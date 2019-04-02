French Leek Pie

It's an original French recipe My Mum used to bake during the holidays. Great to eat with a salad during summer or even winter time. Absolutely Delicious!!! Can be prepared the day before and served as a starter or main dish. Can substitute Emmental for Gruyere cheese.

By plume d'argent

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in leeks; cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, or until soft. Season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to low. Stir in cream and cheese, and warm through. Pour mixture into pie shell

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until custard is set and golden on top. Allow to sit 10 minutes before cutting pie into wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 20.1g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 33.8mg; sodium 292.6mg. Full Nutrition
