Barbie Doll Cake
A cake that is the skirt for a doll. The icing can be piped on to make it look like a fancy dress. Make 4 cups of white frosting or use ready-made.
If my photo is approved, mine is the Cinderella Barbie cake. I made this for my dd's 2nd birthday, she loves Cinderella. I thought of revising this recipe because I made alot of changes but decided it best if I shared them here: I used 2 boxes of french vanilla cake mix and used 1 can diet Sprite per cake mix in place of all additional ingredients. I have a set of 3 (small, medium, large) pyrex bowls so I baked part of the batter in each bowl and created a 3 layer cake. I frosted the cakes with 2 jars of butter cream frosting tinted blue *WARNING* butter cream frosting is slightly yellow, which caused my skirt to be a bit green! Then I added blue sugar crystal sprinkles for the sparkle of Cinderella's dress. After inserting the doll, her pelvis was still slightly exsposed (1/2 - 1 inch) but I was able to cover it with frosting. I lucked out and found a generic Cinderella doll at the $1 store, so I put the generic dress on the nicer doll and wrapped her in plastic from the torso down. I stuck the candles to her hands with artists gum. After the cake was cut I changed Cinderella back into the dress she came with originally and handed her off to my eager princess. The guests were wowed! This is such a great idea, and in all honesty it was very easy, and Im an ammatuer cook. ;-) UPDATE: Another great idea is to use Kelly dolls and insert them into cupcakes. I'm doing that this year, and may post pics. You can see instructions on Barbie.com.
I made this as directed, and the cake IS NOT tall enough for Barbie's legs to be covered by her "gown". I had to make another 8" round to use as a base to make the cake tall enough to cover her legs. Should I have put Barbie's legs in at an angle? Shouldn't that be in the directions? Would it even fit then? The end product is darling, but this is a major point.
This is a very fun cake that I have made several times. I agree with other reviewers that this recipe needs to be "tweaked". I use the large Pampered Chef batter bowl, using 1 and a 1/2 box mixes. Barbie's legs should be wrapped tightly with plastic wrap. I use a naked barbie and pipe frosting on the body to create her bodice.
This is a great basic recipe with lots of easy variations, that little girls love! I once had an Ariel (Little Mermaid) cake with blue "water" frosting, and her "tail" piped in green frosting! It got rave reviews! I use the Pampered Chef large batter bowl, and bake two separate cakes (325 degrees, at 70 mins. each). Use a large knife to level the cakes. Cut off the top 2 inches of the second cake (freeze for later use). Stack the two cakes, with frosing in between. I wrap the dolls legs in plastic wrap before placing her in the cake...The doll is then part of the birthday gift!
I made this for my daughters 5th Birthday and it turned out GREAT!!!!!!!! I bought the top part of the doll in the cake decoratng section at Walmart for 1.99, and I bought a stainless steel mixing bowl that was tall also from Walmart. I made 2 boxes of the deluxe moist cake mix-white cake, and put it in the bowl(I put shortning in the bowl so the cake wouldn't stick). I placed the bowl inside a 9X13 baking pan and filled with boiling water(a water bath). I had to bake it for a while--about an hour and 20mins--but it was VERY MOIST!! I had some splitting while trying to frost, but I put it together with frosting. Everyone at the party thought I made it, and kept complamenting on how great & moist it tasted. Plus my daughter & her friends thought it looked soooo cool.
An awesome idea and a huge hit at my daughter's 3rd birthday party. I used homemade cake and frosting. You need to use some common sense about the bowl shape & size and adjust the cooking time accordingly. (I even had the power go out for 10 min. while mine was baking). I used a cake topper Barbie to avoid problems with the legs. There are toppers and bowls specifically for this cake at most craft stores you can use as well.
make sure the bowl is tall enough for the barbie
My daughter wanted Barbie for her 5th birthday, the cake was the hit of the party. It was alot easier than anticipated! I used chocolate cake instead at the request of the quest of honor, and it was wonderful.
i will to see a pitchuers of the barbie doll cake by sherry johnson. thank you victoria
My daughter now 11, and I were talking about how much fun her Barbie cakes were when she was little, so we decided to make a hula girl cake for a Luau party. It was great! I do suggest making an extra piece in a small sauce bowl if you are using a standard Barbie instead of a cake doll. It also works well to use an empty paper towel roll to cut out the center.
