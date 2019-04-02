French Leek Pie

It's an original French recipe My Mum used to bake during the holidays. Great to eat with a salad during summer or even winter time. Absolutely Delicious!!! Can be prepared the day before and served as a starter or main dish. Can substitute Emmental for Gruyere cheese.
Phenomenal. This was one of the best recipes I have ever gotten from this site and if you saw my recipe box, that is saying something. I mde two pies, one as is and it was just fabulous. (Well, not quite as is. I used Jarlsberg instead of Gruyere because it was about 1/3 the price). I made two because I don't want to be THAT person who says how I changed everything, but I did make a different version that I also liked a lot. I fried a few pieces of bacon, removed them and softened the leeks in the bacon drippings, then crumbled the bacon back in with the cheese and cream. I did a layer of this mixture, then a layer of ripe sliced tomato, then covered it with the remainder of the cheese and cream mixture. Baked the same way. Also extremely delicious. So, this recipe is GREAT as is, but can also be modified if desired! Which makes it a 5-star recipe to me.
Cheese suggestion: I agree--easy and delicious. My son doesn't like Swiss cheese, so I thought he wouldn't like the Gruyere. (It was also $16/lb.) I used Fontina instead. I was afraid that even it was a bit strong, but the flavors blended very nicely and there were no leftovers. A really mild cheese blended with some Parmesean would also work. For my taste, I think the original recipe with the Gruyere would be best, but if you also have picky eaters you can adjust. Changed my ranking to 3 stars as I liked it but my husband emphasized when I made it again that he REALLY didn't care for it.
We loved this! I was so worried about it coming out right (I've never made a cheese pie before) with no egg...? I followed the directions exactly and it came out beautifully! Will be making it again, thanks!
I found this recipe after a trip to Alsace, where they serve their famous "tartes flambées". This is very close in taste if you sautée the vegetables in bacon instead of butter. I used 3 slices of chopped bacon and the result was heavenly. I think it would be a bit lacking in taste without the bacon... A bit of ham might work too but then butter would be required.
Excellent recipe! I'm a big fan of quiche, so I was very dubious that this recipe could work with no eggs. But I gave it a try and was impressed! I used Swiss cheese, since that's what I had on hand. It reheats well - my coworkers were jealous as it wafted through the office! Yum-yum, will definitely be a keeper!! Thanks....
Muy delicioso! I wasn't sure about no eggs either, so I slipped one in the mixture. I subbed the light cream (couldn't find it anyway) with fat-free evap milk, and it worked fine. The only thing wrong with this recipe was that it only made one dainty little civilized pie. Easy enough to double, and maybe try the Gruyere or Swiss mixed with another similar cheese. Thanks for an amazing recipe!
I used mozzarella instead of Gruyere and milk instead of cream as that's what I had in. It was incredibly delicious and looked fabulous, will definitely be making this again. I was a little apprehensive about taking it out of the oven after 30 mins, It was still bubbling and not set but was beginning to brown on top so I took it out and hoped for the best and it did firm up as it sat. It was delicious warm & cold..the kind of food you crave!!!!
I thought this was very tasty! Next time I'm going to double the ingredients, though - I found it to be very thin and only filled about half of the 9-inch pie dish. I added three slices of crumbled thick bacon - didn't add any extra salt because the bacon is so salty...and I used swiss cheese rather than gruyere...will definitely make this again - lovely for a brunch or spring lunch....
So amazing! This is such a great recipe, and the best thing about it is how versatile it is. As you can see from so many of the comments, it's easy to cater to your tastes and what you have in the fridge. I liked the suggestion of sauting the leek in baccon, and I added mushrooms and spinach because I had some hanging around the house. The flavor is warm and filling and a perfect comfort meal. A definite repeat recipe.
I've been wanting to make this for a while and finally did it although I didn't have Gruyere on hand. So I used a combination of shredded mozzarella and Italian Rigatello cheese (slightly salty and sharp). Turned out so delicious, rich and tasty. My husband and I had to force ourselves not to eat it all in one sitting. (I still want to give it a shot with Gruyere.)
