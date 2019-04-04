Hot Italian Giardiniera

This is Italian giardiniera. It is wonderful on Chicago style Italian beef sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, French dips, pastas or even as a pizza topping. You can even snack on it as is if you choose. Once you taste it you will figure out what you prefer to use it on.
Not bad if you want something to top a sausage or w/e the next day. However, this is not real (especially, Chicago style) giardiniera. Giardiniera uses serrano peppers (~ 1 lb. for this recipe size) with no green/red peppers (although you can add red for color). There is also no garlic, onions nor pimentos (other than maybe for color). Vinegar is often not used, but can be...but at a lower ratio than oil (I prefer olive over standardized canola)...and it's not mixed. Once you've combined the seasoning w/veggies and olives, place into jars, add a little vinegar if you want it, then top off with oil. Let is sit for a few days, and the flavor will rock your socks. The longer it sits, the better it tastes.
This recipe is awesome! My husband and I are avid spicy eaters, and I thought I would try a recipe like this. The first time I made this (1 month ago) I made 20 servings and only have 1/2 a pint jar left! I just finished draining the veggies again for another wonderful batch that serves 40. When I first found this recipe, and read the reviews, someone mentioned about making more and giving them a "hot water bath", which I am assuming is for canning and storing. I would like to do the same, but I don't know if the giardiniera has to be warm when I put it in jars for the hot water bath. Can anyone help me?
An excellent recipe! I can this recipe and as others mentioned, you should not use oil when canning, it acts as an insulator and may not kill any botulism cells present. I skip the oil and after you drain and rinse the vegetables, bring 4 c. vinegar, the garlic, red pepper flakes, black pepper and oregano to a boil. Add the vegetables and olives and heat through until just about to boil. Pack the vegetables and liquid in jars and process in a hot water bath for 10 minutes.
fantastic!!! fantastic!! fantastic!!! I love being able to take advantage of the veggies I have on hand...sometimes I have more celery available, sometimes I have several types of peppers to use up...this recipe will allow to change up the ingredients as needed. Although I do have a question...in the event that this lasts in the house for more than a couple of days...does anyone know how long this will keep?
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2005
Wow is this stuff good! This is some of the best Giardiniera I have EVER had! It takes two days but boy is it worth the wait! I used almost everything out of my garden and I couldn't get over the flavor of this. I ended up making several quarts and canning it. I use it on tons of stuff or eat it right out of the jar. EXCELLENT! THIS STUFF ROCKS! THANKS PHONETEK!
Excellent, versatile recipe! I made this only 24 hours ago and I've been snacking on it, already. I love giardiniera, but when I purchase the hot version in the supermarket, it doesn't always have enough of the veggies that I like. This recipe solves THAT problem! I like to eat giardiniera as a snack or serve as an appetizer, so I cut the veggies into bite-size chunks. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written. Next time I will add fresh, whole mushrooms. And, since this made a gallon size jar of veggies, I'm going to process some of this batch in jars in a hot water bath to preserve some for future snacking. Thank you, so much, for sharing!
This is a great recipe! I opted for 15 serrano chiles instead of the jalapenos because their smaller size(closer to the size of my diced veggies) and their a little hotter. I also added a little more of each veggie than was called for. I love spicy AND flavorful things and this is great. Just the right amount of heat. Enjoy
Heavenly. As a vegan treat for me, my sweet brother-in-law, Chaz the Chef, heated this for me in the microvave on a whole wheat bun, with a little of the juice soaked into the bun. No cheese, just hot vegetables on soft bread. mmmmm... Heaven on a bun...it's addictive.
Thank you for sharing this recipe. I am forever done "buying" giardiniera. Thanks to this delicious recipes. I've already made my third batch in 3 weeks. This is really really good. I like that you can add different types of vegetables. Thanks again.
This is a great recipe, it's just hard to wait 2-3 days before you can eat it. You can adjust any of the amounts of veggies to suit your tastes. I will try it with more hot peppers because I like it a little spicier. The 50/50 ratio of vinegar and oil seems a little less oily than the giardiniera you usually find in the store, but it has a nice refreshing taste. I usually just keep chopping chopping up more and more vegetables, and then mixing up as much of the "dressing" as it takes to cover everything.