I made it with 2 cake mixes, Made the first cake in a bowl, the second in 2 round cake pans. I even found a barbie with a purple swimsuit painted on! I bent her legs before stabbing her into the cake and she fit perfectly. Everyone Loved it! If I can do it, than anyone can!
A 2 qt bowl is not big enough for the entire doll. I used a 4.5 qt bowl + a 10" layer on the bottom. The 4.5 qt bowl took 2 boxes of cake mix. I added 2 boxes of instant pudding mix into the batter. OMG, YUM! The cake bowl cooked 2 hours and was still uncooked in the middle. I took it out of the oven & bowl, left it on a cooling rack over night covered in tin foil and to my surprise, it was still warm in the morning and it finished cooking all the way through. When it was completely cooled, I sliced it in 3 layers so I could put pudding between them. When I decorated it, I crumb coated it first, let that harden, then decorated it. Worked perfect. This cake was the talk of the party. I have a picture of all the kids hovering around it trying to touch it. So Funny! This is a great cake for any little girl's party.
Excellent idea that my child has loved as a birthday cake for 2 years (so far). Baking as directed resulted in a raw middle. I baked my cakes at 325 for 70 minutes, as recommended in an earlier review. The cake comes out more dense than we are used to but remains moist. Removing the doll's legs and wrapping in plastic wrap makes decorating much easier. This will please any child or kid at heart.
i did use three pans though. a 9 in for the bottom, a "mixing" size bowl for the middle and a little "cereal" size bowl or the very top. i wrapped barbies legs in plastic wrap and she just fit up to her hips. fun to make! :)
my grandmother used to make this cake for me when I was little and I want to give everyone a little advice- be careful with the placement of candles! For my 6th birthday, my grandmother put the candles too close to the center of the cake and barbie's hair caught on fire! it is almost impossible to tell a little girl that she can't have candles on her cake, so be careful!
went over very well,used pampered chef bowl/pitcher no problems.
Everyone seems to have the same complaint- legs are too long I used a little intuition and ripped Barbie's legs off before I stuck her in (a little cruel but made life a whole lot simpler. I'm not sure how generic dolls are put together, but as a destructive young child, I learned at an early age that all you have to do is twist and yank and Barbie's limbs will pop off. Just stick the torso into the cake and decorate from there!
This was fun to make and my six year old loved it.... but this recipe needs tweaking. I used two box mixes instead of one (white cake) Also used two pryrex bowls, one smaller than the other. Stacked them on top of each other and iced. That way I didn't have to amputate poor barbie. The smaller mixing bowl took just over an hour to cook and the larger took almost an hour and a half. In the end though they tasted good and it looked great!
Used 2 boxes of cake mix in a 2 qt bowl and 9" cake round. Baked the bowl for over an hour. If it seems it would cook thoroughly don't despair it does even those the top was a little over done but you trip that off anyway. Used about 2 1/2 cans of frosting and a doll pick I found at Michael's. The cake was a big hit!
I will try this again, armed with new cake decorating knowledge. I made it for my daughter's 3rd birthday and she loved it.
It was a life saver.....needed a cake fora requested Barbie theme party and this was it....so easy I wondered why I hadn't thought of it.
I made a double recipe of my fav chocolate cake. Baked one recipe in Kitchenmade mixing bowl, heavily criscoed and floured. Took almost 2 hours to bake! The second recipe I divided into two 8" cake pans, and baked 55 minutes or so. Cut off the domes of each, stacked - fit perfectly! I bought a Wilton cake doll for about 3 bucks, but didn't like her head so temporarily replaced it with one of our other princess heads.
