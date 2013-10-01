Orange Cream Cake III
Creamy orange flavored cake. This is an excellent summer cake!
Creamy orange flavored cake. This is an excellent summer cake!
Try use white cake mix with pudding instead of orange cake mix. It tastes like a creamsicle.For presentation I placed manderin oranges on each slice. My family & friends love it. We call it creamsicle cake. This is so Refreshing!Read More
No real advantage over the plain orange cakeRead More
Try use white cake mix with pudding instead of orange cake mix. It tastes like a creamsicle.For presentation I placed manderin oranges on each slice. My family & friends love it. We call it creamsicle cake. This is so Refreshing!
I made this for my husband's birthday. I couldn't find orange cake mix, so I used yellow. After I dissolved the jello in the hot water, I used cold orange soda in place of the cold water. I left the "frosting" just as is, with the whipped topping, milk and instant vanilla pudding. I wanted it to be more like a Dreamsicle, instead of all orange. I studded the top with mandarin oranges. It was a hit. And just like I remember Dreamsicles. Very good, light summer dessert. I plan on making this for future BBQ get-togethers.
Bought some orange cake mix just because it looked interesting and I found this recipe. Made if for Mother's Day, and then I had to make it for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and now Easter. The only thing I've changed from the recipe is to add mandarin orange segments for looks and to cut down a little on the sweetness. Orange cake mix is so hard to find that I bought several boxes and am freezing them.
*** Addendum: Ooops, We DID use WHITE Cake mix instead of Orange! We made this cake yesterday (over the July 4th holiday weekend) and it was FABULOUS!! We had a large family gathering and this cake was loved by all! I wanted to make something that my young daughter could help to prepare and feel proud of. It turns out this was a great choice. The recipe was very easy. We used Sugar Free Orange Jello and Sugar Free Vanilla Pudding (You couldn't tell ANY difference in the taste), and regular Cool Whip. The cake was very light, cool and not too sweet.... Overall, it came out perfect and was extremely delicious! I'll definitely be making this again!
This recipe is excellent! I used fat free coolwhip and sugar free jello and pudding to cut out some of the sugar. I also added extra jello to the whipped topping to give it more color and flavor. Also, I tried this recipe out using strawberry cake & jello, and it was excellent! Lemon was okay, and I am trying pineapple soon!
This sounds like the recipe I've made years ago and I've been looking for it for quite some time. I make it a little different though. I use a packaged sponge cake, cut it up into bite size pieces, place in a 13 x 9 glass or plastic pan, mix orange jello with 1 cup hot water and 1 cup orange juice, while that chills for about 20 minutes, mix 1 container of regular or low fat cool whip and 1 container of no fat/low fat orange or peach yogurt, mix the jello into the cool whip/yogurt and pour it over the pieces of sponge cake, place back in fridge and let set for about 4 hours or over night. This is a nice light dessert for the summer and if you use sugar free ingredients diabetes can enjoy it too!
Used a white cake mix w/pudding in it-what I had on hand. Had regular pudding mix, so made that & let it cool,& mixed in a cup of sour cream flavored w/Watkin's Mandarin Orange Fruit Dip mix & covered the cake w/that. Everyone liked it, but want to make it w/the original recipe also as some of the people would like it even sweeter. Used a spoon handle to poke the holes & the color was very pretty. Thanks for the recipe.
This was very good. I used a yellow cake and strawberry jello. I didn't use the entire jello, and it was just fine. Also, for the topping, I didn't use the entire topping. I think I used about three-fourths and it was right. If I had used the whole thing, it may have made it too sweet. I decorated each slice with strawberries. Guests loved it.
this was a very easy cake to make. I had to have something quick for a meeting. Made this cake, rave reviews, I will use this again, but next time I will make 2 so can have some leftover.
I have made this cake twice now, once as written and once with white cake mix as others suggested. Both times it was Super Fantastic! My husband could not get enough, my grandkids scarfed it down like water, saying it tasted like ice cream. I put the manderin oranges on top and with the white cake, saved the syrup from the oranges and used it in place of water in the cake. I did add extra orange extract for my personal taste, but can't really find anything to fault in this. It is fast becoming a family favorite I'll take to church and family functions for years.Update, I learned 1 thing, put the jello over it slooowly so it will have more of a chance to soak in rather than most going around the edges to the bottom of the cake, which is still good anyway! Also, I did this from memory last night and forgot the vanilla extract, but no one could tell the difference. I just can not tell how good this is, my husand and grandkids would eat this every day and beg me to make it constantly. It tastes great with the orange and the white cake mixes. I like to switch up on them.
