Mexican Wedding Cake
This fruity tropical cake has a milky sauce soaked into it, making it very moist and delicious.
I use a variation of this recipe and it is fabulous! I add all the listed ingredients together including the coconut and nuts, minus the milk. Bake for 40 minutes until carmelized/browning on top. Cool. Mix 2 cups powdered sugar with one 8oz package of cream cheese and frost. It's a huge family favorite.Read More
Not at all what I was expecting. The cake was drenched in the milk sauce and was more like bread pudding - but extraordinarily sweet. I will not make again....sorry.Read More
I really enjoyed making this cake. It stays in the pan it was cooked in and the toping just pours over the cake, no icing process needed. Everyone loved it and asked for it to be made again for the next day!
Oh my goodness, this cake is to die for! I only put 1 cup of sugar in the cake and used regular milk in the sauce, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. My whole family loved this cake. Beware, it's addicting!
I searched for years before finding this recipe. This is my second time making it and the only change I've had to make is to increase the baking time by 15 minutes. Other than that this recipe is dead on. I don't normally have time to allow the cake to cool totally before pouring the sauce on but I don't think it really matters.
excellent flavor, very moist, quick and simple recipe. even my husband, a pineapple and coconut hater, LOVED this cake. i will come back to this recipe whenever i need a "tropical" type of dessert.
This was delicious, but very rich. I cut the sugar in the cake down by one cup and it was perfectly sweet. Don't make the mistake of undercooking the cake at all, as I did, or you will end up with a cake soup in the center. If you like moist cakes, such as Tres Leches, you will love this. Overall, it is excellent.
I was bored by the idea of beating the frosting and just poured it straight from the pan. I also only used one cup of sugar for the batter - and it turned out pretty much spectacular. It wasn't as soft as I expected - really moist, but still firm enough to not to fall into wet crumbs. Good stuff.
This cake is DELICIOUS! I would compare it's texture to that of bread pudding because of its moistness. It should be served warm.
Oh my, what a winner! This is simple and really good, the best combination for a recipe! Excellent choice for novice bakers. I used walnuts and put them in the cake batter, along with some coconut. I added even more coconut to the sauce (you can't really call it frosting), as well.
Loved it!! Made it for a friend's shower and have had many requests for the recipe.
My daughter was marrying a man from S. Mexico and I wanted to bake some "traditional" cakes mainly for him and his guests from Mexico. This was the only recipe that didn't have a cream cheese frosting, which I know that the guests would not like. I left out one cup of sugar, and added 1/4 cup pecans to the cake itself. I made two, one with and one without coconut. Everyone was very impressed, and I didn't get a piece of either. Thank you for posting this recipe.
This cake is excellent! I made it the first time for a small gathering and it went fast.
This was just great, I made 2 cakes, one to pour the frosting over it, and the other one plain (since I don't drink milk). This was just wonderful. My husband had 2 pieces in one seating. he took a piece to work, everyone there loved it. I brought a piece to work and everyone enjoyed it. It is very easy to make and the cake is very moist. Excellent choice.
I made this for a Mexican themed family dinner and received rave reviews! I also cut the sugar to one cup in the cake batter, and doubled the nuts for the topping. It was even better the next day!
Good cake Glenda. I was actually planning on making Mexican Wedding Cookies when I came across this recipe. My frosting never thickened up even after beating it for a while after it was cooked...but it still tasted good. This went well with a cup of Dunkin Doughnuts coffee. Thanks for sharing.
So delicious. Everyone asked for the recipe!
Super easy and wonderful! The frosting is think and absorbs into the cake making it moist and dense!
Took this to a potluck - it was super! Appreciated how moist it was.
Wonderful cake. I added one cup of flaked coconut and it was great. Really moist and delicious. Nice that it was made without any oil.
wunderbar - with less sugar. Great recipe!! But how do you get 24 servings out of a 9x13 inch pan?
Very Sweet
This was a big hit. Very moist. Yummy warm, but I did have it out of the pan for breakfast the nest 3 days...:)
This recipe is the bomb!!! I make it for my co-workers and they love it. I did not change a thing and it is perfect as is, sweet and moist.
We were have Mexican food for Mother's day and I was asked to bring the dessert. So I picked this one. It was a big hit. I made as written but next time I think I will cut the sugar in half in the cake. It was very moist and rich. Will make this again for sure.
delicious.
Well, let me just say, that even my coconut-hating husband slurped this cake up. It was easy to make (followed the recipe exactly except reduced the sugar by 1 cup)and it uses staples that you already have in your kitchen, so no xtra trips to the store. The cake part was not very sweet, just pleasantly so, and I could see if I'd used the 2 cups called for, it really would have been very, very sweet. If that is your thing then go for it. The icing was plenty sweet enough to counter balance the cake so there was just a pleasant amount of sweetness (not too much, not too little)in every bite. And oh, by the way, we were running our finger around the rim to get all of the icing goodness. Seriously, a great, moist cake that I'll make again and again. Thanks so much.
awesome cake but i used raw cane sugar and unbleached flour and used more coconut and pecans
I was afraid this cake was going to be too rich for some people....then I heard everyone talking about it and telling other people to get a piece before it was gone. They wanted it the next week, but I am making them wait! There are too many other good ones to try first!
I made this dessert for a Cinco de Mayo party. First of all, it was easy to make with simple ingredients that I either had on hand or could easily obtain at my standard grocery store. Second, everybody LOVED it! It's very rich and sweet. I didn't think of it at the time, but an addition of coconut ice cream or whipped cream on the side would take it even further into sweet heaven!
I had a Mexican wedding cake at a Texas wedding and loved it. Finally found this recipe and doubled for a Diversity Day party at work. I got rave reviews. And I do mean rave! So tonight I halved it and made it for the two of us. I always half the sugar in the actual cake and it's been plenty. No, it's not pretty. Until you taste it. Then it's perfect. The glaze soaks into the cake so you have to expect a saturated cake. It's heavenly.
Every time I make this cake I get asked for the recipe no less than 3 times. People are always asking me to make it for them also. I love the pineapple and sweet nutty flavor.
Not a fan... I followed the recipe to the tee. The cake had no flavor except sweetness an occasional piece of pineapple. I liked the “topping” I have used that on other cakes. Sorry, I thought it sounded like a winner.
Fantastic! Loved it!
I have had this recipe for years, but I put the coconut and pecans in the batter and frost it with a homemade cream cheese icing. Great warm or cold.
Very moist cake but the topping was way to sweet and could not taste any of the pineapple in the cake. I wish I would have read more of the reviews and tried a few changes in the topping.
