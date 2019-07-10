Yummy Lemon Salmon Burgers

1 of 426

Rating: 5 stars In order to reduce the fat in this recipe, I baked the burgers at 325 degrees F. for 10 minutes, then turned them and baked them for another 10. Helpful (499)

Rating: 5 stars I've tried a few salmon burger recipes and will stick with this one...the patty actually sticks together and the flavor is good--especially with the lemon/basil mayo. Will make this again. Helpful (180)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe fixes a BIG problem I had with other salmon burger recipes...they always fell apart, especially when I would grill them. I think its the eggs and bread crumbs that do the trick! Nice recipe to build off personal favorites like adding cilantro or some seafood seasoning. Thanks for sharing...a definite keeper! Helpful (161)

Rating: 5 stars I wish people would stop being wuss's. All the bones and skin in the salmon is where all the flavor is, leave it in there. This is a great recipe I've been making it this way for many years. I like putting some butter in my oil too it adds great flavor...who cares about fat you only live once so you might as well eat the tastiest food you can while on this planet. Good recipe give it a try. Helpful (94)

Rating: 4 stars We ended up using tuna because the can of salmon was disgusting! Is it supposed to have the scales, bones and other body parts? No thanks! It was very nice with the tuna. I used cilantro instead of parsley and then we topped the burgers with avocado, tomato and spinach. I would do this recipe again. Helpful (65)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was very light and flavorful. I used Panko breadcrumbs and added italian seasoning instead of the seasoned italian breadcrumbs. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars Honestly, I hate salmon but my parents gave me some cans of it so I was looking up recipes to try and found this one. Not only does my mother love it, but so do I. I like my mother's salmon patties but these are 100 times better. There are four things we found though - 1. If you don't have italian seasoned bread crumbs, just use plain and add a little italian seasoning - 2. Sour Cream works in the sauce if you don't have Mayo - 3. You don't need very much of the sauce or it ends up overpowering the burger, which I didn't like - and 4. Cucumbers taste really good on these Thanks so much for sharing this recipe. It was an instant favorite. :D Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars I loved the flavor and how easy this recipe is to make. I used the salmon that comes in the foil pouch and they turned out just great. This is a very tasty healthy and easy recipe. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was a hit with my family. I used plain bread crumbs and dry parsley, but they came out great. The only problem was with the number of servings. I thought the recipe looked awfully small to yield six servings, so I doubled it. Even so, I only came out with 7 burger-sized patties. I served them as salmon patties, not on buns, with the mayo sauce on the side. They were delicious! I especially liked the sauce. I'm not a big fan of salmon patties, but with the sauce these were great. Helpful (36)