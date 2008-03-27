Flourless Chocolate Cake I
A dense chocolate cake for those of us who can't tolerate wheat or gluten.
A dense chocolate cake for those of us who can't tolerate wheat or gluten.
Wow! Definitely going in the mainstay - tried and true - file of my recipe book. I'm a personal chef/caterer and last night I catered for a group of very well known classical musicians - beef tenderloin, fresh herb roasted vegetables and new potatoes, field green salad, vermouth roasted shad, prosciutto pesto palmiers, macaroons, and this flourless chocolate cake. I had several marriage proposals, was approached in the kitchen for more of this cake, and was personally brought out and given a toast for the meal (but really the cake). Are you sold? Follow the recipe exactly! I usually change things around - but there is NO NEED TO CHANGE A THING. I used ghiradelli bittersweet chocolate chips (about a bag and 1/2 of 11.5 oz bags). I wrapped my cake pan in foil for the water bath because I used a cheap spring form pan. Amazingly, the cooking times and everything are perfect. DON'T CHANGE. And a big thanks to Maggie. oh yeah - served with whipped cream (heavy whipping cream and a little powdered sugar) and fresh strawberries.Read More
Did I do something wrong?? My cake was grainy and lacked that smooth truffle-like texture. It also had a noticable fat layer at the bottom from the butter - ewwwww! I used a silicone cake pan with good results, as far as being able to remove the cake without a lot of the hassle of all those foil layers.Read More
Wow! Definitely going in the mainstay - tried and true - file of my recipe book. I'm a personal chef/caterer and last night I catered for a group of very well known classical musicians - beef tenderloin, fresh herb roasted vegetables and new potatoes, field green salad, vermouth roasted shad, prosciutto pesto palmiers, macaroons, and this flourless chocolate cake. I had several marriage proposals, was approached in the kitchen for more of this cake, and was personally brought out and given a toast for the meal (but really the cake). Are you sold? Follow the recipe exactly! I usually change things around - but there is NO NEED TO CHANGE A THING. I used ghiradelli bittersweet chocolate chips (about a bag and 1/2 of 11.5 oz bags). I wrapped my cake pan in foil for the water bath because I used a cheap spring form pan. Amazingly, the cooking times and everything are perfect. DON'T CHANGE. And a big thanks to Maggie. oh yeah - served with whipped cream (heavy whipping cream and a little powdered sugar) and fresh strawberries.
This should not be considered just an alternate for those who can't handle gluten! This is a spectacular, elegant, high end finish to the best of the best meals. You can delight SO many as you needn't(shouldn't) slice hearty portions. I used semisweet chocolate chips, and it was VERY GOOD, just cut back a bit on the sugar.A dusting of powdered sugar fresh raspberries and a sweetened sour cream garnish bring it up another level. Could CAUSE a celebration if there isn't one!
Rich and delicious. I baked it it in small ramekins that were greased and dusted with cocoa powder. Cooking time was decreased by about 15 minutes. I poured blackberry sauce over the top and ate them straight from the ramekins. My guests couldn't finish theirs so I might make them even smaller next time.
People will think you spent hours making this wonderful dessert yet it's so easy. The only change I made was using fresh brewed espresso instead of water. It tasted like pudding when it was warm & like a truffle torte when it was cold. WOW!!!!!
Excellent flavor ! Tastes like a rich truffle cheesecake. Best when made the day before and chilled. Here are the changes I made to the recipe 1)Reduced the butter by 2 tbsp 2) Used 3 whole eggs and 3 egg whites 3) Used strong brewed coffee instead of the water 4) Used 12 ozs of Ghiradelli bittersweet (60% cocoa) chips and 6 ozs of Ghiradelli semisweet chips (but did not change the amount of sugar that the recipe asks for) 5) added vanilla essence. I used a 9" round non-stick cake pan, and sprayed lots of Bake-Ease non-stick spray before I poured the batter in. I baked it at 300 F for 50 minutes, in a water bath. I allowed it to cool to room temperature on counter, and then flipped in onto a tray. I had no problems with the cake sticking to the pan, and I think this was because I used a non-stick pan. Decorated the cake with strawberry syrup (made from microwaved strawberry preserves), fresh cut strawberries and powdered sugar. I chilled this cake in the fridge for a whole day before I served it. Got rave reviews on it - "Wow, this is better than what you get in top quality restaurants", "Tastes exactly like a truffle", "Absolutely delicious when eaten with the strawberries". This is a rich cake (richer when you increase the proportion of bittersweet chocolate or coffee) that you need to serve with something fruity (like berries) to complement the taste. On the whole very impressive and tasty and not at all time consuming. Will make again many times ! :)
This cake was to die for. Everyone thought it was so rich and incredible! I think next time I will add 1/4 c. more sugar. Thank you so much! This is a keeper and so perfect for any special occasion. The texture is amazing!
Did I do something wrong?? My cake was grainy and lacked that smooth truffle-like texture. It also had a noticable fat layer at the bottom from the butter - ewwwww! I used a silicone cake pan with good results, as far as being able to remove the cake without a lot of the hassle of all those foil layers.
The best chocolate cake I ever eaten. Use good chocolate.
This cake is excellent. We had a flourless cake on the Royal Caribbean's Enchantment of the Seas cruise. This cake tastes just like their recipe!