I made this for an after work get together. It was a hit! There were a few kids that were brought along by their parents and they absolutely loved it. My mother usually makes this with orange cake but i used white. Just like a dreamcicle. YUM
Yum! This cake got rave reviews at our dinner party.
I used white cake instead of orange and it was good! I think I'm going to try it with strawberry ingredients next time.
No real advantage over the plain orange cake
Use lemon cake mix next time (or orange) for more tartness. I used white cake mix.
this was very good -I could not find orange cake mix, so I used a white cake mix. I added some orange extract to it ,but maybe some orange peel and oj in stead of water would of given more orange taste -but overall my bunco ladies enjoyed it and ate it all -r has a efreshing taste.
I gave this 4 stars because it was a big hit a church pitch-in. That being said, I didn't especially care for it. I did use white cake instead of orange. I'm not much of a jello fan which is why I think I didn't like it.
I did not care for this cake. It did not taste like a dreamcicle to me. I rated it a 3 because my husband liked it. He loves anything made with oranges.
I took the advice of another reviewer and used white cake mix with pudding. I also used sugar free jello and fat-free, sugar-free cool whip and pudding mix. It was a big hit a family party. Really tasted like a 50/50 bar in a cake.
This was just ok. Needed a little more flavor. Neither of my kids were crazy about it.
Everyone enjoyed it and it was very easy.
We enjoyed this cake. I followed the recipe exactly as written. It was refreshing and a nice summer cake. I did think it was a bit on the sweet side. Next time I would try it with a white cake rather than the orange cake.
This cake was ok just not the one I was looking for. I was looking for the recipe I used a couple of years ago. It was like the dreamsicle cake that Applebee's restaurant sell.
This was very tasty as well as light. A perfect summer dessert!
This cake is absolutely refreshing!!!! Nevermind the ease and wonderful flavor! Everyone should do this one!!!!
Cool, light, and refreshing! This cake is perfect for a hot summer day. I used peach jello and yellow cake mix and it was wonderful. I especially liked the cool, creamy topping. Yum!!
Awesome! I used the white cake mix as other reviewers had suggested. Everyone said it tasted like a dreamsicle.
Yum! This was great. It was light and fresh...a perfect summer dessert! I did have to modify the recipe by using a yellow cake because I couldn't find an orange cake at the store. It was still delicious!
This cake was awesome. I made it with white cake mix because I could not find orange. Next time I will use the bigger box of orange jello to flavor the cake a little more. I did use the orane extract in the icing and it did not give it an overwhelming orange flavor but I also had it on hand.
THIS CAKE IS THE BEST!!!!! So cool and creamy! I brought this to work and have been requested to make it for every birthday that comes up! Definitely one of my favorite cakes!
Fun to make!!
This was soooo easy to make and so delicious! I loved that it was light, fluffy, and not too sweet. My family loved it and can't wait for me to make it again!
This recipe is 5 stars for easy. The problem I think is that it's just that jello,, box cake mix, cool whip pre made stuff. It's not devour the entire pan good, but it gets the dessert job done & pretty. Use a skewer to poke the holes & do a lot of them or the jello pools around the edges & doesn't give that orange marble color of orange though out the cake. I held back a bit of the jello to add to the frosting to make it a little orange color. I think next time I'd use sugar free jello. The low fat pudding that goes in the frosting was fine too.
Very Yummy!!
I really did not like this , and neither did my guests , waste of time making it.Too sweet.
I kept wondering what I would do with the orange cake mix my husband bought by mistake. The creamsicle cake was the perfect answer. My family loved how it tasted and I loved how easy it was to make.
Superbly delicious! Great for fourth of july.
Took it to the office for a pot luck. It went over great.....easy to fix and something new to the office.
I made this cake for Memorial Day and it did taste like a Creamsicle and it got rave reviews from everyone.
The best refreshing summer cake we have tasted in a long time. GailB
Wonderful on a hot summer day.
This was okay. I used a French Vanilla cake mix (it was in the pantry), and only 1/4 c cold water (to make jello parts thicker). I used 1/4c. OJ for some of the water in the cake mix recipe, so I left out the orange extract in the frosting part to balance the orange and cream flavors. I used two square 8x8 pans, and after cooling for 2 hours after the jello was poured, I stacked the cakes with frosting in the middle, then covered them in more frosting. I'm not a huge orange person, but when everyone was complimenting the ice cream you served on the side and not the cake, it's probably not a keeper.
Exactly what i expected- an easy every day sort of cake. Nothing special.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections