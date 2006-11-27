Marble Swirl Pound Cake
A tube cake with vanilla and chocolate layers swirled together to achieve a marbled effect.
I have done this cake twice. First time following the instructions to the letter and the result was OK, not great. The second time around I reduced flour quantity by half a cup and baked it for a little over 50 min and it was just fantastic. I was so proud of myself for baking such a delicious cake. I highly recommend it.Read More
Like many others, the recipe AS WRITTEN DID NOT WORK for me. It came out dense to the point of tough; dry, and not edible to the kids. I tried it a second time, following the many excellent suggestions to reduce flour, change sequence of preparation, etc. The result was dense and MOIST and quite tasty. Here's what I changed: **Flour reduced to 3cups. **Baking powder increased to 2tsp. **Doubled the vanilla increased cocoa powder to 1/3 cup of more. **also used brown sugar instead of white, cause that's what I had. **Whipped butter then sugar for a long while. **Added eggs one at a time, beating til smooth each time. **Added flour-mix and milk in alternating thirds, mixing just enough to blend. I checked for doneness long before the stated time, and removed as needed.Read More
Great! but If I hadnt made these changes I think it might have turned out dry: 1. use 3 cups flour (I used normal all purpose flour) 2. Mix differently: First cream butter and sugar together. Beat in eggs one at a time, add vanilla. Then add the premixed dry ingredients SIFTED to the batter alternating with the milk (1/3 flour mixture - 1/3 milk ending with milk) When you put in the cocoa to the 2 1/2 cups of batter SIFT THE COCOA I used salted butter and omitted the extra salt. Also, I used the whisk advise to creat a marbled effect. I put 3/4 of the chocolate batter, then all the white batter and then spooned in the rest of the chocolate batter and spreaded with a knife, then stuck in the whisk all around the cake. Perfect! Glazed with easy chocolate bundt cake glaze from this site NOTE: this is a dense but moist cake making these adjustments. You WILL need a glass of milk! I am giving this 5 stars ONLY BECAUSE I THINK THAT WITH THESE CHANGES ITS WORTH A TRY, AND TO ENCOURAGE OTHERS TO TRY IT! if I were to rate this recipe as is i wouldnt be able to because I didnt follow directions because in my book ingredients arent mixed that way and im not going to risk my ingredients Update: ok, so a day has past and this cake is definetly a 5. it is still moist. its covered only with plastic wrap. forgot to say i glazed this with a glaze found on this site: 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips, 1 (14 ounce) sweetened condensed milk. heat on medium heat stirring constantly until chocolate
The look was fantasctic, but the taste was not to die for, next time, I would cut down the amount of flour to 2 3/4 cups only, because the flour ratio is big comparing to the to the other ingredients ratio. Just cut down the flour, and you can’t go wrong with it.
Very nice pound cake with just the right amount of sweetness. I cut the recipe in half and baked it in a 9x5 inch glass baking dish. I creamed the butter and sugar together, then added the eggs and vanilla (2 tsp.). I cut the cake flour down to 1 and 1/2 cups and mixed the dry ingredients together then added that to the creamed mixture alternately with the milk, starting and ending with the flour. I then removend part of the batter and added the cocoa and twisted the layers to obtain the marlbed effect.
Used regular flour less 2 Tbsp per cup. Easy to use recipe. Nice texture and flavor, not at all dry.
I followed the advice of other reviewers and decreased the amount of flour. I also reduced the bake time from a full hour to just 50 minutes. I was glad to have the tips ahead of time because they seemed to be just the ticket to a moist cake. My only complaints are that I have quite a sweet tooth and I would have liked the cake to be just a little more sugary. (I was looking to recreate something akin to Starbucks' marble loaf.) The other thing was the order of the ingredients being added was a little odd to me. The flour was the third ingredient and it made the batter like a thick cookie dough until I got the milk added. I may change the order in which I add them the next time I make it. Overall, it was good and I'll try it again someday.
