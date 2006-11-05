Champagne Cake I

I looked at all the "white cake" recipes on here and all the reviews and decided to try this one. I just happened to have a left over bottle of champagne from my New Year's Eve wedding(2007). Instead of using plain bubbly, my absolute favorite is Rosa Regale. It's a raspberry flavored champagne. I did use 1 cup of it instead of 3/4 and I use egg whites only for everything so I buy the cartons. I used 1 cup of egg whites. It didn't peak as stiffly as I wanted it to at all but this cake was MOIST. I baked it between the 350 and 325 mark for only 25 minutes. It was enough for 2 9in. cake pans. Because the champagne is a raspberry flavor, it also has a raspberry tint to it so the cake had a bit of a tint as well. My Husband loves this cake and next time I need to play with a complimenting "icing".