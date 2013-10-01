Orange Cream Cake III

Creamy orange flavored cake. This is an excellent summer cake!

By shirleyo

24
1 -9x13 cake
  • Mix orange cake mix and bake in a 9x13 inch cake pan according to package directions. Let cake cool and poke holes in cake 1 inch apart with a fork.

  • Mix the gelatin with the hot water and then add the cold water. Pour evenly over the cooled cake.

  • Combine the whipped topping, instant vanilla pudding, milk, vanilla and orange extracts. Beat until thoroughly mixed and thickened. Spread evenly over the cake. Refrigerate cake for 1 hour before serving.

156 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 218mg. Full Nutrition
