Rave Reviews Coconut Cake
A wonderful moist coconut cake, made easy with cake mix and pudding mix, perfect for birthday parties. Walnuts and pecans are interchangeable in this recipe.
Good but there's an error in the recipe. The first step that uses butter should say to melt only half the butter to fry the coconut - it doesn't say that but later says use the remaining butter. Don't mess up this step otherwise you'll have really greasy coconut. I had to drain mine twice on papertowels. Otherwise, it was good. The frosting didn't make as much as I would have liked so I'd double the frosting.
Sorry to have to give this recipe its first bad review...there must be something REALLY wrong with one or more of the ingredient measurements or the amount of time to bake. Both the cake and the frosting were a disaster. I only deviated from the recipe in that I omitted the nuts. The cake was nowhere near fully baked after 35 minutes - I had to put it in again for about another 20 minutes at least...and then it was super crumbly. I think there was too much egg in the batter. The frosting was impossible to spread smoothly, which made the crumbly cake fall apart even more! In hindsight, this is not too surprising - there is not much of anything moist added to the cream cheese in order to give it a cake-frosting consistency. I am not a novice baker, so I probably should have followed my instincts a little more, but I guess I was fooled by all the glowing reviews this recipe recieved. No one said they changed anything. I have a hard time believing that following this recipe exactly could yield a good cake...anyway, there are a lot of other coconut cake recipes out there, so next time I'll try a different one!
This cake is very good!! But... I did make a couple of changes. I used 3 Jumbo eggs, 1/3 cup oil, and omitted the walnuts. I toasted the coconut in a 350 degree oven for about 10 mins before adding to the cake mixture. Also, a couple of points the recipe does not point out.... The 4 Tbsp. of butter is divided 2 Tbsp for the toasting of the frosting coconut & 2 Tbsp for mixing in the frosting itself. I used 2 round non-stick dark cake pans and one regular round cake pan. The non-stick dark layers were a bit overdone at 30 MINUTES and the regular pan was perfect. So, be sure to watch your cakes closely as 35 mins seemed too long when you are dividing the cake mix into 3 round cake pans. As for the frosting, it's very yummy, but I had to add 1/2 a can of vanilla frosting to make enough for the whole cake. Next time I will 1 1/2 the recipe! You will not be disappointed, just be sure to watch your baking time!! YUMMY!!
This cake is wonderful! I substituted coconut cream pudding mix for the vanilla and coco loco coconut milk for one cup of the water. I actually forgot to add the vegetable oil. It was so delicious. I don't care for coconut much but the toasted coconut was wonderful! My niece said it was the best cake she'd ever eaten.
I scaled this recipe down (from the original 12 to 9), which was the perfect amount to make 12 standard size cupcakes. I baked them at 350 for 20 to 25 minutes and they turned out great - just make sure to bake until the tops are dry, although the cake will seem firm when the top is still sticky. I'm a pastry chef and I work for a cupcake exclusive bakery in Austin, TX so I suppose this is kind of my specialty. As for the cake mix, if you don't have a box of cake mix then you can always make your own using "Cake Mixes from Scratch" recipe on this site. Half of that recipe will be just enough. As for the icing, it is absolutely divine, but it needs to be refrigerated for 10-15 minutes before you use it. Toasting the coconut was a lot less complicated that it's made out to be. I put it on medium heat and just kept the coconut moving the entire time, and then I poured it out of the pan onto a paper plate with some napkins. Make sure your cakes are completely cooled before you try to ice them, as cream cheese icing is notorious for melting easily. If you get impatient, then just throw them in the fridge for a while like I did - you definitely do NOT have to worry about these drying out. I think the pudding is really the key to all the great moisture, but it makes the texture a bit heavier than a regular cake. Either way, it's a wonderful recipe and a great deviation from the standard variety of cakes.
This is moist and flavorful. And like its name, always gets rave reviews. I make this cake occasionally for special functions. Most recently I served it at a baby shower, using Pineapple Filling (on this site from Traci Poole) between the layers. Yummy. Thanks for bringing this great cake to the forefront, Glenda!
