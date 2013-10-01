Orange Slice Cake II
Festive enough for holidays and great tasting enough for any day!
Festive enough for holidays and great tasting enough for any day!
My mother made this every Christmas since the 1960's. A few slight differences - her recipe called for pecans instead of walnuts, 2 tablespoons of grated orange peel, and only 8 oz. of dates; it was baked at 325. She always used a large (16 x 5 x 5) loaf pan. In recent years, I've been the one who bakes it each December. The cake always collapsed when the glaze was poured over it, so a couple of years ago, I tried heating the glaze in the microwave first. It works! The cake remains full size.Read More
My mother made this every Christmas since the 1960's. A few slight differences - her recipe called for pecans instead of walnuts, 2 tablespoons of grated orange peel, and only 8 oz. of dates; it was baked at 325. She always used a large (16 x 5 x 5) loaf pan. In recent years, I've been the one who bakes it each December. The cake always collapsed when the glaze was poured over it, so a couple of years ago, I tried heating the glaze in the microwave first. It works! The cake remains full size.
Delicious..... Had it first hand and Glenda was kind enough to share the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections