Mexican Wedding Cake

This fruity tropical cake has a milky sauce soaked into it, making it very moist and delicious.

By Glenda

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13 inch baking pan. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt and 2 cups sugar; set aside.

  • Beat the eggs and add them to the flour mixture. Then stir in the crushed pineapple and juice until just blended. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean.

  • To Make Frosting: In a medium saucepan bring to a boil the 1 cup white sugar, butter, and evaporated milk. Boil for 2 minutes, watching carefully to be sure it doesn't burn. Stir the mixture frequently while cooking. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla, coconut and pecans. Beat until it cools to lukewarm then pour over the cooled cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 206.8mg. Full Nutrition