Really really good, everyone LOVED it. Following others suggestions, I just did 3 1/4 cups of flour, (and we're high altitude, 7800 ft) and then added a TBSP of milk to the choclate mixture when I added the cocoa, baked for 50 minutes exactly and it came out wonderfully moist and deliccious. We sliced it and had it with strawberries, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream~ it was lovely. The kids delared this "version" of strawberry shortcake THE BOMB. It was a great mix of not too chocolately or sweet, but satified all those together. Mmmmm Thank you for this great recipe, I will make it often!
Loved this cake! It's exactly what I've been looking for. Since others had posted that they thought it was a bit dry, I cooked it 5 minutes less than the recipe said and made sure my oven was just slightly on the under side of the temp. listed. It was not dry and didn't last long at my house!
I melted 2 squaes of unsweetened chocolate, ground 2 squares of semisweet chocolate squares, instead of the cocoa powder. DELICIOUS
Incredibly easy, beautiful, moist, and tasty! I baked this in a 9x13 for 35 minutes. Would have been great with chocolate buttercream frosting, but frosting is so not necessary. Will DEFINITELY make again
I have never ever written a review here but i am so happy with how my cake turned out. I come from germany where "Mamor kuchen" is very popular and this is just like the one my family back home makes it! Just make sure you use 3 cups of flour NOT 3 1/2!!! First cream your butter and sugar, then add the eggs one by one. Then add flour/milk in little portions. What i also did was use nesquik chocolate powder instead of unsweetend cocoa (thats what we do in germany) and added 2 tbs of nutella. This cake was SO moist! This is def a family favorite from now on!
I made this cake for an auction at my church fete. Needless to say, this cake was splendidly-wonderful. (I cut the flour to 3cups - coz the proportion seemed rather huge compared to the other ingredients - and the sugar to 1 2/3 cups)I didn't agree with the method stated in the recipe for mixing the ingredients. And so, I creamed the butter and sugar well (until light and fluffy), added egg one by one and beat well after each addition, then added vanilla, and added the sifted dry ingredients alternately with milk, and used the electric mixer to mix well. After removing 2 1/2 cups of the batter, I added the sifted cocoa. I missed the part that said whisk in the cocoa, and used the mixer to mix it in. Luckily it was on low and let to beat for less than a minute. I used a 9" square pan. Poured the cocoa batter first. Then the vanilla one. And covered completely with remaining cocoa batter. I used a spoon to give twists and thus marble it. This took me 45 minutes to bake. Once cooled, I glazed with 'Satiny Chocolate Glaze' (recipe on this site). Fantastic combo! Although I bet the cake would be just as delish even without the glaze! :D
As written this recipe would produce a dry cake, normally cake recipe proportions are 1 part fat, 2 parts sugar and 3 parts flour, so I reduced the flour to 3 cups. I also remember my grandmother whisking the cocoa with equal amounts of hot water when she made her marble cakes, I used 1/4 cup of hot coffee. I used some fat free sour cream I needed to use for the milk, I topped it up to 1 cup with skim milk, I needed to add more milk to the batter as it was still too thick. I increased the vanilla to 1 tbsp as well. I checked mine at 45 minutes, I had few crumbs on the toothpick, I turned off the oven but let the cake sit for 10 more minutes and it was perfect. I used Baker's Joy spray and the cake slipped out of the pan perfectly. This brought back wonderful memories of my grandmother's house on Sunday afternoons. 1/2 recipe bakes in a 9x9 pan in 25 minutes.
Came out Fab!!! I did use 3 cups of all purpose, and creams the butter/sugar together, then added each egg seperatly then the vanilla, i mixed the floor and dry ingredients seperate. then when i added them to the mixture i did little bit of the dry mix then some milk and alternated! Came out delicious, =)
I halved the recipe, and I also used 1/4 cup less sugar (instead of 1 cup). I put in a lot of baking powder, so it really rose nicely. It was really good. My family really liked it. I also used a loaf pan, cause I don't have a tube cake pan. I like how it got crusty around the edges. Parents said it tasted better than the pound cakes from the store :) Thumbs way up!
I've made this recipe before and I'm currently baking my brother's wedding cake using it. You must must must cut the flour by 1/2-2/3 of a cup or else it will be DRY! Also, cream your butter and sugar first, then add the eggs (1 at a time) and vanilla. Alternate the mixed dry ingredients (sifted) and the milk and you can't go wrong. This cake is dense but it's so moist. The wedding cake I'm making is 4 tiers high and it's the perfect density for stacking!
This got rave reviews on Mothers day. I thought it was still a little dry. I followed the recommendations of some others to cut the flour by 1/2 cup, and to cook it for 50 minutes.
this was good not to sweet ,i used 3cups of flour and 1 cup of oel.kids loved it with milk
This is a no fail cake. Very easy to make and sooooo good!! I did reduce the amount of flour by half a cup like others suggested. I've mad it twice now and both times it turned out perfect!
This is a very good everyday pound cake with simple ingredients. Followed the recipe to a "T" with no substitutions or omissions. Because cocoa chemically drys out baked goods you REALLY need to stay on to of the baking time and take it out at the first signs that it is done. For those who want to ensure moist cake I might also advise to cover immediately and let the cake stay covered until cool. If you wnat something basic this is worth a try. Play around a little as well with the extracts (almond extract might really spice up this cake).
I decreased the flour to 3 cups as others recommended. I split the batter between two bread loaf pans and that worked perfectly. The recipe is what I was looking for - sweet but not TOO sweet. If you have a huge sweet tooth this probably won't do it for you.
FANTASTIC!!!!!!!! LOVED THIS RECEIPE AND THE CAKE WAS ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!!!!! NOT DRY AS OTHERS SAID I PLACED IN A TUPPERWARE CAKE DISH AFTER COOKING IN TUBE PAN. ONE SUGGESTION I USED A WHISK(UP AND DOWN MOTIONS) TO MAKE SWIRLS, CAME OUT BEAUTIFUL!!!!! ONCE AGAIN COMPLIMENTS TO THE COOK!!! WHO SUBMITTED THIS RECEIPE!!!!
Delicious! This recipe got rave reviews at home and the office. I used it as a basic pound cake and left out the marbling since I didn't have any cocoa powder on hand. It was amazing! Tasty and rich, sweet but not overpowering. My roommate who rarely craves sweets loved it. We ate it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Some tips: I used whole milk because I had boughten it by mistake and I think it went a along way in keeping the cake moist. Also, 50 minutes was enough baking time in my oven. Watch it toward the end as too much time in the oven may cause the center to fall in. (Still very edible though!)
I followed the original recipe and it turned out to be too dry. Too much flour. Then I read the reviews and realised that indeed the flour should be reduced. If the flour amount is correct, it would be a good recipe.
Easy and delicious, that's all I have to say.
Followed the recipe to a T. Its a good, pretty cake thats easy to make. It keeps for DAYS as well but dried out a bit. however, if you want to infuse some extra moisture into it, dampen a paper towel, wrap a piece of the cake into it and nuke it for a couple of secions. great cake!
I used 3 cups of flour and mixed batter in traditional way. Nice density and flavor.
Yup, cut down to 3 cups flour and bake for 50 minutes. I added 2 tsp instant coffee dissolved in 1 Tbs hot water to the chocolate portion and I upped the vanilla to 1 Tbs in the whole batter to ensure the vanilla portion had strong vanilla flavor. Will definitely make again!
This recipe is great - and I bake a lot of cakes. My changes: I baked it at not quite 350 and for about 50 minutes. Wonderfully moist! Only problem: I have to work on my swirl technique!
