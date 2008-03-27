Flourless Chocolate Cake I

This recipe pulled me in with the 18 oz of chocolate it called for. Oh how I love chocolate. Oh how I had such high expectations for this cake. And while I have rated it four stars, it was a bit disappointing. First, why 4 stars. Well, it cooked really well. Conceptually, a flourless chocolate cake baked in a water bath could be a real disaster, and this definitely was not. The directions were easy, it was easy to remove from the pan (which is not always the case with flourless cakes), and it definitely tasted very rich and chocolatey. Now, why I was disappointed. Because of the fact that it had SO much chocolate (and I should have thought of this), the texture and taste very much resembled a fabulous recipe I have for chocolate satin icing that has been refrigerated. That is to say, it almosts tastes like a piece of chocolate rather than a cake or torte, and the texture is dense. Now I know this is all the qualities you are supposed to like in a flourless chocolate cake, but it was just too much for my taste. I would have liked it to be a bit lighter, and I think a recipe with less chocolate would be more to my liking. As far as modifications I made that worked well: I used a 9" deep cake pan, and it was fine (had trouble finding a 10" pan). Also, I used a combination of Scharffenberger chocolates - the bittersweet (around 80%) and a few midway bars at about 60% and a few bars which gave it a rich flavor. If ultra dense and superchocolatey is what you want, t