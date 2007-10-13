Sicilian Ricotta Cheesecake
This ricotta cheesecake is similar in style to an American cheesecake, but is much lighter. Enjoy.
After some modifications this is a 5-star recipe. (1) Use whole milk ricotta cheese, drained (To drain ricotta cheese, wrap in a double layer of cheesecloth. Place in a colander and weigh down with a few cans. Allow to drain over a bowl in the refrigerator for 1 hour.); (2) Replace the the cinnamon, orange zest, vanilla extract and salt and add 1/3 cup of amaretto; (3) Use only 5 eggs; and, (4) I used a hand mixer instead of a spatula (much smoother!) Enjoy! :)Read More
Nix the Cinnamon, orange zest and salt and add 1/3 cup of Amaretto. I use DiSoronno. It will need to cook about 10 to 15 minutes longer. This is how real Italian cheesecake is made! Bona Petit!Read More
PLEASE DON'T TAKE OUT THE ORANGE ZEST IN THIS RECIPE. I am first generation Bronx Italian and when I made this it tasted just like an authentic Italian cheesecake. True Italian cheesecakes have orange and lemon flavor to them. The only changes I made were as follows: I use 1 1/2 teaspoons orange zest, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and added 1 teaspoon lemon zest and 3 teaspoons of amaretto. I had to cook mine 1 and 3/4 hours. It came out perfect.
This is a great recipe. As mentionned by others, lemons are better than oranges, 5 in stead of 6 eggs and watch not to overcook, 75min is good. The secret is the ricotta, avoid the cheap stuff for the best consistancy (I use Stelle brand). I'm not much of a cook and this cake ALWAYS works. To decorate, use marmelade as a light glaze and top with strands of orange or lemon peel. (The cake is already nice and golden...) Enjoy
An amazingly easy cake with a delicious flavor and smooth, dense texture! Required NO prep time, and is so simple a child could make. The best cheesecake I've ever made! Since I only had extra large eggs, I used only five, instead of the 6 the recipe calls for. I accidently cooked it too long but it didn't matter, just a little browner top. Next time I'm going to try cooking it at a lower temp. and increasing the cooking time a bit. (I heard this was a good way to increase creaminess and avoid a browned top). The best part? I didn't have to wash a bunch of dishes after! The recipe requires only 1 bowl, a rubber spatula, and grater for the orange zest. I need more recipes like this!
Really good and easy. It isn't as creamy as a cream cheese cake because it's NOT! I used lemon zest instead of orange zest also. It took almost 2 hours to bake but rose nicely. I would strongly recommend a marmalade glaze. Take about 2/3 c. of good marmalade and 2 tsp. lemon juice and boil for a couple of minutes. Pour warm glaze over cooled cake and chill. Beautiful and yummy.
This recipe was truly awful. I'd give it zero stars if I could. I made it for Thanksgiving and not one person liked it. It was fairly bland and I even added some good pure orange extract along with the zest. The texture was the big turn off. It was very grainy, very unappetizing. I have worked as a product developer in the food industry for many years, I am a trained food taster, and a lover of all foods ethnic and otherwise, and I could not find anything to like about this cheesecake.
I am Sicilian born and have been looking for a good ricotta cake recipe. I made some major changes -adding a shell of shortcrust pastry and mascarpone topping. I made this cake for a group of choosy Italians and they loved it. My changes: a) Never bake and serve the same day. Must bake overnight and chill well before serving next day. b) Line cake tin with dessert shortcrust pastry (bottom and sides). Bake blind for 10 min then add ricotta mixture. Bake for 1 hr or until firm/golden. c) Use great quality ricotta and sieve first before adding ingredients. d) To ricotta mixture: Add rind of 1 lemon, 3-4tablespoons amaretto, ¼ tsp almond essence, 1.5 tsp vanilla essence, grated chocolate (to taste), 75 g crushed roasted hazelnuts. I separated the egg yolks which I mixed with the sugar, essences and lemon/orange grind and folded into the ricotta. Next time I will add a little more caster sugar as the mixture can be a little low on sweetness. Whip egg whites and fold into ricotta. Once baked. Leave overnight in fridge. Next day coat with mascarpone topping.F) MASCARPONE TOPPING: Beat 250g mascarpone ( or 400g depending on size of cake) until smooth and add caster sugar to taste, vanilla essence, grated chocolate , 2 tablespoons Tia maria, lemon grind. Mix well. Coat cake top with mascarpone mixture. Grate some chocolate and sprinkle on top. Sprinkle more crushed hazelnuts for decoration. Chill well before serving until mascarpone is set (at least another 3 hours).