I wrapped the barbie in plastic wrap up to her waist before putting her in the cake.
Instructions for making a Barbie cake were in our local paper. The article suggested making the bowl, then a second cake mix was used to make 2-9" layers. Stacking these made the cake tall enough for the doll.
I baked and assembled this cake for my granddaughter's 6th birthday. I baked 2 chocolate cake mixes in my Pampered Chef 4 qt. bowl for the skirt @ 325 degrees for a little over an hour until it tested done in the center with a cake tester. Since the Mermaid Barbie was a gift she "has wanted all her life", I baked a 9" Confetti mix layer (trimmed square) and a 9"x13" strawberry mix layer. Frosting and stacking them made the cake tall enough to wrap Mermaid's legs in Saran and prevented me from mutilating my gift. Also used tiny hair clips to put Barbie's long hair up and off the cake. I substituted applesause for most of the oil and egg whites for most of the whole eggs that the mixes called for. This made the layers firm and easy to handle. I cut out the center of the chocolate cake before putting Barbie in. I used about 3 cans of white frosting, tinted with gel food colorings. The best part of all was letting the kids use cans of cupcake icing to decorate the cake. Kids added the dolphin that came with the doll, plus decorations saved from previous bakery cakes. This made for great party entertainment when your birthday is in August and it's 102 degrees outside! The kids loved taking home huge slices of "their" cake and Granny had very little leftovers.
I made this recipe in a 2-qt Pyrex measuring cup. One box of cake mix was not enough (too short), and I had to make 2 additional 9" round cakes to make up for the height of the legs. (I guess I could have removed the legs as well.) After a little cake shaping and decorative frosting, I had a delightfully beautiful Barbie cake!! My 3-year old daughter loved it!! I'll post a picture of it -- if it is applied, ours is the pink and white strapless dress!! I only gave this 4 stars only because the recipe requires more than one box of cake, otherwise great!! Also, it took 2 1/2 jars of icing to decorate!
Tip: but the cheaper Barbie and take her legs off- this allows her to fit on the cake better. Many of the reviews complain about the cake not being tall enough. save her legs and reassemble her afterwards and there is another doll for you little girl!
As many suggested to use the Pampered Chef Batter bowl, I did, since I had one. Definately needs two cake mixes. It did work, but I only used one cake mix and it was short. I got creative and bent the legs of the doll and used marshmallows to prop it up higher. I will use two cake mixes next time and adjust cooking times somehow. It looked beautiful when done and got great compliments. my daughter loved it.
thanks for all the ideas. the cake came out great except that it didnt cook through. the center of the cake was still raw. luckly most of the raw part fell out when i lifted the cake to move it to the tray. I baked it at 315 for just about 2 hours as recommended by another person. so im glad or it would have been really raw! but when i cut cake i didnt cut all the way through to avoidt he raw part and the cake was very moist! I used strawberry cake and angel food swirled!i cut out slices in back to insert wings and didnt feed those partts to anyone since it had sparkles on it and those are no edible! :-)thanks erveryone for all the insprirational decorating ideas!
wonderful idea! I created a Dora cake for my little one with two boxes of Devils Food Cake from Betty Crocker. Baked in a stainless steel 2 quart bowl. Took about 90 minutes to bake all the way in the middle... the top was burnt, but that's OK, since you will need to cut that part off the make cake sit flat. Frosted with boxed Betty Croker frosting mix that you just add boiling water to. Frosting took food coloring well and had a nice, firm, marshmallow consistency that didn't "fall off" cake. Wrapped soft body Dora doll in saran wrap and placed in middle of cake that was cut out with a knife. It was the talk of the party!
I am giving this five stars for the fun idea. I made a sour cream pound cake, and then buttercream frosting for the top.
I was just checking the most recent reviews in the community forum and stumbled on the Barbie Doll Cake. I remember my Mom making this for me when I was little and how my friends and I oohed and aaahed! I had completely locked up that memory until I saw this! I'm going to write a little note in my Mom's Mother's Day Card letting her know how special it was. My youngest daughter is now 13 so I guess it's too late for me for bake it, but I'm saving the recipe for my granddaughter if I'm that lucky!
