Oatmeal Cake II

This a quick cake that 's hearty enough to serve for breakfast or brunch.

Recipe by Glenda

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Directions

  • Pour the boiling water over the quick oats and let stand for 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 13x15 inch baking pan .

  • Cream the shortening with the sugar until light. Beat in the eggs. Then add the oats and vanilla, mixing well.

  • Combine the baking soda, salt , cinnamon and flour. Mix until combined. Add the raisins to the flour mixture and coat well.

  • Add the raisin and flour mixture to the oatmeal mixture and stir to combine. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes or until a tester inserted near the center comes out clean. Dust with confectioners' sugar or serve with whipped topping, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 136.6mg. Full Nutrition