A ricotta cheesecake is NOT anything like a New York style cheesecake. If you're expecting something sweet and gooey and creamy, you WILL be disappointed. However, this is a fine dessert in its own right. It is lightly sweet, dense, and retains a slightly grainy ricotta texture. It is lovely with fresh raspberries and lemon curd. But don't make this recipe expecting it to be like something off the Philadelphia Cream Cheese box and then give it one star when it's not. This is not an Americanized Cheesecake.
I enjoyed this so much! It's just like grandma's! I used 1 tsp orange zest and 1 tsp lemon zest and it was wonderful. Mine took about 1 3/4 hours, though. I was ready to take a picture for the review, but it was almost all gone!! I'll take it when I make the next one tomorrow!
I've never had a Ricotta Cheesecake until now; the taste and texture are very different from traditional cheesecake, but it's quite tasty nonetheless (texture is cake-y and taste is sort of custard-y). I topped mine with chocolate sour cream and strawberries, which worked well.
After looking at all of the updates from others, I combined them into one version - 2 lbs ricotta, 2/3 c white sugar, 1/3 c flour, 5 eggs, 1.5 tsp orange zest, 1 tsp lemon zest, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 1/8 tsp salt, 3 tsp Amaretto. I had always loved Ricotta Cheesecakes in restaurants and this one is just as good! I served it at Easter with some strawberry sauce (Strawberry jam heated with a little rum and then cooled) and it was delicious!
This recipe was the easiest Ricotta Cheesecake recipe I've seen, it was also extremely tasty!! My mom would have LOVED tried a piece of this. I will definitely try making this one again (next time I will substitute fat-free ricotta and see how it turns out for a low-fat alternative).
As a diabetic, I'm always looking for desserts I can actually eat and enjoy. For this recipe, I substituted 1 cup of Splenda for the sugar, Soy flour for regular flour, and used a good quality fat free ricotta cheese. I served fresh berry mix sweetened with Splenda over the top of each serving. A+++++
To those unfamiliar with Sicilian cheesecake, these are not at all like New York style. If you want a particularly sweet dessert, then you may not like this; however, if you enjoy something refreshing, slightly sweet and relatively low in calories, then this is awesome! According to my wife, whose family is Sicilian, this cake is exactly the right thing. I used about equal parts lemon extract and grated orange peel, and it turned out great!
My husband loves the Sicilian Ricotta Cheesecake, so I tried many recipes before I found this one. I did made the modifications that a previous reviewer suggested. I drained the ricotta cheese, replace the cinnamon, orange zest, vanilla extract and salt with 1/3 cup of amaretto, I used only 5 eggs and used a hand mixer. It turned out perfect! so smooth and with a delicate flavor, my husband's comment was "I can't get enough of it" ;)
this is a 5 star recipe with the following modifications:replace 1/3 c flour with 16 oz sour cream zest of one lemon add 1/4 tsp almond extract and add almond crust 1 1/2 C sliced almonds 1/4C butter 1/3 C sugar 1/4 C rice flour cream together with fingers w/care not to break almonds press into bottom and 1/2 way up sides springform pan bake 5 min @ 425 let cool before adding ricotta mixture serve with warm ameretto sause: mix 2 C castor sugar with 1 tbl cornstarch and 1 tsp cream of tartar add 2 tbl di sarronno and bring to boil stirr until clear
This was nice and light. I don't have a springform pan, so I made cupcakes (I halved the recipe and it filled 5 jumbo muffin tins). Baked at 350 for 45 minutes; cooked perfectly. Lovely taste and texture, though those who expect it to taste like a traditional cheesecake need to look elsewhere! This is a light, fluffy and a bit grainy due to the ricotta. Another tip: instead of mixing in a bowl, blend everything together in a food processor. I also used pam for baking instead of buttering and flouring the pans, worked like a charm!
My husband made this cheesecake today. After reading the reviews, we knew to expect a different consistency. He chilled the cheesecake and served it with an orange glaze (fresh orange juice, confectioners' sugar, and hot water, with a lil food coloring). It was the perfect dessert, light and not too sweet. Will make again!
The easiest cheesecake I ever made, and one of the best! I used only 5 eggs, substituted the orange zest, cinnamon and salt with lemon extract (1 teaspoon), kept the vanilla, and added 1/3 cup of good Austrian rum. You may use any kind of rum, however, the Austrian kind (made from molasses, not sugar cane) is just my own favorite. I like the lighter texture and the more refreshing taste of ricotta cheese better than that of cream cheese, which I personally consider much too rich and heavy. Update: I also found the following spices very good: 1 teaspoon lemon extract 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 tablespoon rum or 1 teaspoon rum extract 1/2 teaspoon almond extract omit salt, orange zest and cinnamon from the original recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly except I used lemon rind instead of orange because I didn't have an orange. The cake was perfect it lasted a day and a half with two boys and my husband. They loved it! Thanks for a great recipe.
This recipe is just like my Grandma's and It's Excellent!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It’s just like eating at the North End. I loved this ricotta cheesecake. I made the recipe exactly as written and wouldn’t change a thing. It’s wonderful.
Way too eggy and I only used 5 eggs. It's mostly tasteless and watery. It's okay but I wouldn't make it again. Disappointing. Edited day later: this got MUCH better overnight. The flavors came out, the texture improved. I added a star to my rating. I may make again. It is sublime with strawberry preserves on top.
I used this recipe to bake my very first ricotta cheesecake and it was excellent - and soooo easy!!! Ive grown up on the finest ricotta cheesecakes from award winning italian bakeries and homemade versions from old world italian grandmoms so I knew what I would be comparing this recipe to. I dusted the top of mine with cinnamon after it was chilled which was the finishing touch. I read comments below about draining the ricotta beforehand and a variation to include amaretto which I may try next time just to see how it turns out but this recipe is delicious and needs no tweeking...its as good as it gets on its own!
This cheesecake was very good especially the next day. Next time I will change a few things. I added orange extract instead of orange zest and that made it taste too aromatic it was kind of like eating perfume. I think next time I will either do orange zest like the recipe states or maybe lemon zest like a lot of others suggested. I also think that it could use slightly more sugar (we sprinkled it with powdered sugar) and like others suggested I think I will be using less eggs. I think 5 eggs would be plenty. Very good recipe though and I didn't feel guilty eating it.
Delicious recipe! worked out really well. feel free to modify what you want when it comes to flavors it really doesn't make a difference the the solidity of the cheesecake. Unfortunately I over cooked it because I thought it looked too soft, but it wasn't so be very aware not to over cook. I think its better to undercook than overcook. I made this for Thanksgiving and covered it in an oranged cranberry sauce and it was amazing!
Really simple ingredients and not difficult to make. it's light and airy for those who think reg. cheesecake is 'too much'....Being Italian---this is something I grew up eating YUM!
This was a big hit! I took the suggestions of others, used no cinnamon or orange. Used lemon zest, cut the vanilla in half and used 3ts amaretto. Served it with a berry sauce-frozen berries and oj simmered than put in a blender and strained. Have made it a few times already.
I made this recipe using ingredients appropriate for the South Beach Diet. This included: part-skim ricotta, liquid egg substitute, and sugar substitute (splenda). So sure enough it tasted like a "diet" cheesecake. I wasn't too impressed. Stick with the original recipe and cheat on your diet!