This cake was really, really good! It is very chocolaty and SUPER rich, so don't cut yourself a big slice, you will never be able to finish it. The texture is along the lines of a chocolate truffle. I served it to my husband and a couple of our friends and they all said it was excellent. I was even asked for the recipe. I only made one minor change to the recipe itself, which was using 18 oz. of semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of the bittersweet chocolate. I baked it in a spring form pan and didn't bother with the water bath. I also added the butter in all at once instead of one piece at a time. Make sure your butter is at room temperature before adding it to the melted chocolate. If it is cold the chocolate will seize. It is crucial to bake the cake a day before you plan to eat it. When it comes out of the oven the center is very jiggly and it needs plenty of time to set up in the fridge before serving.
Made this for my GF daughter and son. It is a very rich dessert, very chocolatey. Some suggestions for those who said it had an eggy taste. You must incorporate the eggs well and I temper the eggs so that they don't scramble. What I do is to add a little of the warm sugar water to the eggs so they don't scramble. Then I fold in already beaten egg whites whipped to soft peak stage. Bake in a spring form pan greased well and line the bottom with greased parchment paper. Cover the outside bottom and up the sides of the pan with foil. You do not have to rest the pan in water. You can add a pan of boiling water on the bottom of the oven. Bake just till done and wiggly in the center. This will achieve the most perfect result for creaminess. DO NOT cook till set as the torte will be very dry. Cool on counter top and then refrigerate overnight. I have made this using bittersweet, semisweet, and milk chocolate. My family's consensus was that the combo of semi and milk tasted the best as it was a little less intense of a chocolate flavor. I have also made this torte sugar-free by substituting Splenda for the sugar. The flavor combinations are endless....any liquor you want, any extract you might like too!! If you don't have chocolate chips or chocolate squares, this can be made with cocoa powder. The texture will be different. It will be less fudge-like and more cakey but still delicious!! If you love chocolate, this is the dessert for you!!! It is basically a fool-proof dessert!
I lost the recipe for flourless chocolate cake I'd used before, so I made this. The flavor is great - I drizzled with a raspberry sauce. However, even following the directions exactly, I still ended up with some tiny bits of cooked egg, which ruins the silky texture. My other recipe had you temper the chocolate mixture with the egg mixture to avoid this.
This was so good and easy recipe. I made it 3 times already. 1st time I baked it for about 55mins as it didn't look cook when I checked at 45mins, but it was a bit over cooked. 2nd time I baked it for 45min(as directed) and it turned out better, so don't change the time. 3rd time, I add some coffee to the water but couldn't really taste the coffee flavour after baked for some reason. and I use mini cupcake muffin cups to bake them it the 3rd time and it turned out nice, only baked it for about 25mins though. It made about 4 dozen mini chocolate cups. great for pot-lucks. but my husband thinks, it looks better in a cake form though. all 3 times, I didn't bake it in any water. turned out fine. but curious to find out how the difference is if I did bake it in water. Maybe on my 4th time....very soon.
I have made this "cake" several times and it always gets rave reviews. I would suggest you ALWAYS use a spring form pan and this prevents having to fight to get it out of the pan. Hold a large knife under running hot water and it cuts like a dream. I like using a good Ghirardelli bitter-sweet chocolate and the chips melt easiest. I use a double boiler because you can easily burn chocolate in the microwave! I also substitute the sugar with Splenda and believe me you cannot tell the difference! Try using 1/2 cup of Grand Marnier instead of the water and add a 3oz. bag of coarsely chopped dried Bing Cherries. Throw them in to the wet mixture when melting the sugar/Splenda..........to die for! A dollop of unsweetened whipped cream is a must!I'm melting chocolate to make another one as we speak!
My husband made this as my birthday cake and it was out of this world delicious. He followed a few of the reviews and replaced the water with liqueur (we used a raspberry one since we knew we wanted raspberry syrup too). He used 3 whole eggs and 3 egg whites as per one review. To make the topping, we used frozen raspberries, defrosted, and simply blended them along with enough liqueur to make them fluid. Served on plates drizzled with the raspberry topping and whipped cream. Yum!
This really is better than any other flourless chocolate torte from any fine restaurant (and believe me, I've tried quite a few!). I think most of the poor reviews must be from people who don't know what to expect - definitely NOT a cake like texture, or even fudge or cheesecake like. And yes, it is very rich, and should be served cut in the smallest slice you can manage, and savored in small mouthfuls. It has a wonderful, dry but silky texture which will literally melt in your mouth. Also, any chocolate lovers will thank you for NOT adding anything that will ruin that texture - nuts, granola, sauces with seeds, etc. I did not have a 10" pan, so I scaled the recipe to 10 servings so it would fit into my 8" pan. The scaling resulted in 3 and 3/4 eggs, which I interpreted as 3 whole eggs, and 1 egg white. I also reduced my baking time to 38 minutes since I had a smaller cake. I was a bit impatient after I took it out of the fridge, and tried to slice it right away, resulting a some crumbling - it was much better when I waited 30 minutes, and also used the tip about running the knife under hot water in between slices. Thanks Maggie - my daughter (who also is a chocolate lover) said that we no longer need to order the expensive torte from the gourmet chocolate store!
I've made this three times this month for birthdays - they keep requesting it again! I've done it in custard cups, well wrapped springform and a 9" cake pan - each time in a water bath. The springform wasn't worth it - the others worked great. The custard cups required less time of course but I cut the recipe to serve 8. Don't forget to use BOILING WATER in your water bath or your timing will be a good 15 minutes longer. Also - I used dark belgian chocolate instead of bittersweet twice and cut the sugar to 1/2 cup - STILL perfect! Covered the cake with same dark belgian chocolate substitution, cream and butter (Ganache II recipe on this site) and served with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream. This one is in my permanent collection- Thanks Maggie!
AMAZING! Best dessert I've ever made. My new favorite and so easy to make. I made mini ones in a muffin pan. I cooked them for 35 minutes and they turned out perfect. AWESOME! Also, I used a combo of dark and milk chocolate. The dark chocolate gave it a much darker look and taste which was so tasty. This is a really rich dessert no matter which you use, definitely a special occasion cake:)
Following the directions carefully are important to your results in this recipe. Your cake should not be crumbly or dry on top. The water bath moderates the cooking of the egg custard so you end up with something more like creamy fudge with a nice, dense firmness. Fresh fruit takes the edge off of the richness. As others have said, use good chocolate. It's worth it when you watch your guests eat this with their eyes closed!
Fabulous! Rich, dense and easy to make. Being a very forgiving cake, you don't have to be afraid to play with the sugar/chocolate ratio. I only had an 8-inch cake pan, so couldn't use all the batter, but filled the pan to the brim since the cake doesn't rise, and it turned out fine. I have also made it with semi-sweet chips (1/2 cup sugar) with great success.
I used 18 oz semi sweet nestle mini chocolate chips and reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup. I also served this with whipped cream and a strawberry sauce recipe found on this site. Holy cow.....this tasted amazing. My boyfriends eyes rolled into the back of his head on first bite!! I will be making this in a springform pan next time. It's too hard getting this to drop out of a normal cake pan.
Confused. Do I use 18 squares (1 oz. each) of chocolate? That sounds like a whole lot.
Dense, dark chocolate was soft and moist. An edit: Instead of water for the syrup, I used strong coffee with a tsp of vanilla extract. It didn't impart a coffee flavor to the cake, just enhanced the chocolatey taste. Because the cake is SO dark and rich, it really needs something creamy to serve with it, and some acid to cut the richness. I decided to top my cake with whipped cream and balsamic-macerated strawberries. (Toss cut, fresh strawberries with 1/3 cup of sugar and a healthy splash of balsamic vinegar. Allow to macerate for an hour. Pour 4oz of heavy cream in a stand mixer and whip until soft peaks form. Add macerated strawberries & their juices. Finish whipping cream until stiff peaks form. You can either spread the whipped topping over the cake itself & decorate with thin slivers of strawberry, or simply serve it on the side. Tasty either way)
Fabulous dessert! Very rich and special, only a small slice will do for a satisfying treat. Whipped cream was my topping of choice. I would suggest to half the salt if you use salted butter. Berries would be lovely but not necessary. I did not cool overnight, I made it in the morning and put in the fridge asap and served for dinner. It was unbelievable! Do take it out of the oven at the suggested time, and ignore if it doesn't look done. Mine looked wet over the whole top, but it was done when it was cooled. My family raved over it, and agreed that it would be a treat whether gluten free diet or not! Thanks for the awesome recipe!
So easy, so fabulous! I used very strong coffee instead of the water and a combination of Lindt and Ghiradelli 60-70% bittersweet chocolate. I topped it with a very thin layer of ganache just to get a smooth silky finish. Garnished with fresh raspberries, a drizzle of raspberry sauce and a small dollop of whipped cream.
Ok I never made a flourless cake before and I thought to myself " so how good is this going to taste???" OMG this is ABSOLUTELY YUMMY!!!! Its really taste great. It taste like deep chocolate moose!!! I may never go back to cake with flour again! A definite recipe keeper!!
This is the best cake i think i have ever eaten. I have had many requests to make this cake and usually make a 2 layer one. Just hide the seams with a ribbon!
I made a great topping by using a can of bing cherries in syrup. I put the can, juice and all in the food processor to make a syrup that I poured over. Yum O. Next time I'll probably only use about half the syrup in the can to make it a little thicker. Can always add more juice if needed I guess. This is a great recipe - very very rich. I also used the springform pan and wrapped foil around the outside of the pan on the bottom and up the sides to keep water from the water bath out of the pan. Put parchment on the bottom of the pan, but just buttered the sides. I think the waterbath is very important - it keeps the temperature even so it will "set" correctly - just like when cooking a custard or creme brulee. Also, don't get freaked out because it doesn't look done. It will be tomorrow after it sits. This is definitely a keeper. I love it because 1) it's so good; 2) you can (actually must) make it a day in advance; and 3) you can do so many things with it - cherry/raspberry/caramel topping - serve with ice cream - serve with whipped cream - eat it straight out of the pan... you get the picture. It's dog gone good.
I made this cake for Christmas. My daughter-in-law is Gluten sensitive, but everyone loved it. The directions should include: Allow it to cool overnight in the pan but don't cool it too quickly. Allow it to cool gradually. Cooling too quickly causes it to contract and makes it more dense. It needs to be served in small portions with something like vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. We went with the ice cream and caramel syrup drizzle. It was unforgettable. Definitely going to make this again.
**UPDATE** This is SO good that my Dad and now stepmom asked me to make it as the centerpiece for the dessert table at their wedding! I HIGHLY recommend this recipe! This is a perfect dessert for a severe chocolate fix. I made it for a family gathering around Christmas time, and even my picky stepsisters still comment on how good it was! I followed the recipe exactly and it was great. I didn't have a springform pan, but I would recommend using one.
I've made this twice, followed the recipe to a T, and it turned out WOW each time. This is one of the best recipes I've ever found on the internet.