I followed other people's suggestions and cut back on the flour and only used 2 and 3/4 cups..everything else was the same. It tastes great!! I really didnt expect it to taste so good but mann was it yummy...everyone loved it and its already half gone. I had extra chocolate batter b/c i didnt divide it evenly so i baked it in a smaller pan. My dad who will not TOUCH chocolate ate the whole thing!! Try it..it is sooo good!! BTW - to get a good swirl effect going..alternatively spoon the batter in the pan in a sort of checkerboard pattern...and you dont have to swirl it using a spoon or anything...itll bake up fine.
Marble cake is one of my husband's favorites, but though I've tried many recipes, I've had a hard time finding what we consider the perfect texture - flavorful, somewhat dense, and moist. Well, this is it! As others said, cut the flour to 3 c. and the baking time to 50 minutes. I also used a bit more cocoa. Perfect!
Like others, I reduced the flour to 3 cups and baked mine 50 minutes. I didn't bother measuring the batter I added the cocoa to. I just put a little less than half in a bowl, added the cocoa, poured about half the remaining yellow batter in the bottom of the tube pan, then the chocolate, then the rest of the yellow. Then took a case knife and made a bunch of circles for the swirl. This is the kind of cake that will go in one setting at my table - moist, tender, so delicious you are picking up the crumbs with your fork! Never had a better marble cake - thanks for the great recipe!
Very pretty. I little dry.
I followed many of the other reviews tips and lessened the flour (3 cups, minus 2 tbs per cup of all purpose flour). I also added about 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to my cake, sooo good! Baked for 50 min in a bundt pan, cake was moist and perfect with some powdered sugar on top!
EXCELLENT! I tried this recipe (nd it was my 1st time at baking a cake!!!). It came out JUST right!
This cake was extremely dry. I would not make it again.
My first marble pound cake attempt and it turned out great! I took the advice of everyone else and cut the flower back to 2 3/4 cups. Serve warm with butter and tea! Will make again. Thanx!!
A very good basic recipe. Some modifications were needed to make this a moister and wonderful textured cake. I agree that reducing the flour by half a cup worked well. I mixed it a bit different also. Creamed butter and sugar, added eggs one at a time and then added one tsp. vanilla and one tsp. almond extract. Added milk alternately with the mix of flour, salt and baking powder. Turned our great.
I thought this cake was a little dry. It taste good but it wasnt the best Marble Cake Ive ever eaten.
I bake a lot of cakes, and I will be using this recipe again. As others suggested, I reduced the flour by about 1/2 cup. It turned out moist and delicious. I also used 2 8" pans instead of a tube pan and reduced the time. Beautiful!
Adjusted the recipe to 2.75 cups following suggestions from before and the cake texture is awesome. Fine and melts in the mouth. My family couldn't stop eating it.
I have a wonderful pound cake recipe, but I was looking for something different. The chocolate swirl sounded good. It was ok, but it did not have the consistency of pound cake. This cake is very spongy and light! Pound cake should be heavier.
I followed the other reviews and decreased my flour to 3 cups. My cake did turn up moist and not dry at all. However, the taste is not the greatest.
This cake was extremely dry. I will not make it again.
Wonderful, tastety cake.
Made a loaf for the first time yesterday. I was all gone today so I had to make another loaf. I took suggestions with using less flour, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nut meg, use 1 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar, and use Starbuck cocoa powder (since that's all I got). It came out perfectly moist and not too sweet.
I've been a member for years. Thought I should sign up to tell you all that this is not at all a cake that tastes like a "pound cake." I was expecting a dense, rich, sweet cake. This is more of a angel food cake. So if the the name is changed to "Marble Swirl Angel Food Cake" then maybe the ratings would be higher. However, if you're looking for a sweet, Starbucks tasting marble cake..look elsewhere.
This is a great recipe but I think it's too sweet for me. I used only 2.5 cups flour and it's fine. Next time, I'll reduce sugar to 1.5 cups.
