Sicilian Ricotta Cheesecake

This ricotta cheesecake is similar in style to an American cheesecake, but is much lighter. Enjoy.

By Nicole

12
1 - 9 1/2 inch round cheesecake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Set rack in the middle of the oven. Butter and flour a 9 1/2 inch springform pan, and tap out excess flour.

  • Place the ricotta in a large mixing bowl, and stir it as smooth as possible with a rubber spatula. Stir the sugar and flour together thoroughly into the ricotta. Stir in the eggs 1 at a time. Blend in the vanilla, cinnamon, orange zest, and salt. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the center of the oven for about 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours, until a light golden color. Make sure the center is fairly firm, and the point of a sharp knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack. It will sink slightly as it cools. Cover, and chill till serving time.

198 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 18.1g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 116.5mg; sodium 154mg. Full Nutrition
