Maple Walnut Muffins

Yummy! Try these tasty muffins for breakfast with a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Recipe by Marge

12
1 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line muffin pan with paper baking cups.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt together and set aside.

  • Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Stir in the maple syrup and the eggs and beat until well blended. Add the flour mixture alternately with the milk and beat until well blended. Stir in the walnuts. Spoon the batter into the muffin tins filling each about 3/4 full.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove to wire rack to cool completely.

265 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 52.6mg; sodium 392.4mg. Full Nutrition