I've had a special place in my heart for southern Italian cooking ever since I spent the summer after my junior year in high school in Caltanissetta, Sicilia as one of Rochester, NY's first two Sister City exchange students to Caltanissetta, and then spent another summer there two years later. In any event, I just made my first ricotta cake following this recipe, except that since I didn't happen to have oranges, lemons, or amaretto on hand, I substituted 1/2 tsp key lime zest, 1 1/2 tsp orange marmalade, and 2 tsp Citronge liquor (both the marmalade and Citronge are slightly bitter). While the flavor therefore couldn't have been exactly the same as that of the original recipe, it turned out great! Those who have never made a ricotta cake before may be disappointed by its texture, since the ricotta cake has a much more cake-like texture. On the other hand, the mildly custard-like flavor of this cake isn't likely to be annoying, since this isn't very pronounced. All in all, a delicious cake (and very easy to make)! - hatlessacorn 6/30/10
Extremely authentic and absolutely delicious! Couldn't have been easier to make, either. Fresh orange zest is what really makes this cake. This recipe is a definite keeper!
Made this cheesecake with 2 15 oz tubs of ricotta, substitued the 2 tsp of orange rind with 1 tbsp of lemon rind and eliminated the cinnamon. I also decreased the flour by 1 tbsp, substituted the sugar with 16 packets of Sweet and Low and used 5 extra large eggs instead of 6 regular eggs. In a preheated oven, I baked it for 5 minutes less than called for. It was perfect! No sinking in the middle and beautifully browned around the edges. Wonderful served with a strawberry sauce!
This is a Sicilian Cheesecake. If you have not grown up eating this, it is different, but for those of us who did, this is an amazing recipre! I agree, you need to add 1 teaspoon lemon zest and 3 teaspoons of amaretto.
Wonderful and light. I used 1 tbsp lemon zest and 1 cup blueberries. Omitted the vanilla.Came out great. Thanks for this recipe!
This is delicious as is and best warm out of the oven! Surprisingly, I blind tasted fat free and regular ricotta versions of this with my mom, and we both liked the fat free taste better! The regular was closer to the consistency of a cheesecake, but I liked to fluffiness of the fat free just fine. Must try it warm... yum!
Really good!! Although I would leave out the orange zest.
my cousin loves this ! the texture is phenomenal! the orange flavor is alittle strong for me but it is a great recipe and fun to make
After reading all the reviews I decided to try this recipe with just one small change, using a teaspoon each of orange and lemon zest. Oh, and the ricotta cheese I had on hand was low-fat. I must say I was surprised by the results. With the cinnamon, vanilla, and coarser ricotta texture, it reminded me more of a dense rice pudding or bread pudding than cheesecake. I liked it, though! I served it to guests with the question, "What does it need for a topping?" and someone made the excellent suggestion of drizzling just a little melted white chocolate and a spoonful of whole cranberry sauce over each piece. Mmmmm, that sounds really yummy -- or better yet, lingonberries! Anyway, I know I'll enjoy making this cheesecake and continuing to experiment with possible toppings.
i made it recently myself. yes, use the 5 eggs, the whole milk good Ricotta. and yes use the Amaretto instead of the cinnamon,lemon/orange flavors.
amazing! Used lemon instead of orange!
I had to keep this is the oven for an extra half an hour. It wasnt done in the allotted time. But other than that my family loved it.
I really enjoyed the recipe. I used very dry homemade ricotta with a little bit of plain yogurt to add some moisture. I used 4 eggs, and added 1/3 cup triple sec to the mixture. Yummy!
Not too heavy or sweet. Used lemon zest instead of orange. Used Part Skim ricotta and did not drain liquid from ricotta. This is almost as good as my Italian mom's cake. Got compliments from my guests. Thanks Nicole!
Maybe I did something wrong. It was not good at all, not sweet and weird texture. Kids would not eat it at all.
Very easy and tasty. Having celiac disease makes this even more appealing. I just used gluten free flour blend in place of all purpose wheat based flour. This makes baking more fun and creative. Thanks for the great recipe.....
Easy and delicious!
Very easy and quick. It has a grittier texture than a cream cheese based cake, but it's much lighter. It stores well in the fridge for days also. I added the amaretto as suggested. Yummm!
