Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake
This version is rich with dates. A pudding cake with caramel sauce served over the top.
Delicious and oh so sweet! The recipe seems accurate, but the instructions for the caramel sauce should be clarified. Whenever you make caramel sauce, you should always cook the sugar with the butter ONLY until it reaches a "soft" ball stage - after about 5 minutes of continuous surface bubbling. Only THEN do you add the cream or milk and vanilla. You won't end up with that greasy separated mess that some have described. Serving the warm sauce over the sweet cake and a lump of vanilla ice cream is a perfect way to end a special evening's meal.Read More
I was disappointed in this, especially after all the rave reviews. My cake did not resemble a pudding cake at all, and I believe I've figured out why. The directions say to just cover the dates with boiling water, but at the end of the ingredient list 1-1/2 cups of boiling water is listed. I'm sure I didn't have that much boiling water, which is why the cake was drier. Also, my sauce separated and was not the smooth caramel sauce I expected. Taste of both the cake and sauce were okay, but not great. I would not make this again.Read More
A similar recipe calls for 1 cup of water to be brought to the boil in a saucepan with about a cup of chopped dates (you can use dried chopped dates instead of fresh if these are not available). Then take it off the heat and add the 1 teaspoon of Baking Soda. It will fizz up quite a bit so don't be alarmed. Leave it to cool while you pretty much follow the rest of this recipe. The recipe I have calls for more flour though (1 1/2 cups of self-rising flour) which may explain why some found this version to be "mushy". I have found that this cooks very well in a greased glass 9-inch pie dish cooked for about 40-45 mins. I only gave this version 4 stars though because the other recipe makes a richer, better tasting sauce. (Dissolve 1 1/2 cups firmly packed brown sugar in 1 1/2 cups heavy cream, stir over heat without boiling. When sugar is dissolved take it off the heat and add 1 stick and 1 Tbs chopped butter, stir until dissolved). You can serve the sauce poured over the pudding if you like a cake-like consistency but if you like a "gooier" sticky pudding, poke some holes in the top and spoon some of the sauce over it so it soaks in. You can then serve with more sauce if wanted. Hope this additional information helps and that you enjoy this traditional "down under" favourite!
I have been making a very similar recipe for over 20 years. Five star recipe, four star for the confusing instructions in this recipe. Combine the pitted dates (my recipe specifies 8 oz), baking soda and boiling water (just 1 cup) in a food processor to chop until they are very fine. The mixture will be foamy. If you don't have self rising flour use regular flour and add 1/2 tsp. baking powder. The cake can be baked in a 9x9 or 13x9 pan. It's always nicely set in 35-45 minutes. My toffee sauce is different - 1-1/2 cups heavy cream, 3/4 cup unsalted butter, 1/2 cup DARK brown sugar. Combine all in saucepan over low heat until melted. Simmer gently for 20 min. or until thick, stirring often. Don't boil this! I would think that the evaporated milk would make the sauce too sweet. This very moist cake freezes well. I've successfully made the toffee sauce earlier in the day and reheated it just before serving. Warm the cake before serving, top with toffee sauce and a dollop of real whipped cream sweetened with just a little sugar. A traditional Christmas dessert in our home.
Excellent recipe! Tried a version of this 6 years ago at a tea shop in England, and this recipe is pretty close! I made this for a large group and the pan was scraped clean!!! Not to mention all the recipe requests! I also used whipping cream for the sauce. Be sure to use REAL butter as this makes a huge difference--especially in the sauce! Thanks Maree
Awesome! I've had this a couple times eating out and loved it every time. finding this recipe I had to try it at home - to be honest, I've never had better! I baked it in a bundt pan and did what a couple reviewers had suggested (I doubled the sauce and didn't add the milk and vanilla until the sugar/butter mixture had reached soft ball stage), I also poked holes in the pudding when it was done and poured 1/2 the sauce all over it and put it back in the oven for another 10 minutes - a heavenly delight!
This is a very easy recipe! Cooked it about 50 minutes. But a word of caution...you can't eat just one slice!!!! I cut the amount of sugar in the cake itself and I'm glad I did because the sauce is SO sweet. Don't get me wrong - the sauce is awesome just very sweet. Definately will make it again.
