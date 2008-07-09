Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

This version is rich with dates. A pudding cake with caramel sauce served over the top.

Recipe by Maree

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 8-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • In a small bowl combine the dates and baking soda. Pour enough boiling water over the dates to just cover them.

  • Cream 1/3 cup of butter with the white sugar until light. Beat in the eggs and mix well to combine.

  • Add the flour and date mixture (including water) to the egg mixture and fold to combine. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a tester comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool slightly and prepare the sauce.

  • To Make Caramel Sauce: In a small saucepan combine the brown sugar, 1/3 cup butter, and evaporated milk. Cook over medium heat and bring to boil. Turn heat down and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla. Pour the sauce over individual servings of warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
433 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 69.7g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 82.9mg; sodium 476.8mg. Full Nutrition
