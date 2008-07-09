Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

A similar recipe calls for 1 cup of water to be brought to the boil in a saucepan with about a cup of chopped dates (you can use dried chopped dates instead of fresh if these are not available). Then take it off the heat and add the 1 teaspoon of Baking Soda. It will fizz up quite a bit so don't be alarmed. Leave it to cool while you pretty much follow the rest of this recipe. The recipe I have calls for more flour though (1 1/2 cups of self-rising flour) which may explain why some found this version to be "mushy". I have found that this cooks very well in a greased glass 9-inch pie dish cooked for about 40-45 mins. I only gave this version 4 stars though because the other recipe makes a richer, better tasting sauce. (Dissolve 1 1/2 cups firmly packed brown sugar in 1 1/2 cups heavy cream, stir over heat without boiling. When sugar is dissolved take it off the heat and add 1 stick and 1 Tbs chopped butter, stir until dissolved). You can serve the sauce poured over the pudding if you like a cake-like consistency but if you like a "gooier" sticky pudding, poke some holes in the top and spoon some of the sauce over it so it soaks in. You can then serve with more sauce if wanted. Hope this additional information helps and that you enjoy this traditional "down under" favourite!