My husband is a Chicago native and every time we go back to visit, we make a Bari's run to stock up on their medium and hot giardiniera. When I needed a milder version for a dinner party, I used this recipe -- and we like it even better. The big difference is that instead of running the jars through a canning process, I just stick them in the back of the fridge for up to six months. As long as the vegetables are submerged in the briny oil, they stay crunchy, bright and beautiful. For those of you who find the oil off-putting, consider this. As we use the "fresh" giardiniera, I pour that yummy oil into another container and repurpose it as a fabulous secret ingredient in pizza/foccacia dough and Italian soups. I also brush it on split rolls and toast them in the oven to elevate my Italian Beef sandwiches. (The modifications I apply to this recipe are omitting the saltwater soak, adding a 12 oz jar of sliced pepperoncini/banana peppers, and substituting canola oil for olive oil.)
Made a batch of this again for about the millionth time. This time I figured I would add some broccoli along with the rest of the ingredients just to see how it turns out. Left out the olives because I don't really care for that "briney" flavor to interfere with the fresh veggies. Will report back in 2 days with the broccoli results, if I can keep my hands out of the bowl for that long... -UPDATE- After the 2 days I tried the giardiniera which was great as always but the broccoli will get left out from now on. The florets held too much vinegar in them and the flavor was just a bit too much.
Not that this recipe needs another person to attest to how good it is, but I just had to leave a review! Grew up with homemade Italian Giardiniera and when my mom could not find her recipe, I used this one to satisfy a crazy pregnancy craving. I think it is better than my moms. Don't use any oil if you plan to can it, because of the risk of botulism, but you could always add oil once you open a sealed jar and keep it in the fridge. I don't think it will last long enough to see the inside of a sandwich!!
In order to home can this you can't water bath, you'd have to pressure can it since it's low acid. Anyone have data otherwise. Otherwise you could be setting yourself up for botulism, which is undetectable and fatal more than 50% of the time.
So this is now my second time making this wonderful recipe. I still cut my veggies a bit larger for snacking. The first time while marinating the olive oil separated completely and was hard to mix properly unless I sat it out for a bit. This time instead of a simple wire whisk I actually blended the olive oil and vinegar together with a mixer, though a blender or immersion blender would work great. I also blended them first and THEN added that to the seasonings and olives, this kept all the pretty specks of color intact and there is very minimal separation of oil and vinegar/water. 24 hours to go and then it's ready... It's ready and delicious. Thank you so much for this recipe.
This was spectacular! It was worth the wait! The longer it sits the better it is. This IS Chicago Style as you can get. Plenty of places use jalepeno in their giardiniera in Chicago however I won't say names on the site. This recipe is designed for the masses, not the lower of the two percentages that like to burn holes in their guts so if you like it mild use less peppers, if you like it hotter use more or hotter peppers....it's not rocket science. I had to defend this persons recipe because the few gripes people are putting are nit picky and ridiculous. This is the ONLY recipe at this time on this site and until anyone finds better they need to quit complaining. Enough said.
This was pretty good. I made it for my Chicago born & raised husband & father in law who love this stuff topped on hot Italian beef sandwiches. It's not really what they top on Chicago beefs in Chicago, but close. My husband & I agree that to be authentic use Serrano chilis, not Jalapenos and don't use cauliflower. So I omitted the cauliflower and next time will use serrano chili. It also needs a tad of sweet. So I think I will use sweet cherry peppers next time too. All in all it was tasty and satisfied their craving for their Italian beefs. Makes a ton of it, so be warned!
I used half canola and olive oil. The vegetable got cooked when I pressure cook them to seal the jars. Not very crunchy but still the taste was wonderful! I will make it more spicier the next time. We gave some of them as a Christmas gift.
I haven't tried this recipe yet but wanted to offer a suggestion to Daria Kilgore. (I had to rate it in order to post this suggestion and gave it 4 stars because olive oil will change texture when refrigerated) In place of the Olive Oil try Vegetable Oil for dishes you intend to refrigerate. It won't solidify like Olive Oil does ... just one of the many little tips I learned from my Italian mother. Hope that helps.
