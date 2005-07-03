Maple Walnut Muffins
Yummy! Try these tasty muffins for breakfast with a hot cup of coffee or tea.
Just a tip for those disappointed in the weak maple flavor: When baking with maple syrup, it is a good idea to use Grade B syrup, which is stronger flavored and intended for baking or cooking rather than as a table syrup.Read More
It is very easy to make. I think it is a little salty and I cannot really taste the Maple syrup. I will cut the salt by 1/4 teaspoon and add 1/4 cup more of Maple syrup in my next attempt.Read More
I didn't use real maple syrup because artifically flavored-maple syrup has a much stronger maple flavor. I omitted the walnuts and added a crunchy topping (3 tbs. flour, 3 tbs. sugar, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, 2 tbs. chopped pecans) sprinkled over the muffin batter. I added 1/4 cup of sour cream for extra moistness. SO GOOD!!!!
My whole family loved them! I cut the salt. I added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. I will definitely be making these again soon!
I added 1 mashed very ripe banana to this recipe and the muffins were delicious! The whole family loved them!
These are fantastic muffins. I share the recipe with anyone that tastes them. My husband had a favorite maple walnut muffin we bought at a local store. they were discontinued. These were an instant hit, better than before and to enhance the good nutrition I add raisins. Thaks Allrecipes
Although I read the other reviews, I decided to try it without many changes. However,I did add more syrup and less salt. I felt it was bland, but my husband and son, loved it. Go figure. However, next time, I might make some minor changes as suggested in the prior reviews.
These were delicious but I used Pecans instead of walnuts. Yum
These weren't the best muffins, but certainly weren't the worst either. They seemed a bit bland. Next time I will add something like nutmeg, or allspice to give it a bit of zip. As previous reviews have stated, the maple flavor is barely noticeable (even when adding an extra 1/4 cup of real maple syrup) I will follow the suggestion of using the more strongly flavored artifical maple syrup next time.
Great! best muffins I have ever managed to make. Nice and moist.
Not a strong maple taste, but definitely there. My muffins were light and moist and definitely yummy! Thanks!
These were a big hit at the lake! I made 2 kinds of muffins for a breakfast and everyone loved these. They are yummy!
Very good recipe. I took some suggestions from previous reviewers and added 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp maple extract. The maple flavor was very noticeable with the extract. I also used 1 cup all-purpose flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour. Next time I'll use all whole wheat flour for an even healthier muffin.
loved them...my hubby liked them too
Very good! I made quite a few changes to this recipe. First of all I omitted the two eggs (I didn't have any at the moment) and replaced them with one tablespoon of canola oil. I also used whole oat flour which made the muffins very light and fluffy. Last of all, I didn't use the stick of butter because I'm a health food fanatic. They were very soft and moist; thank you submitter!
These were delighful! I tweaked the recipe a bit: I used whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour, 3/4 artificially flavored buttermaple syrup. Also, I added 1 mashed ripe banana and 1/2 cup raisins along with the chopped walnuts.
These muffins weren't great, a little dry although not grainy like the other maple muffin recipe on this site. I used grade B maple syrup and the flavor was very faint.
These are my new favourite breakfast muffins! I use very dark maple syrup which really brings out the maple flavour without being too sweet. Delicious! We're keeping this recipe. :)
The smell of these muffins baking in my kitchen was enjoyment enough! While this wasn't exactly the recipe I was hoping for (I've been looking to replicate a muffin recipe for quite awhile) it made me forget the one I was looking for! Yummm!! I used artifical maple syrup as well (Log Cabin) and I thought the flavor was perfect. I also thought the amount of salt was fine - but I can understand while some may think it's too much - I personally like salt. Definately one I'll be making many more times!
very yummy. substituted artificial maple syrup because I didn't have the real stuff. And I only used 1/2 tsp of salt. The maple flavor was not strong, but gave it a nice sweet flavor.
These are a light, delicate flavored muffin. The maple is faint which should be obvious if you look at the ingredients amounts. When I made these as taste tested one, I couldn't stop 'taste testing' them. They remind me of white cake, my favorite. The person I made them for doesn't like things that are 'too sweet' but liked these. I made a second batch with a little less sugar and again, they were great. If I were making these for me, I wouldn't change a thing. This recipe is going into my recipe folder. It's a keeper.
quite good-make with real maple syrup
Made this 3 times now and it's definitely a fall favorite!
I made the recipe as written but baked them (13 minutes at 350) as mini muffins because I am making a basket of minis for a brunch tomorrow. These are my least favorite in the basket because the flavor is too weak. It doesn't taste bad, just kind of boring.
My mom really enjoyed this muffin (she's usually not a fan of flour-ry foods). I decided to use a full cup of maple syrup and cut the sugar because other reviewers complained that there was not enough maple flavor. The reason why I rated this a four was because I have not actually tried these myself (cutting on calories) and I am assuming they'd be of four star quality.
