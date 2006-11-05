Champagne Cake I
A moist cake made with champagne.
This is an EXCELLENT white cake recipe! I used a little bit extra champagne (total of about a cup for the full recipe) because the batter seemed like it would be way too dry and thick without it, and I baked it in mini muffin tins for adorably bite-sized cupcakes to take to a buffet. They turned out to be a huge hit--not too sweet, slightly dense, not the least bit dry or crumbly, and with a subtle champagne flavor that I foiled with lime buttercream frosting (the Luscious Buttercream Frosting on this site). This recipe is definitely a keeper, and I'll absolutely be making it again!Read More
I found this to be more breadlike.Batter was too thick and flavor a little bland.I may try it again and add some vanilla & or almond flavoringRead More
Some great recipes aren't the "quickest" or the "easiest". However, I gave this cake an overall rating of 5 stars. It is a fabulous cake if made correctly. The batter is very thick prior to folding in the stiff egg whites. It's best to lighten with the 1/3 whites as instructed, but then fold the batter into the remaining whites. Make a very firm, but delicious cake, great for decorating, or just simply sift some powdered sugar on top. I highly recommend the coconut filling!
This is a great cake. Reading the reviews the reason you got a “crumbly” cake is because you didn’t make the egg whites into stiff peaks. Bowl and beater must be clean and free of water to make the stiff peaks. Also increase the champagne to 1 cup and add 1 teaspoon of vanilla. I topped with whipped cream and fresh berries. Everyone loved it!!
So, although born and raised in Los Angeles, I live in Rome, Italy. And somehow came to this country without a measuring cup, etc. None the less, a little of this and that was actually able to make this unbelievable cake for a colleagues birthday at my Piazza Navona restaurant. I even got compliments to the extent of, "We should totally st6art serving this at the restaurant!" I thought it would be a disaster, but it was absolutely delicious! You could definately taste the champagne. I was weary of the comment below saying that it would taste like bread, so to add vanilla. I only added a few sprinles of vanilla sugar and it came out just amazingly! I highly reccomend this cake to all. This was the 1st cake I ever made, and it was a HIT!
I don't know what the complaints were for this cake, but I found it to be delicious! I made it for New Years with a raspberry/RazzM'Tazz filling and the whipped sweet cream cheese frosting. The champagne I used was Martini and Rossi Asti, and the result was a decadent, pound cake-like treat. Wonderful!
Once adjusted to the high altitude here, this was a fairly easy cake to bake. The flavor is exquisite and made a wonderful wedding cake for my brother and his bride! It was a hit! This cake lends itself well to creative and impressive cakes and is definitely a keeper in the recipe file!
This is DEE-LITEFUL. It is light and flavourful and I could easily gain 20 pounds if my kitchen didn't get so hot while I cook!
I made these cupcakes for a friend's birthday yesterday and they turned out great! Not too sweet and just heavy that they did not fall apart, but light and scrumptious. I did end up adding a bit of club soda, about 2.5 tablespoons, before I added the beaten egg whites because it was so incredibly thick my kitchen aid stand mixer was having a time working the batter. Be warned it takes quite a long time to fold in the eggs, and it is important to do so slowly - do NOT make this recipe if you are in a hurry or want a simple, no fuss cake. It is worth the time when you have it, though.
This was my first cake i made from scratch and it turned out perfect. Very moist and light. I used Softasilk cake flour instead of all purpose flour. I would highly recommend this recipe to anyone wanting to make a cake from scratch. It is not too sweet so it can be frosted and not be overwhelmingly sweet. I filled mine with a homemade tart raspberry filling.
This is the second time I made a chamapgne cake and it turned out better than the first time. The texture was a little like steamed cake only a little heavier and the champagne taste was really special. I used castor sugar instead of granulated sugar and it a wise move because when I used granulated sugar the first time it did not turn out with the expected texture and was runny. I would use this recipe again.
This has a good flavor, but I made the mistake of slightly overbaking it (which really made it dry). This is a pretty and unusual Valentine's cake with Butter Frosting (cakerecipe.com); tint it with six drops of red food coloring and garnish with coconut and fresh raspberries. The cake layer would've been good sliced horizontally and filled with a tart jam as well.