I made this last month for a brunch and today I'm making it because I haven't been able to keep my mind off of it! Last time I used frozen leeks and all Gruyere cheese but today I used 4 fresh leeks and a Swiss/Gruyere shredded blend from Trader Joes. I also added garlic and fresh nutmeg both times (a definite must when you have any creamy quiche) and I blind baked the crust for about 15 minutes, another MUST when you make ANY quiche...who likes soggy crust? This is a very rich and delicious quiche and I love the fact that there are no eggs in it. Serving it for lunch with a salad and Bloody Mary today...can't wait!
Excellent! Best recipe I've found on here! I have made this several times and have made a few modifications since the original didn't set up enough for my liking. I used 5 leeks and increased the butter to 3Tbsp, substituted half & half for the light cream and for the cheese I substituted 1 C mozzarella and 1 C shredded parmesan for the 1 1/4 C Gruyere. This makes it a bit firmer and more like a quiche. I also added a can of baby shrimp. I crave this!!
I followed the recipe as written and it turned out attractively and very flavorfully (despite my inexperience in the kitchen). This recipe is relatively simple and inexpensive but came across as a special gourmet main course.
Yum! The only thing I did different was using 2 Tbls of butter instead of 2 tsp to saute the leeks. Very easy to make. Although the cheese is a bit pricey, it's definitely worth it considering all other ingredients are inexpensive. I might try adding pancetta next time. This would be great served with a pear/gorgonzola/walnut salad.
Used homemade crust, only had 2 leeks so added caramelized onions. Used swiss and added 2 eggs just to make sure it set. 1/2c fat free half and half and 1/2c milk. Still with all the substitutions b/c of what I had on hand it was fantastic!!
This is a delightfully simple dish with a delicate, classy flavor. For "light cream" I used half heavy cream, half 2% milk and whisked in ~2 tbsp flour based on previous suggestions. The texture is perfect and flavor divine. The only thing i'll change next time use of a homemade pie crust.
This was really very easy to make, and the results were absolutely delicious! Since some of the prior reviews indicated that this could have used more filling, I used 4 leeks which I sauteed in about a tablespoon of bacon fat. I didn't have enough time to cook bacon to add to the pie, but I'm definitely doing that next time-- that would turn this into a 10-star dish! I kept the amounts of the other ingredients the same, and added a dash each of thyme and garlic powder. I kept back about 1/3 cup of the cheese and sprinkled it on top. This was nicely browned by the 30 minute mark and smelled like heaven... I can't wait to make this again!
Really really terrific. I added some extra seasonings, as per my tastes (nutmeg and garlic, as I feel like anything with leeks and cheese needs nutmeg and garlic!). Otherwise, so incredibly good. I dislike eggs, but like certain quiches, like, the softer more creamy types,where the emphasis is more on the fillings. I dislike the really stiff eggy kind, and this THIS is like...my perfect ideal. So good, thank you so much for this recipe. So easy too!
I was unexpectedly hosting a vegetarian friend for dinner and I feel bad because she always gets the short end of the stick when dining with her carnivore friends, so I was planning to make sure she had plenty of choices. Then circumstances occurred where instead of a week to plan and shop, I had just a few hours, so I hit allrecipes in a panic. I chose this because it only required a few ingredients, was easy to throw together, and had good reviews. I was a little skeptical---"custard" and there were no eggs. I thought maybe an ingredient had gotten left out, until someone mentioned in a review there were really no eggs. Anyway, I whipped this bad boy up and boy, did it go over big. It was so easy---and I was running crazy trying to shop and clean and cook with only a few hours notice. And my guests went nuts for it---we had to force the meat-eaters back so Veggie Girl could have a second helping. I feel confident if I had made two tarts, eight people could easily have demolished them. I can't wait to make again! The only changes I made were I used swiss---that's what I had on hand!---and after reading the reviews, I did add about 1 1/2 T of Wondra flour, and my pie was nice and firm and tight and not a bit runny. Lovely, lovely, lovely! Thanks, Sunny!