This was a quick, easy and really good recipe for someone with a sweet tooth. The only changes I would suggest making would be to lower the sugar a little bit. I cut it down to a half cup of sugar and it still was bordering on excessively sweet. Also, I think next time I make this, I'll pour the caramel sauce overtop and then put it in the oven. I'm used to pudding cakes being more 'pudding' like. If you follow what the recipe says, it still turns out a really tasty, moist cake with a surprising amount of flavor...I can hardly keep my hands off of it:)
Pretty good. Be careful not to overdue it with the dates (ouch!) Would be good substituting dates with other dried fruits and flavored chips. I didn't care too much for the sauce, next time I'll use a thicker/sweeter caramel sauce. Oh yeah, a little cocoa powder in the cake mix was a hit! :)
Took this to a potluck I went to and it was HIT! Have to pass the recipe along to 4 people... Tastes JUST like the version I have had at a English Restaurant in town... Aboslutely wonderful!
This is an excellent recipe but better with a few mods: We added hot water to the dates to cover them so as to make about 2 cups total. We used less sugar in the cake - 1/2 cup For the sauce I first mixed the butter and sugar till it melted an bubbled for 4 minutes, stirring constantly. I then added the concentrated milk and about 1/3 cup of 2% milk to thin the caramel. Next time I make this I make make it even thinner by skipping evaporated milk all-together. The intent is to make something that soaks more easily into the cake.
I made this recipe for dessert on Christmas and everyone LOVED it. I was told that it was the best dessert someone had had in months, and that I was going to have to make it every year from now on. try putting a dollop of whip cream on top of each slice and sprinkling Heath Bar Baking bits on top :-)
I had never had sticky toffee pudding before, and had never been a big fan of dates, but I made this on the request of a British friend. It turned out to be one of the best desserts I've ever had. With just the two of us at dinner, there was a lot left over, and I summoned the willpower to wrap and freeze it before I ate it all. I pulled it out for a last-minute dinner party four months later, thawed it unwrapped on a wire rack for a couple of hours, and made a new batch of caramel sauce -- it was as good as the day I first made it.
Really good! I cut down on the sugar for inside the cake too and it was perfect. I made it in a bundt pan and when it cooled a bit poured the caramel sauce over it in the pan. Then I let it soak all in for a few hours, then tipped it out of the pan. Delicious!!!
I've been making this recipe every Christmas for 7 or 8 years. It is pure heaven. The recipe is perfect the way it is...don't change a thing!
Excellent! I served it very warm with vanilla ice cream. A wonderful desert for the winter months.
Just to clarify on the name: Sticky Toffee Pudding is originally a British steamed dessert. It uses the term "pudding" in the British sense, not the American. Don't expect this to be pudding-ish in the American terms. It is a cake with caramel/toffee sauce. Yum!
This is a deliciously moist cake. I was looking for a darker richer flavor so I added 2 Tablespoons of molasses and 2 Tablespoons of dark rum to make up the 3/4 cup boiling water. I added that to the dates and baking soda then pulsed the dates and liquid mixture in my food processer. I think it's important to use moist large pitted dates. The result was beautiful and delicious. I used a different caramel sauce recipe ... 1/2 c. packed dark brown sugar, 2/3 cup heavy cream, 1/2 cup cold butter cut up. . combine all ingredients in a saucepan and stir til butter is melted, let simmer on very low for another 7 - 8 minutes to get a silky smooth caramel sauce. . and so delicious. Does anyone have any tips for a method of how to get the pudding cake and caramel sauce warmed with the sauce bubbling on top and soaking into the cake?
My husband is from Scotland and his friend is from England. They both rated this an 11 out of 10.