I looked at all the "white cake" recipes on here and all the reviews and decided to try this one. I just happened to have a left over bottle of champagne from my New Year's Eve wedding(2007). Instead of using plain bubbly, my absolute favorite is Rosa Regale. It's a raspberry flavored champagne. I did use 1 cup of it instead of 3/4 and I use egg whites only for everything so I buy the cartons. I used 1 cup of egg whites. It didn't peak as stiffly as I wanted it to at all but this cake was MOIST. I baked it between the 350 and 325 mark for only 25 minutes. It was enough for 2 9in. cake pans. Because the champagne is a raspberry flavor, it also has a raspberry tint to it so the cake had a bit of a tint as well. My Husband loves this cake and next time I need to play with a complimenting "icing".
This recipe is AWESOME! I have been doing a lot of research on finding the right recipe and tried this one and another one and this one had the champagne taste in it vs others! This is my my cake for now on and also, make sure you add 1 cup of champagne instead to make sure you get flavor. I made buttercream and added champagne instead of water/extract and YUMMY! I tinted this red too. So cute! This is a keeper!
This wasn't great, but it wasn't bad either. I made 12 cupcakes and an 8x8 cake with it. Like other reviewers said, it seemed kind of heavy and had a different taste to it. Obviously the champagne. I will probably make this again just because I have to use up the rest of the champagne bottle. :) Otherwise, I wouldn't really bother as it's nothing special.
very dense cake with low crumb. I found it to be a bit dry and chewy. I am wondering if it is due to the extra dry champagne or if I undercooked it. Hmmm, perhaps I was thinking it was going to be a completely different texture and ended up disappointed only because it wasn't what I was looking for. Will try again using a better quality champagne.
This cake just did not come out right. I followed the recipe exactly but for some reason it tasted like banana bread...
These cupcakes were incredible. They came out wonderfully light and fluffy. I made them a little more decadent for New Year's by adding a sabayon filling and an orange cream cheese frosting to create a mimosa cupcake.
Excellent cake ~ very moist. Frosted with Champagne Buttercream frosting and served with Raspberry Sauce. Very nice for New Years!
this was a simple recipe, i've never baked a cake before, i've made this one twice. the first one i followed the recipe it came out great, with a cream cheese-coolwhip icing it was verry good. second time i used siera mist instead champagne and added 1 box strawberry jello which gave it a total different flaver. P.S. GIVE IT A TRY IT'S GREAT!!!!
The cake was good along with the icing but the icing over powered the whole cake. My advice it do one or the other not both, cause it gave me kind of a headach and this is coming from a 22 year old!
All I can say is that it was a hit with the family. :-) I had some trepidation about the egg whites, but they turned out very well. It was easier than I had anticipated. I paid attention to the person who said she added a whole cup of champagne. That worked out very well. The cake was very moist (and we didn't eat it 'til the next evening) and the flavor was lovely. This one is a definite keeper. I made it for my folks 50th wedding anniversary, but will use the recipe for other occasions in the future.
I didn't think this cake had much of a champagne flavor. The texture was fine and held up to multiple layers well, and it tasted good-just not like champagne. I even added a champagne simple syrup to keep it moist while layering, filling and icing and I still couldn't taste much champagne.
A big hit at a birthday party, this cake is for grown-ups! The concept isn't that scary, once you get your stiff peaks of egg whites. Just mix gently (folding doesn't seem so descriptive with the very thick batter you have to work with) and keep your cool. Cooks up very nicely in a bundt pan also.
I made this for a 4oth birthday cake...everyone raved about it!...even my husband who doesn't usually like white cakes. The Champagne Cake II icing is a must with this cake!
I had to bake this cake for almost a full hour, however it turned out perfectly. The time difference is the only reason I gave it 4 stars. I made it for a birthday party and there was not a scrap left. I used the " quick and almost professional butter cream icing" recipe from this site and served it with strawberries. Will definitely bake again, thanks!