After doing all my research, I made this cakeke. I used 3 8-inch circle pans and 1 Bundt cake pan. I used a total of 4 cake mixes and a whopping 5 cans of frosting. They have a GREAT tutorial on YouTube on how to make this cake, just search Barbie Princess Cake. Anyway everyone was AMAZED at such a pretty cake, and it was great. Thanks for the creative idea.
I have been making a version of this cake for many years, for my daughter and many of her close friends. My tips are - buy a super cheap doll for anly a dollar or two and remove the legs. Its good if you can get one dressed in a leotard or bathing suit because you con leave that on and pipe frosting highlights, say accross the shoulders ao around the neckline. Also, make a fairy be stitching angel craft wings to the back and gluing a wand (toothpick glued to a star shaped "jewel") into the hand. Or make a bride with a veil and a bouquet in the hand, decorating white frosted skirt with sparkling sugar sprinkles and silver cachou balls. Girls just love this cake!
Just a hint - I always take the legs off of the barbie before I stick it in the cake. There is no need to leave the legs on and sometimes it can cause the cake to split. This is a fun cake!
Mine took a lot longer to bake (used the PC bowl and had the oven at 350). But ended up turning out fine! My daughter LOVES her!
I have made a few of these in my day. My most recent request was a snow white cake with the 7 dwarfs added. It turned out great. I purchased a barbie cake pan that was the perfect size for the dress. I used the "Cake Boss" recipe for her skirt which was delicious and nice a firm - no worries for concerning the dress would crumble and fall. I used a home made chocolate cake recipe for the 12" X 18" sheet cake. Made my own decorating icing and colored it to whatever was needed, green, yellow, etc. It was a HUGE hit - not a piece of it was left. Everyone came back for seconds. If you want to surprise a little girl with something as great as a barbie doll cake - I highly recommend this cute idea using her favorite barbie or prncess doll. We bought snow white and the 7 dwarfs in a package at Toys R Us and I wrapped the bottom half of the doll in saran wrap. Using the top of her dress and body as part of the cake. I even used some of the cardboard props that were part of the package the set came in. What a scene it was. Make sure you check it out. I believe it is picture #105. This recipe is okay to use if in a hurry. But to save money make your own ingredients and the great thing about decorating icing it keeps in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Can use on cupcakes, etc. So I rated this a 3 because I like making cakes from scratch - not store bought.
Easy to make and best of all my daughter loved her cake.
This turned out more beautiful than I could have ever dreamed of! I followed the advice to use 1 1/2 cake mixes in the batter bowl and lowered the temp to 325 and cooked for 70 minutes. I also placed aluminum foil over the top to keep it from turning brown and crispy. Worked like a charm! I then used a doll cake pic, as most people had mentioned amputating barbie's legs and I didn't want to deal with that. I made her a fancy top from ribbons and attached to her torso before putting her in the cake. It was much more simple than using frosting to decorate her torso. I love how she turned out! Couldn't be happier!! And what a happy 4th birthday my little girl had!
Using the Pampered Chef bowl, the cake cooked for 1 hour 15 minutes. I leveled off the "bottom" of the skirt and added the cut off cake to the "top" of the skirt to make it a little higher and rounder. Making a second cake today for my daughter's family party...the cake was a hit with her friends!
Truly a fun cake. I had to make some extra layers to achieve the correct height and in the end I still had to take Barbie's leg off. The utube tutorial was helpful too.
This was adorable...My little girl loved that I put a barbie in her cake. I used 2 cake mixes and 2 cans of frosting. I used a 2.5 qt pyrex bowl as well as 2 8 inch round pans and still had to amputate poor barbie's legs. I would suggest maybe a 3rd round cake. I also made the mistake of frosting between each layer, so the cake shifted alot while I was frosting it. All in all, it was a really cute idea and next time I'll be better at it.