The caramel/toffee sauce on this cake is amazing! I did cut back the brown sugar to just a little over 1/2 cup and thought it was still quite sweet enough. I also didn't find it necessary to cook to the soft ball stage before adding the milk and vanilla. I simmered for about 6-7 minutes then whisked in the milk and vanilla until smooth and poured over the cake (which I had poked holes in with a skewer). The sauce shouldn't be too thick or it won't seep down into the cake as well. In my opinion the chunks of dates took away from the cake a little but the flavor is still great. Next time I will puree the beats with hot water then return to the pot and bring to a simmer before adding the baking soda. I will definitely be making this cake again as it is very different from any other dessert I make.
there's a better recipe out there on another popular site, but this is fine as well. do NOT skip the dates, or substitute. it imparts a particularly subtle but integral taste/texture. i also make sure to cook to or beyond the recommended time, since i saturate with hot toffee anyhow, and that overcomes any dryness...better than a raw cake.
I give this recipe 4 stars with a five star option. I used many of the reviews and my own recipe to create a new one called Alison's Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake. See it you will love it!!
My sticky-date-pudding-loving Aussie husband says he's never tasted a sticky date pudding quite as AWESOME as this recipe. I had no evaporated milk so I used condensed milk and fresh milk, and the sauce turned out YUMMMM!!!
This is a decadent and elegant dessert, served with vanilla ice cream and warm caramel sauce. (I substituted heavy cream for the evaporated milk.) If you like dates, you might really like this one.
Big hit, even with my kids! I chopped the dates in a food processor and followed the directions exactly. Came out great. Would make again.
This was really good/great cake. We coundn't even taste the dates. I did bring the sugar and butter to a slow boil before I added the milk and vanilla to the sauce.... Wish I had a big scoop of vanilla ice cream to go with it... Thanks for a great recipe>
I made this yesterday for friends coming to dinner and I was a little disapointed. I had this dessert in Merrickville, Ont. and it was to die for. I found this recipe and had high expectations. I made it in muffin tins and they were really hard to get out. They stuck and fell apart. The recipe should of said to prep the pan. Also the recipe does not say to puree the dates after they are in the hot water. I saw that on TV while someone at some restaurant in Boston made this recipe. It was good and I would like to make this again but maybe with a different sauce from another site. It was very brown sugary tasting. My guests were very happy with it but I was comparing it to the one I had at the restaurant. Thank you for the recipe and I will keep tweeking it.
I made this recipe exactly as-is and it came out perfect. There is no need to get complicated with the caramel sauce, it's very easy, along with the baked portion of the recipe.
Love this recipe. Have served it twice to company and it all disappeared fast. Did not change a thing, but next time might double the sauces and poke and pour on half while cake is still hot.
This is an old dessert but a good one we serve it in our dinning room at the culinary arts school I attend and it always sells out. We add spiced pecans to give it another level of texture around the pudding. Baked in a muffin tin or a small cake mold and it can be a nice plated dessert. Keep it warm and it is so sweet.
Very good. Very easy to make. The sauce was very good and plenty. I added a scoop of vanilla icecream on top. Will make again.
Don't let the fact that this recipe is made with Dates stop you.. it is moist, and just amazing. be sure and let the chopped dates sit a while in the water / baking soda to soften them, and you won't even know they are there. They bring the most amazing sweetness with very little sugar! Make this for the holidays. Everyone will think you are a genious. I poured the topping over the moist cake after punching some small holes with a skewer. I am keeping it in the fridge and then just giving it a little warm up in the microwave. Amazing.
Yum-alicious! Sometimes I poke hokes in the finished cake and drizzle some of the sauce over the whole cake (also pour some sauce over each serving).
it looks niccce my mom made it i went crazy over it it was the best...:)
A brilliant easy recipe! I'm a beginner and I made them as little individual sticky toffee puddings and they were fabulous. I didn't fill the little cups all the way up with the mixture and they rose beautifully. A lovely light sponge and the dates make it lovely and squidgy when baked. I used those sticky dates from the veg shop rather than the packet ones.
I was a bit confused by the directions. It says to pour enough boiling water over dates to just cover them. Then later you pour the date mixture including the water into the batter. Do they mean only the water on the dates or do you include the rest of the water? I found this a bit confusing.
Made this exactly as written. Would give it more stars if I could. This is absolutely delicious.