I added a very full cup of champagne and it gave the cake a great robust flavor (Korbel Brut). Defintely watch the baking time, as it is a fine balance between a doughy cake and a dry one. Also be sure to really beat the egg whites, as it gives the cake the right lift. I will definitely make this again, with strawberries sliced on top +a glaze. So good!
This came out way to bready. I'm a professional baker and I followed this to the tee. I believe that it needs more sugar to tenderize, possibly more fat and most likely needs cake flour vs. AP. I made this for my boyfriend's birthday and was very disappointed. I don't even have time to make another one now.
I have made this cake twice. The first time, I used a rose champagne, which was slightly sweet. The second, a drier plain champagne. My husband and I really preferred the rose champagne. I also used a whole cup, as suggested by other reviewers, and then also poured some (what I had left after drinking a couple of glasses) onto the cake after it came out of the oven. I frosted it with a rose flavored buttercream--just substitute rose extract instead of vanilla. It was delicious and everyone raved over it.
Unbelievably wonderfull. I followed the recipe exactly. I wish I could eat this cake all the time!
This recipe makes a very moist delicious cake. It was way heavier than expected but it worked out fine, I made strawberry champagne jelly and strawberry champagne butter creme icing to accompany it. I had many compliments on it at my friends 25 birthday party. I made this recipe again, 8 1/2 years later, I think it is more like a pound cake than anything else. When frosted I find it offensively sweet. I think that the best combination for this cake is fresh cut strawberries, and maybe some champagne spiked whipped cream. It has great flavor.
I really liked this cake. I'd like to try it next time with raspberry chanpagne as others did. I gave it four stars because I was actually looking for a lighter white cake from scratch. This cake is somewhat dense. I think it would make a great 'shortcake' for strawberry shortcake!
This is a fine recipe. I will keep it in my recipe box. I served it with fruit topping and this helped with the dryness everyone else was talking about. This cake is like a pound cake with a wine taste. This cake is great with stawberries and black berries.
Excellent! Subtle champagne flavor and good texture. I made mini cupcakes with this (bake at 350 for 9 minutes, yields about 4 dozen bite-sized cupcakes). Followed the recipe exactly, except for subbing Splenda for sugar. I sifted the dry ingredients together twice to make sure they were nice and light. I also creamed the butter and sugar together for a good long time, again, to make it light. I used an Asti spumante, as suggested by a previous reviewer. I topped this with a pineapple buttercream, but I can't wait to try it with other flavors (I'm thinking mimosa- and bellini-inspired cupcakes!)!
This is delicious moist cake. You can really taste the champagne (I increased the amount of champagne to a total of 1 cup) I frosted it with buttercream frosting and sprinkled it with sparkly white sprinkles. It was the perfect New Year's Eve dessert.
This is one of the BEST cakes I've ever made! I used a full cup of Moscato instead of Champagne and the flavor was wonderful. I used eggs from our chickens which vary in size so I added an extra white to make sure I had enough. If you put your bowl and whisk attachment into the freezer until you're ready to whip your whites, it won't take very long to get them to reach stiff peaks. I didn't have any problems with the cake being "crumbly". Mine turned out very dense and moist and the texture was perfect. I made a light butter cream icing and topped it with fresh raspberries and blueberries. The manager of the restaurant we were at said it was one of the best cakes she'd ever tasted. Thanks for a great recipe!!
I followed the recipe exactly and followed advice from other reviewers. However, my cake turned out dry and had more of a biscuit/muffin like texture rather than a cakey texture. I also could not taste much champagne. I added strawberry jam and white chocolate chips, that helped slightly. Don't think I will use this recipe again.
Perfect! Used a sweet champagne and cut out a little white sugar - tastes amazing! Great for a special occasion like an engagment party or a just more sophisticated substitute to the ol' birthday cake. And since the bottle is already open, you might as well enjoy the rest, and really enjoy baking.
Turned out great. I used leftover champagne from New Year's. I liked it a lot because it wasn't too sweet or too dry. I used the recipe for fluffy boiled icing with it and the flavors worked well together.
Not enough champagne to even taste it once baked. Very thick bread-like texture. Not even good buttercream frosting and strawberry filling could save this.