Amazing cake, but as others have said, not near enough icing. I doubled it the second time I made it and it was gobbled up! Even my husband who fussed that he "didn't really like coconut", ate more than anyone else. Just be sure to double the icing because the recipe will NOT give you enough for 3 layers...even if you are stingy with it.
I made this cake for my two grandkids for Easter. They loved it. I decorated some of the coconut green for the top layer and added chocolate candy eggs, jelly beans, etc. I also filled between the layers with the Pineapple Filling found on this site. With doing this there was plenty of frosting. The cake was really good, but OMG the frosting was wonderful. Please - like others have stated - divide the 4 tablespoons of butter. Two tablespoons for cake and the other two for toasting the coconut. Thanks.
I needed to make a coconut cake for a hawaiian-themed dinner with some friends, and this turned out wonderful. Everyone absolutely loved it! I basically followed the recipe, except for a few minor changes. I used pecans instead of walnuts, and I added some a bit of crushed pineapple to the batter. I used a 9 x 13 in. glass pan. Also, I made sure to mix the everything for at least 4 mins so the pudding mix would thicken. I did have to bake it for more than 30 mins - maybe 35-40. The frosting was delicious and the toasted coconut was the perfect final touch. Thanks for the recipe.
My son wanted a coconut cake for his 12th birthday party and I thought with all the good reviews this would be a good choice. Unfortunately, noone (not even the birthday boy) liked it. The cake was very crumbly and the frosting didn't spread well. Also, I didn't have enough frosting to cover the cake so it only got put on the top and between layers. I guess we'll go back to using a German Chocolate cake recipe (with the coconut/pecan frosting) instead when he wants a coconut cake. Thanks anyway!
The first time I made this cake, I followed the recipe exactly with the exception on correcting the error on step 4 and only used 2 tbls butter to cook the coconut. The cake was good, but you have to double the up on the frosting to cover three layers and the frosting was extremely rich. The second time I made a few changes and it turned out great! First off I went with a 13x9 sheet cake instead of layers. I toasted 2 cups of coconut on a cookie sheet for 10 minutes before adding it to the batter. I left out the walnuts, and went with 1/3 cup of oil instead of 1/4 cup. I used a regular white cake mix (not the butter recipe kind) instead of yellow and used 3 jumbo eggs. For the frosting, I went with two 8oz packages of cream cheese, but cut the sugar back to only 3 cups. That made a perfect amount to cover the cake and was still plenty sweet. You might want to microwave the cream cheese for about 30 seconds to get it nice and soft and easy to blend. Add the sugar a little bit at a time. It took 40 minutes at 350 degrees in a dark coated cake pan. Everybody loved the cake. It disappeared in nothing flat! It was super moist and not too crumbly at all. I'll definitely make this one again.
I made this cake in a 9x12 pan and poked holes in it like in Coconut Poke cake from this site. Then iced it with the icing adding coconut extract. Soooo yummy it is my families favorate cake. I also used some suggestions from other members and did not add all the coconut suggested to the cake and it was so moist and yummy it was unbelievable. I do not understand how anyone could not love this cake unless they hate coconut.
Well the name of this cake sure fits!! I made this for the Jewish holidays and I got RAVE REVIEWS! Thanks so much for the recipe!
This recipe looked so good I wanted to try it for my husband's birthday cake. After reading the reviews, I was concerned about it falling apart and the frosting being too sweet. So, I used coconut milk in place of the water and just 1 cup of coconut in the cake batter. It came out perfectly and was delicious! For the frosting, I doubled and creamed the room temperature ingredients, except for the confectioners' sugar which I added a little at a time until just right. It spread perfectly and was just the right amount. I also didn't bother with toasting the coconut. Everyone loved it!
I made this as cupcakes for an Easter dinner at my boyfriends house. The cupcakes were great and the icing was fantastic. They got many compliments. I left the vanilla extract out because i wanted the icing to be very white. mmmmm yum!
I made this cake for Easter. I made it as a 2-layer cake with 2 8x8 square pans. I accidentally sprayed the pans with cooking oil and did not coat with flour and they came out fine. I did not have creamcheese so I made plain buttercream frosting instead and skipped the toasted coconut. It was amazing. The cake was moist and delicious! Everyone wanted seconds and did not touch the other desserts.
