Mexican Wedding Cake

Well, let me just say, that even my coconut-hating husband slurped this cake up. It was easy to make (followed the recipe exactly except reduced the sugar by 1 cup)and it uses staples that you already have in your kitchen, so no xtra trips to the store. The cake part was not very sweet, just pleasantly so, and I could see if I'd used the 2 cups called for, it really would have been very, very sweet. If that is your thing then go for it. The icing was plenty sweet enough to counter balance the cake so there was just a pleasant amount of sweetness (not too much, not too little)in every bite. And oh, by the way, we were running our finger around the rim to get all of the icing goodness. Seriously, a great, moist cake that I'll make again and again. Thanks so much.