I absolutely love this recipe! Soo yummy and the dates make it somewhat healthy =D Since others commented that the cake can get mushy I used 1 1/2 c of flour. It was the perfect amount because the cake was nice and golden brown on the top. I will be making this many more times.
very good. i made for my Australian husband on Australia day and he loved it! i cut the recipe in half as there was just 2 of us. worked perfectly. i didn't make half the sauce though- and I'm glad. the more sauce the better.
This was really good, my family loved it, will make again.
Cannot rate for children, but i'm sure they will love it. The cake took slightly longer than the recipie said to cook. It was also alot nicer when it was cold as was the sauce. I also think the sauce would have tasted better made with cream instead of evaporated milk
Wonderfully easy to make and extremely delicious.
Mmm, I want another piece! This was good, but I'm not sure where the "pudding" comes in. I expected a soft, soupy lower layer but this was a date cake. Very quick & easy to make. The cake was good on its own, but with a little drizzle of caramel, it was divine. We topped with whipped cream to cut the caramel's sweetness. Note: I would not bake with the caramel sauce poured overtop, that would be way too sweet. Thanks Maree!
Giving it four stars for being absolutely delicious, but my goodness, look at the calories and carbs! I'm going to adapt this into a South Beach-friendly recipe using Splenda white and Splenda brown sugars, almond or coconut flour, and more eggs. That should drop the carbs down considerably and the calorie count. I'd have to ditch the caramel all together, though, unless I made it with Splenda and something other than butter....
Wow! This is so good! Rich, dense but delicate, moist, melt-in-your-mouth, gooey toffee decandence. We had it with pecan praline ice cream.
My son has an anaphylactic egg allergy - so this is how to make it without eggs. And it turned out fabulous. I only rated it four stars because I found a better sauce recipe as well. Took it for a dinner party and it was a hit. Instead of 2 eggs add 1/4 cup milk (soy is fine) and 1 tsp. powdered egg replacement. If using all-purpose flour, use 1 1/8 cup and add 1 3/4 tsp. baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt. Be aware that the batter looks very runny but it will turn out. Used the 9" greased glass baking dish and cooked for 50-55mins. AWESOME!
I have really wanted to try this recipe for awhile, so I went out today and bought some dates. I made this as written and topped it with some caramel ice cream. It is rich, very sweet, and moist. I really enjoyed it, and since I didn't tell my son that he was eating dates, he said he really liked it, too.
I absolutely adore this recipe! As an australian myself, my mum makes this quite often. Great when served with whipped cream!!! Aussie Favourite, also mine!
Awesome! I made this for an European-themed holiday party a few years back, but never got a chance to review it. It was great, and everyone commented on the moistness of the cake and the caramel sauce. I will be making it for my husband, who has a constant sweet tooth, very soon!
This was GREAT and easy - used another reviewer's sauce (brown sugar, cream, butter-1 stick) Was outstanding!Poke holes to let sauce soak in a bit - kids never guessed dates in recipe! :)
The cake turned out moist and delicious...but lighter in color than I am used to with STP, so I think that next time I will use brown sugar in the cake recipe to see if I can get that effect. Also...I agree with the other reviewers...the carmel sauce is not carmel-ie enough. Mine seperated and was just sugarie tasting...but over all it was tasty..I would just modify to make it more like traditional.
Thank you! This recipe was great. We just made it last night for a "British" food theme night for the olympics and it was a bit hit. We made it exactly as written. I did make my own self rising flour by adding baking soda and salt to regular flour based on an article I found online (since I didn't have any self rising flour on hand). It was delicious warm with vanilla ice cream on top.
Love this cake! I in love with Haagen Dazs Sticky Toffee Pudding Ice Cream and decided that I should try the real thing. Although I don't think this is quite as good as the ice cream it does come very close. I only baked the cake for about 27 minutes and next time I will decrease that by even more, maybe only 20-22 minutes to hopefully make it more of a pudding and less of a cake.
