Barbie Doll Cake

A cake that is the skirt for a doll. The icing can be piped on to make it look like a fancy dress. Make 4 cups of white frosting or use ready-made.

Recipe by Sherry Johnson

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2-quart ovenproof Pyrex glass mixing bowl with shortening and dust with flour.

  • Prepare cake as directed on box. Pour batter into prepared bowl.

  • Bake 50-60 minutes or until cake tester inserted into center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes.

  • Invert on cake plate with widest part of cake on the bottom. Cool 3 hours before decorating.

  • Insert a clean doll into center of cake. Decorate the skirt with icing tinted any color or use more than one color. Use a decorator tip to make the skirt as fancy as you like and decorate the top of the doll for the top of the dress also.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 85.9g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 424.7mg. Full Nutrition