I followed the advice to decrease flour to 3 cups. I added in a few drops of almond extract into the white batter, and into the chocolate batter added a handful of melted chocolate chips and 2 heaping tbsp. of Nutella(!). Great recipe.
Like the most recent post, I took the advice of others and decreased the amount of flour. My family thought it was very tasty and it will definately become a "to keep" recipe ;) The only thing different was that my cake took at least an hour and a half to bake!
The flavor of this cake was pretty good, but my swirl didn't turn out very pretty ... I think that if I try it again, I won't swirl, I'll just pour the chocolate on top.
I came across this recipe last night and decided to give it a try. I was a bit hesitant because all the reviews said they changed it in some way. So I decided to make a few alterations myself: I replaced the 1 cup of butter with 1/2 cup of oil and 1/4 cup of apple sauce. I replaced the 2 cups of white sugar for 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. I used 3 cups of whole wheat flour. Left out the salt. Everything else remained the same as the original. First, I creamed the oil, applesauce and sugars together. Then I added eggs in one at a time, followed by vanilla extract. In a separate bowl sift together flour and baking powder. Alternatively add in flour mixture and milk, 1/3 at a time. Mix together. Remove 2 1/2 cups batter and separately add in the cocoa powder. Butter and flour the pan you'll be using. Add in 3/4 of the chocolate batter, top with all the white batter, and then spoon in the remaining chocolate batter and spread with a knife. Use a whisk to mix batter and give it marbled effect. Bake for 60 minutes at 350F. ENJOY WITH A CUP OF MILK! :) Using this variation, it'll come out healthier and not as sweet!
LOVE this recipe! Especially if I'm making a cake that needs to be carved! As others suggested, I cut the flour to 3 cups. I would HIGHLY recommend watching it closing for baking time as it only took 30 mins in my 9x13 and then it started to get dark.
This was one of cake that my family love it.But instead of 1/4 coco, I make 150g Extrafine Milk chocolate melted and reduce some sugar.
I am hesitant to give this 4 stars, but I didn't completely follow the recipe. I used vanilla soy milk instead of milk because it's what I had in the fridge. I followed someone else's suggestion of how to blend the ingredients in order. I added a little coffee liquor to the portion of batter with cocoa powder, but didn't really taste the coffee at all afterward, I only added about two splashes. I also added strawberries to the white part of the batter. I had about 1/3 of a bag of frozen strawberries, heated them up with a little butter in a double boiler then put them in the food processor to turn them into liquid. I was imagining this would turn the white to a brilliant red color but really it was slightly pink, but the flavor it added I felt was really needed. My friend said the cake tasted great, I thought it could have used even more strawberries and found it a bit boring but nice and moist. I used 3 1/4 cups flour even with the extra liquid from the strawberries because I wanted to make sure it was moist.
I tried this recipe and bake the cake for my family and they absolutely love that!!! Its not too sweet either.
It came out rather dry and was not sweet enough, in my opinion. I may try to alter the recipe, but more than likely I will just try a different one next time.
I didn't follow the recipe instructions, which weren't specific enough. I put the sugar in the blender for 20sec to turn it into superfine sugar, so it would dissolve more readily into the batter. Then, I creamed the butter for 3mins, added the superfine sugar and beat for another 3mins, added eggs and beat until smooth and fluffy, about 2mins. Then I sifted the dry ingredients except cocoa together, and added to the batter alternating between the flour mixture and the milk. At this point, I was using a spatula to fold the ingredients in. After taking some batter out for the choco part, I also sifted the cocoa powder to get rid of lumps. Not sure how it would have turned out if I wasn't so fussy about mixing, but mine seemed fine. Also used both almond and vanilla extracts. I also reduced flour, and a bit of sugar. It still seems a bit dry. My mom liked how it was nice and crusty around the edges fresh out of the oven though. Well, let's see how its like tomorrow. UPDATE: Blergh. It's too dry... I like my old marbled yogurt loaf recipe better.
this recipe is AMAZING! i made the recipe into cupcakes as i prefer individual sizes over a large cake. they turned out wonderful i used only 2 3/4 cups of flour as other reviews suggested. turned out fantastic. I also used a store bought vanilla icing and added 2 teaspoons of cocoa to it making swirls. overall amazing recipe will for sure make it again!