Absolutely amazing! I did use my own recipe for the caramel sauce, but the cake was extremely good :)
We discovered this dessert on a trip to Scotland (we had it four times over nine days!) and I had to try it at home. I followed this recipe exactly and it was fantastic...and surprisingly easy, too. The caramel sauce was a little thin so I'll try the suggestions next time. A huge hit with our guests. This is going into my permanent company rotation. Thank you!
After making this recipe and loving it, I use this caramel sauce with bread pudding, banana bread, etc. It's delicious! :)
This is so good! Love the caramel flavor and the cake is so moist.
Excellent recipe! I made this for 20 people at a dinner party and they all loved it! I used whipping cream instead of evaporated milk and the toffee sauce was very popular! I used 2 cake tins and the middle did remain a bit liquidy but I just baked it for a bit longer and left to set for a bit and it was great! My husband loved it!
This did not turn out right for me. I do not kinow what went wrong. It was almost soupy in the middle-yet cooked for an hour. Maybe the word pudding in its name suggests that this is the correct consistency. I dont know. My grandmother was from Australia so Im always looking to replicate food she may have eaten for my mother. In any event- the highlight of the dish was the caramel sauce- so yummy. Im going to use that fron now on for ice cream etc. Thanks- I may try again.
WONDERFUL!
Moist and delicious!! This is great with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. A perfect winter weather dessert.
This is VERY good. The "cake" part is 5 stars, no doubt. However, the caramel sauce was good, just a bit gritty tasting. I made it just as the recipe said to. Next time I will use heavy cream instead of the evaporated milk. All in all, very tasty!!
Incredible and easy sticky toffee pudding!! Keep the sauce separate so that you can eat leftovers. I poked holes in the cake with chopsticks to allow the sauce to ooze in. YUM!
Simply put, this was wonderful.I did make the sauce with whipping cream, since I had some on hand, and it was outstanding. Served warm with vanilla ice cream, this recipe was far and away the best dessert I've made in some time. I plan on having the leftovers for breakfast!
absolutely divine...tastes awesome.could reduce quantity of dates.
Prepared this cake for my family. My grandparents loved it! It tasted great both with and without the caramel sauce.
This was delicious! I agree with the adding cream or milk and vanilla after the boiling...but,,,oh so easy and good!
I poured the pudding over the top of the cake and stored it that way. Very tasty.
A hit at a recent party. I sliced the cake into small squares, poked toothpicks into several pieces and served it like an appetizer. Just like the version that I had in Sydney, Australia last year.
Not exactly "Weight Watchers" approved, but then, that is one of the things we loved about it!
Tip 1: don't chop the dates, soak them and then blend/purée them into a paste. Tip 2: Sub salted butter, unless you are watching your sodium intake. Tip 3: Sub 1 Cup regular flour, 1 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp salt if you don't have self rising.
Absolutley fabulous. I made it for Christmas dinner dessert and the whole family raved about it! There wasn't a crumb left!
I love this recipe. It's so easy to make!
Everyone loved this. My 5 year old stated that he wants it for his birthday cake...in 6 months. It is his "favorite." My only issue was that the cake took a lot longer to bake than stated. Also, I was confused about the water on the dates and then adding water later...is it all 1.5 cups on the dates? That is what I did and it seemed to work. I added the baking soda with the rest of the dry ingredients and it still worked.
This dessert is simply fantastic!!
i followed this recipe exactly, but the pudding came out mushy and uncooked. i cooked it for over an hour but still wouldnt cook. great flavour/taste
This cake is to die for! This recipe tastes exactly the way I had it in Scotland. Don't forget to to throw some vanilla ice cream on the side! Love it.
Absolutely wonderful cake. I didn't change a thing. My husband, who is not a big fan of sweets, ate the whole cake in one night. Thank you!!
This was wonderful. I didn't change a thing. I lived in in the UK for a little while, and fell in love with this dessert. This brings back great memories.
after trying some other rcipes, this one is the closest to a pudding without the annoying steaming! makes good muffins too
OMG!!! That's how I would describe this cake!!! Just perfect, except that as per the reviews of few, i cut down the sugar content and the cake turned out sweet enough. Just a little glitch, the cake baked sooner on the outside, but the inside was still very much semi solid. So I cut down to heat to 150c and baked for another 20 min till done. Hot pudding with vanilla ice-cream a perfect combo!!! Yummmmm!!!
absolutely fantastic! i accidentally forgot about it and left it in the oven for an hour, but it still turned out superb!