My husband I absolutely loved them! They were moist and a wonderful treat. I took the advice of some other reviews as I love a stronger maple taste than the real syrup offers and used the "butter" syrup and they turned out perfect. Definitely will be making these again. Thank you for sharing this recipe. Have been looking for something like this for quite a while.
Very Yummy! I used whole wheat flour and a banana instead of the walnuts because I didn't have any on hand. These are the first muffins I've made which actually yielded the amount the recipe said it would. And they are big ones too! Very good!
This is awesome! I think using grade A Vermont maple syrup is has the best effect.
This is a good recipe! It is not very sweet, so it's perfect for me. The only thing was that the maple flavor could be a little stronger. I will put more than 1/2 cup next time.
Loved them! Very easy to make. I did not have any walnuts, so I substituted honey roasted cashews. Next time, I will not chop the nuts as finely - they dispersed evenly, but the muffin was missing that "crunch" factor...
Very dry and bland. I did as other reviewers suggested and added one teas. vanilla and 1 teas. cinnamon to give them more flavor but it didn't help. They still tasted like cardboard.
All my muffin recipes call for 1/2 tsp of salt. I questioned the full tsp but still followed the recipe. I would recommend less salt. Salt should enhance a flavour, not overpower it. Otherwise the taste was good - subtle syrop taste is good, not overpowering. Texture was fine as well. Somehow I only managed to make 10 medium sized muffins.
This could be a very good recipe, it just needs a stronger maple flavor. I used grade A maple syrup and like other reviewers said, it just isn’t very strong. It needs the maple flavoring added. I usually add that to any recipes calling for maple syrup, but this time I was out. The muffins rose beautifully and looked very nice with a pecan on top. Everyone liked them, but they could have been better. I will definitely make again, just with added maple flavoring.
We loved these moist, tasty muffins! I added a few more nuts and also drizzled a maple glaze made with powdered sugar, maple flavoring and a bit of cream. Made them look really fancy and added a bit of extra sweetness.
These were a hit with my family. I followed the advice in some of the other reviews and decreased the salt to 1/4 tsp, added 1 tsp vanilla and 1/4 tsp cinnamon. I also subsituted one cup whole wheat flour for the all-purpose. Will definately make again.
Added half a cup of oats
my daughter's all-time favorite! I only use 1/2 tsp. salt instead of a whole one, omit the butter, use artificial maple syrup, and add 1/4 cup sour cream and 1 tsp maple flavoring. Makes 2 dozen smallish muffins. Very yummy!
these are really good, though I tweaked... I used pecans instead of walnuts, added fresh cranberries I had on hand, and omitted the sugar. I think the maple syrup you use will make a big difference (I used Trader Joe's bourbon barrel) and the muffins are plenty flavorful.
These muffins were just "OK". They tasted a bit salty. If I make them in the future I will omit the salt.
I'm sure I would've been able to give this 5 stars if I hadn't have modified it. I replaced sugar with blueberry preserves and all-purpose flour with whole wheat, and omitted the walnuts- (also used earth balance buttery spread rather than butter and rice milk instead of regular). I added the crunchy topping suggested by RALWATTAR (3 tbs flour, 3 tbs sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 2 tbs chopped pecans). They tasted great, not too sweet, and were very moist.
Yum. I did also read reviews and make alterations. Added the 1/4 c sour cream, used Mrs. Butterworth's syrup and one tsp of vanilla. Didn't even need the milk would have made it too runny. I lightly frosted them with a maple glaze and they were really good. Would make again for sure.
I used white sugar, added in cinnamon, vanilla essence and chocolate chip.
These muffins were very dry and dense when baked according to the recipe.
If you want healthier alternatives just add whole wheat flour instead and coconut oil instead of butter and almound milk and it taste great!
These are really good and moist. I made them for breakfast and got raves from the whole family! I will make them again for sure.
Excellent first day...drier second day.
I just finished noshing on my first batch, made exactly per recipe - I feel it is only fair to try it as written before making changes. I find they are tender, moist and pleasant. Next time I may try some of the recommended changes, like using B grade maple syrup for stronger flavor, or adding a crumb topping, but as-is they are a nice wake-up and I will certainly make them again.
I used wholemeal flour and used less salt as i read few reviews. And used coconut butter instead of normal butter. Raw suger instead brown sugar. Results were amazing. Hooked to this and my wife love those wholemeal walnut muffin . Definitely will keep baking them. Thanks for such a great recipe.
Beautiful muffin recipe. I did cut the salt back to half a tsp because I had salted butter and upped the walnuts to a full cup. Made 12 full size muffins and 8 mini muffins. To boost the maple flavor I brushed the tops with maple syrup once I took them out of the oven.
I don't really like walnuts in my muffins so I ommitted those, but followed the rest of this recipe exactly. It was SO GOOD. My husband & I can't stop eating them. This is very bad for our diet, but thanks for sharing this great recipe!