This cake is always a hit! Here is a Mermaidia version that I did for my daughter....*I used plastic aquarium plants for decoration and added some fairies to the sides!
I have made this cake many times. It's perfect for girls of all ages. I use powdered sugar to dust my cake pans. It works as well as flour and tastes better.
This cake was a lot of fun! I, too, used the Pampered Chef Bowl, but it was still too short for the doll. I ended up removing the doll's legs and just using the torso. I baked it for 70 minutes. I think that increasing the amount of batter to a total of 1 and 1/2 a pkg of cake mix might make the cake taller, but I don't know how baking times would be. However, it might be easier than adding an 8 inch round layer to the bottom. Also 3/4 of one can of frosting was plenty.
great recipe. I used my pampered chef large batter bowl and an 8 inch round cake pan with 2 boxes of cake mix and it was perfect. I did drop the temp a little and add time but I don't recall exactly the numbers so that it would cook through. I did have to bend Ariel's legs to get them in the cake at a good level but she fit just fine and my neice Emma was tickled pink when she saw it. I made a matching little ariel for my neice Sara as it was a shared birthday party and she just demolished it all. Both were thrilled that they had a doll to play with later. A fun recipe.
I have a little boy that just turned one. He is fascinated by my husband's red baseball cap, so I made this cake into a cap instead of a barbie cake. I used the Pampered Chef large batter bowl. I mixed up two store bought cake mixes and they fit in the bowl. One problem I almost had was that I mixed the cake in the bowl, but then had to dump it out wash and dry the bowl and then grease it. I also floured the bowl to make sure it didn't stick. I had to bake it for 80 minutes. After it cooled I cut a layer off the bottom to make the brim out of. It was a fairly goofy looking hat, but my son said it was a hat, so that was all that mattered to me. Also it wasn't as red as I had wanted it, but oh well.
I prefer to use layers because we like filling in between and the cakes bake more evenly in our oven. Using a bowl is a great idea though. I would like to try a doll cake using angel food cake and adding a pudding filling to the inside. I made a Princess Dora Doll Cake using layers for my daughter's 3rd birthday.
My daughter wanted an Ariel cake so I started doing a lot of reseach as I've heard all sorts of stories (horror) making a barbie cake. The best idea was saran wrapping the legs of the doll if you don't use a doll topper, and making a base for the barbie (1 or 2) 9" round cakes so that the barbie isn't too tall for the cake. I ended up using just 1 9" round for the base and Ariel was still a little too tall. I was able to pipe frosting around her waist so it wasn't a problem. I tried adding some crushed pineapples and juice to the cake mix as I normally bake my cakes this way, but it was a disaster. The taste was fantastic, but the cake was so heavy, it was splitting everywhere. So, I would follow the directions to the tee on the cake box. I did use 2 boxes. I agree with the others that the pampered chef bowl is the best. All of this work was so worth it all. I would make this again for sure!
I made the recipe described above but also make another batch in 2 round pans. I stacked it all up, used lots of icing and it was perfect. I didn't have any problem getting the Barbie in but it did cool overnight so that may have helped. I'm no master baker but this cake really allows room for error when icing. I'll definitely make it again.
This cake turned out so easy it was unbelieveable. I never baked in my glass mixing bowl and was so happy to see the results. Barbie was a hit for the party.
Turned out beautiful! I used chocolate cake and baked at 300 for about 1 hour 15-30 min. I used a large Pyrex bowl and the shape was great. Looked very pretty! Made with frog cupcakes from website for Princess and Frog theme.
EXCELLENT IDEA! minus the fact that the entire process took 5 hours, start to finish, this is such a fantastic cake. i used 2 boxed mixes, baking in a mixing bowl. i used a cream cheese icing from the site to crumb coat the skirt, and then made a stiffer buttercream to use as decorations. my daughter was speechless when i brought it out, and everyone couldn't believe i had made it myself. stunning and well worth the effort involved!!!
