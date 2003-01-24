Apple Spice Cake

Very moist spicy sweet cake with chunks of tender apples and raisins.

By Krissyp

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 10 inch tube pan. Cover raisins with warm water, let soak for 10 minutes and then drain. Whisk together flour, spices, and salt. Set aside.

  • Cream together butter or margarine and sugar. Mix in eggs and vanilla. Stir together soda and 1 tablespoon warm water, and mix into the sugar mixture. Stir in flour mixture, apples, and strained raisins until well blended. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for approximately 1 hour, or until a tester comes out clean. Cool in pan. Once cool, shake pan to loosen cake. Turn onto plate, and dust with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 88mg; sodium 287.9mg. Full Nutrition
