Moist Lemon Poppy Seed Cake

This is a delicious moist poppy seed cake recipe. You will want to make many batches as it freezes well and it's great for gift giving! This cake will last one week at room temperature or in the refrigerator. Try it sliced and toasted!

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x5-inch loaf pan.

  • Sift together flour, 1 1/8 cup white sugar, and salt. Mix in lemon peel, poppy seeds, and butter. Beat in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

  • In a saucepan over low heat; cook and stir 3/4 cup white sugar and lemon juice together until sugar is dissolved. Let cool to just warm or to room temperature.

  • Remove cake from the oven and place the pan on a wire rack. Place a cookie sheet underneath the rack. Prick the top of cake several times with a toothpick. Brush top of cake with warm or room temperature syrup, allowing lots of syrup to run down and soak into the sides and bottom of cake. Cool slightly in the pan before removing cake to a wire rack to cool completely. When completely cooled, wrap cake in foil or plastic wrap and let cake rest at least one day before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 54.5g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 130.9mg; sodium 227.1mg. Full Nutrition