This is a GREAT recipe! I actually didn't bother to drain the coconut after toasting, but it was fine. The buttery flavor added a different dimension to the coconut. I did double the frosting...just didn't seem like the suggested amounts would be enough, and I was right. I had frosting left over though, so next time I will just do 1.5x. I brought this to an event and was told by several people that this was the BEST coconut cake they'd ever had!
This recipe is good but a bit dry. Next time I will try to do something to make it more moist.
LOVE IT! Super easy, since you start it with the yellow cake mix and vanilla pudding. I used a different cream cheese/vanilla frosting of my own. I also did not make three layers. I used a 3-inch high round cake pan. I thought it would be too much frosting with so many layers. The cake itself is rich enough and filled with coconut and walnuts that it didn't need tons of frosting throughout it. Everyone who's had a bite of this cake so far loves it and wants a copy of the recipe!
I make this cake every year for Easter and it is my family's favorite. I buy cream cheese frosting to save on time and it tastes just as good without the homemade version in the recipe. Be careful not to burn the coconut when you are toasting it in the butter. It can burn quickly. Enjoy!
This was delicious! I omitted the nuts and did not toast the coconut. I also reduced the amount of sugar in the frosting by 1 cup and found it still plenty sweet. No issues with quantity of frosting because I baked in a 9 1/2 x 13 sheet pan instead of layers.
I tried this cake for Mother's Day and it was absolutely delicious! Very moist and flavorful. I added a bit of crushed pineapple (8 oz. can drained) between the layers. This recipe will definitely be one of my family's favorites.
Thank you so much for posting this cake. I cut the recipe out of a magazine years ago and have not been able to locate it. Now it is here! It is a wonderful recipe for those coconut lovers out there. I have substituted the Betty Crocker Super Moist yellow cake mix, then omitting the pudding and it works great as it already has the pudding in the mix!
Recieved rave reviews on my Rave Reviews Coconut Cake. It is a little crumbly and you do need at least 1 1/2 times the icing. The toasted coconut makes this cake beyond good!
Great cake.
Wonderful! A keeper for sure!!
This is my grandmother's favorite cake. She says that it is most like the cakes her mother made for her childhood birthdays. This is a wonderful cake. Even those who do not like coconut eat this one. Our family looks forward to this one every March 30th!
I made this cake for a party at work & everyone loved it! They all wanted to know who made it and if I could give them the recipe!
rating is for the frosting - i haven't made the cake. i use this frosting on the Coconut Cake IV from this site, and it is an incredible combination! makes enough frosting for 2 layer cake.
This cake was a hit! As soon as I put it on the table it was gone! I put a little less coconut than it called for to go in the cake mix. It was just right when I did that. Thanks Glenda this is an awesome recipe. *~*LIZ*~*
MY FAVORITE CAKE RECIPE! It is more of an "Italian Cream Cake" than a Coconut Cake, in my opinion, but this is a GREAT THING! My family agrees that it is better than the Italian Cream Cake at our local bakery, and that says a lot!!! Moist, delicious, a KEEPER, for sure! I will make this many, many more times!
This cake was perfect and easy to make. I had extra-large eggs so I only used three. I usually prefer pecans to walnuts but the walnuts really compliment the coconut better. I thought the frosting might be a little sweet, and read reviews about it being hard to spread, so I cut the powdered sugar down to 3 cups and folded in a container of Cool Whip. This made the frosting much less rich and very easy to spread. I also added some canned pineapple between the layers. Yummy!
WOW! I got rave reviews for this cake! It's moist, nutty and sweet. To add a new twist, I swirled the batter for this cake with a chocolate fudge cake batter to make two 10 inch layers of ALMOND JOY HEAVEN! Thanks for sharing
This will be about my 25th time making this cake. Every time I get together with someone they ask me to make this cake! It is fabulous, I just always double the frosting recipe because a single batch won't cover my whole cake. This recipe will stick with us forever!
I love this recipe, everytime i do a coconut cake i use this recipe.
This cake was perfect! I didn't add the coconut and nuts into the frosting - instead, I did what the other reviewer suggested and put it on the sides of the cake. This made for a great presentation. I also added untoasted coconut flakes in between the layers. This recipe was good for 1 2-layer 9 inch, and 1 2-layer 4in x 4in cakes (for my brother and his 1-yr old daughter). Everyone loved it and the family said this was the best cake I've baked so far. Simply delicious!
My mom has made this cake for me since I was a little girl ... What a moist and delicious treat!
After reading several "bad" reviews of this cake, I felt the need to join and post. I have made this cake at least 50 times and have never had any problem with the cake being too crumbly or not done. One review mentions leaving out the nuts, this would make the cake crumbly as walnuts add their oils to the cake. The only part I alter is that I do not feel butter is necessary to toast the coconut. A non-stick pan and constant stirring do the trick fine!
made this recipe for my dad who has a very harsh opinion on everything and he LOVED this cake!!!! said it reminded him of the way his grandmother use to make her coconut cake.
OMG! This cake was delicious. I made it just as recipe instructed. My daughter told me she does not eat coconut cake, but when I looked into the kitchen I saw here cutting a piece. The cake was so moist. If anyone says that this cake was a disaster must don't know how to cook, or they are just being cruel. Now, I did have to leave the cake in for longer than 35 min, but that is only because I only did a two layer cake. So thank you so much for this recipe and I plan on making it again this weekend for Easter. My entire family loves this cake. I just can't wait until Sunday so that my mom and sister can try it..
This is the best coconut cake recipe I have ever tried. Took a little longer in the oven, but came out great. Thought the icing would be too sweet, but it is so good! THANKS!!!!
AMAZING!! This cake was wonderful. Served it at Easter dinner and even my father (who has claimed to hate coconut his whole life) ate an entire piece. Definitely a keeper!
DELICIOUS! I've tried lots of recipes, and this is by far the best! It was gone the first day I made it.
I made it, for grandson to take for concession at school, Got rave reviews, so had to make one for home, First time I've made a recipe that looked even better then the picture. I did double the recipe, and the frosting. Tonight I used the same recipe only used Choc Cake, made it for my grandmother's 98 birthday tomorrow!
i thought that this would be a good recipe because of all the great reviews and the cake part was...but the frostings texture was horrible. First of all it was way to much sugar and there werent enough ingrediants to make it creamy it was grany instead. not in a hurry to make again.
I made this into cupcakes for St. Patrick's Day at our school. Instead of toasting all of the coconut, I tinted some of it green to put on top of the cupcakes. The cupcakes were very moist and had just the right amount of coconut flavor. I was tempted to add some coconut extract but am glad that I didn't. The cream cheese frosting is amazing!
Gobbled up every time! Biggest Tip: double the frosting. You might have some left over, but even better to just have your family lick the bowl.
I made this cake for my mother's birthday and it turned out great! It was so moist and the frosting was amazing! I made the 3 layers and the cook time was just right. I didn't put any nuts in the cake or coconut. I loved the pudding mix in the cake, I think it made it very moist. I will make this cake over and over and over again! Thank you
Turned out beautifully. I toasted the coconut in the oven as others suggested. Also, do not have three pans. Made it in two layers and it was excellent!
This cake turned out ok. I think the instant pudding mix gave it a weird artificial flavor. The icing was also very hard to mix up. I had to soften the cream cheese a few times in the microwave. I will keep looking for a Coconut Cake recipe.
amazing Cake. I used coconut cream instead of water. it made a very dense moist cake.
This is a moist, great tasting coconut cake. It was a big hit at our Easter gathering! I used finely chopped pecans instead of walnuts. Yummy!
This is the first review I have written but I must say this is a very good cake and quick to prepare. I have made it numerous time and always get great compliments on the taste, moistness and of course the coconut. This is a recipe that I will use often. I make two layers instead of three. It slices much better. I sprinkle the toasted coconut as well as the remaining walnuts on top for presentation.