I don't normally leave feedback on recipes, however this one was fantastic! It's light, slightly dense but not like a pound cake. I used a full cup of champagne like someone else suggested. Topped with an orange cream glaze. I haven't had this much excitement over a cake in a while. Definitely worth trying!
I've made this recipe several times. It's simple to make, light and lovely. It is very easy to over and under-cook. For that reason, I think it should be a bundt recipe. I usually top it with a liquor flavored simple syrup for added flavor.
Works with a flavored Mike's Hard Lemonade too (I used the cranberry, tasty and pretty pink)
A very nice cake if you read the reviews and follow the tips. I did use a sweet champagne and a little red food coloring to make it pink. After I prepared the batter i swirled in some of my homemade strawberry jam right before I baked it. So Yummy! I filled it with white chocolate ganache. My whole family loved it!
I used a different preparation method which worked much better. My cake came out very well, but I only used her idea, not recipe.
Made cupcakes with the batter and they turned out great! Will make again. I used strawberry champagne.
This recipe tastes great. I really beat the egg whites until very stiff and beat the sugar and butter really well. i used the Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Icing on this and got rave reviews
I made this cake for an anniversary party and everyone loved it!!
Delicious ... I made this for my family, and gave leftovers to friends. They all raved. It was quite easy to make (I made mine in a spring form pan) and used canned cream cheese frosting. I also used asti spimante for the champagne. Enjoyed sipping a glass while preparing the cake!
Ding ding ding we have a winner!!! I'm not a huge cake fan, but this...is...awesome! You can really taste the champagne. Used star muffin tins for NYE. I used almost a full cup of spumante, and used Earth Balance margarine(didn't notice i ran out of real butter until i was all set to bake) and they came out superb. Maybe the reviewers who said it was bread-like overbeat it and toughened up the flour? Took only 20 minutes to bake in the tins. Subtly sweet with a nice texture. Like a cross between pound cake and angel food(if that's possible)
This was my first cake made from scratch. I made two changes to the recipe. 1. I added white chocolate chips. 2. On accident, I used Chardonnay! Oops! It turned out wonderful! I was pretty worried when my friend informed me that the bottle was Chardonnay, but it was wonderful! If it is good with Chardonnay, I am sure it is even better with Champagne! I went to my friends house, and my boyfriend took the cakes (2 mini-cakes and a batch of cupcakes) out of the oven. When I got home, 3 of the cupcakes were eaten, with no frosting. They actually taste great as muffins too. To my surprise, one of my little cakes was also missing! Looks like my dog also enjoyed this recipe! Bad dog! I will definitely make this recipe again, and I will make it with the Champagne this time!
Such a light and fluffy cake mix...I followed the recipe exactly and loved the way this came out! I used a regular buttercream frosting.
The portion of the cake that cooks is wonderful - moist, delicious, and a big hit (esp. at New Year's party). However, there must be something wrong in the directions, because 2 cakes in a row came out completely raw in the middle after cooking for an extra 15 minutes at 350!
Besides being moist, this cake tasted like pancake mix. the cupcake did however give off the fragrance of champagne just didn't impart any flavor
I used a brut champagne that gave the cake a strangely yeasty flavor and aroma. We liked it, but others may want to try to find a frutier champagne.
Yuuuuum! Very good and moist.
I made these with lime frosting and they were pretty good. The champagne gave them a taste that was a mix between a bread roll and a angel food cake with a dense consistency. I thought they were too bread like, but everyone else loved them. I think the novelty of having champagne in a cupcake made everyone think they were awesome!
was "eh"....I even followed the tips in the reviews....I wasn't overly impressed with this.
good cake texture, didn't care for the champagne taste, which was pronounced. but perhaps if I used better champagne. but I wouldn't be cause this cake is already labor intensive. good result though.
This champagne cake is wonderful!! I made it last year for my Daughter's wedding, and it was moist, tasty and beautiful. It has become my husband's second favorite cake.(his Mom made one he liked better.)
I made this recipe twice and found that, although the flavor is very good, it works best as cupcakes. The finished product is more bread like and too heavy to layer.
