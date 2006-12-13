Moist Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

This recipe was simple to follow. The finished product was easy to work with for muffin pans. After the first batch I did make a few changes because it was not lemony enough for me personally, but the flavor was just fine. I made the recipe to serve 12 people and I was able to make 2 ½ dozen beautiful muffins. My changes made it more lemony/sour and I loved it! I added about 2 TBS of lemon juice with pulp and about ½ TBS of extra lemon Zest to the mix and I only added ½ the recommended poppy seeds. With the syrup part of the recipe I added the pulp and added the left over butter from the mix recipe. (About 2tbs) This made it easier for me to work with for the muffins since it was thicker. While baking during the last 10 minutes I brushed the syrup on the muffins without poking them. I brushed them at 10 minutes, 5 minutes and then when they came out of the oven. When all was done I “dunked the muffins” both top and bottom into the leftover syrup and then lightly sprinkled a pinch of sugar over the top. The Kids loved them. Just be warned if you follow my modifications they are tart. On a side note: I used Wilton 6 cup King Size Muffin Pan and a number 12 Ice Cream Scoop. (You can find this at any of your restraint supply shops, they are must have)