I made this using concentrated fruit juice in place of the sugar (apple juice concentrate boiled down by half) and the cake turned out very well. It was fantastically chocolatey (use high quality chocolate, if you don't love the chocolate you use, you won't love the cake) and very moist. Maybe a little too moist for my taste- I'd have liked it to be a little chewier (which is why I'm giving 4 stars, not 5). It was almost cheesecake like in it's texture. The flavor is outstanding and it is very rich and decadent- like others said, cut the pieces small and maybe serve it with whipped cream and coffee to help cut the chocolate. It's worth the cost to make and I'm sure I'll make it many times in the future. Also, while you can skip the water bath with this one, it will turn out better if you use it. The one I made in the water bath turned out level and shiny, while the one I didn't use the bath on raised up on the edges and cracked and looked dry. Both tasted fantastic, but the one with the bath was prettier.
This is an AWESOME recipe! I didn't change anything! I have never made a cake like this, or a torte or a cheesecake for that matter. I do have a spring form pan though, so I used that as my baking pan. I wrapped the outside of the pan with aluminum foil so that the water bath wouldn't leak into the cake pan. I also added a piece of parchment paper to the bottom of the pan and sprinkled it with powdered cocoa before pouring the batter into the pan. I let the pan sit for 45 min in the oven before removing, to allow it time to settle and solidify. I then let it finish cooling on the counter before covering to place in the frig. (Condensation will cause a gooey top!) I made this cake for a baby shower. I used a piece of lace fabric layed over the top and sprinkled over the lace with powdered sugar to make a pretty lace design on the top. I served the cake with ice cream, whipped topping, chocolate sauce and a cherry - it was a hit! It has a consistency of cheesecake and melts in your mouth!
This cake is wonderful! Dark, rich, fudgy and decadent, just as it should be. In other words, if you make a *flourless* chocolate cake and expect it to have the texture of a layer cake, that's not a failing of the recipe. That's just you not being bright enough to be trusted with hot things in the kitchen.
This is an awesome dense rich cake. A little goes a long way! My only change - I used 10 oz semisweet and 8 oz unsweetened chocolate.
Fantastic recipe. I've made it 3 times so far, and it turned out amazing every time. Once, I added granola into the batter, and another time some walnuts and these additions made a world of difference. I serve it with fresh berries, but will try making a sauce today. I just wish it were lighter on the calories ;)
My previous review is at this moment being revised. This is a stellar cake. I just did a couple things wrong. I came back to this recipe for the silky-smooth texture and rich flavor. My previous cake was a little on the thin side so I made some suggested changes this time and it was WORTH coming back to! 1.) As suggested I used 4 eggs and 2 egg whites. Still nice and rich, but gave the batter some height without adding too much density. 2.) I used 1 cup sugar and all bittersweet chocolate. I wanted that dark flavor but just a tad sweeter. 3.) I added 4 T. sifted cake flour at the end. Beat it in for 30 seconds on med-high. 4.) I wrapped the springform pan in foil to avoid water leakage(I suspect water leakage may have caused my cake to be thinner last time) 5.) I lined the bottom of my springform with parchment sprayed with PAM cooking spray. NOW it's the perfect cake. :)
This was terrific - for true chocolate lovers only! I've never made a flourless cake before but this was a snap. I used a 10-inch springform pan, lined the bottom with parchment paper, and then sprayed the pan with oil. I then used aluminum foil around the springform pan to keep the water bath from seeping in. I ended up baking it for 55 minutes. Served with raspberry puree, real whipped cream, and fresh raspberries, this got rave reviews at the office!
Initially I made this for a friend who is allergic to gluten, but it's a decadent dessert. It is so rich, one slice is enough. It's almost like a dark chocolate fudge. My co-workers loved it! I used 3 eggs and 3 egg whites instead of 6 eggs. I used Ghiradelli chocolate chips because Nestle Chips are exposed to wheat (bad for Gluten allergists). I added a buttercream frosting in small swirls on top and then topped the swirls with a mini Reese cup for a little something extra. Mine stuck to the pan and the dipping in boiling water trick didn't work. I would recommend putting parchment paper at the bottom of the pan for easier removal. Definitely would make this again!!!
Oh my God, this cake is TO DIE FOR. Instead of using all semisweet chocolate, I used half semisweet and half dark baker's chocolate. It was WONDERFUL, so rich and dense and moist! Just like the Flourless Chocolate Cake that I had at a fancy restaurant recently. I also followed the advice and accompanied it with a nice glass of Port (as well as a side of ice cream); I had bought a tiny bottle before Christmas, as I had never tried Port before and boy was it a nice, warm treat. It went wonderfully with the cake, especially since it was a rich, dark chocolate cake and not too sweet. I also dusted the top with a little icing sugar (and had dusted the springform pan with cocoa as well, before baking). I didn't, however, use the bain marié (water bath), and it still turned out beautifully, with no noticeable cracks.
OMG!!! This is the best chocolate cake ever! I LOVE chocolate and this cake is definitely for those who absolutely love chocolate. Before making this I read the reviews and got a bit worried about some sickeningly sweet taste this cake might have. But the result was awesomely surprising! The cake tasted just like a big, yummy, scrumptious truffle! Chilling this cake before serving is a must, it makes a huge difference in how the cake tastes and the texture of it. My husband said it tastes best the day after it is baked and I do agree. The first time I made it, I added whipped cream, as other reviews suggested. But after taking a bite, I realized that what I should have done was simply sprinkle cocoa powder on top, no glazing, no topping, no ice cream, nothing at all except cocoa powder. Making this the second time around, I just loved this cake: it tasted just like the truffles I usually buy at the store. Another suggestion is to make the extra effort and bake this in a water bath, just like the recipe suggests. The cake does bake fine when you just stick the pan in the oven, but it does not raise uniformly and you end up with quite a messy looking cake. The water bath helps it bake more evenly. Other comments: I really did not notice a difference when making the cake with 6 eggs or 3 eggs and 3 whites. You will need 18 oz. of bittersweet chocolate (or a bit over 500 grams), do not get confused when reading the ingredients.
