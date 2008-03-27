Flourless Chocolate Cake I

A dense chocolate cake for those of us who can't tolerate wheat or gluten.

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
1 -10 inch round cake
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease one 10 inch round cake pan and set aside.

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat combine the water, salt and sugar. Stir until completely dissolved and set aside.

  • Either in the top half of a double boiler or in a microwave oven melt the bittersweet chocolate. Pour the chocolate into the bowl of an electric mixer.

  • Cut the butter into pieces and beat the butter into the chocolate, 1 piece at a time. Beat in the hot sugar-water. Slowly beat in the eggs, one at a time.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Have a pan larger than the cake pan ready, put the cake pan in the larger pan and fill the pan with boiling water halfway up the sides of the cake pan.

  • Bake cake in the water bath at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 45 minutes. The center will still look wet. Chill cake overnight in the pan. To unmold, dip the bottom of the cake pan in hot water for 10 seconds and invert onto a serving plate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 24g; cholesterol 101.6mg; sodium 66mg. Full Nutrition