UNBELIEVABLY delicious! I also fried up 3 strips of bacon, set them aside and sauteed the leeks in the fat (omitted butter), and I also added in some minced garlic at the end of the sauteing of the leeks. Beautiful dish - will make again and again! This also pairs wonderfully with the "Leek and Mushroom Soup" also on this site, especially if you have a lot of leeks to use.
I added artichoke hearts and chopped garlic, which really brought out the flavor of the leeks and cheese! This was excellent, except it came out a bit liquid. There was a milky soup at the bottom of the pie, which made the crust a bit soggy and the pie was all soupy when we cut into it. Next time I'll also add a tablespoon of flour. Great recipe though, I will make it again, especially with the artichoke hearts!
This had a great flavor, taste to it. We didn't know what 'light' cream was (didn't see it labeled in our store) and had to buy heavy cream. Make sure it's light, with the heavy cream, it didn't bind and was runny. Giving it a 5 because it was my mistake, but very good dish. Very rich.
Terrific taste, but need more cooking time and at least 30-40 minutes cooling time, perhaps longer, to set up. It's super rich, I would suggest serving with a light salad or fruit. Thanks for a very nice recipe!
Amazing! I was given a huge leek that was about the size of 3 normal leeks, so I used that and otherwise followed the recipe. It took significantly longer to set in my oven, but that may have been my oven, who knows. What I do know, is that when it did set, it was delicious! I will definitely be making this again and playing with my personal oven settings. Such an easy recipe and a real crowd pleaser!
My custard didn't set at all. So I had a liquidy mess. I followed the recipe 100% but it just didn't work out. I may give it another try since it seems like everybody else's pie was great, but not for a long time
This is an AWESOME dish. Didn't have any cream so I substituted 1/2c cottage cheese and 1/2c sour cream, beaten together well, for the cup of light cream. Still great and maybe was healthier(?). Wonderful balance - leeks are pungent, cottage cheese, sour cream mixture is smooth, and the cheese is both. Also had a bunch of onions I had to do something with, so I made a version with 3 medium size onions and a big sprinkle of dried parsley. Very good and worth doing as well, but leeks are definitely the best. Also used just run-of-the-mill supermarket Swiss, so the recipe does not have to be overly expensive. I would make it far enough in advance to give it a longer cooling period, as after only 10 minutes it was still runny. Reheats well, too.
I LOVED this recipe! It was really quite easy. As another reviewer said, I used the simple pie crust recipe that can be found on this site. I also used swiss instead of Gruyere cheese and it was fabulous. Will be taking this to a girlfriend's gathering coming up soon and I know it will be a hit.
One of our favorite recipes from Allrecipes. Whenever I make pie crust for dessert pies, I will make extra so I can fit this dish into our menu plan. It is simple, rich, and delicious. My husband loves it. Since it's so decadent, we pair it with a simple salad with a tart vinaigrette dressing.
Very tasty, and incredibly easy. We loved it so much I made it again the next day. I added bacon and garlic to the second pie, and it was even better! I used 2 leeks, 3 wouldn't fit into the crust. This would be easy to customize with the addition of kale, chicken etc.
I have made this two times. The first time I didn't have the light cream. I used 1/2-n-1/2 and whole milk. It was too liquidy but SO good. I made this for my mother yesterday using everything in the recipe. It was amazing. This is so easy and cooking leeks makes the house smell magnificent. Adding other items is up to you, but I think the recipe is absolute perfection.
I used the Easy Pie Crust recipe found on this site. I subsituted whole milk for the cream and added sliced crimini mushrooms because it sounded irresistible. My husband, who absolutely hates mushrooms, bravely tried a bite and ended up having seconds. It was so good all I could do was moan as I plowed through half the pie.