The things we do for love!! I wanted to make this cake for a dear 6 year old girl. The first round I tried to make a home-made strawberry cake from scratch that bombed. The second round turned out perfectly - but I discovered Barbie is WAY too tall to make this work. I had hubby cut her legs off just above the knees. She then fit in perfectly. I was a little disappointed that we had to ruin the Princess Ballerina Barbie but I guess I'll just keep her for future Princess Cakes.
I just bought the Wilton cake mold. It is a lot easier and the dress will look like a real dress. The pyrex dish looks too bulky. Also, I bought a barbie inserter at a baker's supply store. It works better than trying to insert a actual barbie doll into the cake. The inserter is the top half off the barbie, so there is no need to break a barbie doll. The inserters only cost $2.00 and you can get any ethnicity. My daughter loves confetti cake with strawberry filling. Then I cover it in pink and white wilton fondant and place royal icing roses on it. I will post a pic soon.
Great idea for a young girl's birthday. I would suggest a larger bowl as the cake is too small. I used a 2qt bowl,additionally two 9" round cakes underneath which gave it height. Just be sure to level the cakes well. It was a big hit!!
This turned out darling! I followed the recipe and my doll looked like she was sitting instead of standing. I bought a regular Barbie at Big Lots and just used masking tape to keep her legs bent at the knees. She cleaned up fine and with a liitle bending, got back into shape.
This was very helpful, I did use more than 1 cake mix, but it just depends on the bowl size. My daughter loved it!!
Instead of using a boxed mix I substituted Heavenly White Cake from this site. Also made Creamy Frosting. My little girl loved it. I've never made anything like this before and was thrilled that it turned out so great.
Really neat cake. Just make sure to cut out the center of your cakes before sticking the doll inside. The doll did not go down all the way and I had to cover her waist with icing. Also the top cake split when I pushed her end. Just covered it up with icing as well.
I made it using the pampered chef small glass mixing bowl for the skirt. It had to be baked for a little longer. I made it with strawberry cake for the skirt.
This came out great....I made it for my niece's 3rd birthday....what a hit. I used the pampered chef mixing bowl that can be baked in....it was perfect. Then bought a doll from the dollar store and stuck her in the top! Use your imagination to decorate...any little girl will love this cake!
I loved this concept! I ended up buying the Barbie Cake form and using that instead of the pyrex bowl so I didn't have any trouble with it being the right size. The cake I created got absolutely RAVE reviews, not only from my loyal grandchildren, but even from the grown-ups! What a hoot! Thanks!
I used this recipe to make my daughter a Barbie Mermaid Tale cake. I used 2 boxes of cake mix; one in a 1.5 qt pyrex bowl for the top, and one in two round cake pans for the bottom. The height of the cake was up to Barbie's bottom, perfect for piping on a tail, but if you are doing a dress you might need to bend Barbie at the waist and put the legs in diagonally to get her in up to the waist.
I must have used the wrong bowl because even with the round cake on the bottom layer, my barbie was still too tall. And I will definitely use more of a decorator's frosting next time. I tried to make the dress shiny by using sort of a meringue-egg whites frosting but it was too sticky. My niece (and sister) absolutely loved it though.
It was a good idea suggesting to use a pyrex mixing bowl. That's exactly what I was looking for because I had no idea how to make the skirt shape. Unfortunately, the cake was too thick and didn't cook evenly. The outside got brown and crusty while the middle still wasn't cooked. I also had to use two 9 " round pans to make it tall enough. Next time I think I may look for a Barbie cake skirt mold instead of the glass bowl, but this worked ok in a pinch.
I bake two round cakes and then a pyrex bowl cake and stack them. This way the cake is tall enough for the barbie!
Awesome and soo much easier than I thought it would be! I must have used a bowl that was not big enough becasue we had to take the extra batter and add it to 2 round cake pans in order for it to be tall enough to come up to Barbie's waste (actaully we used Ariel). I also went out and bought those tubes of icing that come with the different tops to add lace and bows to her dress. The cake was the hit of my 4 year old's party - and to think a local store charges 40$ fo rthis cake!!!