I made this for the adults at a baby's party. Everyone loved it. It was a bit denser than I expected, and reminded me a little of a banana-nut muffin. Go figure. I added 1/2 cup of butter to the icing, as well as a second package of powdered sugar. I left the shredded coconut and chopped nuts out of the icing. Instead I mixed them together and pressed on the sides of the iced cake. Beautiful presentation...until the baby got it.
World's most AMAZING cake if you're a coconut fan. I always get a tons of compliments on this whenever I make it. The added coconut to the icing is great and I usually surround the top of the cake and the bottom of the dish with a ring of toasted coconut to add something extra.
Nice texture, tasty. Very moist. I used whipped cream icing instead of cream cheese.
I used a white cake mix and coconut pudding to help add to the coconut flavor. I also added some coconut milk to the water called for in the recipe. Everyone loved the cake. I used another frosting recipe.
This cake is a staple in my family... SO good!
This cake turned out great and it was so easy to make! I didn't change anything except I made it with chocolate cake mix instead of yellow and I also doubled the frosting ingredients. It was such a pretty cake - and it got many rave reviews! I will make this cake again for sure!
I baked this for my daughter's birthday because she requested a "coconut cake". It was so easy and so yummy. The frosting is a perfect compliment. Once the cake was sliced, though, it seem to crumble easy . . . maybe the coconut in the cake mix makes it that way?!?!?! We will definitely make again. It does end up being a lot of cake so we gave away a few slices because we are only a family of 4.
Excellent cake, and easy to make. I used a pudding cake mix, but still added the extra pudding. Probably could have done without the extra pudding, but still tasted great. Mine only took 30 minutes to bake in dark pans. My cake was not crumbly at all like some other reviewers said, nor was the icing hard to spread. I had plenty of icing; in fact, I wish I had used more between layers. I was trying to be conservative because some people said they did not have enough frosting. Honestly, I would not change a thing. I even used a sugar free pudding mix, and low fat cream cheese, with no problems, and it did not seem to be missing anything. I took this to a dinner party, and it really did get rave reviews--people even thought it was from scratch. We will definitely make this again.
the reviews this cake has gotten are true. I tried this recipe and entered it in a company bake-off and won. everyone loved how the cake tasted and the moistness of the cake. Awesome Cake!!!!
My boyfriend loves coconut and hasn't stopped talking about how great this cake is. It has tons of coconut and is incredibly moist. Awesome!!!
Really good cake, easy to follow... Needs more icing though, will definitely double the icing next time!
I Made this for someone at work who loves Coconut Cake - so he's had a few. He really loved this one. I am a cake decorator so I really don't like lumpy icing. I iced the cake layer with frosting then crumbled the coconut on top before adding the second layer of cake.Then once the outside was frosted smooth, I crumbled the rest of the coconut on top. It looked great and tasted even better. I looked like a hero - which is the goal, right?
This cake was simple and pretty. Although, you might want to change your recipe; when i cut into the cake it fell apart completely. It was so crumbly that when you went to serve it on a plate, it fell apart and looked like mush. The icing didn't make enough, and you didnt even taste it inside the cake. I should've made more, but had little time. I love coconut and loved the topping. It was a good cake, needed to be held together though. Good icing too.
so delicious everyone always raves about it when I make it
I had no problems with following the directions as they are stated. My family loves this cake.
I’m thrilled with this cake. I made it for my dads birthday and everyone was raving about it for days. We use pecans instead of walnuts.
I made this cake for 4th of July in a sheet pan instead of a round. I did a flag cake with strawberries and blueberries. It was absolutely amazing. I made the cream cheese frosting but I did not put toasted coconut on it because of the flag decorations. I would definitely make it again!
I did not have the pudding so I added a liile confectionary sugar amd vanilla with an additional egg yolk and it was delicious Next time I will reduce coconut in the cake to one cup...
Baked the cake tonite for husband's birthday (he LOVES coconut). I used a white cake mix (had it in the cupboard) and as another reviewer mentioned it was a "pudding in the mix" type. I used the vanilla pudding anyway, which made for an even moister result. Also used purchased cream cheese frosting to which I added the toasted coconut--delish! Since I only had 2 cake pans I opted for a 2 layer version which is pictured. The birthday boy loved it (and so did I). Would I make this again? YES INDEED! I have a good photo but it won't load...??
