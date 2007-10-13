Sicilian Ricotta Cheesecake

I've never made any type of cheesecake before because I don't like the tang of cream cheese in a dessert-- but recently had ricotta cake at a restaurant and loved it-- the key being no cream cheese. I made this in my kitchenaid mixer-- used 5 eggs instead of 6, lemon zest instead of orange, just a small pinch of cinnamon and added a pinch of nutmeg. Only had a 9 inch springform-- baked it for about 80-90 minutes and when a bubble started to form in the oven I popped it a toothpick as another website had said to do. Taste and texture was excellent! Update July 2017: I wanted this to brown on top-- and saw a recipe for the same ricotta cake but browned. Basically I baked the cake at 400 degrees F (or 200ish C) for the first 30 minutes on convection (which wasn't necessary, but I did)-- and at 15 minutes in I turned it half way so it would brown evenly. Then after the first 30 min, I lowered the heat to like 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) and baked another 30 min. I stuck a sharp knife in the middle and it came out clean so that was that-- and it came out fabulous. One other side note: this last time I only had one lemon (instead of orange) for zest, so I used 1 tsp lemon zest and about 1/4 cup of limoncello. Came out amazing!