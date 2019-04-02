French Leek Pie

I was unexpectedly hosting a vegetarian friend for dinner and I feel bad because she always gets the short end of the stick when dining with her carnivore friends, so I was planning to make sure she had plenty of choices. Then circumstances occurred where instead of a week to plan and shop, I had just a few hours, so I hit allrecipes in a panic. I chose this because it only required a few ingredients, was easy to throw together, and had good reviews. I was a little skeptical---"custard" and there were no eggs. I thought maybe an ingredient had gotten left out, until someone mentioned in a review there were really no eggs. Anyway, I whipped this bad boy up and boy, did it go over big. It was so easy---and I was running crazy trying to shop and clean and cook with only a few hours notice. And my guests went nuts for it---we had to force the meat-eaters back so Veggie Girl could have a second helping. I feel confident if I had made two tarts, eight people could easily have demolished them. I can't wait to make again! The only changes I made were I used swiss---that's what I had on hand!---and after reading the reviews, I did add about 1 1/2 T of Wondra flour, and my pie was nice and firm and tight and not a bit runny. Lovely, lovely, lovely! Thanks, Sunny!