This does not actually taste of champagne. It's just overly sweet. Not a create idea
I used a 10" springform pan to make this which ups the baking time to somewhere around 40 minutes or so. The texture and flavor were good. (Even with the egg whites, this is going to be close to a pound cake batter....very dense...) Instead of icing/frosting (I'm personally NOT a huge fan of those..)...I made a chocolate/seedless raspberry glaze to drizzle across the top. Very good.
Love the flavor! The texture is a bit unusual, I agree with that others that it's a little bready. I thinned it out with extra champagne, probably 1/3 of a cup more, and liked how that turned out. I also added some champagne to my buttercream and it enhanced the flavor nicely. Recommend!
The finished product has the texture of bread.
Awesome, best I’ve tried, added 1.5 tsp vanilla, 1.5 tsp clear vanilla, used cake flour, added a drip of pink to champagne, turned out perfect!
Didn't care for the flavor of this recipe. I was looking for a plain white cake recipe and figured I would give this a try. I won't be using this recipe again, but don't dismiss it until you try it. You could be surprised.
My father loved it, but said that it was a little too heavy. It may have been in how I prepared it. Will make again!
This was an interesting recipe. I followed it to the letter, and the batter was more like cookie dough before the egg whites, and not much better after. The taste was interesting- my fiance said they tasted like Jiffy muffins! Maybe there was too much baking powder? I don't know. The texture was dense and almost chewy, not what i expected in a cake. Either way, i don't think we'll be making this recipe again.
The flavor of this cake was interesting. A little on the citrus side. the cake was dense but my husband really liked it.
First time making a stiff cake, read the reviews for pointers. I as well added a full cup of the champagne. It’s in the oven now! Excited to try It!
Not too sweet and nice, dense cake. Just a hint of champagne flavor not overwhelming. I frosted with store-bought DH white chocolate almond frosting. Yummy!
Well we had champagne left over and found this recipe. All the reviews were great. Following the instruction of the egg whites and added a cup of champagne plus a smidge for batter to be moist. I did mini and regular cupcakes and they all turned out perfect with a pound cake feel with a springy bounce. I will use the standard salted butter cream frosting and add lime juice to lighten the frosting. Will also add lime zest for show and taste. This will be a new go to for me as the cake is light and will pair great with fruit, chocolate, or just whip cream.
I did not care for this recipe. Flour mixture was so thick I was afraid I would burn out my mixer motor. Added egg whites and it turned to mush. The cake never cooked in the middle despite using pan insulators. The texture was coarse and grainy -- in the spots where it cooked -- and it was way too salty. I'm retired, not a novice in the kitchen, and followed all the helpful tips (used a bubbly moscato that was very tasty by itself).
Made this for a formal family reception for my mom's Vegas wedding. It was great. I overcooked it thought :-) It had an interesting but distinct champagne taste. So great!
Pretty tasty. I added one heaping cup of sugar and frosted with a basic white buttercream.
I tested out this recipe for an upcoming wedding cake that I'll be making. Although not the simplest of recipes, it turned out delicious, everyone who tried it was really impressed. I prepared it with a simple vanilla icing, and I layered it with an irish cream filling. I am deciding not to use it for the cake, because it is a very dense, moist cake, (partially due to the filling I'm sure) and I don't think it will hold up well enough. This would be a great cake to have with tea or coffee. I will make it again.
Delicious! However, due to the alcohol it has an almost bread-taste that some of the people who tasted my cake found strange. Loved it though, just make sure you follow the recipe and get those egg whites to the right consistency.
This cake was moist and dense! Very delicious and light. I made it with a vanilla buttercream frosting. The mix of a not so sweet cake with a sweet frosting was sublime! I made it for 50 people and everyone loved it! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
The only change I made was using sparkling grape juice as we don't consume alcohol. It probably made the difference but all in all, it was just ok. It was moist though and rather than throw it out, I made a dump cake and pour eggnog into it....not bad. Thanks for the recipe though.
I really do like this cake. The texture is nice, but I think I'm not much of a champagne person. Next time I'll try adding in some lemon and strawberry extract and see if I like it better. This is a very lovely and easy cake to make.
