Rave Reviews Coconut Cake

I scaled this recipe down (from the original 12 to 9), which was the perfect amount to make 12 standard size cupcakes. I baked them at 350 for 20 to 25 minutes and they turned out great - just make sure to bake until the tops are dry, although the cake will seem firm when the top is still sticky. I'm a pastry chef and I work for a cupcake exclusive bakery in Austin, TX so I suppose this is kind of my specialty. As for the cake mix, if you don't have a box of cake mix then you can always make your own using "Cake Mixes from Scratch" recipe on this site. Half of that recipe will be just enough. As for the icing, it is absolutely divine, but it needs to be refrigerated for 10-15 minutes before you use it. Toasting the coconut was a lot less complicated that it's made out to be. I put it on medium heat and just kept the coconut moving the entire time, and then I poured it out of the pan onto a paper plate with some napkins. Make sure your cakes are completely cooled before you try to ice them, as cream cheese icing is notorious for melting easily. If you get impatient, then just throw them in the fridge for a while like I did - you definitely do NOT have to worry about these drying out. I think the pudding is really the key to all the great moisture, but it makes the texture a bit heavier than a regular cake. Either way, it's a wonderful recipe and a great deviation from the standard variety of cakes.