Love this!! Wouldn't change a thing to the original recipe. Peeeeeerfect as is! As someone that is just really trying to get comfortable cooking in the kitchen, this is an easy early success to help build my confidence!! Thank you for sharing!!
Flavor was great, but it didn't set firmly like a quiche. I'm hoping refrigerating the leftovers overnight may firm it up. I think next time I'll add eggs to make it firm. Other than the soupy texture, it had outstanding flavor.
Wow, easy and delicious! Everything was perfect: flavor was perfectly balanced, great texture, cooking time was exactly right. I love the subtle, cheesy flavor with the onion aroma of the leeks. It looked beautiful as well, great presentation.
Very good &easy to make - followed instructions exactly first time came out really great adjusted cooking time as we prefer crust quite crisp and added mushrooms the next time still a hit Thanks very much
This was a big hit with the adults! I didn't have the Gruyere cheese so I substituted with shredded Swiss and also added about a 1/4 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese. I will definitely make this again! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This was ridiculously good, especially with the home made pie crust from this site, it's a wonder I didn't eat the whole thing! I added bacon and garlic but I'm sure it would be wonderful without both of those. Only had Parmesan on hand but I'm excited to try it with the Gruyere.
Awesome! Used 5 leeks and pretty much doubled the rest of the ingredients as suggested by others. I had heavy cream instead of light, added some sliced fresh mushrooms and a little bit of bacon, also a handful of fresh parmesan cheese.
A friend gave me some leeks from her garden so decided to give this recipe a try. Really enjoyed the result. The whole thing took me almost two hours start to finish - took more than 10 minutes just to clean and chop the leeks. Then again, I am quite the newbie in the kitchen. Used Swiss cheese because that's what was available and used Half & Half instead of "Light Cream" because I could not find that. Very rich dish. I should have discarded some of the tougher leek parts, but this was my first time cooking with leeks. Now I know. I think stewed apples would go with this nicely. Already had the leeks; the rest of the ingredients cost about $6.
Delicious! Very quick & easy to make. I used mozzarella cheese because I didn't have any gruyere, and also added about half a cup of sliced mushrooms. I think it might also be good with chicken or bacon added. We will definitely have it again!
I used half and half to make it a little less fatty. The custard didn't set quite as well probably due to that, but it was still a great dish... Kiinda felt like it was missing something. I think next time I will make it with some dark meat turkey.
So easy and so good. Definately make your own crust. I did what others did- make extra dough when making holiday pies and store in the freezer. Gruyere is expensive but a 4 ounce package easily grates to the required amount (and a little more).
This was amazing! I am trying to follow a South Beach diet, so I made a few changes. I made my own pie crust and used whole wheat flour. I had leftover shallots and mushrooms so I added those to the saute pan with the leeks. I used fat free half and half instead of the light cream, and 1/2 reduced fat swiss, 1/2 Gruyere. It turned out so well - delicious, beautiful and healthy served with a big green salad!
Awesome recipe, even though this recipe has great reviews I was skeptical about it. But it was wonderful. I followed the recipe with the exception of adding bacon and carmelizing the leaks. After tasting it we drizzled a little good balsamic over too which put it over the edge for breakfast this morning we are going to fry an egg to put over top.. All delicious. Great basic recipe that you can adjust to your personal tastes.
I have made this recipe a few times - all fantastic. After going back and reading other reviews, I decided to use regular Swiss cheese to save $. Big mistake! The flavor is soooo much richer with the Gruyere cheese. Stick to the original recipe and you can't go wrong.
very tasty! My boyfriend, who is very picky on quality, wolfed down 3/4 of the pie! I was luck to get the last quarter! Only changes I made: I got pre-made dough from a local bakery, but they only had 4" pies so I got two. and i mixed in some swiss cheese. Definitely will make this again. Can't wait to bake the frozen one!
yum and double-yum :) i used the "easy pie crust" recipe from this site (a shortbread oil-crust) and used a mix of nutty asiago and young (semi-soft) monterey jack for my cheese, so the recipe is flexible. and -this is probably sacrilege- but i used land-o-lake's fat free half-n-half for my dairy, as i had it on hand and it's such a rich recipe. i was worried about the "fake cream" not thickening, so i added 2 tsps of flour to the filling - it still came out delicious. awesome with a light salad and a glass of non-oakey white wine!
