Orange Slice Cake II

Festive enough for holidays and great tasting enough for any day!

By Glenda

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Cream the butter and the sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time beating after each addition.

  • Dissolve the baking soda in the butter milk and add it to the egg mixture, beating well.

  • In a large bowl mix the flour, dates, candy, nuts and coconut. Mix to coat. Add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture and combine well. Dough will be very stiff and may require mixing with your hands. Place dough into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 250 degrees F (120 degrees C) for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Mix the orange juice and confectioners' sugar together and pour over the hot cake. Let cake stand in pan overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
460 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 77.8g; fat 16g; cholesterol 51.5mg; sodium 142.2mg. Full Nutrition