Most of it is awsome, but if it is supposed to be "italian" giardiniera it should have pepperoncini NOT jalapenos. Flavor was great once I made that switch, I too omited the oil as it just made it greasy. I made a tripple batch to can and just let the veggies cook while they were boiling to seal the jars. I strongly suggest the pepper replacment for authenticity but the rest was of the recepie was nice if not intended for canning and you like the oily feel.
Over 3 years I've probably made 30 gallons of this wonderful recipe, experimenting with the liquids till I have a 50/50 mix of white vinegar and canola oil. Had a garden this year with jalapenos and Serranos that made the best batches of all. I use a food processor for everything but the cauliflower, incorporate it in a 5 gallon bucket and soak it overnight with about 1/2 pound salt. I like how the quart Mason jars look with all the red, green, yellow and orange colors. Makes a great gift and the taste is far better than any store bought. Thanks.
I did this totally different. I don't like to rate something that I changed so much but some folks may want to try this version. I just took the veggies without soaking them in salt and fried them in a little olive oil. Added 1 serrano pepper and 6 jalapenos. Didn't add all the oil, no vinegar and no olives. Like I said, I didn't make this as written and fried instead of pickled. Boy was it ever good on the Italian beef sandwiches from this site. Everyone was raving at my party! What great flavors!! I know this would be great made as is, but I wanted a healthier version and I didn't think too many people would have eaten it if I hadn't done it this way but what is so great about this website is the many ideas for a recipe you can get to make it the way you know you will like. Thanks for letting me share. Yummy!
Excellent. Searched for a recipe to use on my home-made Italian Beef sangwiches! Loved it -just making my 2nd batch. I did add a teaspoon of celery seed to the dressing spices. Very versatile recipe to add in whatever vegis you have available, some zuchinni and summer squash worked well. Thank you for sharing!
This recipe is awesome! This is the second time around using this recipe. I double everything and water bath can the giardiniera. I give it as part of baskets for Christmas!! Everyone loves this stuff!
I made this a few years ago and it's amazing. Kind of like Italian dressing with big pieces of vegetables. One note: if you use canola oil instead of olive oil it's less likely to solidify in the refrigerator. And oh yeah, it's great on just about everything.
This recipe is phenomenal. I am from Chicago and like my Giardiniera HOT! This recipe tastes so fresh that I eat it with a spoon. I put it on top of everything. Awesome!!! I did not use cawliflower because I didn't have any. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. Not quite hot enough for me so next time I will add all the hot pepper seeds. Thanks for the recipe
This recipe is simply the best! Versatile and usable on nearly any dish, try a couple of heaping spoonfuls on bow tie pasta for a quick meal. Visions of Nana with her gray bun pulled back, an apron covering her full breasts as she chopped and diced to create our giardiniera...the memories all come rushing back to me whenever I taste this fantastic recipe.
Magnificent. Stuck to the recipe, except for the jalapenos I removed the seeds from 2 and used only 6 total. I thought is was a nice hot at that much jalapeño and many of my guests thought it was too spicy. So, flavor was top notch, but my crowd would have preferred half the jalapeño. Love this and will make it again.
Love this. Kept the pieces bite-sized because my hubby and I just snacked on it. Did not include red bell peppers because we did not have any and just added more cauliflower (my favorite). To prevent oil from solidifying as one reviewer mentioned, used half grapeseed oil and half olive oil…no worries about that. This is a MUST TRY! About to start my second batch.
I was really wanting some giardiniera and decided to try this recipe since it was so highly rated. I am well pleased with this recipe. I made some changes to the recipe to suit my taste. I omitted the cauliflower and green olives since I am not a fan of either and added an extra stalk of celery. I also used 6 serrano peppers in place of the jalapenos, but I think I might add more the next time I make it. I too couldn't wait the 2 days to eat it. A few hours after I had put it in the fridge, I decided to try it. I was hooked with the first bite! Much better than the stuff you get at the store. And it's healthy too!
My husband and I LOVE this! We put this on everything: pizza, sandwiches, subs, cold pasta salad. I always wind up eating a couple vegetables before it's ready. It's delicious and you can add/delete the veggies as per your preference.