I made this for my daughters co-workers @ Albertsons and they LOVED it !!
It was perfect and a big hit at a family gathering!
Coconut fans rejoice! I made this for my Dad's birthday. He loves macaroons and so I thought this cake would please him. He and all the family said it was very good! I made the recipe as it is written substituting pecans and doubled the frosting noting the need to divide the butter as others have stated. Doubling the frosting allowed me to put a nice thick layer between and over the cake layers with about a 1/3 cup left over. Oh, I also only made two 9 inch layers and baked for 33 mins. Thank you, Glenda!
Absolutely fabulous cake! Made it for Easter!
The cake was pretty good, but i wouldnt rush to make this one again. I'll keep it on my list but my quest for the perfect coconut cake continues.... I just wanted the cake to be immersed in coconut flavor and this wasn't, it was more nutty or remniscent of a carrot-cake texture.
Make more frosting
the cake itself it's o.k. , but the frosting is OUTRAGEOUS!!!! put it on a slice of bread and it would make a great cake.
Made this four times already! It's fantastic! Followed the recipe step by step....so easy. Toasted the coconut a little longer to give more of a crunch
Tasted store bought.
OMG! This is the best cake. I made it for Easter this year and it was a big success! I did change one thing, instead of cooking the coconut in butter, I baked it in the oven and cut out that extra butter. You just have to watch your coconut, because it will scorch very fast. Will be making this cake again. cook'n'sherry
Very good
Super moist and loaded with coconut flavor. It is so rich and delicious. It is the perfect "company" cake.
Excellent recipe!!! Made for our Mother’s Day dinner!!!
I made this cake for my daughter's birthday, and we loved it! The only thing I changed was that I used a canned key lime pie filling between the layers. Very easy and good.
Got rave reviews like the title says. I made it as a bundt cake and it was awesome!
I have been cooking this cake for many many years, probably 30 or more and have made up to 5 at one time during the holidays. I am on my 4th one for this holiday season. and they only get better and better. this is the best coconut cake to make. it stays moist from first to last piece and there will be fighting over the last piece, I promise. the last 3 made, I doubled the recipe, cooked in larger 12-inch black skillets, instead of 8-inch cake pans and the top almost would not go on the cake plate without touching the top layer. did this for a bigger cake to last longer because it stays so moist. so many people have said this is the best cake they have ever eaten and added they were not fond of coconut cake until they ate a piece of this cake. I give it as many stars as a recipe can get and would give more if at all possible, sherry
I have made this cake multiple times and it comes out the same every time, awesome! I change only ONE thing and that is omitting the nuts because my family won't eat them in cake! This has become a Holiday and Special occasion favorite in my house!
I love this cake! i have been making it for ten year or more by now! it is spectacular, that's all i can say. I too learned after the first try that you need to double the icing; there isn't enough to do two layers and the whole outside of the cake. Should be noted this cake freezes wonderfully! i slice it and freeze slices and defrost as needed. :)
The frosting tastes wonderful but you do need to allow it to soften up a bit to frost the cake and the cake was not as moist as I would have thought given the high rating. Next time I will try a white cake mix and more oil or butter in the cake mix and omit the 4th egg. Perhaps a bit more butter in the frosting as well.
This is one tough cake to make unless you have a talent for baking! It was a task putting it together but got rave reviews on the taste.....just looked a little lopsided!
My daughter wanted a coconut cake for her birthday. It came out amazing and didn't take the family long to finish it off. I will definitely be making this again.
One of the best coconut cakes I've made. Moist delicious and easy recipe.
Fantastic!! I've never made a coconut cake and this one came out Great. I made it for my son's 33rd birthday and took it to his office. It was a Hit!!
I made a couple of changes on this recipe and it's awesome! I used a french vanilla cake mix and a coconut cream pudding. Also put coconut pudding between the layers and mixed another pudding with cool whip for the topping. Then sprinkled fresh coconut lightly on top. It was amazing!