I really didn't care for this.
Omg!!!!! This recipe was wonderful!!! All 12 guest really loved it. Easy to prepare. Really passed my family's test when asked the BIG question...ok who would request me to bake this recipe cake for their birthdays.... Everyone said I would!!! That's a great 5 star rating right there!
EXCELLENT. I MADE THESE INTO CUPCAKES. THE CARAMEL TOPPING WAS OKAY, BUT I AM GOING TO SEARCH OUT A BETTER CARAMEL . BUT THE CUPCAKES WERE SO GOOD YOU DIDN'T EVEN NEED THE TOPPING
Rating for CAKE only. I used those pelletized dates from a grocery bulk bin. Followed the recipe exactly and baked it in an 8" round. Used 800 grams as a deposit weight approx 28oz or 1.77 lbs. baked for about 35-40 min. Very simple recipe-mixed it with my kitchen aid and did not do any hand folding-just mixed last part on lowest setting only till combined. Made my own Self rising flour by googling it. Results were moist but not overly moist and could barely stop myself from eating the whole thing-D-LISH.
This is so good!
V.V.Good recipe
I make this one all the time, mine is a recipe for the Banff Hotel in Scotland. The caramel sauce in mine uses real cream. The pudding is baked in a 9X13 pan, and you pour the sauce over the cake... not all the sauce will fit, It is moist and "sticky" when served...ps there is always enough left over sauce to add when server....SAUCE 1 cup butter 4 cups brown sugar 2 cups heavy cream Bring to a boil pour over sliced pudding
Easy recipe, substitute a gluten free self rising mixture for the one listed here and it makes a really good gluten free treat. People are amazed it is gluten free.
Hi, omitted the sugar and butter from the batter and substituted 1/3 cup of molasses and 3 tbsp apple sauce. I added 3 tbsp dark rum and a 2 tbsp molasses to the date mixture. I added the soda to the dates after 6 minutes in the microwave, this really changed the texture of the mixture. Definitely two thumbs up! I didn't use this sauce recipe...made my own from 1 cup of brown sugar combined with 1/2 cup of butter, cook at a low boil for 6 minutes then slowly add 1/2 cup 10% cream until smooth...followed by pinch of salt and 1 tsp vanilla. Voila ...enjoy!! Cuts down on the unnecessary calories without compromising taste.
Absolutely Delicious served warm.
Great just like it is. Make it and enjoy it!
Our friends had Sticky Toffee Pudding on a trip to Scotland and raved about it. They were keen to eat it again. I was so happy to see this recipe here and made it pretty much according to the recipe. I did not have self rising flour so added a half tsp of baking powder to the flour and only had an 8-inch round pan. Baked it for 30 minutes and it was perfect. Poured half of the sauce over the cake when it came out of oven then cooked the sauce until it was thicker and darker. Poured that over the cake on the plate. Afterwards, I read about putting the sauce on the plate and then the cake over that and adding custard. I love sweets but that seems a bit much. Don’t think it needs ice cream either. Good on its own. Our friends said it was just like Scotland!
I followed the recipe and it came out well. The cake especially was spot on. The sauce was a bit granular, and not quite as smooth as I would have liked. I'm not quite sure why that happened.
Fantastic!
It was delicious! I used heavy cream instead of evaporated milk, as was suggested by one of the people who wrote a review. I need to work on my presentation skills, but the taste was delicious! I used a pie plate, too, instead of a square pan. It was loved by all! It was my favorite dessert in Cornwall, England on a recent trip. So glad I could make it!
It was so delicious! Just like what I tasted in Scotland.
This recipe is very easy and I found that the ideal milk versus using cream was not even missed. This is a definite must bake pudding recipe. I might just add less sugar next time as I am not huge on anything too sweet but the rest of the family loved it.
