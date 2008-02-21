English Caraway Cake

I've been making this for years - SOOO delicious! Not super sweet, which is something I love about it! Yes, the dough is quite stiff, so you need to use a spatula to scoop it out and spread it into your pan - but that's what's supposed to happen. It's best eaten in the first day or two or it gets stale - but if that happens, use it to make a trifle with! :-) One hint is not to go overboard with the caraway seeds. I also grind them in a coffee grinder before adding them - it makes them not quite such a surprise to bite into when you're eating your seed cake and makes the flavor all throughout the cake. I very often have people try to guess what flavors the cake and NO ONE ever can - they're always shocked to hear that it's caraway! And then they always ask for the recipe! :-) This one is absolutely one of my GO TO favorites!!!