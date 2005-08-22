Hot Milk Sponge Cake II

This cake can be made in under 15 minutes, but be sure to follow the directions carefully. To ensure proper volume, the hot milk must be beaten rapidly into the batter, and the flour added immediately. When correctly made, the cake should rise to the top of the pan. This is also the perfect foundation for two American classics, Boston Cream Pie and Washington Pie.
Most helpful positive review
My cakes never rise so I doubled up the quantity on this cake the first time I made it. It rose perfectly so I ended up with an enormous cake and was very impressed! I think the trick is to have the milk very hot, it bubbled when it met the other ingredients. The texture was light and it had a slightly milky taste which was pleasant. I added chocolate powder and if anyone is thinking of doing the same, add more than you think you'll need.
Spongy enough, and sweet enough. Loved it! Not too many eggs and not too much fat, yet delicious. I tried omitting the tablespoon of butter and it didn't work very well, but it was fine when I put 3/4 tablespoon. Thank you!
I omitted the vanilla and used 1tbsp of green tea powder to make a green tea cake, so I shall not comment on the taste... As for the texture, it was great! Moist and spongy, exactly like those from cake mixes! I'm not sure if it's my own fault (I used silicone pans, which supposedly bake faster), but at 25min the cake was already slightly overbaked... I'll definitely bake this again and try out the original recipe!
This recipe has been in the family for many years. I lost it recently and am glad to have it for my gathering of a "Family Recipe Book" in celebration of my mother's life. She reached 100 years before leaving this world, with a bright mind and a great sense of humor. Thanks so much to Michelle Chen. She will be given credit for it.
This recipe doesn't double well. It's very "eggy" and has little or no sponge to it at all. There are better and less complicated recipes out there.
This cake turned out so badly that i dont want to try it again
This cake is so great! I was so happy with the results - it was a million times better than mix cakes. Perfect texture. I turned it into the best Rum cake I ever had by: cooking 1/3 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water and 2 tbls of corn sugar on the stove till disolved then once cooled adding 1/4 c of rum. I poked the cake half way throuhg all over and poured this all over. I highly recommend trying this. Low fat, tons of flavour.
Have made this several times it,s very good but chewy. I will still make it for Strawberry Shortcake but will try to keep the butter-milk mix hotter. This is very flavorful. Oops, sorry for comma up above. I'm still not computer literate even tho' my youngest daughter has a degree in computer science.
I needed sponge cake for a trifle and as I mess up conventional sponge cakes half the time I gave this method a try. I used 1 cup less 2 Tbsp. of all-purpose flour in place of cake flour. Thanks to the very detailed instructions I had perfect results.
Awesome, amazing, super easy cake! I was looking for a good recipe to make a cake with some Bailey's I had lying around and it was sooo good! I used the recommendations of a previous reviewer who added a rum sauce to theirs and I substituted the Baileys in for the rum. It might have not needed as much sugar as the rum sauce but it really complemented the cake beautifully.
I had never heard of this cake making technique before & since it seemed very quick to make I gave it a try yesterday when I needed a base for a baked alaska - it came out perfectly! This is my quick cake of choice from now on - and, as a bonus, it is much lower in fat than many other sponge cake recipes. Thanks for posting this.
This is a terrific recipe for a building block type of cake. I wouldn't eat it plain, as it would be very dry. I drizzled my cake with syrup made from 1/4 c. water, 1/4 c. sugar, and 2 T. orange juice concentrate. Then I topped it with a thin layer of almond paste, cut it into squares, and glazed the squares with a simple confectioners' sugar glaze. I put the glazed squares into decorative muffin papers and topped them with white chocolate decorations. It was a delicious alternative to frosted cupcakes and was a hit at my son's birthday party. I will make this recipe again and again.
I thought this was a pretty good sponge cake. I baked it in a square 9x9 pan, and used a circle cookie cutter to cut small mini-cakes from the larger cake. I wanted the mini-cakes to look like mini ice cream sundaes for a birthday party. I'm pretty happy with how they came out--light, fluffy, nice texture, with an unobtrusive flavor that allowed the toppings to come through. I docked a star because I have used a different hot milk sponge cake for a few years, and that one is even lighter, with a better flavor. It uses substantially more butter, half-and-half in place of milk, and adds a touch of almond extract. It also calls for the cake to be baked at 325 which I think allows for a more even bake. Overall though, this particular hot milk sponge cake recipe is nothing to sneeze at. It's super simple, and can be whipped up in a snap! Thanks for the recipe!