Oh my. This is quite possibly the most decadent dessert I've made. Ever! This is the chocolate lover's dream. I couldn't find bittersweet chocolate (at least any that was affordable), so I used 16 oz. semi-sweet chocolate and 2 oz. unsweetened chocolate. This was just a treat for my husband and I, but when I make this for guests, I will probably spring for the good chocolate. I baked it in a 9" pan and increased the baking time 10 minutes to compensate. I lined the bottom of the cake pan with parchment paper, then sprayed all with cooking spray, and the cake popped right out after a dip in hot water. I served it with "Raspberry Sauce" from this site, fresh raspberries and a dollop of whipped cream. This is the perfect recipe to serve guests, whether they are gluten-intolerant or not!
What a gigantic disappointment. I've made flourless chocolate cake before, and always use a springform pan, which is what I used here. The "cake" leaked out into the foil I wrapped around the pan and made a mess. Plus, I left the cake in the oven for almost an hour and it STILL never set up. I have some great-tasting chocolate pudding now, but no cake. Stick with the flourless torte recipe in the cake bible if you want one that won't disappoint.
PURE CHOCOLATE HEAVEN!!!!! I used brewed coffee instead of the water, a bad of semisweet chips and a nestle 4oz bar of bittersweet. used large eggs. baked in my 9 inch springform pain for exactly 45 minutes, refrigerated for a few hours, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with real whipped cream and fresh raspberries. PURE CHOCOLATE HEAVEN! I'd give this 10 stars if I could!
Love this one!!!!! its so smooth and yummy. just couldn't stop eating this one. Topped it with loads of chocolate mousse and it was heavenly!
Great recipe!! I am a pastry cook in a hotel where a cake similar to this is made and I can say this is far better than the one served there. I used Chambord Liquor instead of water and semisweet chocolate (13oz) and unsweetened chocolate (5oz).
I have made this several times for my friends who are allergic to wheat, and they were in heaven! Well, actually they hated me because they ate the whole cake in one sitting. I have made it for just about everyone in fact, and it is always a smash hit. I serve it with whipped cream, pecans, and strawberries or kiwi - it is way to rich to eat by itself.
Definitely fudge, not cake. Good fudge, bad cake. I'll keep looking for a recipe.
Wow, wow, wow! Incredible, and so easy. I used Lindt 70% chocolate, which made it an expensive cake, but worth every penny. I followed another reviewer's suggesting to line the pan with parchment paper and had no trouble turning it out. I took it to a big potluck event with a whole table full of desserts and it was the first thing to disappear. I cut it into 32 slices and several people told me that they had a slice and didn't need any other dessert.
Gorgeous! My chocoholic family LOVED this cake- covered with the Dark Chocolate Ganache from this site- and all were definitely impressed. **added notes: BE patient when adding the butter- it is key to make sure that the butter does not separate during baking. If you use a double boiler to melt the chocolate, make sure you dry all condensation from the bottom of the bowl/pot before tipping the chocolate into mixer. If any water gets into the chocolate before the butter, the chocolate will seize, and you will have an expensive mess! I used a 9 1/2 inch springform pan which worked beautifully, and as others suggested, put a silicon pan on lower rack with water as opposed to a traditional water bath. Cooked 1 hour, as the center did not seem to be set at the 45 minute mark. I also trimmed the top to flatten ( the center had sunk a bit) before inverting onto a rack. Using a parchment paper circle in the bottom of the pan ensures easy, clean removal. Will make this again and again- and a hit with my Celiac husband who has not had cake for some time! (And do cut small pieces- a little goes a long way!)
Unbelievable. Everyone devoured this at a dinner party. I topped with "chocolate ganache" from this website to be extra decadent. I served with whipped cream and rasberry sauce (as recommended by another user).
While this "cake" tastes good, it was not what I was going for. I expected it to be a little more cake-like, but instead it's more like fudge. I guess I should have known based on the ingredients. So if you are going for something more like fudge and less like cake then you will like this recipe.
Phenomenal. Have made this a few times and it has gotten rave reviews. I'm a beginner at cooking/baking and found this cake very easy to make (but it TASTED like it was REALLY difficult...what a great combo!). I used a springform pan wrapped in foil, as suggested in previous reviews/comments and it worked great. Was definitely glad that I could just unhinge the springform, rather than stress about getting it out of the cake pan without wrecking it. Served it with a rasperry swirl ice cream and it was perfect. Thanks for a wonderful recipe, it is a staple for all parties/dinner parties/etc from now on!
What a hassle... This cake was a lot of work for the less than impressive end result. I chilled it overnight & inverted it as instructed, and the first cut came out like a pile of dry earth, crumbly and messy. It tastes like a compressed brick of unsweetened cocoa. I followed all the directions exactly, and I was really disappointed. Wish I would have made an alternate dessert as a back-up!
OH MY GAWD... This is really really rich, really really good. I used part bittersweet part semi-sweet chocolate and omitted the sugar. I used about 1/2 cup butter too, so the mixture wasn't too greasy like the other reviewers said. Everything came out JUST NICE, minus the sugar and 1/2 cup butter calories. Everyone who has tasted it loved it.
