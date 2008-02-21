English Caraway Cake

4.6
12 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cake recipe with the distinct flavor of caraway seeds hails from Great Britain.

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 8 inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F ( 175 degrees C). Grease and flour the bottom and sides of an 8 inch round cake pan with 1 tablespoon softened butter or margarine.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together flour, salt, and baking powder.

  • Cream 1/2 cup butter or margarine and sugar together. Mix in caraway seeds and egg. Add flour mixture and milk, beating well. Pour batter into prepared cake pan.

  • Bake for about 45 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 135.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022