I can't give it 5 stars b/c I had to do some changes. After reading nearly ALL reviews, this is a summary of what I did. - I decreased the flour to 3 cups - I increased the sugar to 2 cups and 1 tablespoon - I increased the vanilla extract to 3 teaspoons - I added 1 teaspoon of almond extract (although I think you can get away with only 1/2 tsp) - Mixing order: I creamed butter and sugar, then added the eggs (one by one ), then I added the vanilla extract. After this, I added the dry mix alternating it with the milk (I used WHOLE milk). - When I separated my batter, I added the almond extract to the white batter - I cooked at 345 degrees for 55 minutes. - Once I removed the cake from the oven, I immediately covered with a cloth and left it to cool - Once it was a little bit cooler, I added a simple confectioner's sugar icing (c.sugar, milk and vanilla extract). With these changes, the cake was moist (still moist 24 hrs later) and it was delicious. Next time, I might add some coffee to oomph the chocolate flavor.
This was very easy to make and I definitely recommend following katieluvs2bake's suggestions on how to mix the ingredients (find her review from 2008). If you layer and twist the 2 colors it turns out lovely in a bundt pan. Will make again.
This pound cake is excellent. I followed the suggestions of others and used less flour and it turned out perfect. I also used a recipe for chocolate icing found on this website. I drizzled it over the cake - YUMMY! I DEFINTELY WILL MAKE THIS CAKE AGAIN.
I, also found this cake too dry. Unfortunately I didn't read the reviews until I had already mixed it up, but I still had time to add an extra egg, probably about another 1/2 c. milk, and about 1/4 sugar to the chocolate half. Didn't make a difference, it was still dry. If I try this recipe again, I would definitely cut the flour down, at least 1/2 cup less than suggested. Disappointing for a pound cake with so many eggs in it to still be dry.
I wanted to use up some cake flour, and decided on this recipe. The batter was better than the cake. The finished product was a bit dry even with the decreased amount of flour. Average at best.
It's ok. I have tasted better from the store. Took longer in my oven but I think it's because I used a pampered chef ceramic loaf pan. I used less flour and added water to the cocoa batter, because it was like cookie dough! I probably should have used more vanilla or maybe some imitation rum to make it more fragrant. I think I might play with this one once more. Thanks for the recipe!
SUPER! I only make 1/2 because that is all we need. I also only use 3/4 cup of sugar and I add lemon zest!
I followed the recipe exactly and in my household everyone was hiding it just to get another piece! It was gone in 2 days! The only thing i changed is that i used a bunt pan to bake the cake. It turned out to have a crisp outside and a moist inside.
absolutely delicious and so easy to make Make 2 at a time and freeze one.so rich you dont need frosting
Wonderful Cake! I took the advice of many & decreased the amount of flour by a half a cup and only cooked it for 50 minutes and it was a hit! Used it for my cake business & the customers were very pleased!
GREAT RECIPE!!! I read the reviews before I started baking and it helped. Also, instead of milk I added water and it came out great. THANK YOU FOR THE RECIPE.
Has great flavor. I didn't know what a tube pan was so I tried putting it in a bread pan but there was too much batter so I ended up putting 1/4 of the batter in one bread pan and the other 3/4 in another bread pan and kept and eye on it in the oven for doneness. I later found out that a tube pan is a bunt pan.
This cake is the best! I've tried numerous pound cakes recipes, and I think I'm now gonna settled down with this one!
