hands to squeeze out a lot of the excess juice. This tip really saves a lot of time and mess. This cake is really moist and delicious. I will certainly make it again and I highly recommend this recipe.
Since all the reviews I read were positive, I thought I would try this recipe. I'm not sure what I did wrong, but this cake did not turn out as expected. First of all, I was taught to invert the cake when you bake in a tube pan for cooling. There were no directions on whether to invert or not. I did and the cake fell out of the pan in many pieces. I had tested the cake for doness as per instructions. The tester came out clean after baking for 1 hour. Since the top of the cake looked a little moist still, I baked it an additional 5 minutes. I have to admit, the cake was extrememly moist, almost to the point of being mushy. Can't say I will be trying this recipe again. Thanks anyway......
Sooo good! This was a hit at the potluck at work, and my hubby loves it too!
Wonderful, Moist delicious cake. I love apples and this is the perfect recipe for them! Smells sooo good baking and taste as good too!
great, moist, my new favorite cake.
One of the best cakes I have ever made. It is very very sweet, so if you don't have a sweet tooth, use a little less sugar. Definitely recommended for all spice lovers
This is probably the best thing I ever made. I've made this now four times and it came out so delicious and moist every time. It was a hit with my co-workers and at home. Thanks for this great recipe!
Probably one of the best apple spice cakes I've ever made or eaten. Thanks.... Made this again the other day only I baked it in mason jars.....great turnout! Thanks again.
This cake didnt last a night in my house, I made it in bread pans and my boyfriend ate a whole one the first night. Great recipe!!!
great recipe. Substituted boiled cider for the water. My daughter won first prize in a baking contest.
This cake was amazing! I was in the mood for a different kind of cake, not a full blown sugar high of a cake, this hit the spot!
I added 1/2 teaspoon more spices and also added a crispy crust to it with some brown sugar, butter and flour mixture. It was dense, full of flavor and delicious! I also reduced cooking time by 10 mins to keep it moist.
Magnificient Autumn cake!! I baked this for my birthday tea party and it was a definite success. Easy to make. And it is just the essense of what an Autumn cake should be - warm, spicy, with apples and full of comfort.
I love this cake it is the best cake everyone in my house loves this cake I did top it with home made cream cheese frosting though
