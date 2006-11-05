Champagne Cake I

4
90 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 26
  • 3 9
  • 2 6
  • 1 7

A moist cake made with champagne.

Recipe by Krissyp

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10-inch round cake pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until very light and fluffy. Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together, and then blend into creamed mixture alternately with champagne.

  • In a large clean bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold 1/3 of the whites into batter to lighten it, then fold in remaining egg whites. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 417.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022