Even though I had a little trouble in the beginning, I am still rating this a 5 because of the finished product. Let's see...I started off making the cake in a small pyrex dish. After my cake cooled, I got ready to put barbie in and she towered above my cake. I could see all of her thighs. She was either way too tall, or my cake was too small. The next day, I tried again, using a medium pyrex dish. If I would of gone any bigger I would of had to use two boxes of cake mix. Barbie was still too tall for the cake, so it was unfortunate but Barbie had her legs amputated below the knee. Once that problem was solved, the rest was a breeze. Icing the cake was pretty easy. I used 1 1/2 cannisters of store bought icing. I dyed one of them pink and left other white. I used Phillsbury whipped white icing. This was a practice run for me. I will be making this for my fiances 3 yo daughters' birthday in a few weeks. I am very happy with the way my cake turned out. I will definitely be making this cake for many years to come. Thanks for the idea!!!
So easy! Made for my lil girls 4th bday party & it was loved by everyone
I gave it 5 starts to be an excellent idea for a little girl's birthday but I did not use the ingredients mentioned I use the recipe for the black chocolate cake from this site.
I made this for my best friend's 5 year old daughter on her birthday. Everyone enjoyed it!
Makes an adorable cake, but save yourself some grief either take Barbie's legs off or buy a cake topper. Made a double cake mix in a Kitchen Aid bowl, added a 9" layer underneath and Barbie STILL was too tall! Took her legs off, and it worked great.
I made a Princess cake using this recipe and loved it...and so did all the guests. I have never made one of these before so it's amazing it turned out as well as it did. Don't be intimadated by the looks of this. If I can do it, anyone can. My picture of the cake is # 183
I made this a year back, The size was large. I used three home made cake mixes equal to 3 boxed mixes. I tried and tried to mix the Homemade buttercream frosting with the food coloring but it was a sugar load so I went to the food store and got a squeeze pack of purple icing and mixed it with my frosting and it was great. Due to the size it took a lot longer to bake.... I filled the top or bottom of the bowl with choc. and then put a non-stick wiltons easy release pan bottom and filled the rest with the two mixes of my version of Confetti cake, reg. cake with sprinkles. WRAP the body of the doll so the child can play with it, with out the mess and the doll will NOT be missing bottoms. Every one loved it. Take your time with icing it.
Perfect...with one and a half cake mixes in a pampered chef bowl!
My Mom made this cake for me when I was little and I loved it!
Made this for my daughter's third birthday with a Princess Aurora doll from the Disney store. I used the Pampered Chef large batter bowl based on recommendations from other users, and two boxes of cake mix. My cup did runneth over a bit in the oven so I would suggest sticking a baking pan beneath the bowl as it bakes. I think mine took a little over an hour and I did have to turn the heat down to 325 after the first 50 minutes because the outside was getting a bit crispy while the inside was still goo. It came out great though and my daughter loved it. My photo is the Sleeping Beauty with the pink and white gown and the flower arrangement in the back. :-)
this is the best recipe ever any girl that likes barbie doll's will love this color full and delight full cake but it could use a lot more work to make you're little girls day!
This is exactly what me mom made for my 7th birthday!!!
I followed the recipe but I used a bundt cake pan and (2) 8 inch round cake. In order for doll to fit I ended up using a total of 2 round cakes. It was easy and turned out lovely. We used white frosting and buttercream ready made icing in a squirt can.
Just took it out of the oven and it sank like a rock in the middle. I've been baking cakes for years and never had this happen. I'm not the least bit happy right now. I didn't alter the recipe in any way.
my sister loved it.
It came out OK, foolowed the directions with the 2 qt bowl and the skirt was not big enough for a real Barbie, so I had to use a fake 'cake-doll' with no legs. The cake was still a hit though. Next time I will use an actual doll cake pan.
This was perfect for my daughter's birthday!
