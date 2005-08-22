Hot Milk Sponge Cake II

I thought this was a pretty good sponge cake. I baked it in a square 9x9 pan, and used a circle cookie cutter to cut small mini-cakes from the larger cake. I wanted the mini-cakes to look like mini ice cream sundaes for a birthday party. I'm pretty happy with how they came out--light, fluffy, nice texture, with an unobtrusive flavor that allowed the toppings to come through. I docked a star because I have used a different hot milk sponge cake for a few years, and that one is even lighter, with a better flavor. It uses substantially more butter, half-and-half in place of milk, and adds a touch of almond extract. It also calls for the cake to be baked at 325 which I think allows for a more even bake. Overall though, this particular hot milk sponge cake recipe is nothing to sneeze at. It's super simple, and can be whipped up in a snap! Thanks for the recipe!