It was good. I think I'm looking for a flourless cake that is a bit less dense. Also, I would prefer the chocolate to be somewhat sweeter - not so bitter - and I used half semi-sweet and half bitter!
I made this recipe for a holiday dinner. It was wonderful! I plan to bring it to a New Year's dinner party. Most of the people attending are trying to adhere to a low carb diet....so this is perfect! Thank you for the scrumptious and decadent recipe!
Oh, my! This is the second time I've prepared this 'cake' and it turns out perfectly every time! It really is an "upscale" dessert, not a cake at all...reminds me of a most decadent chocolate cheescake, as far as texture goes. Truly elegant for any occasion! I subsituted the water with Kahlua, and used equal amounts of dark and semi-sweet chocolate. I also make a raspberry sauce with seedless raspberry jam, thinned with Kirsch, and serve it drizzled over the slice. I use my 10" springform pan and line it with a parchment paper circle and pieces along the inside edge. I also wrap it in foil to prevent any water from the bath from seeping in. You don't need a big piece of this dessert...a little goes a long way! My kitchen smells like a chocolate shoppe! ;-)
Although the top of the cake came out very oily, after the cake was refridgerated, it was extremely dry. If you would like to moisten the cake before serving, add butter and microwave for 45 seconds. Makes a very good a la mode.
*Note: I used semi-sweet chocolate, I don't care for that bitter taste.... I have to say this is one of the best cakes I have ever tasted VERY RICH, but oh so good, I could only handle 4 fork full.... I made a layerd "Death by chocolate cake" for my husbands birthday party using these two recipes... "Flourless Chocolate Cake I" & "Chocolate Cavity Maker Cake", frosted with a thin layer of dark chocolate fudge, and crushed walnuts. I used 10" pans, and froze the baked cakes over night, I then sliced all the cakes in half, so I had 6 layers, then I placed a thin layer of frosting between each one... I sprinkled the nuts all over the top, and I swear I had 3 guests bow down to my feet... seriously. now everone wants me to make the cakes for celebrations.. haha!
Awesome gluten free chocolate cake. I made this cake for family that was visiting. Changes: - I used 70% dark chocolate - 1 cup margarine (because it was all i had on hand) - Instead of 6 eggs, I used 4 whole eggs (beat into the batter as the recipe indicates) and then whisked 2 egg whites and folded into the batter. No eggy taste to the cake. - I lined the bottom of the pan with parchment paper and that made it very easy to remove the cake from the pan once baked. (Didn't have to soak the bottom in warm water) - Instead of wrapping the pan and placing it in a water bath. I placed the cake in the oven and on a rack right beneath it, i filled a deep large baking sheet with boiling water. - I also didn't cool over night, I just placed it in the fridge for 4 hours or so and served. Great chocolate cake and like most of the previous reviews said, you can't really eat a lot of it so it will serve many people!
EXCELLENT!! However I did make some changes (accidently) I used SEMI-SWEET chocolate chips instead of bittersweet, and I used 1/2 unsalted and 1/2 salted butter. It still was a great hit at work : )
This recipe pulled me in with the 18 oz of chocolate it called for. Oh how I love chocolate. Oh how I had such high expectations for this cake. And while I have rated it four stars, it was a bit disappointing. First, why 4 stars. Well, it cooked really well. Conceptually, a flourless chocolate cake baked in a water bath could be a real disaster, and this definitely was not. The directions were easy, it was easy to remove from the pan (which is not always the case with flourless cakes), and it definitely tasted very rich and chocolatey. Now, why I was disappointed. Because of the fact that it had SO much chocolate (and I should have thought of this), the texture and taste very much resembled a fabulous recipe I have for chocolate satin icing that has been refrigerated. That is to say, it almosts tastes like a piece of chocolate rather than a cake or torte, and the texture is dense. Now I know this is all the qualities you are supposed to like in a flourless chocolate cake, but it was just too much for my taste. I would have liked it to be a bit lighter, and I think a recipe with less chocolate would be more to my liking. As far as modifications I made that worked well: I used a 9" deep cake pan, and it was fine (had trouble finding a 10" pan). Also, I used a combination of Scharffenberger chocolates - the bittersweet (around 80%) and a few midway bars at about 60% and a few bars which gave it a rich flavor. If ultra dense and superchocolatey is what you want, t
HEAVENLY. Seriously. Highly recommend and this is now my go to flourless cake recipe. I served it in one layer, smothered it in raspberry compote and then covered that with chocolate ganache. It was perfect!
Wow! Served to my book club where one member can't have gluten. Everyone LOVED it! It was easy to prepare w/ ingredients I had on hand. I used a 10" springform pan, lined the bottom w/ parchment and greased the sides w/ butter and the cake popped out fine. I covered w/ Hard Chocolate Glaze recipe from this site. It was beautiful! I will make again and again for special occasions ( not more than that cuz I'll get fat!)!
A great recipe that received many moans of enjoyment. I changed a few things. I used an 11.5 oz bag of gharidelli's bittersweet choc. chips and 6.5 ounces of the gharidellis semi-sweet choc. chips. I cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup and I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract as well. I also laid a small towel in the bottom of the larger pan and sat the 10 round on top of that. The towel helps prevent the pan from sliding.
My mother-in-law is 70 and gluten intolerant. When I presented this cake on her birthday with raspberry sauce she said she plans to live a lot more years so she can keep enjoying this cake! I doubled the recipe and used Cherry Marnier instead of water. Also I had dark chocolate Ghirardelli chocolate chips for the chocolate. I decorated the cake with cherries and whipped cream.
Chilled over night was still very hard to cut into a slice. Very strong lemon and coke taste.
