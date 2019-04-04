Hot Italian Giardiniera

Phonetex - YOU ROCK! I'm born and raised in Chicago but have relocated in the past 7 years and desperately miss my Chicago comfort foods. I have not found "quality" hot giardiniera since I left home. I've even resorted to having some Chicago style restaurants ship me their giardiniera but I honestly have to say that this recipe tops the best of the giardiniera I've ever tasted! It's not drenched in oil the way they are and it's SUPER flavorful. I'm not even through the 2-day waiting period and can't keep my head out of the bowl. I made the recipe exactly as stated except I cut the veggie's bigger (like back home) and doubled the olives (since that was always my favorite part of giardiniera. I love hot food and this was perfectly spicy following the recipe. I won't increase the heat in the next batch. I wish I knew how long this particular recipe will last. I canned it in several jars and hope this will help preserve it. I will NEVER buy pre-made stuff again! This is AWESOME!!! Thank you! UPDATE: I just found this blurb from a site called foodsafety.com. I guess unless you can eat this in 10 days...you're taking chances. Can the Italian condiment, Giardiniera, be made at home? Rating: 42 No. The Italian condiment, Giardiniera, CANNOT be made safely at home. This mixture of raw, hot peppers and vegetables in an oil base can support the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Therefore low-acid foods, such as vegetables, that are mixed with oil must be kept refrigerate

Read More