I made this on Easter Sunday. I knew not to expect "Cheesecake." I really liked it. Not too sweet. Not too heavy. I sprinkled powdered sugar over the top and then a little extra when plated. Do not change a thing. Imagine cheesecake meets custard. Delicious.
I altered this recipe to be a lemon-ricotta cheesecake by omitting the orange zest and cinnamon, reducing the vanilla to one teaspoon and adding 2 teaspoons of lemon zest, with a garnish of lemon twists on top. quite good.
Very nice recipe. I used home made ricotta, 5 eggs, and lemon zest. I did not have any orange zest, so I added a tablespoon of orange juice to the batter. I also used crushed shortbread cookies mixed with a little butter to make a bottom crust and topped the whole thing with a fresh blueberry sauce. This is a new family favorite.
This is WONDERFUL !!
I love this recipe! I scaled it way back with only 250g of ricotta but I kept roughly the same amount of orange zest (smelled wonderful when I was grating it) and added a few spoonfuls of orange juice for extra kick and about a tsp of baking powder.
I made this recipe yesterday and it came out horrible. I must have done something wrong... Mine was gritty, tasteless and the flour tasted like it hadn't cooked. We had wonderful ricotta cheesecake in a restaurant a few days back that was out of this world...I'm so disappointed in mine.
This is a 'jewel' for your recipe box. Easy to make, no fuss, no mess....Hint large eggs are the norm in recipes if you have extra or jumbo then use one less egg...be sure to use whole milk ricotta to have texture...almost like a flan..not the typical 'heavy'texture of a juniors style cheese cake. Leave it to the Sicilians to provide the perfect dessert after a BIG Italian meal. Don't forget to make expresso and serve this cake with fresh berries in season and home made whipped cream...YUMMY thanx for the recipe...not bad on the waisline either!
Awesome. Much lighter than the cream cheese version. I made mine lemon instead of orange. Other than that, I followed the recipe. This is refreshing after a full meal. But then again, anything ricotta is fine by me!
Turned out alright but not great--tasted a little bland. I did use low fat ricotta though, so that may have been a problem.
Delicious! My husband (who is very picky!) loved it. He said it tasted like a cross between cheesecake and flan. Instead of orange zest I used the zest from 2 small lemons and the juice from 1 small lemon. I also used 5 eggs because I had extra large eggs on hand. Definitely on our list of dessert favorites!
Simple and good! Not as smooth as the usual American cheesecake, but it's delicious in its own way. I just can't understand people who said that this is inedible. I made only a half recipe just to try, and used 2 eggs instead of 3, and I forgot to add Amaretto. Turned out really nice. My first ever cheese cake! Will definitely make this again. Next time with Amaretto.
I made this for easter and it was very good. I am not sure about the number of eggs. I read that some people have said here in the reviews to use only 5 eggs. I think I should have done that too, but it does not say what size eggs are to be used in the recipe. Any advise here?
This was a very good cheesecake a nice change from the regular cheesecake. I omitted the citrus because some family members didn't want it in the cake and it still tasted great. Will definitely make again.
I loved this cake! I made it for my choosiest dinner guests, and they loved it too! I had another recipie from my cousin, but this was much easier, and tasted great. I have already recommended it to my entire office! Robin
This is a delicious, easy recipe. My Sicilian father wolfed it down! Will definitely make this again.
I made the following changes. I added two Tbs Orange Bloosom water and two tablespoons each of orange and citron candied peel. I also used orange and lemon zest. I substituted mascarpone equally for 6 oz of ricotta. I used BelGioioso whole milk ricotta. I whisked the eggs quite a bit before adding to the ricotta mixture which I also blended quite well in a stand up mixer. At 300 degrees, it took almost 2 hours. It was fantastic!!
Very creamy and delicious. I added a fresh fruit topping and the presentation was beautiful!
This was truly delicious--light, not too sweet. Following one suggestion here I used an electric beater to smooth the cheese mixture. I added an orange marmalade glaze, a nice taste contrast.
Perfect, delicate marriage of flavors without being too sweet. Goes great with fresh berries or peaches.
I followed the suggestion for substituting the amaretto for the cinn and zest. I drained the ricotta for two days prior to baking. The cake was easy to prepare, cooking time was 1 hour 40 mins. However I prepared it and served it within a 6 hour time frame and it was not well received. "Too bland" was the comment :( This morninghowever, after sitting in the refridgerator over night, it is bursting with flavor! I give this a five star rating but advise....prepare ahead and refridgerate over night.
This was was grainy and it was not even overcooked! The flavor would have been fairly fine except the texture was bad. If you choose to make this, choose a specialty ricotta full fat cheese and (NOT regular grocery store) and blend it with a mixer. A spatula really isn't going to get the little chunks out. Either way I will NEVER make this again! I like ricotta, but this was not edible!
This recipe is almost exact to my grandmothers! It is terrific and it is also a big hit at family functions. I was so excited to find this recipe. It is super easy!
This is pretty dense, but flavorful, and easy to prepare. My good friend, who is Italian, claims that it's like Mama used to make.
OK - my take on this one with slight modifications for those watching their calorie intake. I didn't have enough ricotta - so I "3/4" the recipe. Strange, but it worked. I used part skim (I know some advised not to, but I took the chance bcs I didn't have anything else and hubby wanted dessert) I did not take the time to drain it and it came out fine. I used GV's sugar blend to cut the sugar down. I didn't have orange but used lemon zest instead. I forgot the salt but didn't miss it, really. If you are looking for a cheesecake taste, you won't find it here. But for a light dessert that is not too sweet but satisfying, this is the dessert for you. I cooked it at 350 for an hour and 15 and it could have cooked for less time. The consistency was slightly grainy because I hand mashed it. (TV was on and I didn't want to use the blender.) But it didn't really distract from the over all experience. I thought it was good and was happy with the results.
Excellent and easy recipe. Following everyone's suggestions, I reduced by 1 egg and substituted vanilla & salt for 3 TB amaretto. Kept the cinnamon in. Consistency and taste was excellent!
This is delicious and easy and you could probably use it as a dessert on the South Beach Diet. It is lighter than a traditional NY cheesecake. I omitted the orange extract and used splenda to sweeten. I topped with whipped cream and strawberries for my husband.
Excellent!!! Impressed my Sicilian boyfriend on his birthday with this DELICIOUS cheesecake.
I love this recipe! it was great, it taste so light and not too heavy, plus its really easy to make
I did not care for this recipe. I made it look really pretty but nobody wanted to eat it :-( I didn't expect it to be like cheesecake either.
I have made this recipe several times including once for the Saint Joseph's table at my local club and it is always a hit and it really is so easy. Thanks Nicole
I was short on ricotta so I substituted 1/2 cottage cheese which I had blended in the food processor, but I followed the recipe other than that but with 5 eggs and with the addition of 1 tspn of lemon zest. The cheesecake was good but I was a bit disappointed since I was trying to recreate a ricotta cheesecake I had just in a restaurant the night before, which seemed richer and slightly sweeter, but I probably should reserve full judgement until I make the recipe as printed (yes I hate to be one of those people!) I have to think that it could do with perhaps 2 or 3 tbspn more sugar.
Made this for my family for Thanksgiving! Very tasty! Not heavy like cream cheese cheesecakes. Very light and refreshing. I will be making this again.
Plain and simple it was delish. I did add some amaretto to the mixture and added some fresh blueberries and raspberries to plate.
Very good! easy and light. Love it!
not quite what i expected but very good. Light texture although mine was slightly grainy. Would be lovely in the warm weather with fresh fruit.
Really good! I used lemon instead of orange (just did not have orange)
Really good tasting cheesecake. Not at all a New York style cheesecake, has a flavor and texture that reminds me of bread pudding... We are going to make this again with more cinnamon and plumped raisins! Still, really good. It was great drizzled with organic honey and topped with whipped cream...
I guess i just dont like the taste the ricotta has, i wish it was made out of cream cheese instead. I'll stick w/ cream cheese from now on.