I made this, and while I'm sure it would have turned out well, something happened that I can't explain. The eggs must have settled to the bottom during the cooking process and they scrambled at the bottom of the dish. I used a different tin (not a cake pan) but I don't know if that had to do with that. Very weird. Good, the egg at the bottom was like a custard, but nonetheless, I don't know where it went wrong.
Very rich, and deffiently a cake for the chocolate lover in your family. I usually add some carmel sauce on top just for presentation :)
This cake was great! However, you may want to bake an extra 10 minutes and bake in a spring form pan.
I wanted to try this cake, but did not have an occasion or someone to give it to, but did not want to make the whole thing. I cut the recipe to 1/3 and put in mini cupcakes (which made 2 dozen). They were so rich and good. I cannot wait to have an excuse to make it the regular way. I shared with a neighbor who already wants me to make more.
Outstanding recipe - decadent, rich and a real crowd pleaser!
Just made this recipe for the third time, and, as always, we LOVED it! This time though I used coconut oil in place of the butter due to my daughter's casein sensitivities. Was a little worried I'd ruin it but it was even better than I imagined! Not sure it it was the coconut or the type of chocolate I used but it was creamier/smoother than the other times I've made it. So amazing! There was a slight coconut taste but I used virgin coconut oil instead of refined. Using refined should eliminate that. It actually was a wonderful flavor combo anyway. Needless to say, my daughter devoured it and was very thankful for the tweak so she could enjoy it with us. I highly recommend this recipe for those who have allergies or know someone who does. It's an easy way to make someone feel special with this amazing recipe! Thanks for sharing it with us Maggie!
This recipe is great. I make this cake often and it always turns out perfectly. I do not add the butter one piece at a time nor the eggs and it doesn't make a difference. I sometimes substitute the chocolate for cocoa pwder when I do not have chocolate on hand. I like to top it with sweet whip cream and fresh berries. I also halve this recipe sometimes and use it as the base layer (still in a 10 inch pan) of a chocolate mousse cake. Looks like you spent hours making it, but in fact is verrryyy easy!
Love it! I made this for a friend of mine who cannot eat gluten and it was fabulous! So rich and creamy-it came out wonderfully!
Don't let the description fool you. This is not just a gluten free cake that you "settle for". I make it for very special occasions. It is SO rich! Very dense and very sweet, you only need a little. I like it serve it with frozen rasberries.
This recipe came out absolutely delicious! I will be keeping it on hand for all future parties and gatherings where I am asked to bring some sort of dish. It is sure to WOW everyone there and make them think you are a professional baker! I actually did not make a glaze to cover the top, but I did have a chocolate/fudge frosting on hand that I thinned out and spread over the top. It worked nicely. In the future I think I will make a raspberry or strawberry chocolate glaze with the actual fruits in it to add on top. My suggestions/recommendations for those who had trouble with this recipe: 1. The cake is supposed to be wet when it comes out of the oven. DO NOT bake it at a higher degree or for longer or it will be dry. 2. Freeze the cake in the freezer overnight. The fridge just did not get the cake hard enough and didn't congeal everything properly. ALSO, when you are done eating it, put it back in the freezer. It starts to melt a little bit like an ice cream cake. This will keep it firm. 3. Line the pan with parchment paper and cooking spray. It becomes fudgy and will be difficult to remove. 4. Chocolate/bakers squares can be expensive. I used kroger/store brand semi-sweet chocolate chips and it was delicious. I measured out 18 ounces in a measuring cup and couldn't tell there was a difference. 5. Make sure you boil water FIRST to put into the water bath pan. Also, make sure that you place the pan with batter into the water bath pan first before adding the water. Enjoy!
This is a dense, rich cake that is very much like fudge, without actually being fudge. Best served at room temperature with fresh raspberries or strawberries, and a fresh berry sauce to accompany. Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream pairs perfectly as well.
I've tasted better and other flourless cakes recipes I've tried turned out to be cakes. This was more gooey and I would possibly consider this like a torte? At 5,280ft here in Denver I believe the baking temp and/or time needs adjustment. The middle of my cake was just raw. Tastes better cold than warm.
This was a little on the dark side for chocolate in my opinion. It definitely needs a sauce to cut the intensity of chocolate flavor, but is a good recipe. Next time I try this it will be with half semisweet and half bittersweet. Also, be prepared to spend more money than the average cake.
WOW!!! This was amazing. Because I'm on a health kick, I made it sugar free. I used 18 ounces Sugar Free semi-sweet chocolate chips & splenda. It's amazingly good, yet still incredibly rich, so literally a bite or two does it- a small piece goes a long way!! UPDATE: I've been sharing with friends, family & co-workers, many of which eat plenty of sugar and flour, all loved it and have begged for me to make again.
Seriously good recipe that gets rave reviews. It's very rich, so serving with cream, fruit or both will help out. Use extra tin foil around your spring pan to help with leaking. Tried serving warm and cold, and we all agreed that chilled was the way to go. Will make this for parties in the future for sure.
I try to save 5 stars for extra awesome dishes. This was FABULOUS! I didn't have any bittersweet chocolate, so I used 4 squares of unsweetened chocolate and a bag a semi-sweet morsels. I also followed two pieces of GUYCHEF's advice...I used 3 eggs and 3 egg whites and I nuked each piece in the microwave for about 10 seconds. Everyone loved it at our Passover Seder. My husband's biggest complaint...there were only 2 mini pieces to bring home (and that's because I made sure we had some leftovers, so I hid two small pieces). He loved it with cherry pie toping and I loved it with vanilla ice cream (you definitely need something to cut into the sweetness a little). Keep in mind that this is flourless, so it isn’t really fluffy…much more like a gooey brownie (PERFECT in my opinion). Next time I make this I want to try making this cake with less butter…maybe substitute some margarine…I’m exactly not sure. But I’ll probably try something. I promise if you make this you and your guests won’t be disappointed!