Produced a dry cake
Perfection! This is my new favorite marble cake. I followed others suggestions of using only 3 cups of flour and I substituted canola oil for the butter. Next time I will try it with 1/2 applesauce.
This cake is SO easy to make, looks wonderful and taste yummaalicious! It's definately a must-try especially if you're trying to impress. I did it!
I tried this recipe. It was just enough to make 2 loaves. It was really simple to follow. Tasted delicious. Not too sweet, nice and soft! Will definitely repeat this recipe!
Great recipe-wonderful result !
I reduced the flour and used cake flour as suggested and in the recipe but the cake was not sweet enough as some mentioned. It was light but bland. The chocolate part tasted little of chocolate. I think that to make a real. chocolate cake you have to use semisweet baking chocolate. Very disappointed and will not make again.
Very good cake - nice and moist!
Turned out well and was delightfully easy! I used a 9X13 rectangular pan and cut the flour as other reviewers had suggested. I will make this again.
it was pretty easy to make. turned out great but a bit too heavy and dry for me, but i guess that's how a pound should taste like. my friends loved it!
Great recipe, I read the members views before trying this and it turned out just delicious and fluffy,,, thanks,,,
Cake was a little dry but seemed to get better over a couple of days. I will reduce the flour a little more and will probably add a cup of sour cream or yoghurt next time. My son wants it again for his birthday cake and everyone enjoyed it so it is definitely a good cake!
This was absolutely fantastic. So moist and silky smooth. I think one of the problems other users were experiencing with the flour being too great an amount is probably due to it being measured by volume rather than weight. Make sure you scoop your flour into your measuring cup and then level off rather than scooping with your measuring cup. I recommend putting it in a bowl and whisking it, then scooping it back into the measuring cup and leveling off again. You'll probably find you have way more flour than you need. All that extra flour would have ended up in your cake. If you only have AP flour, whisk 3 cups plus 1 tbsp of APF with 7 tbsp of corn starch to sub for cake flour.
i love this recipe. i reserve part of the vanilla batter and add strawberry jello powder to make strawberry batter to make a triple marble cake
A very delicious cake. I used 1/2 a cup less sugar and it turned out wonderfully. So easy to make! I think that I did overcook it, though, because it is a tiny bit dry. I think next time I will cook it on the convection setting of my oven and monitor the time more closely.
Really good cake. 4 stars because i had to follow the suggestion and reduce the flour and add the ingredients in a different order. I also added a 1/4 cup less sugar for my mom who doesn't like super sweet desserts. Next time I think i'll make it even less sweet.
It turned out great... Just a slight change though I replace coco powder with melted semi sweet chocolate
I've done this cake twice also, one time for my fiancee's birthday where my 2 little brothers (7 and 6) ate the cake in cupcake form without even needing buttercream! My mom also loved them so I ended up making them again for her birthday today and everyone still loves it. This will definitely be on my recipe box.
Delicious! I used Coffee flavouring instead of vanilla, and added that part after it was seperated - so it was a real Mocha Treat!
I made this cake for my uncle's birthday. It's good and very moist. I made two 10" rounds and two 5" rounds and I barely had enough batter after doubling it. I would highly recommend! It tastes really good, looked really professional and was super easy.
I made this and it came out alittle to dry.
This was a pretty pound cake - but I'd have to say it was rather dry. But still a hit at work. Thanks!
This is a moist cake that's easy to make.
Yup, it was dry. Flavor was alright, the kids ate it but I probably won't make again.
I really love this cake,its very moist and delicious.My kids had a blast.I reduced the amount of flour and it came out great.
Thank You very much for submitting this recipe! This was the first cake I made from scratch and everyone loved it!! I was so proud!
This cake totally did not work for me. It turned out very dry, I ended up throwing half of it away. It was very hard to mix, my electric mixer almost broke while I was trying to mix it. And, it took an hour longer than the recipe said to bake.