Fabulous as is. I used heavy cream ecause I couldn't find light cream. I might use half and half next time. I used part cheddar and part comte cause I had some on hand. It was a touch runny somewhere less firm than a quiche, but oh so tasty. This goes down in legend. I will make again.
This is a FABULOUS dish. So quick and easy to make and it's taste is worthy of your best company. My husband loved it and he never ate leeks before. I took it to a neighbor's house and she immediately asked me for the recipe. I also modified the recipe slightly by starting with two tablespoons of butter and adding four slices of bacon to the pan. When the butter melted I added the leeks and turned up the heat to med-hi to finish the saute. I then took the bacon slices out, chopped them and threw them back in. I covered the edges of the crust with foil after 15 mins. of back time. After 30 mins baking time I broiled the pie just to give it that nice browned look (about 2 mins). This is one of the best recipes I've used on this site. It is excellent with a salad and red wine for lunch or accompanied by a red beefy meat for dinner.
This is delicious! I didn't want to buy gruyere cheese at $7.00 for 10 ounces, so I substituted 8 ounces of swiss cheese (grated) and it's wonderful! (and swiss cheese can be found at $2.99 for 8 oz.). I used a half teaspoon of salt and a generous amount of freshly ground black pepper. Serve with a salad and cold wine and you have a fabulous and easy summer dinner! (or ladies' lunch/brunch/party). No eggs required! Please note: took 42 minutes in my oven for one 9-inch pie. I baked it until a toothpick came out clean and it was nicely browned on top. Call it "Swiss Leek Pie"!
This Leek Pie is wonderful. After the sticker shock of the Gruyere cheese, I made the recipe as written with the only exception being the sprinkle of Thyme I added once it was poured into the pie shell. The whole family loved it. I used it as a side dish with some grilled chicken.
I really enjoyed this and will make it again. As it is, we froze the pie and warmed it back up in the oven before tasting this for the first time. Very curious how this will taste straight out of the oven!
OMG!!! Sooo good. I followed recipe as written but added a dash of nutmeg. I had to cook a bit longer than 30 minutes but it was worth it. So creamy and rich. Next time I'll saute' leeks in bacon as others have done. A keeper for sure
I would give this 3.5 stars. I used Emmental cheese instead of Gruyere and milk instead of cream. I love leeks and I love cheese, but I thought that the two flavors were only okay with each other. Overall the pie was on the bland side, and I was at a loss as to what spices would work with this.
I used my whole-wheat olive oil crust, which always turns out crisp. Then I put the cooked leeks (+Garlic) directly into the bottom of the pie plate, and poured over it a mixture of the cream, whisked with 2eggs, and 2 tbsp white flour, with the cheese and some herbs stirred in. I was concerned that the ingredients would not "set", even before I read the reviews. Next time I will add more leeks, and perhaps tofu instead of the eggs. My oven is quite hot, so I reduced the heat near the end of the cooking time as the crust was getting a little dark.
I grew leeks for the first time this year and didn't know what to do with them til I found this recipe. I did as others suggested and pre baked the crust for 5 min. and the leeks were pretty huge so I only used 2. Came out perfect and delicious going into the regular rotation.
This is such a great recipe. The pie has a delicate flavor that is really well balanced. As an added plus, to my husband and me, it tasted like the holidays. I've made it a few times and it's flawless every time. Thank you!
Since I had only 1 leek in my pantry, I made this into two mini-pies which I served, cut in half, at two meals for my boyfriend and I. It was amazing! I will definitely be making this many more times in the future!
