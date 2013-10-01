Oatmeal Cake II

I made this today and it was really good. I made it in a 9x13 pan, but just put the serving size up to 32. At first it will seem as though there is not enough because this batter is thick, but just spread it with a spatula and it will come out perfect. I followed the recipe exactly, except instead of putting 3/4 cup of white sugar and 3/4 cup of brown sugar, I made a mixture of brown and white sugar that would come out to be 3/4 cup. In other words I just halved the amount of sugar. It was sweet even with only half the sugar! All that sugar is unnecessary. Other than that I loved this recipe. Except, the cinnamon in my opinion came out a little too much. But thats just me, I dont really like cinnamon very much.