Followed receipe to a t, with the exception of the eggs. Used 5 instead. Ended up more custardy, eggy than creamy cheesy which was what i was expecting. baked nicely, but will not make again.
Perfecto! I looked for the perfect recipe for many years, and ever since I found this recipe a couple of years ago, I have made it upon request for every Christmas and especially for my in laws birthdays. Don't change a thing, this is tried and true, good old fashioned sicilian (and sometimes Italian) cheesecake! Deeeelicious!
Delicious! Followed Donna's suggestions and this cake was even better than those I have purchased in the bakery! I made it for my husband, but I ate almost the whole cake!
This recipe was good but I have tasted better. I made this for my son as he requested a ricotta cheesecake. The recipe i regularly use is pretty labor intensive in comparison to this one so i figured i would save myself some effort and try this one. It was not terrible just not what we are used to. I think the lemon zest overpowers the flavor of the cheese. My son requested that I make my regular recipe next time.
I love this recipe! I made it for my husband's birthday and it was a huge success. I omitted the cinnamon based on the other reviews and used lemon instead of orange. It could have been a lot more lemony, so I think next time I will add lemon extract and another lemon's worth of zest, too. So light and delicious! Our new favorite.
Very easy to make and taste great. My husband is diabetic so I used Splenda. Also omitted the orange zest as other reviewers had suggested. It is definately a desert to make again.
so delicous!! i have the flavor of my grandmother's cheesecake in my memory, so my alterations were in an attempt to replicate hers. she always made this was a fresh pasta crust - sounds bizarre but it wouldn't be easter pie without it. use the basic pasta recipe from this site, roll out thinly, and lay in the pan like a pie crust dough. to this recipe i omitted the cinnamon, subbed anise extract for the vanilla extract, omitted the orange zest, and added one shot of rum. thank you for a great recipe!
THIS RECIPE IS GREAT,THIS IS THE BEST ONE I HAVE TASTED AND THE CLOSEST TO THE ONE, YOU BUY IN THE STORE.
I did make some changes, but only because of personal taste. I didn't add the cinnamon and I used lemon zest instead of the orange. I skipped the vanilla and used limoncello instead. All in all a good cheesecake.
This is a great recipe IF you drain the ricotta in a cheesecloth lined strainer for 6 hours first. Otherwise it has a damp texture that ruins the crust. I add more lemon zest, also.
Practically perfect. I did add a few tablespoons of candied orange peel and only half a cup of sugar to make it more like my grandmother's cheesecake. Like a previous reviewer, I had to bake this for one hour 45 minutes. Serve with fresh fruit, it's the best...
This cake is sooo easy to make and pretty yummy too just as long as you don't think this cake will be like a new york cheesecake. I followed some of the other tips and added two tablespoons of amaretto, I didn't have an orange in the house for fresh rind so I used orange extract and fresh lemon rind. I really feel like you need to have the lemon and orange flavor. I like the fact that it was pretty much a one bowl recipe. Easy clean up!
I've never made any type of cheesecake before because I don't like the tang of cream cheese in a dessert-- but recently had ricotta cake at a restaurant and loved it-- the key being no cream cheese. I made this in my kitchenaid mixer-- used 5 eggs instead of 6, lemon zest instead of orange, just a small pinch of cinnamon and added a pinch of nutmeg. Only had a 9 inch springform-- baked it for about 80-90 minutes and when a bubble started to form in the oven I popped it a toothpick as another website had said to do. Taste and texture was excellent! Update July 2017: I wanted this to brown on top-- and saw a recipe for the same ricotta cake but browned. Basically I baked the cake at 400 degrees F (or 200ish C) for the first 30 minutes on convection (which wasn't necessary, but I did)-- and at 15 minutes in I turned it half way so it would brown evenly. Then after the first 30 min, I lowered the heat to like 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) and baked another 30 min. I stuck a sharp knife in the middle and it came out clean so that was that-- and it came out fabulous. One other side note: this last time I only had one lemon (instead of orange) for zest, so I used 1 tsp lemon zest and about 1/4 cup of limoncello. Came out amazing!