I dont know what I did wrong, when i served it to my family it was dense and we needed alot of juice to gulp it down.
Delicious, huge hit at my party. Changes I made: 1) cooked in 8" round since that's all I had, snug fit, but it rose and then deflated perfectly. 2) increased cook time to 60 minutes 3)Used just a little less butter (2 tbsp) 4) 4 sq bakers unsweet choc, 1 bag semi-sweet choc 5) Water replaced with 1/2 oj and 1/2 brandy (didn't have grtand marnier). I lined w/ parchment and sprayed with Pam, but I did have trouble getting it out of the pan, so did the brief submerge in water bath, which possibly helped. I did not need to use any foil to keep the water bath out, it was fine the whole cook time. Let cool, then fridged for a few hours, then to room temp for several hours prior to party. Dusted with confectioner's powder, few mint leaves, and raspberry sauce on each slice.
I went to a little Bistro last night and ordered one of these, and it was great, and so today I decided to try to make it. Oh. My. Gosh. It was like a party in my mouth. It was so good I almost cried. I followed the recipe exactly like it was, and holy cow. That's all I can say. Ho-ly Cow.
I made this cake the other night, and it was absolutely incredible. It has such a nice dark chocolate flavor - so incredibly rich, but not too sweet. I paired it with the Honey Vanilla Ice Cream (also from this site), and that definately helped tone down the chocolaty-ness. So good. 5 stars, definately!
This cake is outstanding. It tastes like the one I had at the Capital Grill in Troy, MI. I loved that I didn't have to separate the eggs. I did use both dark chocolate chips and some semisweet chocolate bars. It got rave reviews and will become a standard Passover favor.
If you like chocolate & a lot of chocolate, you will love this & it's e a s y !
I thought this was a great recipe. I have made it twice for people who enjoyed it (not gluten sensitive people) - they have said it was great. My husband describes it as a very dense, fudgy cake. It turned out perfectly both times I made it. I prepared it in a cake pan and turned it out with no problems. Thank you. Will keep the recipe on hand.
It can only be discribed as AWESOME
I have to make 100 flourless cupcakes for a New Year's Eve event. I decided on this recipe. I added two tablespoons of dark cocoa but other than that, followed the recipe. They are very, very good. My only complaint would be that they sink. I am covering them with ganache so it shouldn't make a different. Until they sank, they were beautiful!
My husband who has Celiac Disease, LOVED this cake. Although, it's not really a cake; it's more like fudge. The cake didn't come out of the pan very well, so it looked really ugly. I took some fudge icing and covered it and then used some canned raspberry filling and put that over the top. It tasted really good.
This is so absolutely delicious and decadent. I made the recipe exactly as stated, except I used a 10-inch springform pan wrapped in foil. It tastes so rich. I made sure my butter was at room temperature and I sat my eggs out to get close to room temperature as I made the cake. Really, really worth the price of the ingredients!
Wow. Deceptively simple to make, but amazing. It turned out denser than I was hoping (but not denser than I was expecting), but that's just fine. I didn't have a 10" pan, so I used a 9" pan. It swelled a bit upwards during baking above the lip of the pan, but shrunk down and condensed during chilling without wrecking the cake. I only chilled it for about five hours, and it was still perfect. I topped it with a layer of whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa. I also didn't have bittersweet chocolate, so I used mostly semi-sweet, plus three squares of bitter, and it turned out just perfect. I also didn't have any butter (expensive, and I'm poor) so I used margarine, but no one noticed or cared. I made it for a potluck (still currently in progress) of about 12-15 people, and I still have a quarter cake left. The flour-intolerant guest was particularely delighted to find a dessert she could eat, and demanded the recipe from me. A big hit. I will DEFINATELY make this again (and try some of the other flavor alterations, especially the orange one, that other people suggested!).
This was EXCELLENT!!! WOW!!! It's a dense chocolate torte. Not a cake. Don't think "cake" when you make this. It's a cross between fudge, brownies and a torte. It's fabulously rich and kind of melts in your mouth. I put a package of chocolate chips in as well. Boy, was this good!!!
This is just what Flourless Chocolate Cake should be! It was outrageously popular with company! The first time I baked it in a 10" springform, parchment base, greased and dusted cocoa powder sides, with foil outside to protect from water. (Needed only abt 3/4" water) Mixed chocolates since I didn't have all bittersweet(4oz bittersweet, the rest semi chips). The microwave has been the easier way to melt the chocolate. 1 min on high and then check it every 15 sec or so until melted. I've made the recipe as written and also tried adding instant espresso crystals. I also tried cutting the recipe to 2/3 (12 oz of chocolate) and made it in a smaller pan. It was easier to find a waterbath pan to go with my 8" that the 10". Putting parchment paper in the bottom of a regular pan meant I didn't need to warm it to get it to release. This recipe is worth the effort -- Creamy, Dense, Sumptuous! I'd give it 6+ stars if I could!!
VERY YUMMY! If you like chocolate, you have to make this! The only negative comment I have is t needed to be less buttery and im not quite sure how to do that without ruining the cake. If anyone has suggestions, please let me know. But seriously still a good cake. Worth Making!!!!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections