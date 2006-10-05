I have made a few of these in my day. My most recent request was a snow white cake with the 7 dwarfs added. It turned out great. I purchased a barbie cake pan that was the perfect size for the dress. I used the "Cake Boss" recipe for her skirt which was delicious and nice a firm - no worries for concerning the dress would crumble and fall. I used a home made chocolate cake recipe for the 12" X 18" sheet cake. Made my own decorating icing and colored it to whatever was needed, green, yellow, etc. It was a HUGE hit - not a piece of it was left. Everyone came back for seconds. If you want to surprise a little girl with something as great as a barbie doll cake - I highly recommend this cute idea using her favorite barbie or prncess doll. We bought snow white and the 7 dwarfs in a package at Toys R Us and I wrapped the bottom half of the doll in saran wrap. Using the top of her dress and body as part of the cake. I even used some of the cardboard props that were part of the package the set came in. What a scene it was. Make sure you check it out. I believe it is picture #105. This recipe is okay to use if in a hurry. But to save money make your own ingredients and the great thing about decorating icing it keeps in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Can use on cupcakes, etc. So I rated this a 3 because I like making cakes from scratch - not store bought.