This is a great recipe. I added more olives (and also califower) like some of the other reviews had stated, because that's my favorite. I love to eat this alone as a side,or on pizza, hot beef sandwiches, pancakes...just kidding. A very good recipe!
Yummy! I did modify it a little. Used one large green and one large red pepper, 2 large serrano peppers thinly sliced instead of jalapenos, 2 celery, 3 carrots, 1 1/2 cups cauliflower, 3 large cloves garlic, 1 tsp Mexican oregano, 1 1/4 cups cider vinegar, 1/2 cup canola oil & 1/4 cup water. Omitted the olives because husband doesn't like them. Fabulous!
I don't think I've ever actually rated a recipe, but this is just too good to ignore. Absolutely class. I made it for the first barbecue of the year to have with sausages, but have since paired it with a cheese sandwich, an omelette, klobasa and today added some to my gobi aloo. Is that allowed? If I ate cornflakes I think I'd be adding a couple of spoonfuls to them as well.
Wonderful!! Since I discovered this recipe a month or so ago, I've made 3 batches and can't seem to live without it. I cut the amount of salt down a bit and only put in 2 jalapeno peppers because I like the flavor but not so much heat but it's a great recipe. I like to take it in my lunch, snack on it, have put it on homemade pizza, and am looking forward to making Italian beef for sandwiches to have it on... If only I could find Gonnella bread here in Indianapolis...
I've never even heard of this stuff, but it looked healthy and I love anything with a spicy kick to it, and the reviews were so great. It definitely delivered! It didn't last a week. We were eating it on crackers as an appetizer, throwing some in our salads, making sandwiches with it & and little melted cheese. Fantastic.
This recipe is great .Iv"e been looking for something like this for a long time.I added a couple pablano chile's 6 serrano peppers and a couple habanero's.I should also note that I quadrupled the size of the recipe. It made about 10 quarts.Yummy.
FRESH FRESH FRESH. Its almost like a salad. I add it to everything. Italian Beef. Omelete. Tuna Salad. Pizza. The Best part you can pick and choose what you like and don't like. We added sport peppers and peppercini with the olives.
This got a great response from everyone I served it to at a party. I cut my pieces of vegetable into bigger chunks instead of dicing. It was really pretty that way. I forgot to buy the cauliflower, which really bummed me out, cause that is my favorite part. I cut back on the jalapenos because I worried about it being too spicy for the crowd I served. Next time I will put it the cauliflower...duh...and try it with more jalapeno.
ABSOULTELY WONDERFUL. I added some extra veg (asparagus, mushrooms) and can not stop eating it. It hasn't even been 12 hours and I'm afraid I may eat it all before the 48 hours are up. Thanks for the fantastic recipe.
This stuff is the BEST!! I have been eating it everyday with my lunch! I just used it as a base recipe and added all my favorite veggies. I like it hot, so I added extra red pepper flakes and some hot peppers that I had in my fridge.
Great salad. Followed the recipe except subbed canola oil to prevent it from solidifying in the fridge. I also added a few black olives I needed to use up & a few spoons of pepperoncini. Next time I`ll brine in half the salt & use 1/3 of the oil but those are just personal preferences, the salad is great as is. Beautiful yummy salad.
Excellent!! We hemorrhage through giardiniera....especially when I make Italian beef. This recipe is fantastic...I opted to make 1 jar using diced veges and the other chopping (via processor) and making a "relish" which I use for pretty much anything from tuna salad to a bratwurst topping (I like the relish best). Hubby thought that this was great because it contained all ingredients from the garden (aside from the vinegar and oil). I used 11 jalapeno's and it wasn't overly hot...just the right bite. Thank you so much Phonetek....I will use this often!! 10+ stars.
This stuff is awesome, I toned down the heat a bit because my wife is from St Louis and doesn't do HEAT. One of the other reviews said they thought it could not be canned successfully at home; but I'd differ. There is more than enough salt and acid in this recipe to prevent botulinim from growing. Other Giardiniera has less vinegar and probably wouldn't be safe but this one is acid. Again thanks for posting. I've been away from Chitown for too long. Now if someone would just post a kickin Olive Salad recipe (i.e. Dominic's), life would be good.
I make this all the time, and love it so much. It's healthy and it truely is the bomb. I've tried some that's sold on-line, but this is right up there with the more expensive stuff available. I also enjoy making it.
Wow! Not even 48 hours marinating and the heavens opened up and smiled upon me. This recipe is beyond fabulous! We added mushrooms and used 4 serrano's and 4 jalapeno's. If you like spicy use all serrano. Used 1 and 1/4 vinegar and 3/4 oil, will do 1 and 1/2 vinegar and 1/2 oil next time. Also added about 3 Tbs of pepperoncini juice. This is coming from a family who would never have considered any of these veggies in the raw. Try on whole wheat toasted Italian bread for a snack too. Can't wait to try it tomorrow when it hits the 48 hour mark!
I made it for the second time today--I am HOOKED on this recipe!! GREAT as a side dish OR on sandwiches--I especially like the cauliflower, and doubled up on it this time! I had to double up on the olive oil and vinegar to cover it... the vinegar and oil also makes an incredible salad dressing! Originally found this looking for a muffaletta recipe, and haven't even made that incredible sandwich yet! This is one fantastic recipe!! THANKS, PHONETECK!
Soooooo delicious! Good on everything, I can't even bear to look at store-bought giardiniera! Optional to tone down the jalapenos to 6 or 4. Serrano chiles also work very well. Please note that they have the same hotness factor as jalapenos, so don't let the small size fool you. I also added more cauliflower, as that is a favorite. Thank you PHONETEK!
Wow, I made this to go on italian beef sandwiches, but I wasn't even sure I'd like it. What a pleasant surprise! It's a perfectly spicy, crunchy, fresh-tasting veggie topping that tastes exactly like what a good italian dressing would taste like if you could rehydrate all those little veggie flakes and eat it fresh! Amazing! I put it on italian beef, pasta, and all by itself, and it's all good. Right now I'm canning my leftovers.
This was delicious. I had never heard of giardiniera before, but needed some for a recipe so I decided to make my own. I used what was left just for snacking and also on some ham sandwiches - it was awesome! It takes some work but I'd definitely make it again. I need to learn how to preserve as the batch was huge for just my husband and I.
[FIRST TIME:] I let it sit for most of a day before trying it for the first time... and now I can't stop eating it!! [MANY MOONS LATER:] It's been forever since I made this the first time, and have been looking forward to having the time and workspace to do it again. Reading another review and remembering my first batch, I did a little research. Safflower oil ought not to solidify in the fridge. I'll let you know in a few days.
This recipe is just awesome!!! I used 1/2 of the jalapenos, because I'm giving some away to sensitive pallets. I used soybean oil instead of olive on another reviewer's advice and viola! It did not congeal in the fridge.
Great Giardiniera recipe! Excellent on sandwiches and salads. Good with crackers or Italian bread as well. It's eaten with a vengeance at my house and the fact that it's healthy is the icing on the cake.
My family loved this recipe. Served with flank steak cooked in crookpot on sub rolls with cheese. So good. I only had three peppers, orange, red and yellow so I increased the amount of cauliflower and it turned out great. My guys eat this on their sandwiches too. Thanks for the recipe.
Just had my first bite of this wonderful relish and I can hardly wait to have it as part of the Italian sandwiches for dinner tonight. This was easy to make and tastes just like angels kissing your lips. Thanks for the great recipe.
This was DELICIOUS! I made it exactly as stated, although I did half the recipe because I didn't need that much, then wished I had made the whole thing! Delicious on everything or as a little side to a meal. Great, great, will make this again and again!
My son made this when he came to visit, and it was so good that it was gone in no time between my family and friends. I myself could not stop snacking on it with Italian bread, and on Chicago style Italian roast beef sandwiches. I had to make up another batch for myself. My husband just went out to get some more jalepenos, and he is going to do a batch leaving out the carrots, celery, and cauliflower , and using more of the hot peppers to make a super hot batch.
Man this stuff is really good.... on just about everything. My favorite combo is to just use carrots, serrano peppers, and celery to mimic the traditional Chicago Italian Beef topping that my husband has gotten me hooked on.
I can't believe I made it through the past three days and finally got to taste this! It's indeed as great as everyone says! I used water instead of oil and I cut my veggies into big crudités-style chunks. The only issue is that they lost their crisp rigidity after the salt soak. I'd hoped it'd be restored after the vinegar soak, but it was not. However it wasn't a big deal and I wouldn't even have noticed had I cut smaller pieces as per the recipe. Update- If you do cauliflower in large chunks, like I just did, consider blanching them first. Otherwise they retain an unpleasing raw, almost rubbery texture.
Wonderful!!! I really enjoyed making these peppers. I ate them all by myself. I will make these over and over again. Thank you very much for posting. I did make a change to suit my taste, I doubled maybe tripled the amount of peppers. Thank you again. RG
Here where I live they have discontinued Giardiniera and I have been on the computer trying to find where they sell it and so far nothing. I have decided to make it myself since when I go into a store and ask for it people look at me funny. Thank you for the recipe. I will definately make some up minus the peppers because my kids love this stuff also. Again thank you for sharing your recipe.
This recipe is wonderful. I've made it at least 5 times, varying a little each time. I sometimes add some hot pickled peppers and sub some of that pickle brine for the vinegar. We have been adding it to our tossed salad instead of salad dressing. Thanks so much for the recipe.
This was really good. The oil hardens in the fridge so I have to put some in a bowl and defrost it in the microwave in order to eat it. Tastes really good though. Made a good salad with it (green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and feta with a precooked chicken breast) and added some French vinaigrette. Nice change to have a spicy, kicked up salad.
Very Nice! Been nursing some sport pepper plants just to make a giardiniera in Dallas, TX. Really hard to find the authentic flavor from chitown that I grew up with. This is it! We made short work of emptying the first jar. Looking forward to picking the next batch of peppers so we can make some more! Thank you!!!
I have been using this gem of a recipe for 1 year now. I have also bottled it for my friends, nieghbors and co-workers as Christmas gifts. So far, everyone has loved it and keep asking for more. I have also substituded chiles/habaneros for jalapenos for an extra kick and added broccoli florets as well.
Made this Giardiniera yesterday and I've been practically eating it with a spoon! I cut the recipe in half and made a few adjustments (no cauliflower, used a combo of Pinot Grigio Italian wine vinegar and Champagne vinegar to replace the plain white vinegar.) Better than anything I've had from the grocery store, as good as anything I've had on a Chicago style Italian Beef (and yes, I'm from Chicago). Now I'm wishing I hadn't cut the recipe in half, but I will be making this again.
Oh my!!!! This stuff is FANTASTIC! I eat it by itself and can only imagine how wonderful it will be on sandwiches and other food. I chopped my veggies larger, not diced. All I can say is FABULOUS! Thanks so much for this recipe!
This is more a method than a recipe. As someone else had said, this is a good way to clear out the veggie drawer. I used carrot, red bell pepper, red fresno chiles, onion, cucumber, jalapenos, and some green onion. My wife and I went through most of this in a week. Very good.
This is an excellent recipe. We end up eating most of it before the second day! The first time I made it however it was definitely HOT - I have found one to two jalapenos to be plenty. It is excellent with pita chips.
An excellent recipe! I made this as directed. My husband who is from Chicago, said that this was far "more flavorful", than the giardiniera that you get from that famous place that sells it in his hometown. We ate this with the Slow Cooker Italian Beef, another excellent recipe that is on this website
Delicious! Just make sure to wear gloves when chopping jalapenos. It was my first time cutting peppers and my hands were left burning! Also make sure to wash the salt well off of the vegetables. The second time I made a batch I didn't. I also didn't add any oil so it would be diet friendly, and I can't see a reason you'd need to. Great healthy snack and awesome ontop of a pastrami sandwich.
Ye gods but this stuff was wonderful! We used in tri colored pasta salad - dh went nuts. It was a tad salty, but we really watch our sodium intake. I'll probably try reducing salt next time and/or not letting it sit in the salt solution for quite as long. In any event, will definately make again. TY so much for recipe.
